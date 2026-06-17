slave chains on wrists

You are 18 years old and you recently graduated from high school. You don’t really know what you want to do with your life, so you applied to a state university six months prior. You spent summers working part-time, and between the money you saved from working and money you received for birthdays, Christmases and graduation, you have a couple thousand dollars to your name. It should be more, but you decided to take a graduation trip with your friends.

It’s now late August and you find yourself on your college campus ready to start this journey you have reluctantly chosen. A little scared and already a bit homesick, you go through the freshman orientation hoping it will give you a little more clarity. Following the orientation, the first people that greet you are people taking applications for credit cards and student loans.

You have no means of income and barely any money saved yet companies and government organizations want to give you credit and loans. You convince yourself it’s what people do; people pay for college through student loans, personal loans and credit cards. After you graduate, you’ll get a good job and pay it all off. No big deal.

The reality of it is that you have just started the cycle that you will likely never be free of again. You have become a debt slave, and you haven’t yet even taken on the biggest debt you will probably have in your life, a mortgage. Over the life of a mortgage, one will realistically pay two to three times the purchase price due to interest and property taxes, and this doesn't include any maintenance like repairs or painting, or the replacement of major appliances.

Many people finance a new car every five years as well and another 60% is added to the cost of the purchase price of the vehicle. This includes interest, sales tax, annual car tabs and car insurance, excluding gas. If you include gas, the owning and operating cost would likely be twice the purchase price.

I remember my mother telling me that in the early 1970s she couldn’t get a credit card without my dad cosigning. How things have changed. Today pre-teens have credit cards. Many businesses don’t even accept cash. Credit card companies give “points” to use their cards, relying on customers accumulating a balance they can’t pay off each month. Monthly payments can sometimes grow into the size of a small mortgage payment with no appreciating asset tied to it.

Credit cards, student loans, car loans and mortgages one can’t really afford, even though the banks say they can. There used to be a rule most people lived by and that was to not spend more than 30% of your gross income on housing. Housing includes rent or mortgage, utilities and everything that comes along with it.

If a household makes $100k a year, that means their housing costs shouldn’t exceed $2,500 a month. This would be about $2,100 for rent or a mortgage. A $2,100 mortgage payment today would get you a $325k mortgage. Many people making this kind of income have mortgages two to three times this size.

Somewhere along the way we were no longer encouraged to live within our means, in fact, we are now encouraged to live outside of our means. Through media and social media, Americans especially have been told they deserve more. All while more and more is taken from them through taxes, interest and inflation.

The debt slavery system that imprisons us is nothing new, it goes back centuries to the Venecian bankers. They concocted a system of never-ending debt. Debt that would never go away. If one person could no longer pay their debt, that debt would be passed on to someone else.

If you think about it, how does filing for bankruptcy make debt go away, it doesn’t, it just gets passed on to other people. It’s like the Law of Conservation of Energy. This fundamental principle of physics states that energy can neither be created nor destroyed; it can only be transformed or transferred from one form to another. While debt is created, it has been created in a way that it can never be destroyed.

There are always outliers, people who pay cash for everything. But it doesn’t mean that even they aren’t affected by the debt slave system. To keep the average person in debt, the cost of living is manipulated to make sure the vast majority of society will never become debt-free. When enough people start to get their heads above water, a wave of inflation is created to put them back under. Taxes are increased, interest rates rise, anything to keep the majority of people from getting ahead.

Ask yourself, why do we seem to swing back and forth, usually every eight years, from a Democrat run federal government to a Republican run one. Part of it is to maintain the illusion of free and fair elections, but more importantly than that, it’s used to set the hook on debt slaves.

I’ve used the metaphor that the Cabal is like a parasite that lives off of its host, but it can’t drain it so much that the host dies. It must allow the host to stay alive, or the parasite also dies.

While the system must stay alive, the sacrifice of some individuals within that system must occur. Because of defaults on loans, mortgages and credit cards, the system can charge higher interest. If no one is defaulting, then there is no theoretical risk, therefore one can’t charge as much. If no one is filing for bankruptcy, credit card companies can’t justify charging 29% interest to everyone.

Elections and political parties are used to keep the parasite alive. Pre-Trump, the years Republicans were in office, an easing of financial strains on Americans generally occurred. In fishing, this is like the slow reeling in of the lure to give it some action. Because Americans felt more confident, they would take on more debt. They would buy a house, maybe even a second home, finance a new car or invest into a business. Then when the fish bites, the fishing pole is jerked and the hook is set.

Now that the hook is set, the Democrats are “voted” in and create higher taxes, higher interest rates and higher inflation. With the hook already set, there is nothing left for the fish to do but fight until it has nothing left to fight with, at which point it succumbs to its exhaustion and is reeled in and onto the boat.

Americans are like the guy at a poker table who wins several small hands and gains the confidence to start betting big. Once he starts betting big, the card sharks working together at the table take him for everything he has, and then some. He brought $100 to the poker game to bet with but walks away $500 in the hole after borrowing more money to stay in the game, to try and make his money back.

The Federal Reserve has played a vital role in keeping Americans enslaved. Money is printed out of thin air which is the cause of inflation. Interest rates are manipulated. In fact, the Federal income tax was created to pay for the system that enslaves us.

At the end of the day, Americans are generally left with 40 cents on every dollar they earn once taxes, interest and inflation have been factored in. 40 cents to live off of to pay for housing, food, insurance, transportation, travel, fun and to save for the future. A system designed so that the majority of people live paycheck to paycheck, unable to get ahead, which is the Cabal’s goal.

Again, like a parasite, the system needs the host to remain alive. So, it drains the host of everything it can short of killing it. Some people are able to minimize the impact the debt slavery system has on them, while others are unable to due to personal choices or circumstances outside of their control. While some are able to surf the front of the wave by paddling hard and being fortunate to choose the right wave, the majority of people get sucked into the wave and are tossed and turned not knowing which way to swim to reach the surface.

They say it’s darkest right before the dawn, and in my opinion, today we are probably experiencing the sun just beginning to rise. It’s still cold and dark, but a golden sunrise is about to fill the morning sky with warmth and light.

I understand it when some people hear me say this and think, “Ok great, but how does that fill my gas tank and put food on my table today?” It doesn’t, but understand the system that has enslaved us all our whole lives has been dismantled and replaced. It’s just a matter of time before Americans start to feel some relief.

What is it they say about survival situations, “The most important thing to have in a survival situation is a positive attitude.”

Imagine if you will a time when people will be encouraged to get ahead, to become self-reliant. Inflation, taxes and interest won’t be manipulated to keep our heads below water. The financial system will be a tool for the people, not a weapon used against them.

This is important to understand. Almost anything can be used to do good or to do bad. The financial system and banking system aren’t inherently evil, but they have been used to do evil by some pretty horrible people.

Eliminate inflation, corruption and greed, and you can eliminate the costs associated with it; the costs the average person pays to fuel this system.

Eliminate inflation and defaults, and mortgage companies can make a profit charging a 2% interest rate. Eliminate inflation and defaults, and credit card companies can make a profit charging a 5% rate.

Call me an eternal optimist but I believe the time is coming, sooner than one might think.

…and I haven’t even stressed the elimination of the Federal Income Tax…yet.