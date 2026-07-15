Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

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JJ's avatar
JJ
2d

There is SO MUCH HERE! Darpa tech being 20-30 years ahead of the public, BlackRock being on the side we are all being told it's not, the financial crisis. Wow, as always your pieces astonish and makes us all think harder about what is really happening. Thanks again.

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Pluribus's avatar
Pluribus
2d

Another brilliant essay Erik! My only reaction is to paraphrase Herr Klaus: “You vill onderstand nussink but you vill love it”. 😍

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