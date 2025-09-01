Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ALtab's avatar
ALtab
1d

What a great post! We have to, as Christians, realize this is our role…to be the light in darkness. It’s impossible now for many to realize that the so-called blue cities actually aren’t….only the leadership comprised of corrupt politicians illegally elected. Extremely small (well planned and programmed) groups of individuals placed and activated timed with well planned media coverage generates the perception of massive numbers.

The key point of your growing empathy is for the future role many of us must accept….to be God’s light and healing for these individuals who have been unwitting tools and victims of the cabal’s plan to enslave humanity. We will need empathy and (me, specifically) patience.

We must return assimilation to American ideals as a requisite for citizenship. We must ask God for mercy as we’ve been led down the path of Sodom, ask for forgiveness and with His blessing strive to create the world He intended.

God bless you, Erik, and thank you for not giving up! It matters. I’ve been there twice in my life and Seattle needs to return to it’s former beauty, inside and out!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
neener's avatar
neener
1d

As usual, you are spot on in your analysis. There is a definite mission field in the blue cities. And we as Christians are all called to see our own neighborhoods as our personal mission fields. More of us definitely need to answer that call.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erik Carlson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture