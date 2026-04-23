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JJ's avatar
JJ
4d

Excellent piece. Having a spouse and children are precious gifts from God. You are absolutely right, Satan is at work to destroy this gift He has given to us. And the way it's being done is by turning a husband and a wife against each other which then negatively influences the children or influences single people who think marriage and family is a terrible thing. Thank you for the touching piece.

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FrontierFren's avatar
FrontierFren
4d

Everything you said plus this constant push to start thinking of animals like our children. Who needs a spouse? I have my fur babies. They go to doggy daycare. I buy them outfits. They have specialized groomers. I buy pet insurance so I can utilize all the veterinary urgent cares that are opening everywhere. I must by allowed to bring them into the grocery store and restaurant. I order freshly prepared pet food online weekly to stock the fridge.

We have absolutely lost our minds

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