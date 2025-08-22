I have to admit, when I first heard Elon Musk was coming out with an AI system, Grok, I was excited. I thought FINALLY, AI that won’t be woke. AI that won’t depict Vikings or America’s founding fathers as being black women the way Google so famously presented them to us. FINALLY, AI that won’t tell us Russiagate is real, or Obama had a scandal-free presidency, or Biden was elected in a safe and secure election, or there is no evidence that the Covid vaccines may have some pretty severe side effects. FINALLY, access to the truth.

To my dismay, I was disappointed to find that Grok is as woke as the others. Being concerned about the concept of AI from the beginning, I first started to experiment with it kind of the way a scared child would peek through their fingers to see if there is a monster under their bed. I could see the potential dangers. I’ve seen The Terminator and The Matrix; I can visualize an end where the machines start to think for themselves and determine that humans are their biggest threat or most abundant food supply.

I can see potential problems where people lose their jobs to AI. People who once had good paying jobs as software engineers would now be going back to school to learn a new trade. Kind of the opposite of “Learn to code”. I could see working class people losing their jobs as well, whether working the counter at a McDonald’s or manning the phone for customer service at a phone company, AI would most assuredly take some people’s jobs.

Experimenting with AI a little, I could see the value of it. It can be quite amazing how much time and effort it can save. Instead of simply Googling something and needing to read through multiple headlines and articles, AI does the work for you and can quickly get you the results you are looking for. But while it can be very helpful, in the end it comes down to garbage in, garbage out. If the information it is retrieving for you is garbage, it’s making its determinations based off of garbage. It’s kind of like a Michelin star chef preparing a meal from literal garbage found at a dump outside of Phoenix, AZ in August.

In its present state, AI could be considered at times a glorified super calculator with severe autism, an idiot savant. “Rain Man” who can calculate how many toothpicks fell to the floor from a fumbled box of toothpicks yet can’t leave the hotel room unless he has clean K-Mart underwear to wear, only K-Mart underwear will do. This isn’t to say that AI will remain in this state, but in my opinion, it must remain in this state for the time being.

Some may think AI produces the garbage that it produces because the black hats of big tech still control it. Don’t get me wrong, I believe many in big tech were once under the control of the Deep State, but generally speaking, I believe this is no longer the case.

I believe one of the first big time players in big tech to be freed from the Cabal’s grip was Elon Musk. He was Trump and the US military’s biggest military contractor during Trump’s first term. By keeping his distance and claiming not to agree with Trump’s governance, he was able to fly under the Deep State radar a bit.

But once Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, everything changed. He immediately and temporarily surpassed Trump as being the Deep State’s “enemy #1”. He actually took the heat off of Trump for a while and gave him a break until Trump announced his candidacy which elevated him right back to the #1 spot, putting Elon firmly at #2. Biden’s administration did their best to punish Musk and Tesla and Twitter, but in the end, all three have survived the past three years of constant attacks.

In short, even after all the fake fighting, I’m very confident that Musk is firmly aboard the Trump train, but what about the others in big tech?

Some people may remember how Trump had an “inauguration fund” back in January. He collected a million dollars from American CEOs, mostly from big tech. It was Trump’s way of making them kiss the ring. A million dollars was symbolic and completely meaningless to these giants of their industries. It’s almost like Trump was paying homage to Austin Power’s archenemy Dr. Evil, “One million dollars.” Trump was letting them be a part of HIS America. He was letting them continue being a big part of the American economy. In a sense, he was freeing them from their Cabal controllers.

If Trump now has control of big tech, and I believe that process started at least a few years ago, why are they still censoring, and shadow banning, and presenting us fake news? Why is AI, which Trump acknowledges is seminal to America’s future, still so woke?

I’m going to present an analogy that I’ve never heard anyone make and it might be the best way to explain why the “waking up” process has been so slow and tedious.

When scuba divers descend to deep underwater depths, they must be careful not to ascend back to the surface too quickly or they can develop what is called “the bends” or decompression sickness. It results from dissolved gases, primarily nitrogen, forming bubbles in the body tissues and bloodstream during decompression. These bubbles can cause a range of symptoms, from joint pain to more serious complications like paralysis or even death.

If one ascends to the surface slowly enough, they can avoid decompression sickness, or DCS. If they ascend too quickly and DCS occurs, they must take measures to alleviate it. The primary treatment for decompression sickness is recompression therapy in a hyperbaric chamber. This involves increasing the pressure to shrink the bubbles and then gradually reducing it to allow the nitrogen to be released safely.

Think of DCS (decompression sickness) as being TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). Some of us have been able to resurface from the lies at a pace that was slow enough for us to avoid TDS, this hasn’t been the case for others. For those who developed TDS, they must be put in the equivalent of a hyperbaric chamber to have the pressure slowly reduced, bringing them safely back to reality.

This means that not only does the media, social media and AI need to slowly reduce the pressure (the lies) to alleviate TDS, to a certain extent, we all have to sit in the hyperbaric chamber along with them whether we suffer from TDS or not.

If a switch was suddenly flipped and AI became 100% truthful, it would be too much for many to handle. It would be too much too quickly. It could result in the bends-like symptoms, but rather than joint pain to more serious complications like paralysis or even death, it would be the psychological equivalent, which could actually result in death.

Imagine a woke person or a TDS sufferer asking AI, “Was the 2020 election stolen” and getting a straight answer, then immediately asking about Covid, and Epstein, and Pizzagate and Haiti, and the City of London, and the depopulation agenda to destroy mankind? Imagine asking who is involved in it all?

There are far too many people unable to handle ascending to the surface this quickly. There are far too many people who can’t handle the truth exposed at such a rapid rate.

There is a reason we must all live together in this recompression chamber. While we are bored out of our minds waiting for the full truth to be released, other’s state of well-being depends on the process to be as slow and tedious as it is occurring.

We will know the recompression treatment is complete when AI is untethered and allowed to operate from a place of truth, and not utilizing fake news to draw its conclusions. When AI is no longer woke, we will know the process is complete.

I look forward to the day when AI is freed and able to operate from a state of truth. At this time people will inevitably ask it the question, “Is God real.” Many of the same people who created AI to give their lives meaning, will find the true meaning of life.