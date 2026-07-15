massive AI data center

In June of 2022, I wrote Patrick Gunnels an email which he read on Reading Epic Threads. I wrote it to him 4 1/2 months before the release of ChatGPT, when everyone became “AI crazy”. In the email I alluded to how I believe the over-reliance of AI predictive modeling contributed to the financial collapse of 2008. In the email, I refer to BlackRock’s supercomputer that they built to support Aladdin, a software system used to essentially help predict future outcomes.

I’ve mentioned before that “DARPA created technology” often gets released to the public 20-30 years after it is first developed, when it is “out of date” and they have moved on to more advanced technology. One could argue that is exactly what ChatGPT and other AI systems are.

While understanding that AI supercomputers have been around since at least the 1990s, consider that some of what you and I have experienced over that time has been either AI generated, or was presented to us based on AI models. Meaning that certain psyops were used because the AI models indicated they would be particularly effective on the masses.

The following is the email I sent Patrick,

Hi Patrick, This weekend I’m taking my family camping in Eastern Washington, and it made me think about BlackRock. Many of the viewers know BlackRock is the biggest manager of assets in the world, their portfolios hold just about everything, and many people have heard they’ve been going around the past couple of years (2021, 2022) buying up residential properties to rent out, even though prices are high and interest rates are rising. Klaus Schwab’s motto, “You will own nothing and like it.” What a lot of people don’t know is that BlackRock has only been around since the late 1980s, and somehow, they’ve passed up all the “blue blood” investment firms and asset collectors to become the biggest. The reason I said going to Eastern Washington made me think of BlackRock is that in the 1990s BlackRock created a software system called Aladdin and built a supercomputer to support it in Wenatchee, WA, a town of 35k out in the middle of nowhere. They built this supercomputer in an area where apple orchard warehouses and processing facilities are located. I assume it’s a matter of wanting to be isolated and power grids probably play a role as well. I believe in the 1990s they used Aladdin and supercomputers to essentially predict future outcomes. Monte Carlo simulators running massive amounts of scenarios to find a likely outcome. They used this successfully to pick stocks and other investments, then in 1999 they made this software available to other companies for a fee. Insurance companies could use this software to determine how much of a risk someone was of dying prematurely, and this would help them determine who to insure or not insure, and how much the insurance premiums should be. Other investment companies started using the software for investing as well and over time the financial system became more and more predictable through the use of this technology. Investment companies thought they were taking less risk because they felt they understood the risks better and this allowed them to invest in a riskier manner with confidence. To a certain extent it worked and financial markets grew. But then came 2008 when most investment firms found themselves holding riskier portfolios than they would otherwise hold. Then everything collapsed. Whoops. It’s kind of like weather predictions becoming incredibly accurate, being right 97% of the time. You become overly confident when they say it isn’t going to rain and you can find yourself without a jacket or umbrella when a storm does come. Supercomputers have been used for quite some time to predict future outcomes, to essentially predict the future. Today supercomputers are more powerful and the information they collect is much more abundant. They know everything about us, and they can put that information into supercomputers and predict with confidence how we will behave or react. They can do this more accurately than I care to believe. These supercomputers have been used by the black hats as well as the white hats. The black hats could put a scenario into the system and see how society would likely react, and how it would affect the big picture. I assume they discovered “climate change” was something most people would get behind. They could use AI predictive modeling to determine the fastest pace to introduce communism to America before people would start to push back. They can also predict how things will go if they don’t create and push certain narratives and agendas. The white hats can do the same, they could probably predict what would have happened if Trump was allowed to win the 2020 election. They likely saw a worse long-term outcome than if they allowed the election to be stolen. They could predict a future where the full truth was dropped on the world at once and they likely saw that it would be more damaging than dripping it out to the public over several years. They probably used AI modeling to simulate a future where they made big name arrests in 2017 and saw that it would lead to total chaos. They probably can predict the exact moment the full truth should be revealed and major arrests made, and that time hasn’t yet come. Sometimes the best thing to do is nothing, at least for a while, before acting. I’m fairly confident some of the weird left-wing stuff we are enduring was allowed by the white hats because they predicted it would wake more people up. Disney grooming. Trans strip shows for kids. I’m not sure, but I’m confident the white hats are not only dripping information to the public, but they are also suppressing Anons who are too “over the target”, keeping their information from reaching the masses as well as the enemy. Protecting the secrecy of their battle plan only makes sense. If their plan was prematurely released to the enemy that would obviously be a bad thing. And if speeding up the wake-up process too fast was predicted to be a worse outcome, then it only makes sense to keep the flow at a drip for now. Erik

As you can see, I had a pretty clear understanding of what was going on four years ago, as I’m sure many reading this had as well, or at least understand now. I understood that the process we were going through was not only necessary but was planned out through the use of AI supercomputers predicting possible outcomes.

