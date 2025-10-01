cotton plant in a vase

Recently, tennis legend and longtime friend of Donald Trump, Serena Williams, made a video of herself being triggered by a plant. While staying at a posh hotel in NYC, Serena takes offense to a cotton plant in a vase displayed on a hallway table. Honestly, I thought we were beyond this. This seems like something that would occur during the Covid lockdowns when wokeness was near its peak and people had nothing better to do than to be offended by literally everything. It seems there was a liberal game being played of, “How many things can I find that could be considered offensive?” The person who can find the most things to be offended by is the winner.

Speaking of which, last Friday night my son had a high school football game at a school in a very well-to-do suburb. Upon arriving there, my wife and I were surprised, even knowing how well-to-do the area is, we were surprised at the immaculate high school campus. It was amazing, it was like a small university. Everything was in perfect condition; the sports facilities made me envious. I told my wife that I wish I would have gone to school there.

My wife remembered some controversy involving the school’s mascot. Its name was the “Ravens”. I thought, “wait, people are offended by a bird?” I later discovered that Ravens is the new name that replaced the old name. The old name was the “Rebels”. It turns out that during the Covid lockdowns in 2020, a group of privileged students decided that “Rebels” was offensive to them, and they signed a petition to replace it. Rebels triggered them. To them it represented slavery because during the Civil War the Southern soldiers were known as the Rebels.

I suppose the Revolutionary War should trigger them as well, and the movie Star Wars for that matter. The whole South must be triggering to them. Scrolling by an SEC football game on TV on a Saturday morning must be enough to ruin their whole weekend. Oranges and peaches must cause them manic depressive episodes. My son’s high school mascot is the Patriots; this must have been enough to make their heads explode. The Patriots did win the game 42-13.

I understand these were privileged high school students being offended by everything during the Covid lockdowns. I thought we had moved beyond this ridiculous way of seeing the world. My older son in high school told me that high school isn’t nearly as woke as it was even a couple of years ago. He said that three years ago everyone was gay, now barely anyone is gay. He’s obviously exaggerating but he understands that it can’t be real. Even if Evolution was real, it couldn’t happen that fast. The only answer to how these changes could occur so quickly and on such a massive scale is these children are being heavily influenced. Influenced by social media, mainstream media, the schools and most of all, their parents. They were encouraged to identify as something they really weren’t because it gave them attention. It made them unique and different, until it wasn’t really very unique or different. They eventually saw through it and began to reject it.

I’m not sure if people are aware of this but the majority of children that identify as LGBTQ+ come from homes with a liberal single mom who is on antidepressants. I’m not joking and I’m not exaggerating. These mentally-not-well people want their children to be different because they believe it makes them look good, mothers who are accepting and supportive of their children who are different. It’s like having healthy children isn’t enough, they need to have some kind of disorder in order for these moms to feel special. The truth is that the only way for some of these kids to get their crazy mom’s support and attention is to be something that in many cases, they aren’t.

There is a mental condition called Munchausen syndrome by proxy. It is a mental illness and a form of child abuse. The caretaker of a child, most often a mother, either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick. There are cases of mothers poisoning their children so that they can care for them. These mothers, either make their children sick or fake symptoms to get attention, to come across as being caring mothers.

Again, I understand privileged and confused children being offended by Rebels five years ago, and psychotic mothers wanting attention, but how does an adult still get triggered today by a cotton plant?

Serena Williams is probably the most successful and famous women’s tennis player in the history of the sport, and let’s not forget, she’s a personal friend of Donald Trump. I don’t see her as some blue haired, middle-aged Karen keying the word “Nazi” on the door of a Tesla. She seems to be someone who keeps her political views to herself.

For perspective with how strange Serena’s triggering is, Serena and her husband, who happens to be white, are worth an estimated half a billion dollars. She’s worth half a billion dollars and she is triggered by a cotton plant displayed at a hotel that only people like her can afford to stay at. As ridiculous as this is, and as hypocritical as this is, it’s even worse.

Since Serena William’s video has gone viral, viewers have noticed that she had a similar plant displayed in her own home in the past. Somehow, it’s offensive in the hallway of a posh hotel, but not in her own home. You can’t make this stuff up.

What’s next, cotton clothing triggering people? Do we all need to wear polyester coveralls to avoid offending people? Even if we all did this, the colors of the coveralls would offend some people.

You truly can’t be woke without also being a total hypocrite. The people telling you “Meat is murder” and cows are destroying the environment also wear leather shoes and leather belts and carry leather handbags. I read the other day that rice production actually creates twice as much methane as cows. Are these people going to protest half of the world’s population that depends on rice as a staple food, many of whom live well below the poverty line?

The most hypocritical part of it all is how these easily offended people post their videos or comments on their iPhones, which are made using slave labor in China. I have an iPhone, and I don’t care if people own iPhones, just don’t be hypocritical about it. Please stop being hypocritical about everything.

It’s exhausting trying to keep up with what is offensive to people. Again, I thought we were beyond this, but Serena William’s video reminded me that we aren’t. But who knows, maybe progress is being made amongst the common people, but not the elites. Maybe it’s mostly the elites and upper-class that can’t seem to embrace the fact that the world is changing.

Maybe the elites live in such a bubble, such an echo chamber, that they can’t see the world changing around them. Maybe they really do believe that everyone hates Trump. Maybe they really do believe the common people are happy with the scraps that are thrown down to them.

It’s all together possible that while perspective is changing for the working and middle-class, there hasn’t been a lot of progress made with the elites. The elites are still holding on to a system that elevated them to the status they hold. I don’t blame them for not wanting to give it up. But there is no stopping the inevitability.

Children and young people are pretty resilient; they are better able to adapt and make change. The same can’t be said for many in the older generations. I’m afraid many are lost for good. With the elites, I think the situation is even more dire. In many cases they are just too removed from reality, never to return.

We shouldn’t look at the elitists and celebrities and blue-haired Karens and think progress isn’t being made. The progress is starting from the bottom up. The young, the working class and the middle class are abandoning the woke mind virus in droves.

I suppose I shouldn’t have been triggered into believing progress isn’t being made when I saw an elitist being offended by a plant. I know for a fact that progress is being made by what I see around me in the real world.

I remember a couple of months ago Elon Musk said that over half of the traffic on X (Twitter) comes from bots, fake accounts and influencers paid to push narratives. AI is so good now that in some cases we don’t even know what is real and what is AI. More and more, celebrities aren’t even managing their social media accounts.

In reality, I probably shouldn’t be offended by anything I see or hear in the media or on social media. I have no way of truly understanding what is real and what is fake. It’s so strange that we’ve gotten to this place, but here we are.

While social media is important to stay abreast of the news and current affairs, we must always be cognizant that it is also being used to misinform us and wear us down. Half of what we see and hear isn’t even real, and in many cases, the real people are reacting to the fake people.

What we experience in real life must hold a lot more weight in our perceptions and attitudes than what we experience in the media and social media. If what we see and hear in the media doesn’t line up with what we experience in real life, it’s a pretty good indicator that it’s just not that real, or at least not that prevalent.

I fully expect someday to discover a lot of the events that got me so worked up and emotional, were actually not real. I’ve already discovered this to be the case many times over, so I must accept there is more that I’m not yet aware of today.

I can’t even be 100% sure that Serena’s reaction to the cotton plant wasn’t AI or staged to come across as being completely ridiculous. In order to survive with one’s sanity today, one must acknowledge that anything is possible, and this attitude must be used with everything we experience.