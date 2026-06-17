Debt Slavery
A system of control
You are 18 years old and you recently graduated from high school. You don’t really know what you want to do with your life, so you applied to a state university six months prior. You spent summers working part-time, and between the money you saved from working and money you received for birthdays, Christmases and graduation, you have a couple thousand dollars to your name. It should be more, but you decided to take a graduation trip with your friends.
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It’s now late August and you find yourself on your college campus ready to start this journey you have reluctantly chosen. A little scared and already a bit homesick, you go through the freshman orientation hoping it will give you a little more clarity. Following the orientation, the first people that greet you are people taking applications for credit cards and student loans.
You have no means of income and barely any money saved yet companies and government organizations want to give you credit and loans. You convince yourself it’s what people do; people pay for college through student loans, personal loans and credit cards. After you graduate, you’ll get a good job and pay it all off. No big deal.
The reality of it is that you have just started the cycle that you will likely never be free of again. You have become a debt slave, and you haven’t yet even taken on the biggest debt you will probably have in your life, a mortgage. Over the life of a mortgage, one will realistically pay two to three times the purchase price due to interest and property taxes, and this doesn't include any maintenance like repairs or painting, or the replacement of major appliances.
Many people finance a new car every five years as well and another 60% is added to the cost of the purchase price of the vehicle. This includes interest, sales tax, annual car tabs and car insurance, excluding gas. If you include gas, the owning and operating cost would likely be twice the purchase price.
I remember my mother telling me that in the early 1970s she couldn’t get a credit card without my dad cosigning. How things have changed. Today pre-teens have credit cards. Many businesses don’t even accept cash. Credit card companies give “points” to use their cards, relying on customers accumulating a balance they can’t pay off each month. Monthly payments can sometimes grow into the size of a small mortgage payment with no appreciating asset tied to it.
Credit cards, student loans, car loans and mortgages one can’t really afford, even though the banks say they can. There used to be a rule most people lived by and that was to not spend more than 30% of your gross income on housing. Housing includes rent or mortgage, utilities and everything that comes along with it.
If a household makes $100k a year, that means their housing costs shouldn’t exceed $2,500 a month. This would be about $2,100 for rent or a mortgage. A $2,100 mortgage payment today would get you a $325k mortgage. Many people making this kind of income have mortgages two to three times this size.
Somewhere along the way we were no longer encouraged to live within our means, in fact, we are now encouraged to live outside of our means. Through media and social media, Americans especially have been told they deserve more. All while more and more is taken from them through taxes, interest and inflation.
The debt slavery system that imprisons us is nothing new, it goes back centuries to the Venecian bankers. They concocted a system of never-ending debt. Debt that would never go away. If one person could no longer pay their debt, that debt would be passed on to someone else.
If you think about it, how does filing for bankruptcy make debt go away, it doesn’t, it just gets passed on to other people. It’s like the Law of Conservation of Energy. This fundamental principle of physics states that energy can neither be created nor destroyed; it can only be transformed or transferred from one form to another. While debt is created, it has been created in a way that it can never be destroyed.
There are always outliers, people who pay cash for everything. But it doesn’t mean that even they aren’t affected by the debt slave system. To keep the average person in debt, the cost of living is manipulated to make sure the vast majority of society will never become debt-free. When enough people start to get their heads above water, a wave of inflation is created to put them back under. Taxes are increased, interest rates rise, anything to keep the majority of people from getting ahead.
Ask yourself, why do we seem to swing back and forth, usually every eight years, from a Democrat run federal government to a Republican run one. Part of it is to maintain the illusion of free and fair elections, but more importantly than that, it’s used to set the hook on debt slaves.
I’ve used the metaphor that the Cabal is like a parasite that lives off of its host, but it can’t drain it so much that the host dies. It must allow the host to stay alive, or the parasite also dies.
While the system must stay alive, the sacrifice of some individuals within that system must occur. Because of defaults on loans, mortgages and credit cards, the system can charge higher interest. If no one is defaulting, then there is no theoretical risk, therefore one can’t charge as much. If no one is filing for bankruptcy, credit card companies can’t justify charging 29% interest to everyone.
Elections and political parties are used to keep the parasite alive. Pre-Trump, the years Republicans were in office, an easing of financial strains on Americans generally occurred. In fishing, this is like the slow reeling in of the lure to give it some action. Because Americans felt more confident, they would take on more debt. They would buy a house, maybe even a second home, finance a new car or invest into a business. Then when the fish bites, the fishing pole is jerked and the hook is set.
Now that the hook is set, the Democrats are “voted” in and create higher taxes, higher interest rates and higher inflation. With the hook already set, there is nothing left for the fish to do but fight until it has nothing left to fight with, at which point it succumbs to its exhaustion and is reeled in and onto the boat.
