Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

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Dewey Burchfield's avatar
Dewey Burchfield
3d

Lockdown of the economy caused a lot of people to slow down and realize what a rat race they were in. Many people didn’t go back and started their own hustle. And like you said, opened their eyes to the medical industrial complex and their own complicit government. It was actually a blessing in disguise.

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Julie Atkinson's avatar
Julie Atkinson
3d

When the madness was at its height and those of us who declined to participate in any way and were deemed to be the mad ones, I couldn't help thinking at the time that this was the separating work spoken of in the bible. It was the only thing that made sense to me at the time. I also think it was the scare event it speaks of in Q because it was so coordinated world wide and the fear in people was so intense. Just my 10 cents.

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