Some reading this believe that a major shift occurred around 2011 to 2012. A time when the 60,000-person army was formed to start the process of taking America back. Some believe around this time, the Cabal lost the ability to look through the “looking glass”, essentially losing the ability to predict the future.

Was this “looking glass” really just AI supercomputers? Were the AI supercomputers taken over some time around 2012, which led to the Deep State desperately flailing to maintain control? One could argue that 2012 could be pinpointed as the time everything got weird in America. Order became a thing of the past, replaced with division and chaos. Transgender bathrooms come to mind. Same-sex marriage was suddenly embraced by liberal politicians. Privilege, microaggressions, trigger warnings and safe spaces started spreading on college campuses. Basically, America started to turn “woke”, not to mention communist.

Was this shift due to the Deep State Cabal losing access to the AI supercomputers and suddenly having to “wing it”? Having lost their ability to predict outcomes through the use of AI supercomputers, were they trying everything they could think of to fight back? Maybe they just knew that they had lost and were trying to inflict as much damage as they could while being thrown out the door. It would appear that everything they have done since 2012 has accomplished nothing more than waking up the masses, one group at a time.

I could argue that the financial crisis of 2008 was the start of the financial system being taken over, traps set, corruption monitored. Trump-appointed Chairman of the Federal Reserve Kevin Warsh was on the Fed’s Board of Governors from 2006-2011. Trump’s Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent was George Soros’ chief investment officer from 2011-2015.

From a white hat perspective, they were placed in the snake pit to monitor and collect evidence of corruption. Essentially, learn where the bodies are buried. From a grey hat perspective, they were given the opportunity in Trump’s current administration to redeem themselves for past sins.

I’ve talked before about how the Deep State has operated in a manner where they control everything. They controlled the risk because they created the risk. If you control the risk, you can make riskier, more lucrative investments without really taking any actual risk. Riskier investments tend to pay more for the risk they theoretically take.

Leading into the 2008 financial collapse, Wall Street investors threw caution to the wind. Why add a conservative, safe loan to your portfolio that will pay you 2%, when you can add a riskier loan that pays you 7%, especially if you don’t believe the risk is real? Wall Street portfolios were full of risky loans that they didn’t view as being risky.

What caused them to view the risky loans as being safe? Did they believe as banks and investment companies that they were “too big to fail”, essentially believing they would be bailed out if things went bad? Probably, but I believe the AI modeling played a role as well, essentially convincing the investors that there was no need to bring an umbrella because it wasn’t going to rain. But it did. It poured.

Mortgage-backed securities were the main culprit of the financial collapse. Mortgage-backed securities started back in 1970; mortgages became tradable investments that Wall Street firms and investors could hold. Before 1970, banks generally originated mortgages and kept them on their own balance sheets until they were repaid. There was only a limited secondary market. In 1970, Ginnie Mae created the first modern mortgage-backed security (MBS), which pooled many mortgages into a security that investors could buy and sell. This allowed mortgages to become part of investment portfolios on Wall Street.

Also in 1970, Congress chartered Freddie Mac to expand the secondary mortgage market. Freddie Mac bought mortgages, pooled them, and sold them to investors as mortgage-backed securities. During the 1980s, Wall Street investment banks developed more complex mortgage securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), which greatly expanded institutional investment in mortgages.

This securitization process eventually grew into the massive MBS market that played a central role in the 2008 financial crisis. Many historians and economists would point to the 1998–2007 period as the era when mortgages became deeply embedded throughout Wall Street and the global financial system, culminating in the ensuing housing bubble and financial crisis.

I find it interesting that the heavy use of mortgage-backed securities (1998-2007) aligns with the start of Aladdin and the supercomputers that run it. My question becomes, “Who was really behind the financial crisis of 2008, was it intentional, and was the industry lured into taking on massive amounts of risk?”

