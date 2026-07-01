covid

The image above was what the Substack AI system generated when I put “Covid” into the image generator. It was too funny not to include, so I kept it.

I know the title of this article is controversial. Some people may think it is a little insensitive, while others are thinking it’s a little hyperbolic. I hope most are thinking, “This guy has made some pretty good points in the past, so I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and continue reading.”

You might be thinking, “I got Covid and it was no joke.” Or you may be thinking, “I know someone who died from Covid.” Some people are suffering or believe they are suffering from complications that came from the Covid vaccines, and everyone knows someone they believe either died or was vaccine injured from taking the jab.

When I say, “Covid hoax”, I’m talking about the hysteria that was intentionally generated around it. Grandmas hugging their grandchildren through “hug suits”. People standing six feet apart, even though there was no scientific evidence to support doing so. People driving alone in a car wearing a mask. People being asked to leave a restaurant because they didn’t have proof of vaccination. People losing their jobs and careers for choosing not to take the experimental drug, or placebo, or whatever it was. CNN with the constant death toll in the corner of the TV screen.

Anxiety and depression skyrocketed from the propaganda and isolation. Gyms closed, parks closed, everyone cooped up in their homes with nothing to do. Surgeries delayed to make time for doctors and nurses to rehearse their dance routines. Children home from school, parents working in their pajamas, everyone going out of their minds. Is it possible these conditions contributed to bad health, both physical and mental?

The Covid hoax was the perfect recipe to make people sick and crazy. Yet, mortality rates weren’t out of the normal range. Flu deaths miraculously disappeared, perfectly replaced with Covid deaths. If one hadn’t experienced the hysteria and just looked at the death rates, one wouldn’t even see a blip on the radar. In other words, it was the reaction to Covid that made it unique, not the death rates.

I’d like to go off on a bit of a tangent with a couple of statements followed by a question. Statement one, propaganda goes both ways. Propaganda can be used for good or for bad. The good guys use it as well as the bad guys, the good guys use it to counteract the bad guys. This is important to understand. The second statement, Trump is a judo master, metaphorically speaking. When someone attacks a judo master, the judo master uses their weight against them to throw them to the ground. Trump does this constantly. When someone goes after him, he turns it around on them. The Covid hoax is a perfect example of this.

Now for the question, which is just that, and I don’t expect everyone to agree. What if Covid and the vaccines were turned around on the Deep State who tried to use them to take Trump down?

Do people think the Covid vaccine is the only deadly toxin people are exposed to? What about the toxins in our air, our water, our food and our medicines? How about our toothpaste, skincare products, soap, shampoo and detergent. Our clothes, cleaning products, and let’s not forget about plastics. What about the damage done to us through our wireless headphones, blue light devices and possibly 5G.

How do you think the average person would respond if they were told that literally everything they are exposed to is slowly killing them, intentionally? Would they stop drinking water and eating food? Would they stop breathing? Do you see where I’m going with this? The average person would become overwhelmed; they would curl up in a ball and have a massive psychological breakdown if they knew all the toxins they were really exposed to. Or how about all the ways their government has not only intentionally made them sick, but made them poor, keeping them running on a hamster wheel just to keep from circling down the drain.

As we’ve seen, people went crazy enough without this overwhelming enlightenment. The Covid lockdowns led to fairly normal people supporting BLM riots, and transgenders, and Ukraine, and terrorist organizations and ultimately communism. My favorite is bumper stickers put on Teslas saying, “I bought this car before Elon went crazy.” Activists who will go as far as putting a bumper sticker on their car but won’t actually get rid of the car. The irony that they are calling someone else crazy, while displaying their lack of making any sacrifice to align with their manufactured beliefs and morals.

What if people were led to focus on something within their control, rather than the things outside of their control? Getting vaccinated was something that was ultimately within someone’s control, yes, you may lose your job, but no one forced a needle into anyone’s arm. For most people, being unvaccinated meant being an outsider for a couple of years, before many people realized you were probably right all along.

What if the focus was put on vaccines and the dangers of them to keep curious minds preoccupied while the real work was being done to clean up the toxins we are exposed to every minute of the day? Preoccupied so that we wouldn’t fall off the deep end like so many seemed to do when they believed they were in danger of being killed by someone breathing on them.

Remember how shortly after the big push for Covid vaccines we saw clips of athletes dropping on soccer fields, football fields, and basketball courts? We were told this was only the beginning and, in a few years, it would get much worse. Think about it, it was our influencer doctors who were saying this. It’s kind of like they were keeping us focused on vaccines and away from being overwhelmed by the bigger threats to our health, the threats outside of our control.

What has happened since? I haven’t seen a clip of an athlete dropping on a field, or a newscaster passing out live on the air since that first year of Covid vaccines. Was it a case of us being propagandized to focus on vaccines instead of all the things that would paralyze us with fear if we knew about them? Did this singular focus on vaccines allow us and thus encourage us to continue to methodically dig and question narratives?

