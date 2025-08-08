I know some people are going to call me antisemitic for pointing out what I’m about to share, but I’m not really making any radical proclamations. I’m just quoting some Bible scriptures from both the Old and New Testament and including some statistics. I will let the reader decide for themselves who is included in “God’s chosen people”.

For anyone who has been following along the past few years, it’s been hard to make heads or tails of the whole “Israel situation”. It’s confusing because it’s intentionally made to be. Some people are asking sincere questions and making sincere observations and criticisms of Israel. Others are being paid to create discord by throwing gasoline onto the fire. Some people shut down all criticism of Israel. To make things even crazier, some are paid to be so overly conspiratorial of Israel that it nullifies all criticism of Israel.

Something that I’ve been pondering and honestly don’t have the answer to is who really controls Kanye? Is he really an anti-Zionist, or is he controlled by the Zionists? Back in the 1960s, the CIA created the Hippie Revolution to make it seem that anyone who opposed the war was a smelly, jobless drug addict. Has Kanye been commissioned to make criticism of Zionism seem crazy by his over-the-top antics? It’s at least a question worthy of considering.

It’s pretty apparent that many US politicians are controlled by Israel. It seems insane that US politicians would be allowed to have dual citizenship with Israel, but this is the case with many of them. But what if at least some of the Christian politicians that are photographed kissing the Wailing Wall are not actually controlled by Israel but are drawing attention to the fact that so many American politicians really are controlled by Israel?

I should probably point out that I have been very adamant in my writings that I believe much of the Jew-hate we’ve been experiencing of late has been a part of a psyop operation. In reality, some suspicion comes from people realizing there are a lot of Jewish people in positions of power, influence and wealth, at an astonishingly higher proportion than their population.

For reference, Jews represent roughly 2% of the American population, yet 35% of the 400 richest Americans are Jewish. That is roughly 17 times overrepresented. Blacks represent 13% of the US population and 1% of the top 400 richest Americans. Asians represent 3% of the US population and 3% of the top 400. It’s easy to see how someone would think there is some kind of conspiracy happening, to a certain extent, there probably is.

With all this being said, I still believe there is a psyop in place to paint a picture where Jews control everything and they are behind everything evil in the world. There are influencers paid to push this narrative. In my opinion, this narrative is false, and Jews have been set up as patsies to take the fall. This is not to say all Jews are innocent of wrongdoing, just that a psyop has been in place to make it appear they control the Cabal, that they are the Cabal.

I mention all of this so that when I ask the question, “who are God’s chosen people”, or maybe it’s better to ask, “Who are the descendants of Abraham”, the reader understands that I believe Jews are the victims of a smear campaign.

Genesis 15:5

5 He took him outside and said (God spoke to Abraham), “Look up at the sky and count the stars—if indeed you can count them.” Then he said to him, “So shall your offspring be.”

Genisis 22:17-18

17 I will surely bless you and make your descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky and as the sand on the seashore. Your descendants will take possession of the cities of their enemies, 18 and through your offspring all nations on earth will be blessed, because you have obeyed me.

Matthew 12:49-50

49 Pointing to his disciples, he (Jesus) said, “Here are my mother and my brothers. 50 For whoever does the will of my Father in heaven is my brother and sister and mother.”

Mark 3:35

35 Whoever does God’s will is my brother and sister and mother.”

Luke 8:21

21 He replied, “My mother and brothers are those who hear God’s word and put it into practice.”

1 Peter 2:9-10

9 But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light. 10 Once you were not a people, but now you are the people of God; once you had not received mercy, but now you have received mercy.

Galatians 3:28-29

28 There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus. 29 If you belong to Christ, then you are Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.

The last two passages seem pretty straightforward, if you are a Christian, you are of Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise. You are a chosen people, a holy nation. Does it get any more straight forward than this? If you aren’t a Christian than I understand that the Bible holds no authority over you, but if you are a Christian, the Bible plainly states that being a Christian makes you the offspring of Abraham, the chosen people, a holy nation.

Jesus said that if you believe in him and you do God’s will, you are his family. If as a Christian you believe Jews are God’s chosen people and Christians aren’t, you are basically saying that Jesus is wrong. I think it’s pretty straightforward to say the people who followed Jesus are in fact God’s chosen people. I understand this is a controversial statement, but Christianity is a controversial religion. Christianity states that the only way to God is through his son Jesus Christ. I’m not making any bold statements here, I’m just stating what the Bible says. One can choose to believe it or not.

How about some statistics to prove my point. Christians represent 29% of the world’s population. This is the biggest religion in the world. Before Jesus, there were zero Christians, after Jesus, there are now 2.4 billion Christians worldwide. How many Jews are there worldwide? 14 million, 8 million of which reside in the US. 14 million represents 0.2% of the world’s population. A fraction of Christianity. Worldwide there are now 171 times more Christians than Jews and Christianity has only been around for a couple thousand years.

In Genesis it says God’s chosen people, Abraham’s offspring, will be as countless as the stars above. Which sounds more countless 2.4 billion or 14 million? If one takes Biblical interpretation out of the equation, and just relies on math and statistics, it appears Christians are Abraham’s descendants who became as numerous as the sand on the seashore.

Do with the Bible passages and statistics as you will. I don’t think it is antisemitic to interpret the passages and statistics as I have. I believe God knew from the beginning of time that there would be a fork in the road with his chosen people. A choice had to be made, to follow Jesus or to reject him.

