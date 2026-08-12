warehouse shopping costco

Two or three weeks ago I woke up, made a cup of coffee, and started to scroll through my X (Twitter) feed. It became apparent very quickly that my feed was full of WNBA posts. Clips of Indiana Fever teammates Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark being viciously fouled by other players, and the referees not seeming to care. Posts of people attacking Cunningham in particular for making the statement that males shouldn’t play in women’s sports, a statement that more than 98% of humans probably agree with yet it was construed as controversial and hate-filled.

I should probably point out that I have never watched a WNBA game in my life. I tried in the past, but found it too painful to watch for more than ten minutes. So it was pretty obvious these WNBA posts and clips weren’t showing up in my feed because the algorithms thought I enjoyed the sport, there was an ulterior motive, a psyop happening.

The conclusion I came to was that a concerted focus was being put on the WNBA to put a final nail in the coffin of the woke, trans agenda that has plagued America for far too long.

Wokeness has actually been around for quite a while. It was birthed in the early 1990s and was called “political correctness” at the time. It infested universities shortly after George Bush became president. You see, Ronald Reagan suppressed the funding of the Department of Education for eight years, and the DOE was the driving force of the political correctness agenda. There’s a reason Generation X is so awesome, they received an eight-year break from propaganda in the school system at a developmentally important time in their lives. As soon as Bush became president, he immediately turned the propaganda machine back on.

I should probably point out that the early 1990s is when political correctness was unleashed on America, but it was actually created in pre-WWII Germany in a think tank called The Frankfurt School. The sole purpose of political correctness, which later became wokeness, was to destroy an enemy country from within. Kind of like a bioweapon being dropped on an enemy country, a cancer of the mind.

The woke agenda as we know it today, started in the early 1990s, but it didn’t really become what we recognize today until Obama’s second term. They waited until he was re-elected before really making things weird. With Obama’s second term came the big push for everything transgender.

Here’s the part that a lot of people don’t understand. Sometimes agendas created to control the people, through division and government policies, can actually be highjacked and pushed over the edge. This is what I believe Trump and his allies did to the woke agenda.

It’s like the analogy, whether real or not, of the frog in boiling water. The analogy is that if you turn the heat up slowly enough, a frog will allow itself to be boiled to death. But if you turn the heat up too fast, the frog will jump out. This is exactly what I believe Trump’s people did, they turned the heat up on wokeness very rapidly so that the vast majority of Americans supporting it would jump out.

The vast majority of Americans supporting the woke agenda jumped out of the boiling water, but this didn’t happen with all Americans. Some continued to stay in the water, some even doubled down swimming to the bottom of the boiling pot. For them, another round of craziness was needed, this is where I believe the new WNBA narrative comes into play.

As I’ve mentioned before, I believe Trump worked with Larry Fink of BlackRock and others to use ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) policies to not only capture corporate America, but to wake people up from the woke spell they had fallen under. Kind of like in the Lord of the Rings how the King of Rohan, Theoden was under Saruman’s spell until Gandalf broke it.

While most Americans and American corporations seemed to wake up to the woke narrative two or three years ago, some Americans and American corporations doubled down on the woke policies. Costco seems to be one of those corporations. Whether Costco is actually woke or is playing a role, as I believe BlackRock played, I’m not sure, but they definitely went left when the vast majority of other corporations went right.

Wokeness in corporate America and American society started to really hit its stride in 2022 and was peaking in April of 2023 when Bud Light decided to kill their sales by using a transgender as a spokesperson. While most people probably believe wokeness continued to gain momentum after this event, I believe this was the moment the woke agenda began to die, and by the fall of 2024 was essentially dead. Yes, there were and still are some stragglers still around, and they have been blown out of proportion by algorithms on social media, but the vast majority of Americans woke up to the nonsense in 2024.

I remember in the fall of 2022 taking my son to his freshman orientation at his high school and being mortified by how woke it was. Safe spaces, LGBTQ+ clubs, pride flags in classrooms. I began to question whether or not it was abusive to have him go to a public school. At his first school band concert a couple of months later, it seemed 10 of the 30 kids had blue, pink or purple hair and at least a handful seemed to be transgender confused. The next year in 2023, there were two kids with crazy colored hair and one kid that seemed to be “gender confused.” I made this real-life observation, but still believed things were just as bad because of my manipulated social media feeds.

In 2024 I told my son I couldn’t believe how well he handled all the crazy woke stuff in his high school and he told me it wasn’t like that anymore. He said a couple of years ago it seemed like everyone was gay, now barely anyone is. He said things were really weird for a while and then the kids realized it was all crazy and moved on from it. I was caught off guard, because social media was telling me everything was just as bad as it was a couple of years ago. I believed 2024 was just as bad as 2022. I was wrong. I had been manipulated by social media algorithms as I’m sure most reading this have been, and possibly still are.

It’s clear to me now as I’ve discussed, that ESG and woke policies were put on steroids with the purpose of Trump’s people gaining control of corporate America and to free Americans from the politically correct, woke values they had been lulled into over the years. Wokism was being pushed over the edge.

I can understand how some people could fall deeper into the woke craziness when the heat was turned up to wake up the masses, but why did some companies seem to continue on or double down with woke policies after the big push over the edge? Costco is one of those companies.

Costco.

