Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

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ALtab's avatar
ALtab
4d

Thank you, Erik! Concur completely with your assessment.

One more thing to solidify the future. Justice for the crimes against humanity.

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DAVID NICHOLS's avatar
DAVID NICHOLS
4d

I agree Erik. The 'how' has no doubt/ most probably been planned and is currently being executed. These 5 countries, working together will forge a path that will eventually lead to a level world playing field.

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