Americans are like the guy at a poker table who wins several small hands and gains the confidence to start betting big. Once he starts betting big, the card sharks working together at the table take him for everything he has, and then some. He brought $100 to the poker game to bet with but walks away $500 in the hole after borrowing more money to stay in the game, to try and make his money back.
The Federal Reserve has played a vital role in keeping Americans enslaved. Money is printed out of thin air which is the cause of inflation. Interest rates are manipulated. In fact, the Federal income tax was created to pay for the system that enslaves us.
At the end of the day, Americans are generally left with 40 cents on every dollar they earn once taxes, interest and inflation have been factored in. 40 cents to live off of to pay for housing, food, insurance, transportation, travel, fun and to save for the future. A system designed so that the majority of people live paycheck to paycheck, unable to get ahead, which is the Cabal’s goal.
Again, like a parasite, the system needs the host to remain alive. So, it drains the host of everything it can short of killing it. Some people are able to minimize the impact the debt slavery system has on them, while others are unable to due to personal choices or circumstances outside of their control. While some are able to surf the front of the wave by paddling hard and being fortunate to choose the right wave, the majority of people get sucked into the wave and are tossed and turned not knowing which way to swim to reach the surface.
They say it’s darkest right before the dawn, and in my opinion, today we are probably experiencing the sun just beginning to rise. It’s still cold and dark, but a golden sunrise is about to fill the morning sky with warmth and light.
I understand it when some people hear me say this and think, “Ok great, but how does that fill my gas tank and put food on my table today?” It doesn’t, but understand the system that has enslaved us all our whole lives has been dismantled and replaced. It’s just a matter of time before Americans start to feel some relief.
What is it they say about survival situations, “The most important thing to have in a survival situation is a positive attitude.”
Imagine if you will a time when people will be encouraged to get ahead, to become self-reliant. Inflation, taxes and interest won’t be manipulated to keep our heads below water. The financial system will be a tool for the people, not a weapon used against them.
This is important to understand. Almost anything can be used to do good or to do bad. The financial system and banking system aren’t inherently evil, but they have been used to do evil by some pretty horrible people.
Eliminate inflation, corruption and greed, and you can eliminate the costs associated with it; the costs the average person pays to fuel this system.
Eliminate inflation and defaults, and mortgage companies can make a profit charging a 2% interest rate. Eliminate inflation and defaults, and credit card companies can make a profit charging a 5% rate.
Call me an eternal optimist but I believe the time is coming, sooner than one might think.
…and I haven’t even stressed the elimination of the Federal Income Tax…yet.
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I can't wait for these changes to happen. Trump has been one tough cookie. We should all be thanking him.
Slave Code - The Hidden Mind Program Inside the Language Part 1 - How Our Language Dis empowers Us
Work week = work weak. Weekend = weakened. So you arrive "weakened" to your "weekend" from your work week, because the work made you weak. They're called week days because they put you into a weak daze. A break is called a break, during your slave filled day, because most slaves would "break" without the break. Our slave masters know this and provide the break because it helps produce more milk from the human cattle.
The original break of course given to a slave came when they passed out from complete exhaustion or actually died. The slave owner would say he's broke, broken or taking a permanent break. How do you pronounce "wor"? That's right, it's pronounced "WAR" and "WOR" with a "K" on the end of it is "WORK." Did you know K is the Egyptian letter for death? So work actually means war plus death. The use of a hypno based language, designed by our humans farmers, helps increase control over the slave class......by planting the fertile subconscious with seeds of perpetual servitude.
Control is CON-TROLL, the con job designed for the trolls.
You get up to the morning, but mourning is a form of sorrow or grieving. You say "hello" as you arrive but why is our greeting "hell-low"? Why is "hell" a part of our greeting? Why do other words referring to hot places surround us like "hotmail" (hot-male) or firefox. Who is the historical hot male? (aka.....the devil......which is the word "lived" spelled backwards).
You get up in the morning (mourning) to earn a living but earn is also "urn", a vessel to keep the cremated ashes of your body. Mourning (morning) is another word synonymous with death. You wake (funeral wake) from your slum-ber (from your slum) with coffee, the same prefix used in the word coffin, Egyptian in origin, originally spelled KAffee or KAffin, KA meaning the spirit after death.
