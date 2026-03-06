kurt cobain with a MAGA shirt

Let me set the table here by making a few statements, and no I’m not saying Cobain was or would have been MAGA. I just thought it was funny to have Substack’s AI put his likeness in a MAGA shirt.

Please understand this.

If you only believe the things you want to hear, you aren’t a truth seeker. If you only listen to the people who say the things you like to hear, you are not an Anon.

Nothing is completely random in the media space. Let me repeat that with obnoxious all caps to better emphasize my point, NOTHING IS COMPLETELY RANDOM IN THE MEDIA SPACE!

And finally, the MI6 (British Intelligence) created and controls the CIA and MOSSAD. They work together. They have been interchangeable, until very recently.

Please keep in mind these three points as we continue on.

On August 26th, 2024, I put out an article on Substack called There Goes My Hero in which I discuss what I believe to be the murder of Seattle rock legend Kurt Cobain. Earlier in February of 2026, a year and a half later, it came out in the media that Kurt Cobain didn’t actually commit suicide but was murdered, something that many curious minds likely already believed to be the case. On February 13th of 2026, I did a follow up article on the death of Kurt Cobain called The Murder of Kurt Cobain. I’m not going to go into details here, if you haven’t read my recent article I put out on Kurt Cobain, consider going back and reading it.

If my earlier statement is true that “nothing is completely random in the media space,” then why did the Cobain headline come out in February of 2026? There wasn’t really any groundbreaking new evidence in the case, no new witnesses coming forward, nothing, it was just determined that he was murdered. And it’s not like it’s a big anniversary; his death occurred two months shy of 32 years ago. So why are we being reintroduced to his tragic death? Why are we now being told his suicide was actually a murder? The answer is that we are being prepped for other news to come out, and this new Cobain revelation will help us to better understand and accept the new information. It’s like stretching out before a sprint, we don’t want to pull a “hammy”, in this case, our brain.

If Cobain’s suicide was actually murder, then maybe other famous suicides were murder as well. I believe we are about to be shown that other deaths we believed to be suicides were in fact murders. Did Epstein really commit suicide? What about the Clinton Body Count? It’s like Jim Carrey’s recent public appearance; in this case we are being prepared to accept that famous and powerful people have doubles. The Jim Carrey conspiracy isn’t just random, nothing ever is.

MI6, CIA and MOSSAD.

I am not going to go into too much detail here, otherwise this article would turn into a 20,000-word article. I’ve written about a lot of these concepts in the past, please either go back and read my past articles, or consider doing the research on your own. Anyone who has read the bulk of what I have written in the past will likely fully understand the concepts I’m talking about.

The MI6, CIA and MOSSAD have a history of creating cultural movements. They’ve done this for decades. Either they create a movement out of nothing, or they hijack them. They do this to control the public and to push their agendas, which in many cases involves the trafficking of drugs.

In the 1950s, the CIA tried to highjack organically created Elvis Presley by putting their intelligence agent Colonel Parker into his life to become his manager. The CIA couldn’t control Elvis, so they drafted him and sent him off to Germany for two years. Drafted at a time when there was no war going on. Then in the early 1960s, Colonel Parker signed a 10-year movie deal to keep Elvis busy and irrelevant making less than mediocre movies for a decade, wasting his enormous talent. Then Parker tried to nix Presley’s wildly successful ‘68 Comeback Special. Parker did everything in his power to lessen Elvis’ impact on society.

While Parker and the CIA were trying to extinguish Presley’s career, the MI6 were creating acts like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones to replace him. One can argue how much of a creation bands like the Beatles were, did MI6 hire musicologists to write all their music, or did they simply take a talented bar band and give them their big break by promoting them to cult-like status? I’m not going to argue how much of an intelligence creation the Beatles were, but the CIA did pay a bunch of high school girls to show up at the airport and scream when the Beatles first visited the States. Why would they do this if the band didn’t play into the CIA and MI6’s plan, and I’m not saying the bands had any understanding of what was happening.

Later in the 1960s the CIA created a music scene out of Laurel Canyon, CA. To fully understand this, it is essential to read the book, Weird Scenes Inside the Canyon by David McGowan. The book leaves no doubt that the CIA was heavily involved in creating cultural movements, including the hippy movement, or the counterculture movement of the 1960s.

The CIA was connected to the “Gangsta Rap” scene in the late 1980s to early 1990s. They were promoting and glamorizing criminal behavior in inner cities to fill up a newly privatized prison system. Crime had been falling recently and the new prison owners desperately needed inmates.

I have stated that I believe the Grunge movement out of Seattle in the early 1990s was used by the CIA to push heroin on society to open the flood gates for Big Pharma pain killers that would come shortly after. I don’t believe the CIA created Grunge music but rather hijacked the movement.

All of these cultural movements that occurred from the late 1950s to the mid-1990s involved drugs as well as the controlling of minds and generations. Sometimes controlling minds and drugs go hand in hand as one understands if they have researched the CIA mind control program MK Ultra, and please understand that all of these mind control techniques originally came from the MI6, going back a hundred years to the Tavistock Institute.

One could argue that The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, the Laural Canyon rock bands and the 1960s counterculture were created/hijacked to capture the minds of the young Boomer Generation. Gangsta Rap and Grunge were created/hijacked to capture the minds of the X-Generation and older Millennials. But who was created/hijacked to control the minds of younger Millennials (Zillennials) and Generation Z?

I would argue that that person was Charlie Kirk. I believe Charlie Kirk’s intentions were pure when he started his movement in 2012, creating a conservative movement that reached high school and college kids at a time the Obama Administration was in full effect. I don’t believe his intentions were ever anything but pure, but I believe his movement was eventually hijacked. I believe like Kurt Cobain and Elvis Presley before him, people were put into his life to control him, likely without his knowledge or understanding.