I read somewhere that pre-Covid, about 30% of Americans distrusted the medical industry. Post-Covid, that number jumped to around 60%. Post-Covid, the majority of Americans no longer trust the medical industry. Do you see how monumental this is? Again, Trump using their weight against them.

What changes have I made in my life since Covid, which ultimately caused me to question everything. I eat more red meat, more eggs, more cholesterol. I avoid vegetable oil, and processed food. I reverse osmosis my family’s drinking water; we brush with fluoride-free toothpaste. We no longer use sunscreen or avoid the sun. Recently, I stopped using wireless headphones and we’ve greatly reduced our use of plastic.

What’s the expression, “Judge me by my actions.” I’d say the whole Covid experience caused me to make some pretty significant changes, without losing any sleep in the process. We made the changes without becoming paralyzed with fear. I’d say this was a job well done by the people who turned the Covid hoax against the hoaxers.

I say all this so that the reader can see how the Covid hoax was not only used to wake people up to the medical industry and the toxins we are intentionally exposed to on a daily basis, but to show how this extends into the financial system and control over us.

I’ve mentioned this process many times before, but I believe repetition is needed for concepts to take hold. One usually has to hear something dozens of times before it sticks. This is why TV commercials are played over and over.

Trump and his people used the manufactured pandemic against the people who created it to keep Trump from remaining in office another four years. He used what they created to destroy him to destroy them. Again, Trump used their weight against them. He had the chess moves planned out 50 moves in advance. He was just waiting for them to make the wrong move so he could pounce.

The preplanning for this righteous takeover was when Trump met with America’s true allies back in 2017 and 2018. It continued when he moved John C. Williams from the San Fransico Fed to the New York Fed, where he created SOFR. SOFR gradually replaced LIBOR (City of London) with the U.S. run Federal Reserve now controlling lending rates. At the time no one was asking why this change was occurring. It was kind of like Noah building a giant boat before the storm came that caused the flood.

Covid was Trump’s opening. A week after the lockdowns, Trump had a plan already in place. He printed up $6.2 trillion and flooded the money supply system with it. This caused massive inflation the next year, which caused interest rate hikes the following year. All according to plan.

This process destroyed the Euro Dollar, which is illegally attained dollars held in offshore bank accounts. It forced that money to come back to America, where it would be taxed, regulated and accounted for. What was being done in the shadows was forced into the light.

The process of creating massive inflation, immediately followed by interest rate hikes in such a short period of time caused the debt cycle to implode. This is something I haven’t heard anyone else talk about.

The debt cycle is the process of clearing debt, followed by the encouraging of people to gradually take on more debt, before creating an environment where the debt becomes overwhelming. This cycle usually takes 6-10 years to complete. Trump sped it up to two years, which caused the debt cycle to implode.

The Covid lockdowns caused Americans to work down their debt. During the lockdowns, Americans had less credit card debt and more savings than at any other time. This was caused by fear, stimulus checks and low inflation, and the fact that in many cases, people couldn’t spend money if they wanted to. Americans had the money to pay down debt and were afraid of what the economy had in store for them going forward.

By printing up $6.2 trillion, causing massive inflation a year later and causing interest rate hikes to jump, the majority of Americans weren’t lured into taking on long-term debt, things like a 30-year mortgage on a house, a second home, or the financing of a new car. The massive inflation temporarily left Americans without extra money to spend and caused them to fear the economy, while discouraging them from overextending themselves financially.

There is a big difference between the cost of eggs going up for a few months and the taking on of a 30-year mortgage one can’t afford. There’s a big difference between paying more for gas and the financing a new car or truck one can’t afford.

Trump caused the average American’s cashflow to shrink before they were willing and able to overextend themselves through taking on long-term debt. Before Trump hijacked the debt cycle, it was designed to lure people into overextending themselves before their cashflow was shrunk through higher inflation and interest rate manipulation. The debt cycle ends with more loan defaults and further revolving debt, the clearing of debt through Americans giving up their assets at pennies on the dollar or barely being able to maintain their level of debt.

People have complained about the cost of everything going up and not being able to afford a 30-year mortgage or a new car payment. What they don’t realize is that they were forced to take a detour that avoided them from falling into a sinkhole ahead.

The debt cycle has been destroyed. The financial system has been replaced.

You can’t make an omelet without cracking some eggs. The cracking of the eggs in this case is having to pay more for things like gas and insurance and not being able to afford a mortgage or a new car at this time.

It sucks, but it was necessary to rid us from the debt cycle and system of control.

How many people reading this were changed for the better through the Covid hoax? How many people would know what they know now if they weren’t forced to live through the hoax?

Sometimes tragedy leads to growth, if you are willing to learn from it.