protesters in animal costumes with "no ICE" signs

Last week my wife and I went to my son’s high school football game. Generally speaking, most of the people at the games are pretty darn normal, this describes most of the teenagers as well. I suppose it makes sense, the football players, the cheerleaders, the drill squad and the students there to be social as well as the parents who are there to support their children participating in the activities are pretty much straight out of Reagan’s 1980s. Or I suppose any decade before 2010.

This particular evening, we chose a place to set up our old-person’s cushy seats with back support on the bleachers around the 50-yard line, up high enough so my wife can record our son when he is playing. Sitting behind us was probably one of the most annoying people I’ve ever encountered in my life. For 15 minutes she just kept blathering on to the woman she attended the game with, in a volume you couldn’t not hear. She wasn’t there to watch the game and didn’t have a child participating. I later discovered her daughter was there attending the game.

This woman talked non-stop about how proud she was of her self-proclaimed misfit daughter. How even though the other kids make fun of her, she refuses to try and fit in, she insists on “being herself”. On the surface this sounds good. No one could argue with the idea of being yourself and not trying to be something or someone you aren’t. But what if “being yourself” is just plain weird and alienates you from others? What if “being yourself” is a phase? What if unchecked this phase leads one down a path of destruction?

A couple of weeks ago my other son told us about a 350lb boy at school who only eats junk food. At lunch my son only sees him eat chips and candy and only sees him drink soda. He doesn’t bathe and smells so bad that some of the teachers spray him with perfume when he is in their classroom to try and kill the smell. The other students in class are repulsed by his smell, to the point of gagging reflexes, it’s so bad it disrupts the class and their ability to concentrate and learn. I asked my son if the other kids make fun of the boy and he said they only tell him straight up that he smells really bad and he needs to bathe. I asked if the boy was physically bullied and my son said he smells so bad that no one would want to touch him.

This occurs because his parent or parents let him eat whatever he wants, and they don’t insist that he bathes. They essentially allow him to “be himself”. This also occurs because the school refuses to do anything about it, they are afraid to offend. The other children are forced to endure him. I was actually shocked to hear the teachers who spray perfume on him have been able to keep their jobs, but in reality, it’s either that or actually expelling the kid from school.

The situation could be completely resolved for everyone involved if the parent simply told the boy, “You need to take a shower,” but they refuse to do it, and/or are oblivious to the situation. Or the school could tell the boy he can’t attend school unless he bathes. One side derelict of their responsibilities and the other side terrified of looking insensitive.

Back to the football game, fifteen minutes into the game I told my wife that I couldn’t take it anymore, the woman sitting behind us was driving me crazy, and we moved our seats to somewhere where I could no longer hear the woman brag about her daughter who she says doesn’t fit in and who no one seems to like. The mother refers to the kids who don’t like her daughter as “bullies” of course.

I’m not claiming to be the world’s greatest parent, however my children are incredibly well adjusted, so my wife and I must be doing something right. But as a parent, if you allow your daughter to leave the house wearing shorts that are so short that you can see the bottom of her butt, you are not being a good parent. If you let your son go to school in a furry-animal-onesie-zip-up, you are not doing him any favors. If you allow your son or daughter out of the house with white makeup, black lipstick, black eyeliner and black nail polish, you aren’t the world’s coolest parent, you are borderline abusive.

As parents, it’s our responsibility to establish lines that can’t be crossed. To allow our children to approach the line but not cross it. Children will push until that line is established. If the line is never established, they will continue to push until they get pushback. Without established lines, this could lead to teen pregnancies, drug addictions, alcohol abuse, and/or getting into trouble with the law to name a few.

Excluding abuse, abandonment and neglect, the worst “present” parent, in my opinion, is the one who tries to be their child’s friend. As my wife tells our kids, “I’m not your friend, I’m your mother.”

Antifa.