Like Cobain and Presley before him, I believe Charlie Kirk was killed because he couldn’t be controlled. I believe all three eventually came to understand that they were being controlled and were in the process of severing that control when they were all murdered. It’s like being murdered by someone right after you told them you were going to remove them from your will.

As I’ve stated, I believe Colonel Parker was put in Elvis’ life to control him. I’ve never considered Priscilla Presley before, but now that I think about it, it kind of makes sense. In 1959 when Elvis was stationed in Germany during his military years, Priscilla, the 14-year-old daughter of an Air Force captain was introduced to him. They dated after he left Germany when she was a bit older and they married in 1967.

The control of famous, influential and powerful people seems to always involve military intelligence or government intelligence agencies.

I’ve written before that I believe Kurt Cobain was hijacked by the intelligence agencies as well, and that Courtney Love and Dave Grohl were put into his life to control him. Grohl’s dad James was a journalist for the known CIA propaganda paper The Washington Post. Love’s dad Hank was a CIA asset in the 1960s that helped push the psychedelic movement, supplying LSD to The Grateful Dead fans while managing the band, essentially helping take the CIA’s mind control experiments from the mental institutions to the masses.

Where does this leave us with Charlie Kirk? Is it too soon to talk about him and who might have been put into his life to control him? I hope no one thinks for a second that I am discrediting Charlie Kirk, I believe he was reaching people which made him a valuable asset to have as an ally, but a dangerous enemy if he was to turn on them.

I believe Charlie Kirk became disenfranchised by the people around him and was looking to sever ties. I believe this is the reason he was murdered. I don’t think I even have to point fingers at who was involved in his murder and who was put in place to help control him. You can decide for yourself. I think a lot of information will be coming out soon that will help one make a more informed decision for themselves.

Charlie Kirk was reaching the younger generation. He was having an impact. He was making a difference. If he was to expose the people he once trusted, it would have been disastrous for them. He was influential beyond most of the public’s understanding. People with vastly opposing beliefs were starting to listen. This influence might have been overlooked by the people who were not a part of his target audience, me included. He was a valuable asset that some people couldn’t afford to have turn against them.

Getting back to the MI6, CIA and MOSSAD, until fairly recently they have been working together in unison. Some things will be attributed to one agency and not the others, but where there has been one, there has usually been the others behind the scenes. MOSSAD has been accused of working with Jeffrey Epstein, but the truth is he worked for all three intelligence agencies. Some will say the CIA was behind 9/11, again all three were involved.

Recently the intelligence agencies have been forced to turn on each other, each trying to survive. In a game of musical chairs, no one wants to be left without a chair when the music finally comes to an end. In the meme world it’s the one where a group of Spider-men are all pointing at each other.

How does this play out practically in the media and social media world? MI6 assets are blaming the MOSSAD. MOSSAD assets are blaming the CIA, and so on. “Paid-for” social media influencers are told to push certain narratives. The way the mafia collects on a favor, fake MAGA influencers have to turn against Trump and Trump allies at vital times. Influencers may have to turn against Trump for a couple weeks at a crucial time before going back to supporting him again. They may only be required to have an opposing view on a person or a situation here or there. The rest of the time they may say all the things that MAGA wants to hear.

With the intelligence agencies fighting for their survival, they are throwing the others under the bus. If the public believes Israel is behind everything, then the City of London is off the hook. If the public believes the CIA is the head of the snake, then Israel is off the hook.

Even though an influencer controlled by an intelligence agency is obviously “bought and paid for”, it doesn’t necessarily mean that everything they say is false information. Good information and false information are purposely put out to keep people guessing. False information is put out to “poison the well”. “If this person is wrong about this one thing, then they must be wrong about everything.”

The key is figuring out which intelligence agency each fake-MAGA influencer works for. Once you understand this, you understand why they turn against Trump when they do.

Two things can be right at the same time. A fake-MAGA influencer can be “bought and paid for”, used to push back against Trump when he steps on their controller’s toes, AND a lot of what that influencer is saying can still be true.

If a person says something to you that hurts your feelings, it doesn’t mean it’s not true. Their intention may be to hurt you, but it doesn’t automatically nullify the truthfulness of what they said. In other words, if you are 400lbs and someone tries to hurt your feelings by calling you fat, knowing their intention is to hurt you doesn’t now make their statement untrue.

We must be open to listening to everyone in the media and social media space, even if we don’t like them, even if they said something in the past that has been proven false, or they have shown us that they are fake-MAGA. This doesn’t mean we need to take in all of their podcasts or follow them on X, or even believe them, but we should at least be aware of the narrative they are putting forth, and some of it may be true.

Ask yourself, who went after Trump when he ordered the US Military to bomb Iran? Who hid behind the, “I’m against all wars” defense? Who tried to distract us away from the conflict with other conspiracies? When was the last time the US and UK didn’t work together in a joint-military strike? The UK seems to be absent in this latest conflict with Iran.

You’ve likely heard your favorite influencers go after the CIA, Israel and the MOSSAD, or accuse Trump of being a puppet of Israel. When’s the last time you heard them go after the City of London and the MI6? Personally, I don’t trust any influencers who refuses to call out the City of London for what they are, the head of the snake.

It seems a lot of the same influencers who are bashing Trump for bombing Iran have never been critical of the City of London. Are these influencers controlled by the City of London and the MI6?

Was Israel recently freed from its City of London control? Again, why isn’t the UK involved in the Iran conflict? Did Charlie Kirk figure out who really is the head of the snake?

When most of us hear “Save Israel for last”, we think the patriots are going to take them down last. But maybe it really means save. The same way the Iranian people are being saved from their oppressors.

It’s at least something to consider.