In 1983, Jim Sinegal and Jeffrey Brotman opened the first Costco Wholesale warehouse in Seattle, Washington. Costco focused on offering a limited selection of high-quality products in bulk at low prices through a membership model. The company grew rapidly throughout the western United States and became the first business to increase sales from zero to $3 billion in less than six years. A major development occurred in 1993 when Costco merged with Price Club, creating PriceCostco. The combined company operated more than 200 locations and generated billions in annual sales. Several years later, it adopted the name Costco Wholesale Corporation and expanded across North America and into international markets including Mexico, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Today, Costco is headquartered in Issaquah, Washington, near Seattle, and is one of the largest membership-based retailers in the world, serving millions of members through hundreds of warehouse locations globally.

Costco is considered woke by some critics because the company has publicly defended its DEI and inclusion programs. In January 2025, Costco’s board urged shareholders to reject a proposal that challenged its DEI practices, stating that inclusion and respect are important to its business culture.

Again, while most American companies were jettisoning woke policies, including the removal of full departments dedicated to ESG policies, Costco was doubling down.

Like many reading this, I shop at Costco. It’s a Saturday morning ritual for my wife and I. I would guess 90% of the food we eat comes from Costco. The Costco we frequent most is the Issaquah Costco that is located a few blocks from Costco’s corporate headquarters.

The people who shop at the Issaquah Costco in Washington State are probably as normal as you would find at any Costco in America, but this can’t be said for many of the employees there. At this particular Costco next to the headquarters, about a quarter, if not more, of the employees are the equivalent of the Island of Misfit Toys from the Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer claymation classic. Some still wearing masks, while others are wearing multiple LGBTQ+ pins, and some wearing both. There is an occasional trans person, and plenty of others I could only describe as being incredibly awkward and strange, like they came straight from an all-night Dungeons and Dragons tournament. Don’t get me wrong, three-quarters of the employees are pretty normal, but a quarter seem to be recruited straight out the Jim Rose Circus Sideshow from the 1990s.

On a couple of occasions, I’ve overheard employees complain in the aisles about some of the more recent hires. I hear, “Why are they hiring these people.” Again, this push to hire these strange and seemingly inadequate employees ramped up AFTER most American corporations had reversed course on woke policies. It was like they were hiring the worst possible employees they could find, to the dismay of the long-term employees.

Fast-forward to today, it came out in the news that there was a recent death connected to the Issaquah Costco involving a fatal incident that investigators say began in the Costco parking lot and ended on a nearby road.

According to court documents and police, a 20-year-old male Issaquah Costco employee, was killed on July 31, 2026, after another male coworker allegedly intentionally struck his motorcycle with a car.

Investigators say the suspect, a 22-year-old, became angry after seeing the victim hug a female coworker in the Costco parking lot. Police allege the suspect photographed the pair and sent messages to friends, including one stating, “My blood is boiling.” Surveillance video reportedly showed him driving rapidly through the parking lot before waiting for the victim to leave.

After the victim rode away on his motorcycle, police say the suspect followed him. Surveillance footage shows the suspect swerving into the motorcycle, throwing the victim into a metal signpost, where he died at the scene.

The woman involved said she wasn’t dating the suspect and had previously asked him for space because he was “crossing boundaries” as a friend. In other words, “Stay away from me psycho, I’m not interested in you, we just work together.”

Looking into Costco co-founders Jim Sinegal and Jeffrey Brotman, one discovers that former Costco CEO Jim Sinegal has made political donations that have primarily gone to Democratic candidates and causes, donations to Joe Biden, Adam Schiff, and Stacey Abrams, as well as local political action committees involved in Seattle elections. The donation records of Costco co-founder Jeffrey Brotman (who died in 2017) generally associated him with mainstream Democratic and civic causes in Washington state.

Adam Schiff and Stacey Abrams? Why is a former grocery warehouse CEO in Washington State making donations to democrats in California and Georgia, two of the most suspect politicians around? Oddly, there are no public records of either co-founder bashing Trump.

Costco’s current CEO Ron Vachris became CEO on January 1, 2024. There are no clear public records of Ron Vachris identifying as a Democrat, Republican, conservative, or liberal, but he has continued supporting the company’s DEI policies. There is no verified evidence that Ron Vachris has publicly declared himself anti-Trump either. However, several news reports have noted that Costco has taken actions that conflict with Trump-backed policies, including:

Refusing to roll back DEI initiatives when many other corporations did.

Supporting company policies that drew criticism from conservative groups and some Republican officials.

Participating in litigation related to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Here is the really weird part to me, in January 2025, Costco’s board urged shareholders to reject a proposal that challenged its DEI practices, stating that inclusion and respect are important to its business culture. More than 98% of shareholder votes received opposed the anti-DEI proposal.

Why would more than 98% of Costco shareholders choose to support DEI policies after watching what happened to Bud Light and other companies less than two years prior, while most American corporations were abandoning the woke policies? How is it possible that more than 98% of anyone could agree on anything?

I call BS. It seems to me this shareholder vote was about as legit as the Maricopa Country and Georgia vote in the 2020 presidential election. But why was this shareholder vote rigged and by whom? Again, more than 98% of people don’t agree on anything, why be so obvious? Why would shareholders vote for something that was destroying other companies?

For reference, since Costco voted to reject anti-DEI policies in January of 2025, a year and a half ago, its share price is up a very modest 3%, in that same time period, the S&P 500 is up 30%, ten times better returns. Why would such an overwhelming number of shareholders vote for this?

One could easily argue that a rigged vote was used to push forward Costco’s DEI nonsense at the expense of the company and shareholders. But maybe Costco was forced to maintain its woke status, being punished for past sins. Maybe it was set aside to be used later on down the road, kind of like how the WNBA is being used today.

I think Costco is too important to the American economy to fall to the wayside like many other American companies have fallen.

At some point will my X feed be full of crazy woke Costco posts and clips the way the WNBA fills it today?

Time will tell.