You go to your job but Job in the bible is a man who's heavily tormented by God. (pronounced Joob) Job in the bible has his wealth, health and children stolen from him by Satan but Satan was given permission by God to do so. Why is our work (our job) literally named after a man (Job) who has is health, children and wealth taken away? Why is God and Satan working together on Job, to make his life more miserable? For our slavery we're given $20 bills, $50 bills, $100 bills etc......but aren't bills something you pay, something you owe? At a restaurant if you're given "a bill" for $50, don't you owe $50? And there lies the secret in plain sight, our payments are called bills by our human farmers because we owe it all back to them, first in taxes and then in useless meaningless purchases, as we waste our money trying to rabidly decorate our jail cell down on the human farm.
We spend our bills on soulless purchases from large corporations that our social engineers own. They laugh at how inept we are.This is why most people have no money, because we're not being paid to be slaves, we're being given bills that we need to pay. We're paying to be slaves.
Spelling: The English Language is a Slave Code Which Casts Spells on Us: https://old.bitchute.com/video/3PyiIySldz2F [2mims]
Slave Code - The Hidden Mind Program Inside the Language Part 2 - Our Clothes
You obey the watch to arrive on time because the watch is designed to be the watcher or slave driver. What drives the slaves to work? The watch watches you and signifies the wrist chain worn by someone who isn't in control of their time.
The neck tie was originally designed to signify the dog collar or neck chain, meaning being owned and controlled by someone else. You need to have a "collar shirt" on to where the neck tie around your throat. The neck tie means you're tied and controlled by another, a slave to the script. The slave can only pick the color and quality of their tie but can never choose to be free of the tie around their neck.
Most people at work have a title. Title is really TIE-TELL, the symbolism of how your title tells others who you are tied to. Your TIE-TELL signifies who controls the tie (dog collar) around your neck, around the "collar" shirt. People often wear a uniform. Uniform is derived from the word UNI, meaning one and form, meaning "a way to be". Uniform means you're programming and conditioned to act like everyone else wearing the same uni-form, equaling no independence and no free will. Your morality and ethics are spoken for.
Inject that other slave with a toxic vaccine. Serve that other slave some poisonous coffee. Go kill slaves in other countries, inside fake wars where slave master controls both sides. Welcome to the slave life.
The suit and tie is our most common uniform, signifying our willingness to outsource our morality and ethics to another. Your behavior dictated by forces outside of yourself, the removal of free will. You arrive on time. The word time is ti-me or tie-me........tie me to the chains so the work can begin. Put the tie around my neck, so I can obey and comply to slave master.
The cuff links represent the hand cuffs or links of another slavery based chain around the wrist yet if they're made from gold, we think we're free. We lie to ourselves because lying is a word that means "we lie down", submitting to our slavery, instead of standing up to slave master. We've exchanged our chains of cast iron for chains of gold.
Jordan Maxwell Explains the Knights Templar Maritime Admiralty Law We Are Living Under - Many Legal Terms Are Based on Water https://old.bitchute.com/video/rdM84Dbx0LtR [6:03mins]
Slave Code - The Hidden Mind Program Inside the Language Part 3 - Our Tax Cattle Slavery System
The person in "charge" means the person who conducts the electricity, as charge is an electrical or energy term. This describes the energy thrown into us from slave master, making us perform and dance with their electricity, as we've had our own personal electrical charge of free will surgically removed by master's indoctrination systems and sleights of mind.
During conventional slavery, the slave owner had to incur all costs including housing, health care, food, cleaning of the slave quarters, clothing, birthing of the child slaves, raising the child slaves, transportation of the slaves back and forth from work, celebrations, clean up after a natural disaster, slave entertainment, schooling of the new slave children to be good slaves etc etc. A slave owner's profit was always revenue minus expenses, no different than any business. The big trick was to tell the slaves that they were free, let them pay all those expenses, allow them to come back to the plantations and then to tax them in order to actually make more profit compared to the original slavery concept, with little to no chance of rebellion or resistance.
All taxation is meant to increase a slave's dependence on their slavery, as the people taking the tax away from the slaves print the money themselves and therefore don't have any use for it. Taxation is about keeping the slave down. That's it. Taxation has one purpose and one purpose only.
To make the slave dependent on coming back to the modern plantations of slavery, day in and day out. If the slave starts to save their money, give them a TV full of negative role modelling and watch the slave magically go into debt. If the slave still has money, organize a stock market crash or increases the taxes (theft). The people who print the money, have no use for extra fake paper money, which they can print at anytime and in any quantity they desire. The entire drive of the tax system is to make sure the slave has no extra money, as to provide them with enough freedom to figure any of this out. Slavery wasn't abolished, the plantation was simply expanded and they mock us inside the language. Everyone was tricked into becoming a slave, while believing they're free.
The language is loaded with many dis-empowering subconscious cues because our human farmers have been at this game much longer than they'll allow us to know.
Do you know what's going on? Are you sure?