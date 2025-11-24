two hands one with a red pill another with a black pill

For a while now I’ve believed there are only two types of black pillers, one is sincere and the other is not. The sincere black pillers are people who lack faith in the plan. In most cases they understand an effort is being made to take down the Deep State Cabal, they want it to succeed, but they just don’t trust that the people who are executing the plan will be able to accomplish their goal. In some cases, they lose trust that these people have their best interest in mind. Whenever mainstream media puts out a fake report showing a lack of progress or even regression, they fall for it hook, line and sinker.

The sincere black piller immediately goes into panic mode whenever they hear something that doesn’t align with what they want to happen. Their pessimism gets the best of them, they believe the sky is falling and if you don’t see things as negatively as them, they see you as being delusional and addicted to “hopium”. No matter how many times their pessimism is thwarted, whether it be after a day, a week or a month, they continue to return to the well of negativity like clockwork with knee-jerk reactions.

It’s safe to say that some people just aren’t cut out for 5th Generation Warfare, psychological warfare. They are either unwilling to accept, or unable to accept that deception occurs on both sides. They understand that the media lies constantly yet they fall for the lies every time. When Trump and one of his allies have a bout of kayfabe (fake fighting) the black piller believes MAGA is splintering apart. No matter how many times they experience this, no matter how many times it is explained to them, they continue to be unable to recognize it and unable not to react to it.

For most people, the 48-72-hour rule should apply to anything one hears in the media or social media. Don’t have an emotional reaction to anything you hear for at least 2-3 days. More often than not, the initial information that comes out is proven false within 48-72 hours. For a black piller it is probably best to go with a 1-2-week rule, but it never fails, they have an emotional reaction immediately upon hearing any news, no matter how unreliable the source.

What is it that makes someone a sincere black piller? Is it a lack of intelligence, an inability to recognize patterns, an inability to trust? Maybe it’s a combination of things. I don’t mean to pick on sincere black pillers because we are all fooled from time to time. We all have our faith and trust tested from time to time. But hopefully one recognizes when they’ve been fooled, they don’t take it personally and quickly get back on the horse, they don’t continue to be fooled every time.

The second type of black piller is the insincere black piller, most view this as one category. We see them as someone who is intentionally trying to drag everyone down. We see them as fake MAGA. Influencers who appear to be Trump supporters but at just the right time, turn against him. We group them all into the category of paid shills, Deep State assets posing as Trump supporters, activated at opportune times to attack, similar to a terrorist cell.

I am not saying this type of black piller doesn’t exist, some have been in place for years waiting to be activated. Sometimes they have been activated to turn against Trump, and after Trump endures their attacks, they go right back to faking their support for him until they are called to be activated again.

For many of us, once we see an influencer who claims to be MAGA attack Trump, we never go back to trusting them. We don’t care if they have nice things to say about him going forward, we just assume they have gone back undercover, waiting for the next opportunity to attack. Again, this isn’t to say this doesn’t really occur and these people should be trusted, but what I am beginning to learn is there is a third category, or rather a second insincere category.

The third category, which is like a triple agent in the spy world, is the most confusing to recognize and understand. A triple agent is a spy who pretends to be a double agent, a traitor, but is actually loyal and is used to confuse the enemy.

The third category of black pillers make everything incredibly confusing to anyone following along closely. This category of black piller is actually working with Trump. Their job is to occasionally inspire pessimism amongst the masses. Their job is to create a sense of weakness within MAGA. They are to create a sense of panic within the sincere black pilling crowd.

What am I trying to say here? Appear weak when you are strong. Your enemy will attack when they believe you are in a weakened state, when you are vulnerable. If one creates the illusion of being weak when they are actually strong, the enemy will attack, often times using up all their ammunition to no avail. It makes sense that Trump would periodically want MAGA to appear weak and splintering in order to get the Deep State to attack. It also makes sense that black pilling is required to make MAGA appear weak.

When Trump starts a fake fight with one of his allies, it is imperative that his enemies believe it is real. If they look to the MAGA base and see “spit take” memes and an overwhelming preponderance of non-belief, the enemies won’t believe it either. A certain percentage of MAGA must react as if the sky is falling and everything is falling apart before our very eyes in order for a fake fight to appear believable.

An analogy might be, if Trump pulls a fire alarm at a Trump Hotel in the middle of the night, and no one from the MAGA floors gets out of bed and heads to the street, no one on the enemy’s floors will vacate their rooms either. They will believe it is a false alarm or a fire drill.

In order to get the sincere black pillers to react, Trump likely activates some of his loyal influencers to temporarily turn on him. The difficult part of this all is that we don’t know who is who. We can claim to know, but in reality, we really don’t. If we could figure it out, so could they.

Right now many names must be popping into people’s heads, Elon Musk, MTG, Steve Bannon, Candace Owens, Rand Paul, Thomas Massie, Alex Jones, Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes. The truth is that we don’t actually know who the Deep State assets are, and who are actually loyal to Trump, allies he has asked to turn against him. Turning on Trump or Trump turning on them is not definitive proof of anything.

We can waste our time trying to figure out exactly who the traitors are and who is loyal, or we can just trust the plan. The truth is we need the sincere black pillers to overreact, to freak out. It doesn’t mean that we need to react, but we need them to create the belief that MAGA is vulnerable.

I have been guilty of believing I know who the traitors are because they have turned against Trump. If someone supports Trump for five years and for a week claims he’s been compromised, then immediately goes back to supporting him, does this really mean they are a Deep State asset? They may very well be a Deep State asset, but this is not the proof necessary to determine it.

In 2018, Steve Bannon called Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner globalists. More recently, in June of 2025, Candace Owens said she was embarrassed she ever supported Trump. Elon Musk said that the spending bill was a betrayal of everything they fought for. In July, Tucker Carlson was critical of Trump’s economy, for only caring for the rich. In October, Alex Jones said that Trump has been a letdown. Rogan has turned against Trump multiple times this year alone, for his handling of deportations, the Epstein Files and other administration moves. Very recently Nick Fuentes has called Trump a colossal disappointment, owned by Israel. Rand Paul, Thomas Massie and MTG have accused Trump of protecting people by not releasing the Epstein Files.

What does this all mean? Are all of them traitors, some of them, none of them? We don’t know, we don’t know what is real and what is kayfabe. If we could know for sure, none of this deception against the Deep State would work.

If you trust the plan, at the end of the day, none of it really matters that much. Does anyone really believe that Fuentes, Paul, Massie and MTG pressured Trump into releasing the Epstein Files? Everyone is playing a role, but who controls them?

Trump wanted to release the Epstein Files all along, but he needed it to appear as if he didn’t want to, and that he was forced to do so. His enemies walked into a trap. But are these MAGA influencers and politicians willing or unwilling participants?

I don’t know, and it’s not important that I know. I can see that ground is being taken, I can see that the war is being won. It’s not important that I know who every traitor is and who the true allies are, Trump is using them both to end the Cabal.

What matters is that you and I don’t lose hope. What matters is that we don’t give up or become filled with despair. We can see the glass as being half full or half empty. In either case, it doesn’t affect the amount of liquid that is in the glass. But half full is a much more pleasant way to live.

We can get frustrated and grow tired of the black pillers, or we can accept that they are necessary to the cause. The only thing we can’t do is to allow the black pillers to take from us our hope.