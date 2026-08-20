Erik’s Substack

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Barbara J Sudell's avatar
Barbara J Sudell
5h

I love the idea of watching bots fight it out.

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ThoughtFull's avatar
ThoughtFull
6hEdited

Completely agree. I think social media has us thinking the left-wing views are the way most people think and because humans naturally want to belong, many follow along with what they see and hear in the media. If we consume media or social media, we absolutely need our critical thinking skills to kick into overdrive. My husband and I are teaching our teenage children to use their brain when consuming media. Maybe there should be a black box warning on every social media page about the consumption of it and the dangers! Thanks for another thought provoking article!

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