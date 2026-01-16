purple haired middle-aged woman in a beany protesting with sign saying "Ban ICE"

Why are some women, including liberal women, completely sane and rational, while others fluctuate in and out of reality, and some seem to have experienced a complete mental breakdown, never to return to reality again? Is it a matter of being difficult or easy to influence? Do some women have strong mental immune systems, while others have weak ones? Is it a matter of having good versus bad role models, having been in good versus bad relationships, having positive life experiences versus experiencing traumatic abuse?

Whatever the case, it seems much effort and resources have gone into the manipulation of women’s minds. Trying to convince them that they don’t really want what they inherently know they want. Trying to convince them the things that traditionally bring women the most joy in life, instead are designed to have prison-like control over them. Trying to convince them that the people who love them the most are really their enemies and vice versa. A narrative designed to control them, make them unhappy, unfulfilled, and most of all, not producing well-adjusted children.

The women who seem to withstand this wicked narrative and agenda the best also seem to be the ones who have built a firm foundation in their lives. They have built up protective walls around themselves to better survive the manipulative attacks. Protective walls like faith and hope, healthy relationships and self-expectations.

If I look at the people at my church, in a very liberal area of the United States, the vast majority of them are conservative in their political views. The vast majority believe in pro-life, traditional family values and likely voted for Trump. When I talk to any of them about the things that I and likely you understand about the world, I get very little pushback. The only pushback that I’ve actually received has been from a man who has a son-in-law that is a doctor, he doesn’t want to believe the whole medical industry is a complete fraud, and I understand it is too hard for him to accept. This isn’t even to say that all doctors are bad people or that there aren’t plenty of good doctors out there who are doing good work. Just that from the highest levels, corruption and bad intentions are the norm. It’s a money-making operation.

I remember when the Covid narrative was dropped on us in 2020 and my church had to close its doors and go online. I was disappointed they didn’t push back harder but I realized we were renting the building at the time and some things were outside of their control. As soon as the government allowed us to go back to church in person, we all had to wear masks. Eventually masks weren’t required and only two families continued to wear them, out of a few hundred people. Why is it that in a very liberal area, only two out of 75-100 families continued to wear masks after they were no longer forced to? One absolutely can’t ignore the fact that these were people of faith. Not living in fear but trusting in God, not putting their faith in the government or the media or falling prey to societal influence.

It seems one’s faith and moral convictions is directly correlated to how easily they are influenced by the media and how deeply they give into their fearmongering. This isn’t the case for everyone, there are plenty of people who fall outside of this general correlation, but it seems to be the case with most.

Back during the peak of wokeness, following the BLM riots, a time that lasted three to four years, I started to notice some not-so-subtle changes. I took a break from the NFL and really all sports in 2020. In 2021, when I tuned back in to watch a football game there were very few white people in the commercials. Asian women were driving Ford F150 trucks, transgenders were drinking light beer, families were predominantly interracial, and if you could work in a black, lesbian woman, you had the trifecta of all that is woke, a woke company could check off all three boxes in one. Most of the straight, white men in the ads were playing the role of a fool. The butt of the joke, too ridiculous to be taken seriously.

I started to notice that I was beginning to get dirty looks or no looks at all while out in the public, especially from black women. Many would either refuse to look in my direction or would look me in the eye with a blank stare of disgust. Mind you, I wasn’t wearing a MAGA hat, and there is nothing about me physically that directly tells people that I’m a conservative, Christian man. The fact that I am a white man was enough to muster up feelings of anger to these women.

I realized the media had swayed some people to believe that everything is my fault. Though I hadn’t done anything to directly wrong them, I am the recipient of white, male privilege. I am not to be respected because everything that I have stems from my white, male privilege. I’m pathetic and disgusting and I can’t even see it in myself. I’m too dumb to even have a conversation about it, hence the shaking of their heads in disgust. I could never understand it; it’s too far above my ability to comprehend.

During this time, I didn’t really get this kind of reaction from other races, and I didn’t even get it from black men. But I’ve noticed that in the past year or two this bizarre reaction from many black women has completely changed, reversed course. It seems that I’m no longer assumed evil solely because I’m a white man. What changed? The answer is that the media is no longer pushing it on the black community, and the bulk of the black community is no longer listening to them.