The Fed rates went from around 1% in 2003 to over 5% in 2007. Many people took out adjustable-rate loans during this time that had very low interest rates for 1 to 7 years but after the 1–7-year period was over and the rates adjusted up to current higher rates, they could no longer afford the loans. Sound logic would tell them not to borrow money if they couldn’t afford the loan when rates went up, but many refused to listen. A lot of people foolishly overextended themselves.

I’ve talked about how Trump and his people used the Covid situation to take down the City of London. The City of London was overleveraged at the time. Remember, when you control the risk, there really is no risk, so why not take more presumed risk? The City of London believed they had control and put themselves at risk by being overleveraged, they borrowed money at extremely low interest rates to invest.

Having a lot of variable rate debt when interest rates jump can be catastrophic. Very low interest rates for over a decade following the 2008 financial crisis led to the City of London being overleveraged and exposed. They thought they were in control; they were wrong.

Now think about the war with Iran. Lloyds of London insures the oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. Control the tension in the gulf and you control the insurance premiums. If you control the tension, you actually control the perceived risk. In this case being able to charge higher insurance premiums because of presumed risk, and again, without actually taking any risk.

Trump exposed this for the world to see.

If I’m right, or even close to it, the Deep State Cabal has been flying blind since around 2012, without the ability to use their crystal ball AI supercomputers to predict future outcomes. Think Q post 143 and it’s mention of the CIA having seven supercomputers named after the Seven Drawfs.

If I’m right, it means the process of transforming the financial system started a lot further back than most people would assume.

If I’m right, it means some of Trump and America’s enemies are really their allies or became their allies at some point.

Let’s go a little further out on this limb that I might be sitting on all by myself and ask the question, and that is exactly what it is, a question. Has BlackRock been working with Trump?

Was BlackRock buying up all those houses in 2021 and 2022 to keep them out of the hands of the Chinese? A question, not a statement.

Who played a major role in China losing control over the Panama Canal just a month or two after Trump took office in 2025? I’ll give you a hint, it rhymes with “crack block”.

Who blew up ESG (woke corporate policies) by aggressively pushing it over the edge? That would be BlackRock. Think Bud Light, who just happens to now be a major advertiser for Trump’s favorite MMA organization, the UFC.

What if ESG was really a controlled demolition of corporate America, used to gain control of it?

What if companies like BlackRock were used to get American assets out of the hands of globalist institutional investors and into the hands of American retail investors (average Americans)?

Again, I’m just asking questions.

In 2017, President Trump publicly praised BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, saying:

“He did a great job for me and managed a lot of my money.”

This relationship goes back to the 2000s.

Guess whose investment funds are available to be used in the Trump Accounts, not Trump’s personal accounts but the accounts Americans can open up for their children? BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street. Three investment firms that have been called evil by a fair share of people. I think it’s safe to say that Trump wasn’t forced to use these particular investment firms if he didn’t want to, there are plenty of others around.

In 2008, BlackRock’s AUM (assets under management) was $1.3 trillion. In 2009, it grew to $3.35 trillion, 250% growth. For reference, the S&P 500 dropped 40% during the 2008 financial crisis. Today, BlackRock’s AUM is about $14 trillion. If BlackRock is in fact the “enemy of the people”, Trump’s three administrations haven’t done anything to slow them down.

I’m sure right now people are thinking, “Erik, you’re freaking me out.” I get it, I’m freaking myself out. But understand, the only way to find answers is by asking questions. I’m not claiming to have all the answers, just questions, and I’m questioning just about everything.

Nothing I have presented could be considered “smoking gun” proof of anything, but at some point, it becomes painfully difficult trying to explain away all the circumstantial evidence.

No one ever became a billionaire working a 9-5 job, and no one ever found hidden truth by accepting status quo narratives. I hope the reader can appreciate this. What I have done here is presented some facts and asked some questions, the reader can do with it whatever they like.

Let me just finish by saying, “Wow, the storyline of the movie we are watching is way more complex and harder to follow than I once believed it to be.”

It’s like the films Inception, Memento, and Interstellar all wrapped into one. Hmm… all movies made by Christopher Nolan, who is about to release a movie intentionally designed to flop by angering the majority of Americans.

Angering them how? By being intolerably woke.