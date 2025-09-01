Some people may remember hearing about the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle back in 2020 during the BLM riots. Some may not realize that this is the gay neighborhood of Seattle, the gay neighborhood of the Pacific Northwest for that matter. There are probably more rainbow flags than children in this neighborhood connected to downtown by a few freeway overpasses.

During the BLM riots, CHAZ, or the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone was established and lasted for about three weeks. What is an autonomous zone? The definition is “An area within a country that has a certain degree of freedom from external authority”.

I’m sure most if not all of the nutjobs and criminals who gathered in this neighborhood of Seattle to protest couldn’t define an autonomous zone. In reality, most of them were just there to be seen, do drugs, get angry and be around like-minded people. The ironic part of it all is that CHAZ quickly began to fall apart because the people couldn’t stand being around each other. It’s like a snapshot of the current Democrat Party. A group of misfits whose ideology doesn’t really align. The only thing those who gathered to form CHAZ have in common is their deep-seated anger at everything and everyone. Freud would probably say their self-hatred.

The laughable part of CHAZ is that THEY decided it was an autonomous zone. As though one can just decide that law and order no longer apply there. A delusion of self-importance that comes from society’s over-acceptance of their strange, bizarre and sometimes, criminal behavior. They got their wish for a few weeks as the police were forced by the communist Seattle City Council to stand down. Eventually it was determined enough was enough and the police quickly ended the occupation.

In other words, the eccentric residents of the Capitol Hill area realized the concept of anarchy and the reality of it are really quite different. Three weeks of trying to avoid stepping on human feces on the sidewalks, three weeks of not being able to buy organic vegetables at their neighborhood Whole Foods or being able to go out to their favorite gay bar for an espresso martini was enough. The protesters were kicked out so the residents of Capitol Hill could go back to living their lives under the repressive rule they thought they despised so much. The repressive rule that in actuality allows them the freedom and safety to live the lives they choose to live.

The BLM rioting, its aftermath and the Seattle City Council that created it all, inspired many longtime moderate Seattleites to say enough is enough. One might think they moved to red states. Some of them did, but most moved to the Seattle suburbs. They only had to move 20 to 30 minutes away to avoid much of the craziness.

The population of Seattle is 781K, but the Puget Sound Region is 4.3 million. Seattle is less than 1/5th of the Puget Sound population and while the rest of the Puget Sound may not be red, it certainly isn’t blue. Probably more like purple. Capitol Hill, where most of the craziness in Seattle occurs has a population of roughly 35k. 1/22nd of Seattle’s population, and 1/123rd of the Puget Sound area. The point I’m making here is that just like in most every other blue city in America, the vast majority of the craziness occurs in a very isolated area. We are propagandized to believe it is far more reaching than it really happens to be.

Following the riots, downtown Seattle was pretty much abandoned. People were still working from home due to the lockdowns, and the downtown area was given over to the homeless, drug addicts and criminals. It stayed this way until July of 2023. How can I be so specific? This was when the MLB All-Star Game came to Seattle, and they cleaned up the city almost overnight.

A miracle occurred. A city that couldn’t be saved, a city run by communists suddenly was cleaned up overnight. Kind of like how San Franscisco was cleaned up when Biden met with China’s Xi later that year. Or how the illegal immigration problem couldn’t be solved but Trump shut down the illegal border crossings in mere days when he came back into office. It’s funny how these problems that could never be resolved are suddenly resolved when there is either a motivation to do so, or the right people take power.

Our recent family visit to Capitol Hill.

A few months ago, my wife bought a Groupon for a burger place in Capitol Hill. It was a really good deal, and we couldn’t pass it up. But months later we realized it was about to expire. The truth is we never felt like driving the family to Capitol Hill to use it because we were afraid of what we might experience there, what the kids might see. While the Seattle area has cleaned up quite a bit, it seems all the weirdos and riff raff have been swept to Capitol Hill.

Having to use the Groupon before it expired in mere days, we decided to go to Capitol Hill to use it after church on a recent Sunday morning. Arriving there around 11am when the burger joint opened, we thought this would be as good a time as any to be there. Many of the creatures of the night would still be asleep or passed out on the streets. It makes me think of the TV show The Walking Dead, trying to avoid the “walkers.”

I felt nervous driving into the neighborhood. What should we expect? What will we see that we can’t unsee? Will we be mugged, or assaulted or will our car be vandalized? Mind you this is a city I once lived in for a dozen years and I loved it. Not this particular neighborhood, but the city itself.

After nervously parking and leaving the car, we encountered gay couples out on pleasant late Sunday morning walks. In reality we only had a couple of blocks to walk to get to the restaurant. We walked around a homeless person sitting in a wheelchair struggling to move the chair while pushing the wheels. Frustrated, he got out of the chair and started pushing the chair from behind, walking as quickly and effortlessly as one could imagine from a perfectly able-bodied person. The chair was obviously a panhandling prop.

We entered the restaurant and found that it was owned or run by Muslims. The irony that a Muslim business was in the middle of one of the gayest neighborhoods outside of New York, California or Florida. Yes, that red state Florida, look it up, Florida has some of the gayest cities in America. This is not an insult, just a statistical fact.

Seeing the Muslim man working the counter, I envisioned Lot and his family living in Sodom. The things they must see and encounter that go against their beliefs on a daily basis must be mind boggling.

