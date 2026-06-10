world map

Before getting into the meat and potatoes of this article, let me first talk a little about what I’ve been noticing in the economic media the past week. Talk of inflation, higher interest rates, a struggling economy and stock market. It’s not a coincidence that at the same time, Elon Musk’s Space X is launching, becoming a publicly traded company.

I am not saying Space X is going to become a part of the stock market and never look back. IPOs usually have a lot of ups and downs before they really catch traction a year or two later. I am not predicting how I think it will go with this particular stock. What I am saying is that the Deep State doesn’t want this stock to prosper and they will do whatever they can to stymie it. Be careful.

On to the article.

I’ve mentioned this before, so this might not be the first time you’ve heard me say this, but I believe the five countries the City of London has abused the most over the past couple of centuries are the United States, Russia, China, India and Saudi Arabia. It is not a coincidence that Trump met with the leaders of all these countries back in 2017, the first year he was in office. Trump was received by these leaders with a show of honor and respect. Sword dances, entrance into forbidden cities and of course a soccer ball in 2018 following Russia’s World Cup.

Putin handed Trump the soccer ball for America’s World Cup in 2026, even though there was a World Cup in between. Interestingly, the 2026 World Cup is now upon us. Putin and Trump were obviously telling us something, are we about to find out what it is they were planning?

All five countries mentioned have good reason to set aside their differences and combine their efforts to take down the City of London, their common enemy, the force that pits nations against each other for their sole benefit. Remove the power of the City of London and world peace and prosperity becomes a much more attainable concept.

I would go as far as to say no world wars, no famines, no pandemics and certainly no people born in the wrong bodies.

How has the City of London used and abused these great nations?

The United States of America

For 250 years the City of London has controlled the United States. They didn’t lose the Revolutionary War, they changed tactics. They chose instead of fighting with muskets and cannons to conquer the U.S. through its financial system. The American military has been used as a strongarm for the City of London, and the American economy has been plundered and used like the City of London’s personal cash machine. Debt has been transferred to the States where American taxpayers pay the interest on it. This control went on unimpeded for almost two and a half centuries until the unthinkable happened, an outsider became the president of the United States.

From 2017 on, Trump and his allies have been systematically dismantling the City of London. In 2018, Trump implemented SOFR to replace LIBOR. Bringing the power to set lending rates from London to the Federal Reserve. He caused inflation through massive money printing and implemented higher interest rates to theoretically tame the inflation. This was done to punish the overleveraged City of London. With higher interest rates, the cost of holding debt was too much for them to manage.

Russia

The City of London has been a school yard bully to Russia for centuries. After Russian naval ships blocked American ports to keep England from bringing in supplies to support the Confederates during the American Civil War, the City of London was not pleased. Marxism and communism were created by the City of London and let loose on Russia in retaliation. The USSR would become the world’s bogeyman, created and controlled by the City of London. This lasted until the late 1980s and early 1990s when Russia decided enough was enough.

China

Losing control over Russia, the City of London transitioned to controlling the world through China. China who was once a prosperous trading nation, in fact at one time they had an 8/1 trade imbalance with England. This quickly changed when the City of London forced opium grown in India into China. This is known as the Opium Wars, which devastated China and brought them back under control.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, there was a big push to make China an economic superpower again but controlled by the City of London of course. Manufacturing left the U.S. and Europe for China. America and Europe became dependent on China, which meant they became dependent on the City of London. The Covid lockdowns showed America and much of the world how dangerous this had become.

India

England ruled India with an iron fist for two centuries, extracting wealth on a large scale, weakening India’s economy and industry, while imposing excessive taxes without representation. Raw materials were plundered and sent back to England to manufacture. Manufacturing was shut down in India to make them dependent on England for finished goods. The Indians were forced to grow cash crops for England, leaving themselves vulnerable in times of famine to even feed themselves. One could say the City of London set India back a hundred years, leaving them unable to properly compete on a world stage.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is much like the story of India. Natural resources plundered, leaders controlled. But in the case of Saudi Arabia, their whole region was manipulated into chaos to keep the price of oil high and to keep the petrodollar strong. For over 50 years, the whole history of the Middle East has been one staged event after another. All directed and produced by the City of London.

One can understand why these five great nations have chosen to work together to free themselves from the chains that enslave them. But it took a man who wasn’t afraid to lose it all to lead this group out of their bondage. That man is obviously Donald Trump.

What now?

Now that the power and influence that the City of London once wielded is coming to an end, where does this leave the rest of the world? How does the world transition into a real-world economy? How do the freed prisoners transition back into a free society?

I’ve spent the past eight years or so figuring out how the fake economy is run, how the fake heads of state and fake leaders of commerce are controlled by their puppet masters. I’ve studied how markets are manipulated. How some companies are chosen to prosper while others are chosen to die. I suppose we will now see how the world would be without the manipulation and control. We will see how the game will play out without a tilted field.

How will the world’s economy be split up?

As we’ve seen especially in the past year, Trump seems to be trying to unify the Western Hemisphere. Venezuela has been dealt with, Cuba is likely next, bantering over Canada and Greenland becoming states are told in half seriousness. Whatever the case, it appears there is a motivated effort by Trump and his people to rid the Western Hemisphere of influences that are outside of it. Trump seems to be saying, “This region is ours, stay out”.

If the Western Hemisphere is the United States’ to control, where does this leave the rest of the world? I assume Russia will eventually have more control and influence over Europe. They will likely play a major role in supplying them with oil and natural gas. Manufacturing will likely return to Europe, where they will become bigger trading partners with each other as well as with the rest of the world.

China must have been given a role to fill in the new world’s economy, whether that is geographic control or control over designated areas of trade. They wouldn’t be playing along if it meant a mass exodus of manufacturing with nothing in return. They will likely remain a manufacturing powerhouse getting their energy from the U.S., Russia and Saudi Arabia. I’m not really sure exactly how that will look, will they trade manufactured goods for energy? Will they get the majority of their energy from one country?

India has probably been given the green light to start up manufacturing again. Like China, powered by Russian oil, or American oil or Middle Eastern oil. Whatever the case, I believe they will become a bigger player on the world economic stage while becoming more self-sufficient. India will start to retain their innovative minds rather than exporting them through the H-1B system.

While the rest of the world benefits, Saudi Arabi will be hurt the most by a reduction in oil prices and their lack of manufacturing, but as I’ve talked about before, they’ve been encouraged to diversify into other areas. They have already partnered with the U.S. in new technologies like AI. They’ve become venture capitalists, and the Middle East has diversified into areas like entertainment and travel.

Globalism will soon be dead, replaced with global partnerships. Partnerships that benefit everyone involved. Gone will be the globalism of price fixing and sanctions, everyone will be able to participate on a level-field world economy.

These five nations have led the exodus away from City of London control and will likely be world economic leaders going forward. Leaders of their regions. I see globalism becoming more like “regionalism”, but without the control and manipulation that comes from globalism.

How the world’s economy will be split up has likely already been determined. I don’t have a clue how Africa plays into it all, other than being pulled out of the 19th century and given rights over their natural resources.

I see a world economy where the U.S. has an upper-hand and is in demand, needed by the rest of the world, AI is a big part of that happening. The U.S. will remain a big world player not because others are forced to work with them, but rather they can’t afford not to.

As we’ve learned in The Art of the Deal, a good deal is a deal that everyone involved feels like they benefited from it. This is how I see things going forward.