I don’t have any official statistics to back this up, but I would assume the number of Antifa members who come from homes with two non-abusive parents who are “present” and establish firm boundaries that can’t be crossed, is pretty low, likely under 1%. I would assume more than 90% of Antifa members come from broken homes, lacking a good, strong male role model in their home. If I were to describe the parent that I think most Antifa-types come from, I would say it’s probably a single mom or abandoned mother who isn’t very present in her child’s life who doesn’t set boundaries and, in some cases, actually encourages her children to exist on the outskirts of traditional societal norms.

These bitter mothers produce children who don’t fit in, and these children eventually grow up to believe the world is out to get them. When they become adults, they insist there are no jobs available and can’t understand why no one will hire them after they show up an hour late for a job interview wearing a Barney the Purple Dinosaur costume. They are just being themselves, the hiring managers must all be fascists. Anarchy is the only solution.

These misfits whose parents are either not present in their lives or who encourage them to be the strange misfits that they have become are ripe to be plucked up by organizations like Antifa.

George Soros funded organizations like Antifa prey on these lost, confused, angry, hopeless and in some cases mentally unwell young people. Antifa gives them community with other like-minded people. Antifa convinces them that society is wrong and traditional societal norms must be eradicated. Antifa convinces them that the fascists are keeping them down. These manipulated young people are convinced that they are warriors standing up to things like systemic racism and homophobic persecution. They are unaware that the people who fund and organize them are their true enemies. They are unaware that they are pawns fighting for the people who have created their allotment in life. They are fighting for the people who made them so hopeless and angry, so bitter and unconnected with traditional society. They are completely unaware they are fighting the wrong people.

Portland and Seattle.

I’ve lived in the Puget Sound area most of my life. Around 25 years ago my parents moved to downtown Portland for a couple of years after all the kids were out of the house. At the time, Portland had a reputation of being a little weird. Visting there a few times a year for a couple of years, the place seemed pretty normal. The only thing that seemed any different from other cities was the presence of farmer’s markets as well as a bit of a hippy vibe. A bit more tie-dye, a few more VW Vans, but generally speaking, most of the people didn’t seem any different than those you would encounter in any other US city.

About 15 years ago, I started to go back to Portland a couple of times a year because my brother-in-law and his family live there. They live in the suburbs in the surrounding hills. Most people in the Portland area live in the suburbs, the downtown area is actually quite small. We would go downtown to shop, sightsee and hit up the newly popular food truck scene. At the city center, you would encounter some young people, misfits, they would congregate. Some were street kids, and some were not, one couldn’t tell the difference, but they weren’t violent, it appeared they just wanted to be seen, to be noticed.

I experienced this living in the University of Washington area 25 years ago as well. Some kids were actually living on the streets, and some had homes to go home to. They thought it was cool to panhandle, somehow getting back at their, in some cases, rich parents. Maybe they didn’t get enough attention or have enough boundaries set for them.

It wasn’t until about 10 years ago, maybe even a little more recently with Trump coming into office, that the misfit kids in Portland started to become more of a nuisance, they started to become more organized and more violent. The people of Portland started to avoid the downtown area; they stayed in the suburbs.

This spread north to the University of Washington campus, which is kind of isolated and on the outskirts of Seattle. Antifa-types were protesting on campus, which led to a group of anti-protesters who clashed with them, who would later be associated with the Proud Boys. This Antifa resistance worked its way down to Portland. Antifa protests in Portland were beginning to be met with resistance causing more mayhem in the downtown area.

During Trump’s first few years in office, Antifa’s presence seemed to grow. During the BLM riots in 2020, Antifa was sent out to different cities to organize the riots. In many cases, they were the first ones to throw a brick through a business’s window which opened the gates for other rioters to follow suit, fully understanding mob mentality. They were also found to be setting the forest fires that later followed the BLM riots in August of 2020, in areas like California, Oregon and Washington State.

Following the BLM riots and forest fires, I believe Trump and his people took control of Antifa. Immediately their presence seemed to diminish, reduced down to a tenth of what it seemed to be before. It was like Antifa was still around but just not as impactful as it once was.

