a man and a woman standing in front of a house with a boy and a girl 1950s black and white

It’s not a stretch to say the roles of men and women in America have changed over the years. It seems like a gradual change, but with specific events and times that have accelerated the changes. It’s like looking at a graph of the stock market. The longer you extend the timeline, the more gradual the growth appears. By shortening the timeline, to let’s say one or five years, one sees more pronounced rises and falls in the changes.

Some people have experienced major shifts in the changing roles of men and women in real-time, and some generations have been born with the changes already firmly established. Some people were around when women flooded the workforce in the 1960s and 1970s, while some were born into a society where it was already the norm. For some people, like me, we only experienced the pre-women’s movement through old 1950s reruns of Leave it to Beaver.

June Cleaver stayed at home, cooked, cleaned, shopped and ran errands for the family while Ward was at the office and Wally and the Beave were at school. The boys came home to a glass of milk and homemade cookies. Ward was greeted at the door with a kiss as June took his briefcase from him.

Watching the show as a kid, I never really thought about whether or not June was happy, whether or not she was fulfilled. I know this is Hollywood, but it seemed like a pretty good situation for everyone involved.

In the 1970s, my parents decided to go the path of the Cleavers, my mother stayed home and out of the workplace. Being that this was the 1970s, this choice meant that my parents would struggle to make ends meet. My dad was an electrician and often times had to go out on the road to find work in construction, away from the family for months at a time.

It was no longer the prosperous 1950s, the 1970s was a decade long recession. With two household incomes becoming more of the norm, the price of everything went up. We were blue-collar, middle-class, we never missed a meal, but there wasn’t a lot of extra money around to go on vacations or to buy new cars or to save for that matter.

I can’t tell you how many thousands of times I walked by my mother while she was sitting at the kitchen table smoking cigarettes, drinking coffee, while doodling numbers on a piece of paper with a stressed look on her face, trying to figure out how they were going to pay the bills that month. Again, we weren’t poor, but we barely made ends meet.

My parents never told us how tough things were for them financially, but even as a young child, you could see and feel the stress. As the kids got a bit older, my mother found herself going from volunteering her time at our school, to working full-time, all while taking care of the family, a lot of the time with my dad working and living out on the road.

My wife has never known a time when she didn’t work. My wife has never experienced the June Cleaver life. But even though my wife has worked full-time, she has never cut corners in taking care of the family. She quit a higher paying corporate job several years ago to take a job that allowed her to work from home so she could be there for the kids when they left for school in the morning and welcome them home in the afternoon. Not every working mom is afforded this, and she took a considerable pay cut in order to do so.

When it comes to having two working parents in our house, we are now the norm, and it’s been the norm for quite some time, especially in a higher-cost-of-living area. Over 70% of mothers with children in the house, work. We chose to live this way so that our kids could grow up in a nicer house with a backyard, in a safer neighborhood, to go to better schools and hopefully we could help them start off their adult lives without a bunch of debt.

It hasn’t been easy, and I believe that is the intention. It is hard raising a family today, but it’s been that way for quite some time. Many families break apart from the stress that comes from raising a family, either financial stress, or the stress that comes from burning the candle on both ends. By the 1970s, half of the marriages in America that started that decade were ending in divorce.

I believe this is all intentional, to create an environment where raising a family that stays together and produces well-adjusted kids requires nothing short of a herculean effort. They say that pressure is required to make a diamond out of coal. It’s safe to say that pressure more often grinds the coal into dust. We see this dust in the broken relationships and children with both physical and psychological issues that seem to be so prevalent today.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way, and maybe the harder part to process is that it wasn’t always this way. It didn’t start with the women’s movement in the 1960s, it probably started to happen closer to the turn of the century in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The women’s movement of the 1960s was probably like the “going all in” with the pushing in of the pot in a high stake’s poker game. But this process likely started with the eugenicists from the early 1900s who had a goal of depopulating the world.

Today, men complain about women and women complain about men. Men are frustrated with what has become of the modern woman and women rightly feel the same about men. Some even choose to now live without the other. A staggering statistic is that over half of single American adults are not looking to be in a relationship, but beyond that, they aren’t even interested in casually dating. How did we get to this point? As I said, the process probably started over a century ago and went into overdrive with the women’s movement of the 1960s, then was turbo charged in the last decade or so with the creation of endless genders and the obsessive glorification of LGBTQ+.

They say women need to feel loved and men need to feel respected. I agree with this, but I think at the end of the day, men want women to be lovely and women want men to be trustworthy. When I say “lovely” I don’t mean to look like a Barbie Doll, I mean to be kind and not bitter and controlling. When I say women want men to be “trustworthy”, I don’t mean to be honest, although that is important, I mean men need to instill confidence to their wife and family. Confidence that they will always be taken care of. Not just for men to have good intentions, but the ability to provide and protect.

Even if you are a man who has found a lovely woman or a woman who has found a trustworthy man, manipulation and societal changes affect everyone. Those who seek more traditional roles find pushback from every direction, both societally and financially.

Men’s inherent weakness is the desire to shirk responsibility, and women’s weakness is the desire to control. This is literally Biblical; it goes back to the Garden of Eden and the eating of the apple. Eve wanted control and Adam shirked the responsibility of their sin. Manipulate these two weaknesses and it is a recipe for destruction, the fall of man. This is exactly what has been done to American society. Manipulation of our natural weaknesses.

