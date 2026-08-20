AI bots

The Bible says in Hebrews 13:2, “Show hospitality to strangers, for some who have done this have entertained angels without realizing it.” This references Abraham and Lot welcoming in strangers who turned out to be angels.

Interestingly enough, this is a key component of the story The Odyssey. Greek mythology taught that one must be hospitable to strangers because those strangers might be gods in disguise.

Today it should probably be said, “Be leery of anyone you interact with, they may not be genuine, they may not even be a human.”

Misrepresentation online is not exactly a new phenomenon; scam artists have been claiming to be Nigerian princes for decades. Victims have had their lifesavings stolen by people they’ve met through online dating sites. Fraudsters claiming to need money wired to them so that they can come meet the victim in person, or whatever sob story they might have. Perverts spending thousands of dollars on OnlyFans subscriptions, thinking they are interacting with a sexy blonde woman, when in fact it’s a guy in India using an AI generated image.

It’s been bad for a while now, but lately it has become exponentially worse. It’s being reported that 57% of online traffic is now bots. The majority of traffic on the internet is now fake, not fake news, but fake people. My guess is fake news online and in the media is likely in the 90%+ range.

Soon, if we aren’t there already, bots will start arguing with other bots online, not realizing they are bots as well. Long threads of vile insults back and forth, fighting like Rock’em Sock’em robots, while real people sit back and watch in horror.

But why bots? I believe their main purpose is to create chaos, anger and division. They are also unleashed to promote narratives, or to scare people off from speaking and finding the truth. If you are a complete nutjob and seeking validation for your unhinged beliefs, the people who want you believing these things might put bots out to make you feel more normal. You might be convinced there is a community of like-minded people out there, and that you may even be the majority. At a minimum, you would be convinced that you aren’t that strange and there are many others out there just like you.

Bots are used to keep people from exposing the truth, they may attack you as being a conspiracy theorist with ideas that lack any credibility. You might be insulted and ganged up on by other bots for stating your beliefs, with the sole purpose of shutting you up or discrediting you to anyone else who might be open to listening to you.

Bots are also used to prop up certain social media accounts by padding their follower count and interactions. Several months ago, I was attacked by Keith Olbermann, a left-wing, unhinged influencer that has a million followers on X (Twitter). He was shocked at how stupid and ignorant I was, dumbfounded by how a person could be such a moron. Out of curiosity, the next day I checked to see how many people saw his comments about me. It was less than 100 a full 24 hours later, and frankly, some of the views could have been people who follow me.

I realized that he doesn’t really have a million active, real people followers. He probably doesn’t have a tenth of that, maybe not even a twentieth. I don’t even know if he is actually the one posting on his account. The point is it isn’t real. If his point of view was so common, why the need to have so many fake followers? The truth is that his left-wing nutjob point of view is not in fact common amongst Americans.

It’s the equivalent of a football stadium that holds 100k fans having 10 people spread out throughout the stadium, while they pump in crowd noise to make it seem packed. The reality is, no one really cares to watch the team play.

Left-wing points of view are not actually very common in America and must be amplified to appear more common. The opposite is the case with more conservative, Trump supporting points of view. They are common and must be de-amplified to appear they aren’t the majority.

I have around 3,000 followers on X (Twitter). When I post something, on average, about 25-30 people see it. 0.01% of the people who follow me see my posts. Does this mean that most of my followers are bots? I assume a small percentage are, but I believe the reason no one is seeing my posts is because I am “shadow banned.” This means when I post something, the algorithms de-amplify it so that very few people see it. I’m essentially shouting into the void. I have freedom of speech, but no one is allowed to hear me.

This probably goes back a decade for me. Early on after Trump became president the first time around, I posted something on Twitter that over 100,000 people saw, and thousands responded to. For the next week, most of the things I posted were getting similar views and responses. Then the following week, it was more like 10,000 views on posts. The week after that it was around 1,000. And the week after that, literally no one saw my tweets. As in zero views. Which is virtually impossible. At the time I didn’t know what shadow banning was and just thought I was becoming exponentially more uninteresting.

I don’t believe I was ever taken off the shadow ban list after Elon Musk took over Twitter in late 2022. In fact, I deleted my account and started over with a new Twitter handle, but it obviously didn’t fool the people who control things at Twitter. It is what it is, and I don’t believe it is Musk doing it, it’s holdovers within the company trying to sabotage the truth.

A few weeks ago, the movie The Odyssey was released. After the opening weekend it was reported that it grossed $264 million worldwide, which may or may not be the truth, but I’ll take their word for it. For context's sake, two weeks later the new Spiderman movie grossed $924 million on its opening weekend.

The Monday after The Odyssey’s opening weekend, I went on X (Twitter) and essentially posted that I thought it probably would have made more money if it wasn’t as woke.

Immediately I was flooded with people calling me an idiot, unable to believe someone could be so stupid, so unable to believe it that some of them said, “Your joking, right?” What I said was so stupid, that they couldn’t believe I was being serious. My physical appearance was attacked as well; you would have thought I was the Elephant Man. They must have been shocked that I was able to form a semi-coherent sentence while lacking any intellectual capacity whatsoever. I was like the old woman in the movie Airplane, where passengers were lined up in the aisle to shake and beat some sense into her.

At first, I thought, “Wow, was what I said really that dumb?” I re-read what I posted. But the excessive piling on quickly led me to understand that these weren’t real people attacking me, they were bots. If not for being so excessive and over the top, I might not have recognized that I was being attacked by them.

Why would people be so offended? Why would they be so emotionally attached and defensive towards a movie that just came out? It’s not like I was insulting their children; it’s a FREAKING movie.

Then I realized it had to be a bot attack by the people who made the movie to silence anyone from speaking up about it. With America’s sharp turn away from wokeness, the movie makers didn’t want potential movie viewers to avoid seeing the star-studded and expensive movie due to the perception of it being woke.

I didn’t say I thought the movie was bad, I hadn’t even seen it, I said it probably would have made more money if it was less woke. The algorithms must have flagged any tweet that had the words “Odyssey” and “woke” in it together.

Some of the bots are easy to pick out. They have an anime avatar and two followers even though they’ve had an account since 2018. Some are more difficult; they have more personal touches and pictures of what appear to be real people. One bot that attacked me had a handle that had something to do with being a Baltimore sports fan. It stood out to me in the Odyssey attacks because I remembered it from a bot attack that happened to me in the past, an attack that I didn’t recognize as a bot attack at the time because it was just a few accounts attacking me. I only remembered the account because it seemed so strange to me that a Baltimore sports fan would be so offended by what I had said.

The moral of the story is to not assume anything you experience online is real. Narratives are amplified and de-amplified to convince the viewer that the subject matter is bigger or smaller than it really is. Millions of fake followers are added to one account while thousands of real followers are quietly removed from another’s account.

But most of all, understand that many of the people you are interacting with online, people disagreeing with you and insulting you, are not people at all.

We are real human beings, and by being real human beings, we are affected when attacked by anyone we believe to be real, whether we agree with them or not.

Don’t allow what you experience online to affect your emotions or alter your view of the world. In many cases; we are getting upset about something or by someone that isn’t even real.