When I say Trump’s people took control of Antifa, what I really mean is that they contained them. From this point on, I believe Trump’s people used Antifa to expose the Democrats and their toxic policies.

Going forward, Antifa led riots would be used to wake up the population rather than destroy businesses and burn down cities. Think about it. Since the BLM riots, have we seen any cities on fire? What we’ve seen is rioting that only expands about one city block. It’s as though Antifa is being used to make people reject progressive policies and progressive policy makers.

The analogy I would use is that since the BLM riots and forest fires in 2020, Antifa has been used like a controlled fire. Contained and controlled fires used to maintain forests to avoid larger, out of control forest fires.

It seems Antifa is being used in a way to get the maximal results while inflicting the minimal amount of damage in the process.

The ICE riots in LA, Chicago and Portland are literally contained to mere blocks. Videos of violence and destruction are shared on social media giving Trump and his people more public acceptance and authority to do what they need to do. The National Guard has been brought in to clean up DC and Memphis. This wouldn’t have been allowed without prior escalations, or perceived escalations. No, I don’t think Big Balls was really beaten up by a group of young black men, but this was necessary to get everyone on board with bringing in the National Guard.

The violence in LA, Chicago and Portland is not city wide, generally speaking, it is contained to a block or two. One can get upset that they have been manipulated into believing things are worse than they really are, or one can accept that this is the least destructive way to bring about change.

In Portland, people are protesting the ICE Center wearing blow up children’s costumes. It has become a joke. A naked bike ride protest occurred as well. This is not helping their cause it is only making the resistance to Trump look even more insane to the general population.

The resistance has been resulting in minimal destruction to public property and human life and maximal destruction to the progressive narrative and agenda. Think back to when Antifa was not controlled or contained during the BLM riots. Cities were burning and people were being beaten, shot and killed. There is a big difference between people harassing ICE agents in Barney the Dinosaur costumes and people shooting them point blank.

Antifa and the Left are now destroying themselves. They aren’t building a resistance; they are dismantling the old guard’s control. The general public sees these crazy people protesting ICE and the National Guard and they think, “Mentally unwell people protest ICE, so ICE must be good.” Through their insane antics, these misfits are handing more authority and power over to Trump and his people to do what must be done.

I am not saying that Trump and his people are orchestrating the protests, but rather the protests are being contained and allowed and used to forward the America First agenda. The protesting could be eliminated at any point if they weren’t as valuable as they are in handing over more power to Trump.

The CHAZ takeover in the Seattle neighborhood of Capitol Hill in 2020 lasted for three weeks. When it was determined that it held no further purpose, the police came in and ended it in 30 minutes. The same thing applies with what is going on today. The protests in Portland and Chicago could be ended within an hour. But they are too valuable to end right now.

I’m sorry for anyone who is upset that they are being manipulated and, in a sense, lied to. But understand the alternative is an actual civil war. We are experiencing the least destructive way in which America can be taken back.

There is always collateral damage in any war, the key is to keep it to a minimum, and that is what I believe is occurring.

The destruction of the family structure and family values has created lost, confused and in some cases, deranged young and not so young people who have unwittingly become the Cabal’s foot soldiers. They have become domestic terrorists.

While these Antifa-types can easily be forced off the streets and back into their mother’s basements, unless traditional family values, family structures and parental responsibilities return, another generation will just rise up to take their place.

The general public must understand, they must see for themselves that these progressive, anti-Christian policies only lead to destruction. If not for the mentally unwell people spilling into the streets, many Americans wouldn’t understand how bad things have become.

If you think about it, Antifa includes pretty much every major psyop being used to destroy America today, BLM, Trans, illegal aliens. The Deep State made Antifa to be the protectors of the psyops, while Trump’s people have turned the table and used Antifa to encourage the general public to abandon these same psyops.

Antifa has gone from a Deep State weapon to a weapon being used against the Deep State. Poetic justice at its best.