Statistically speaking, those who followed Jesus multiplied like the stars in the sky and became as immeasurable as the sand on the seashore.

“And through your offspring all nations on earth will be blessed, because you have obeyed me.” Define “obey me”, I would define it as “follow me” or “believe in me” and not “reject me”.

I don’t think many people are aware of the concepts and institutions that were established through Christianity by Christians because many of these institutions have since been captured by the evil one. Many of these Christian concepts were later adopted by other religions and non-religious societies as well.

The idea of “loving your neighbor as yourself” is a Christian concept. Forgiveness. Charity, caring for the sick and poor. Women’s rights and women’s value and worth. Children being seen as a blessing and treated as such. Inclusion. Other religions and societies have adopted some of these values, but they originated or were transformed through Christianity.

Hospitals were founded by Christians. Orphanages and charitable organizations. Schools were started by Christians to make people literate. The printing press was created to make Bibles accessible to all literate people. Much of the classic art, music and architecture were created by Christians and funded by Christian churches. Science was started by Christians to better understand God’s creation.

Getting back to that fork in the road where Jews were called to accept Jesus Christ or reject him. Those who accepted him went on to establish the things I just mentioned, and in my opinion, made the world a better place. Where did the other path lead? What did the Jews that chose to reject Jesus go on to establish post fork in the road? Off the top of my head, and I’m just being honest in saying this, I would say the banking system. A perpetual debt system that went on to enslave the world, creating debt slaves out of everyone. It’s very difficult to say the banking system has made the world a better place, that the world has been blessed through debt slavery.

I don’t think many people understand that charging interest on money lending was prohibited in the Christian religion. This is why Jews took over the banking system. Their religion allowed interest to be charged on money lending. This eventually turned into a system where debt became perpetual, where debt was created and never paid off.

Maybe I’m totally off base here and the Jews that rejected Jesus have made the world a better place post rejection and the rest of the world has been blessed through them. I’m not saying this isn’t a possibility, I just can’t come up with examples like I have for Christianity after that fork in the road. If I am wrong, rather than calling me an antisemite, please point out to me where the path that led away from Jesus Christ has made the world a better place. Instead of calling me ignorant, please point out the evidence of it. I am more than glad to listen to how rejecting Jesus has made the world a better place.

I am not saying Christians are perfect, far from it. To a certain extent many have been captured by the evil one without even understanding it, but I believe even in places where Christianity isn’t widely practiced, the influence of Christianity is felt and affects those societies in a positive way.

I believe Christian influence and concepts hold the world together. It is what modern democracy is based on. It is what equality is based on. Ironically, Christianity teaches that women are equal to men. Yet feminists attack Christianity, the religion that holds them higher than all other religions. Christianity rejected slavery and is inclusive, yet Christianity is viewed by some as a racist religion. Governments, schools, libraries, hospitals, and charities were all established through Christianity, and they all seem to ironically now reject Christianity.

Ok, I wasn’t planning to be this direct, but I feel called to say this, I believe Christians are God’s chosen people. By accepting Jesus Christ, Christians have done the will of God. This isn’t to say other people aren’t also God’s children and shouldn’t be loved and treated with kindness, just that Christians hold a special place in God’s heart.

Christianity is constantly attacked in the mainstream, while other religions seem to be protected. I asked Grok (AI) what the Talmud says about Jesus Christ. For those who don’t know, the Talmud is the primary source of Jewish religious law and theology. The Talmud was written between 200-500 AD. It is a compilation of ideas Jewish religious leaders formed during their Babylonian captivity. Recall that Jesus referred to the Pharisees and Sadducees of his time as being “sons of Satan”. Babylon was a Satanic society, and the Jewish religious leaders morphed a lot of these Satanic practices into their oral teachings during their 400 years of captivity. These oral teachings were later compiled and written into what became the Talmud.

Grok seems to go out of its way to tone down what the Talmud says about Jesus Christ, as though it is protecting it. But why?

The Talmud essentially says that Jesus Christ is a con artist and a fraud. It says Jesus is currently in Hell boiling in a vat of excrement. Pretty offensive to Christians wouldn’t you say? Why don’t 99% of Christians understand that this is what the Talmud teaches? The Talmud also says a Rabbi can marry a child as young as three years old. 99.9% of the world’s population would find this appalling, yet it is written in the Talmud. Not only are Rabbinic Jews not held accountable for this doctrine, but this doctrine is completely hidden from most of the world.

I am not saying all Jews believe these things the Talmud says, many probably don’t even know it says these things. But ignorance is no excuse, and vast resources shouldn’t be used to cover up the truth.

I’m sure what I’ve said has upset some people and honestly, Jesus Christ offended people by speaking the truth, to the point of being tortured, mocked and murdered by the Romans and Jewish religious leaders. If I’ve offended anyone, I guess I’m joining some pretty good company.

Ignorance is never the answer. Exposing the truth should never be considered an act of villainy. As I said before, I believe the Jews are being set up as a patsy, but it’s easier to set someone up when they are obviously trying to hide so much.

Either stand in support of the Talmud or publicly reject what it has to say. Just don’t try to hide, whitewash, or ignore it. If the Jews just came clean, most people would probably relinquish their suspicions.

How does a Christian come to terms with being a worshipper of Christ and supporting followers of the Talmud? This can only be done by ignoring or not knowing the truth about the Talmud. Ignorance is never the solution to anything.

What is the expression, “the truth will set you free”. In this case I believe understanding and acknowledging the truth sets everyone free.