Don’t get me wrong, there are crazy people of every gender, race, sexuality, religion and political leaning in America, but it seems the group that is currently the most overrepresented in craziness is white liberal women. White liberal women from Gen Z all the way up to the Boomer generation. What so many of them seem to have in common is no grip on reality, having a deep-seated hatred for people who don’t think like them, a heightened sense of influenceability, an irrational need to control others, and they generally seem to be quite unhappy.

Sadly, many of the women I just described are probably victims of abuse and have been exposed to or have been in unhealthy relationships their whole lives. All of them have been heavily targeted by the media and society. Told what should be important to them and what will make them happy. All lies of course. Rarely have I come across an extremely liberal white woman that seems happy and content. Rarely have I met an extremely liberal white woman with strong faith and moral convictions.

Liberal white women have been convinced they shouldn’t ever rely on a man. They’ve been told to choose a career over a family, wait to have a family if they have one at all. Abortions are freedom, get on the pill, find a man who they can control or live without a man altogether. If their choices in life cause them to lose sleep, then take sleep aids, if their choices cause them anxiety and depression then get on SSRIs. Reject all traditional roles women have filled for the past several thousand years.

Is a segment of American women angry because deep down inside they realize they’ve been lied to about everything, and they’ve lived their lives according to those lies? Does their deep-seated anger manifest itself in things like protesting ICE, or marching for “No Kings” and BLM while wearing pink beanies?

Why does it seem so many of the women who are protesting ICE are man-haters and why do so many of the men joining them seem so weak? Are they really just angry about their lot in life? Are the men angry because they are so beta, and the women because they have been lied to and mistreated so often?

Why are there so many lesbians protesting ICE in Minnesota and online? Do you know how lesbians are treated in Somalia? In religiously less conservative areas of Somalia, being a lesbian will get you three years in prison. In more religiously strict areas of Somalia it can result in the death penalty.

Why are so many women willing to abandon their children to help people who couldn’t care less about them, who actually despise them?

Have reactions by far-left liberal men and women been expected, or an unexpected result from all the mind control and manipulation? Kind of like in the movie Ghostbusters, “Don’t cross the beams.” They didn’t know what would happen if they crossed the beams. Are the bizarre reactions from the far left the result of a crossing of the beams, all the different mind control narratives and techniques interacting and creating odd side effects?

Who had on their bingo card gays supporting Palestine a couple of years ago? Palestine, a country where if any of these gay protesters entered, they would immediately be taken to the tallest building and thrown off. Literally.

It makes sense why weak, effeminate, loser far left men would hate Trump. He is everything they aren’t, an alpha male who has accomplished everything a man could ever hope to achieve. These beta males are filled with anger for where they are in life. Liberal women are brainwashed to believe that men like Trump are the enemy of women and champing at the bit to remove all of their personal rights and freedoms, even though in five years as POTUS he hasn’t done anything even close to suppressing women’s rights.

Through protesting and rioting, far left beta males are trying to live out a fantasy of being heroic, believing they are standing up for the downtrodden. The protesters are like Medieval cosplayers battling with wooden swords. Poking the dragon because the dragon never fights back, not understanding that once the dragon has had enough, it will incinerate them with one breath.

Far left women stepping over dimes to pick up pennies. Ignoring and abandoning their own children to help strangers who couldn’t despise them more. Women who have allowed their own lives to become trainwrecks coming to the rescue of others. To somehow redeem themselves for the choices they have made.

A place where white guilt and the lie of white privilege interact with anxiety, depression, drugs and mind control to create nonsensical ideas and behavior. Going as far as protecting the slave masters and the corrupt. Demonizing those who have broken free from their chains. Biting the hand that is trying to free them from the bear trap they are caught in.

It’s all very tragic. Some of these people who cause rational men and women to roll their eyes in disbelief are broken and lost forever. But they are a Greek Tragedy being watched by those on the right as well as the left. The 95% that aren’t lost forever are starting to put down their pitchforks and torches and are going home. Some going home to their families that they have neglected and abused for far too long, and some to their empty apartments and mother’s basements finally understanding it has all been a lie.