I saw a video of a middle-aged man waiting for a cab or Uber outside a hotel in Las Vegas the other day. He was wearing a diaper and had a binky in his mouth. No one could see this and not think the man has serious psychological issues. But what about the single man who sits around smoking pot and playing video games every night after work, or instead of work? Or what about the dad who does the same? The man in the diaper is obviously the case of a man desiring the lack of responsibilities that come along with being an infant, but what about the latter? At least to a small extent.

When we see a “Karen” throwing a fit because a minimum wage fast-food restaurant worker accidently put pickles on her burger, or she calls the police on a Hispanic man seen walking down her street or goes to HR over an unvaccinated coworker who refuses to stay 20-feet away from her at all times, this stems from a need for control. Control over everything around her. Why does she feel the need to have so much control? It’s because she doesn’t feel like she has any control at all in her life.

A grown man dressing as a baby, or a woman calling the police on someone for walking by her house are extreme cases, but in reality, they point out the growing desire of men to shirk their responsibilities and women to control everything around them. This is not something that has happened organically. These are not changes that just evolved over time. These changes to people are intentional.

If we go back in time to the legalization of abortion, it is not simply a matter of terminating unwanted pregnancies. It is also about men not having to take responsibility for their actions. It allows men to treat women as something they can discard, walk away from when they are bored with them, or when things start to become too serious or complicated. It causes women to rightfully lose trust and to seek more control over every aspect of their life, including the people around them.

What about women flooding into the workforce in the 1960s and 1970s? It meant men wouldn’t have to be burdened with as much of the responsibility of providing for a family. That burden shifted to women. But while taking on more of the responsibility of financially providing for the family, women still maintained most of the responsibilities in the household and the raising of the children. In other words, the women’s movement meant women ended up with an even shorter end of the stick.

The expansion of the welfare system in the 1960s meant that men could abandon their families or unborn children, knowing the government and taxpayers would take care of them. While women were celebrating their new rights, like abortion and more equal pay and opportunities in the workplace, they didn’t realize that even more of a burden was being placed on their already tired shoulders.

Satan hates women. His demonically possessed minions hate women as well. Why? Because women have the power to create. Women can create life. With all the power that Satan may have to torment and manipulate, he lacks the ability to create. Satan is jealous of women. Men who follow Satan are jealous of women. Some women who follow Satan hate women as well.

In my opinion, women have been manipulated by the media and society into believing they should want things that they don’t really want. They have been manipulated into believing they should want a man who is sensitive and romantic when they really inherently desire trustworthiness. A man they can trust to provide, protect and always be there for them and their children.

Both men and women have been lied to. Men believed that if wives entered the workplace, they would have more discretionary income, income to do more and have more. In reality, the price of everything just went up, leaving them right where they started, except now more tired and burdened.

Women should have all the rights that men have, including in the workplace, but in my opinion, working should be a choice for wives and mothers and not a responsibility. I couldn’t argue with anyone who considered me to be a failure of a man because following the financial crisis in 2008, for a few years we relied on my wife’s income. It wasn’t just a choice for her to work at that time; it was probably more of a necessity. Working in the financial industry, I made considerably less money for a few years, and we would have had to use our savings to get by if not for my wife working.

Maybe I should have worked 80 hours a week or got a second job, or a third job, although jobs were hard to come by then. There’s no easy answer. If I had done so, I would have been an absent father and husband in this scenario, kind of like what I grew up with as a kid. What I do know is that my wife should have never felt like she had to work at any point in our marriage. She should have never felt like she was walking a tightrope with no net beneath her. No, we wouldn’t have missed any mortgage payments if my wife didn’t work, but we certainly would have lived with considerable worry and stress during those years.

Men have freely relinquished their responsibilities which has led to changes in women that men don’t desire. A vicious cycle occurs. The man shirks his responsibilities, the woman loses trust in the man, then the woman tries to control him. The man escapes to his man cave to smoke pot and play video games, or to the garage to drink beer and work on his motorcycle. The woman becomes even more controlling.

In many cases, men and women find each other to be so intolerable that they choose to live without each other altogether. Japan is a dying country because the young people aren’t seeking relationships or marriage and they aren’t having kids. In too many cases, they are instead living independently of the opposite sex. Afraid of the opposite sex.

The state we are in was planned out long ago, a depopulation agenda that was slowly rolled out with the founding of Planned Parenthood and it really took off with the legalization of abortion and the start of the women’s movement.

An environment has been intentionally created to keep people from having healthy relationships and in turn, healthy kids. It’s easy to see this in the push of LGBTQ+, it’s even fairly easy to see it in the women’s movement, but it’s more difficult to see it in the economy. An economy that makes having a family much more difficult and much less likely to produce well-adjusted kids. It’s harder to see it in the food we eat, the water we drink, the air we breathe, and the toxins we are exposed to, how it’s all designed to keep us from procreating, in some cases physically unable to procreate.

If we stop glorifying LGBTQ+, remove the toxins we are exposed to, stop allowing our natural weaknesses to be manipulated, turn to God, and create an economy that allows men and women to no longer be burdened with financial stress, all of a sudden, we are no longer a dying population. I believe this is the direction the Trump Administration is taking us.

The many oddities that don’t seem to make sense to a rational person are actually coordinated and working in unison. Nothing is random. The plan to depopulate the world is Satanic in nature. The components of this Satanic plan must all be dismantled individually.

America must turn to God and away from Satan, re-establish traditional gender roles, remove toxins from our environment, and transform the economy for us to continue to exist.

It may sound like a lot, but the wheels are already in motion. If you look at all the policies that the Trump Administration is trying to implement, they all have one thing in common. They all make it more possible to have a healthy family and live a long and fulfilled life.