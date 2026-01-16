Erik’s Substack

Pluribus
1d

Erik: your experience with the way things changed in society matches my own exactly.

The only difference is that I have a brown complexion, yet I noticed precisely what you described.

What we were witnessing then was the unfolding of an alphabet agency domestic color revolution.

What we are witnessing now is the collapse of an alphabet agency domestic color revolution.

It will accelerate as the mass arrests of household names begin and the treason trials and tribunals are initiated.

All is well. 🇺🇸

ALtab
1d

‘Whatever the case, it seems much effort and resources have gone into the manipulation of women’s minds.’

The results of this brings us to the maladjusted people over the past several decades (80s….and on).

I’m still amazed it is my generation that fell so hard for the programming! Of course, we were teens in the 60s and apparently more were vulnerable to it than we realized. Why wasn’t I?🤔. Oh, I know Jesus died for my sins and my faith has been consistent. Oh, and I have always read through commercials, got snacks, etc., but never watched them. Never could stand them, likely it was the messaging. Hindsight perspective.

Our pastor at the time preached to the parking lot attendees via a local radio channel!!

Interesting, I’ve never known a happy liberal woman, either. Never. They’re typically pessimistic and afraid.

I used to tell my friends a version of this while in high school in the 60s, ‘…not understanding that once the dragon has had enough, it will incinerate them with one breath.’

Thank you, Erik. It truly is so sad! I have recently reunited with a high school friend via FB who is one of them. I never respond to her crazy rants and videos, only the ones about her volunteering at her humane society shelters or her family.