Waiting for the food I watched people walk by. Some seemed as normal as could be, some seemed strange, and some appeared to be homeless. I assumed the ones that seem somewhat normal would change my opinion of them as soon as they opened their mouths.

Walking back to the car with our food to take home, we walked by what I assume is an extremely liberal church. On the steps was a young trans person with a Band-Aid across the top of their nose. I actually felt sorry for the person. I couldn’t imagine being that confused, being so manipulated that you believe you were born in the wrong body. It appeared that someone had punched them in face recently.

I couldn’t help but think about how they were sitting on the steps of a church while the service was happening. Kind of like they were searching for answers. Not that they would likely get any at that particular church, but still, trying to find meaning in life none the less.

I’m not used to feeling empathy for trans people. I’m accustomed to seeing them as being groomers and predators and not the victims of grooming by the media, healthcare system and education system. I’m accustomed to seeing them on TV or social media so seemingly confident and proud. In some cases, angry and violent. It makes sense that they would put on a face in public settings, at pride parades. In reality they are probably pretty miserable most of the time, confused. Seeing this person so confused and distressed made me feel less angry at them and angrier at the people who made them this way. The people who filled their minds with such confusion.

Leaving the Capitol Hill neighborhood, I got a sense of relief as we headed home to what I consider a more normal place, what I’m sure 99% of America feels is more normal, the suburbs. I realized while in Capitol Hill it felt like I was in a foreign country. It felt like I was in a country where I didn’t know the language or culture. A country with a different currency, different religion, different cuisine.

My family went to Japan and Korea in April and NYC in June this year. No, I’m not a jetsetter, it was the first time I’ve taken a vacation in 2 years and the first time I’ve been outside of the country in over a decade. The weird thing is, in these places I felt more at home than I did just a 30-minute drive from home. It’s strange to say but it is true.

What was just a little trip to get take-out made me realize just how divided America has become, not state to state, but neighborhood to neighborhood. One doesn’t need to travel thousands of miles to experience this.

So many in America have become confused beyond their coping abilities. I think I may be going soft because I’m starting to feel empathy for these people. Not that I’m going to walk a mile in their shoes or accept bad and immoral behavior where it exists, but I can’t help but see many as victims. Prisoners who suffer from Stockholm Syndrome.

What’s the expression, “Hate the sin, not the sinner”? Or the Bible verse about hating those who cause these little ones to sin. I realize my anger, my righteous anger, should be focused more on those who cause the confusion and mislead people, and not as much on those who are confused and misled. The focus of my anger should be on the ultimate liar, Satan himself.

Love what is good and hate what is evil. It doesn’t say “who” is good and “who” is evil. Yet elsewhere the Bible says God hates all evildoers. Where does one draw the line?

I’m not going to lie; it’s a tough balance to maintain. As a Christian I am called to live in the world but not be of the world. No, I won’t be packing up the family and moving to Capitol Hill, but there needs to be a balance.

Starting around 2022 after a year of Biden being in office, many families in my church and even families in my neighborhood started moving out of the area to red states like Idaho, Arizona, Texas and Florida. It’s tough to see them go, but one understands their desire to be around more like-minded people.

The problem is the hole they leave behind in their communities. As Christians, they are no longer around to be living examples of Christ’s love. They are no longer tithing to their churches in these blue areas, keeping these churches afloat and able to reach their spiritually needy communities. This isn’t to make anyone feel bad, but everything has consequences.

The more that conservatives and especially Christians, move out of blue areas, the more power and control the progressive liberals grab. It’s like if the French Resistance got frustrated and left France during the Nazi Occupation.

Many, sorry, all blue states and blue cities are worth fighting for. Again, I get why people move away from them, but some refuse to give them up. They refuse to submit. They refuse to surrender.

Instead of shaking one’s head or rolling one’s eyes at those conservatives and Christians who choose to stay and fight, I think conservatives living outside of these liberal areas should respect and honor what it is they are doing.

Choosing to have your children attend public schools has its risks and may not be the right thing to do in some situations, but in some cases, your Christian children may be the only Christians some of the other kids may ever interact with. Your children may be spreading the Gospel by simply being themselves.

I see people who homeschool their kids and then leave America to become missionaries in foreign lands. They deserve my respect and admiration. But it leads me to ask the question, why not be a missionary within America? Why not move to an area in the US that doesn’t know Christ? The sad truth is, it’s probably safer for many American missionaries in places like China than it is in many blue cities.

Living in a blue area is not everyone’s calling in life, just as it isn’t everyone’s calling in life to go abroad. Not everyone is built to even survive in these settings. If living in a liberal area causes one to loosen their Christian morals or become depressed, this is a dead giveaway that you are not cut out for this role in the spiritual battle. For those who can, you are a walking billboard of Christ’s grace and mercy.

It’s interesting how Trump has brought the National Guard in to clean up DC. He will likely send them to other cities to do the same. Just the mere threat of deploying the NG into blue cities may cause these communist mayors and city council members to clean up their cities before Trump has the opportunity to do so. They don’t want him to look good.

If and when these blue cities are made safe again, they will be better able to hear and accept the Gospel. Let’s hope and pray that after these cities are made safer, it will be followed by missionaries and church planters moving in to administer to the spiritually dead.

I hope this is part of the plan. If not, it should be.