Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

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Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
2d

Yeah. Your job is to follow your own instincts and discernment, like that immediate perception you had about the guy, and take care of Erik. Don't let a lower-frequency person get any dust on your sandals in the first place. "I need to focus here, if you don't mind." Then, if he doesn't change tables, quietly get up and move to a non-adjacent table, yourself.

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Judith Spivey's avatar
Judith Spivey
2d

Such a great point about “shaking the dirt off!” Bless you! Thank you for that.

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