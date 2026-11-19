a balloon that says AI on it

Let’s take a trip down memory lane. It’s 1991, and Nirvana’s breakout record Nevermind just came out. It quickly went to number one on the album charts dethroning the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, while at the same time essentially ending the boy band genre.

Nirvana’s breakout started the movement known as grunge, a dark, heavy-distortion guitar music that could be heard in rock clubs all over Seattle at the time. Quickly, other bands started to be discovered, with many of them ending up in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But while many of these very talented bands were being discovered, record producers out of LA and New York developed a serious case of FOMO, the fear of missing out. Bands were being signed to record deals site unseen. Some of these bands had never even performed live. No one wanted to miss out on the trend. All serious record labels needed to have a grunge band signed to their label.

This is kind of happened a few years later with the dot.com explosion. Any startup company out of Seattle or with a .com in its name was having VC (venture capital) money thrown at them, site unseen. No business plan, no revenue, no clear path to profitability, no problem.

America was just emerging from a recession that occurred in 1990-1991. Interest rates were around 8% in 1990. In an attempt to jump start the economy, the Fed dropped interest rates to 3% in just a couple of years. Borrowing money quickly became much cheaper, especially in comparison to where it just was a couple of years prior.

Right around this time the internet took off, technology became less expensive, globalism expanded and productivity improved. By the mid-1990s, it was believed that the internet would revolutionize every part of business and society. Looking back, it’s hard to say they were wrong, but in their frenzy to fund the next big tech company, VC’s were throwing cheap money at ideas rather than profitable companies. Growth potential over revenue. Private startup companies were quickly being taken public so Wall Street could cash in on their success. Investors cared about website traffic and ignored things like actual cash flow.

I’m reminded of how successful Facebook had become a decade later, even though they had no means of making money. They had this huge, popular company, but didn’t know how to monetize it. So they started selling user information to advertisers, problem solved.

From 1995-2000, the Nasdaq (tech stocks) went from 1,000 to 5,000. IPOs (initial public offerings) routinely doubled in value their opening day on the stock market. Some companies simply added “.com” to their name to take advantage of this hysteria and saw their stock values jump overnight. Investors believed the old measures of cash flow, revenue, and profitability no longer mattered, and they chose investments only by what they perceived as growth potential.

As the economy started to heat up, the Fed raised interest rates, bringing them from 3% up to 6.5% by 2000. Borrowing money to fund revenue-less startup companies started to become a bit more expensive. Investor confidence quickly waned. VCs started to withdraw some of their funding, and tech stock investors started to pull their money out of the sector. The dot.com bubble burst.

Within a little over two years, the Nasdaq lost 78% of its value, the S&P 500 lost 49%, and the DOW Jones lost 38%. While most of the fear was over the dot.com companies, a broad stock market sell-off occurred.

Investors moved their money to new U.S. Treasury Bonds, money market funds and even cash for safety. With the higher interest rates, these were attractive places to wait out the storm. Eventually investors began to put money back into the stock market, but they started with consumer staples, healthcare and energy stocks before eventually putting money back into tech stocks. By this time, most of the companies that probably shouldn’t have ever really existed were long gone, and many of the big tech companies we recognize today were left standing, barely. Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Intel, Oracle, Cisco and Dell made it through the dot.com onslaught. Amazon lost 90% of its value in the process, but also lost most of its competition.

With the dot.com bubble burst as well as 9/11 in 2001, the Fed decided to drop interest rates to stimulate the economy, making borrowing money cheap again. By 2003, interest rates were now down to 1%.

What have we learned about making borrowing money too cheap, people and companies tend to overleverage themselves when money is cheap. We experienced this just months prior with the dot.com bubble burst. Would people learn their lesson this time? Not a chance.

With interest rates at 1% in 2003 a new bubble was beginning to inflate, the housing bubble. At 1% interest rates, adjustable-rate loans, interest-only mortgages, and low-documentation lending programs, people could now buy houses way outside of their means, maybe even multiple houses. That’s ok, they’ll just refinance the mortgages to 30-year fixed mortgages in a few years when they are in a better financial situation. Plus, their home’s value is going up every year, they could just sell at a massive profit if they could no longer afford the mortgage if interest rates went up.

Wall Street got in on the action as well, bundling mortgages into mortgage-backed securities. Investors had no way of knowing just how toxic some of the loans really were. It was like Mafia money laundered to the point where you had no idea where it came from, bad loans mixed in with the good loans.

We all know what happened in 2008, the housing bubble burst, bringing down the stock market, the housing market and the economy with it. It would take some time to crawl out of this one.

It makes me think about the meme of a man pulling a sheep out of a crevice. As soon as it’s pulled out, it immediately jumps back in, getting stuck again. This is pretty much what occurred. The dot.com recession lasted less than a year, but it led to a much bigger recession in 2008 because people didn’t learn their lesson. It was like the dot.com bubble burst wasn’t painful enough for people to learn their lesson, so they jumped right back into an even more dangerous situation. A situation that affected many more people.

Today we are hearing about an AI bubble. Much of the stock market growth the past few years has come from AI stocks. Companies are burning through cash to keep up with the AI race. The way I see it, an AI bubble burst would be much like the dot.com bust. Companies that are just ideas and haven’t really figured out a way to derive a revenue will likely fall to the wayside. The companies who are diversified into other areas will likely survive a bubble burst and eventually thrive off of a lack of competition.

In the 1990s, companies that refused to embrace technology became dinosaurs and went extinct. Think about Kodak refusing to accept that digital cameras were the future of photography. Blockbuster believed streaming was a fad. Or how about retail companies with no online presence? They just died.

There’s a balance that needs to be maintained. Most companies need to be diversified in how they make their money. If you are the most successful hunter in the village, you may not need to pick berries and dig up roots to get you to your next successful kill, but most need to. Most AI companies today aren’t generating a significant revenue and many who are generating a moderate revenue are getting it solely from the AI space.

If spending on AI development increases too much more, many may not survive. If generating a revenue from AI takes longer than expected, again, many won’t survive.

It’s like a gold prospector. If there “ain’t no gold in them there hills”, or if they didn’t bring enough supplies to allow them to find it, they go home broke.

Would an AI bubble burst cause a recession? If it did, I think it would be much like the dot.com recession that lasted less than a year. I think it would definitely cause the stock market to drop, especially the tech stocks, but to me it would be more about how people react to it afterwards, after the Fed dropped interest rates.

If the AI bubble does burst and the Fed drops interest rates too far and too fast as a means of stimulating the economy, how would people react?

Would companies quickly become overleveraged because money is cheap? Would investors become overleveraged? Would Americans become overleveraged? Would we learn anything from the dot.com bubble burst that led to the much bigger and a more widespread housing bubble burst? Remember, most people didn’t own tech stocks in 2000, but most owned a house or had to pay rent in 2008.

There will always be people who jump right back into the crevice, but I think over the past few years, many people have disconnected from the Matrix.

Just because their neighbor bought a new truck, a Jet Ski and a vacation lake house doesn’t mean it makes sense for them to follow suit.

I do think more and more people are starting to get it. Hopefully enough that if we do have a considerable AI bubble burst, we wouldn’t have a repeat of what led to the financial crisis in 2008.

At least that’s my hope.