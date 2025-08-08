Erik’s Substack

SaprCIB
Aug 8

Jesus told the Pharisees they had abandoned God’s Law for man’s traditions. Though the grass fades and the flower withers, the Word of God stands forever. Laws don’t change, but traditions do, in order to fit the agenda of the secular society. Man is so fickle, God is not.

ConradB_TX
Aug 8

I completely agree with your position. Reformed Christianity has always claimed that the Church is the true Israel and the continuation of Abraham's seed. The Schofield Study Bible promoted Dispensational theology to the world (mainly America), and it sowed the seeds for much of America's foreign policy towards the state of Israel since it was embraced by many different denominations.

