Sandra Levine
1d

Keep the faith, Amen, Erik! Thanks for clearly writing these thoughts. Hold your emotions in check with the news or turn it off!! Once I accepted that DJT was not visibly coming back during the Biden 4 yrs, I began to understand the 40,000' view. And then when the 60,000 man army was explained earlier this year, I understood way more! I laugh now! WH's and DJT only ones who know how this ends. I have to take my daily patience pills in the form of prayer, to trust that Godly people put this plan together. We are in HIs hands all our days. I just hope I live long enough to see us get this suspense over with. Happy Thanksgiving to all!

Wendy DeRaud
1d

I think you are absolutely correct in describing all those categories. I’ve been thinking a lot lately about all that confusion as to who to believe or not. I have decided, like you, to refrain from knowing who to trust and just to trust Trump and the plan. I am engaging less and less in the political drama and more on the Kingdom of God and what He’s called me to. Partly because I was spending way too much time following the political world, waiting for everything to unfold that we’ve all been waiting for, sometimes very impatiently. I’ve decided I have to be patient, because the Swamp and Deep State Cabal isn’t going down easily. The wheels of justice turn very slowly. I don’t have to know or decide who to trust or believe. You’re right, as long as we see the results we’re seeing from Trump, that’s what counts, and it proves that things really are happening. There’s so much more going on behind the scenes that we can’t possibly imagine.

Eric, I know you’re really into movies, have you seen, “Rental Family” yet? I think you should see it and then you will want to write a piece about it. Because I really believe it’s revealing that a lot of what we see in the world are lies and actors are playing a role to manipulate us. I find it fascinating that this movie is out right now and speaking to this issue, like it’s preparing us for discovering this in reality. I think you’ll like this film, it’s very human and sweet in many ways.

