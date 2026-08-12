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Barbara J Sudell's avatar
Barbara J Sudell
2d

I refused to wear a mask at Costco's and was told to leave the store. I mentioned that I was a member in the store, so paid me my membership and told me to leave the store. Think it was in 2021 or early 2022. I've never been back since.

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SH's avatar
SH
1d

I remember during the start of covid I went to my local costco where they had some crazy lunatic out in the parking lot on a bullhorn demanding everyone get in a single line to enter the store, they were inly allowing in about 60 people at a time in that huge store. I called her a nazi and told her fu and left. Wouldn’t shop there for a few years. Then a local grocery store kicked me out for not wearing a mask so I left my 1/2 full cart and told the woman you can put the stuff back and left. Didnt shop there for years either. They all became nazi’s, never forget

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