a long wooden box with chains around it

The main subject matter of this article is pretty dark, and I went back and forth on whether or not I should even talk about it. But the truth is, we need to understand the depravity of the enemy. What evil acts they will commit, what they will tolerate within their evil club, and the lengths they will go to cover it up. With that being said, I made this as graphic as it needs to be, no more.

What’s the expression, “I’ve forgotten more than you’ll ever know”? I’m not saying this about myself, I’ve only had a mindset that has allowed me to find truth out of propaganda since around 2017. For some people reading this, that ability goes back to 2001, for others it goes back to 1963 and even further back in history for some older truth seekers out there. Some people have spent their whole lives seeing through the lies.

For everyone who can now process propaganda for what it is, they had a moment or event that caused a switch to flip in their minds. After that switch flipped, they could never go back to sleep no matter how hard they try, no matter how many sheep they count jumping over a fence.

For those awake, mainstream media goes into our eyes and ears and before it reaches our brains, we’ve filtered and purified it so that we can receive the information for what it really is. We can see through the lies and propaganda and understand why it is being pushed on us. But for 80% of people, it preys on their emotions, it controls them, it leads them, it causes them anxiety.

I recently heard about a study, and take it for what it’s worth, everyone wants to believe things that fit within their pre-existing belief system. But the study basically stated that 80% of people will abide by whatever authority figures tell them to believe or do. This kind of lines up with what I’ve experienced, and I tend to believe it.

85% of Americans were vaccinated against Covid. I would assume 5% of Covid vaccinated Americans didn’t want to do it but did it so they wouldn’t lose their job or career. Some might have done it so their lifestyle wouldn’t change or maybe they were pressured by a loved one. But I would argue that 80% of Americans got the jab simply because authority figures told them to get it and ultimately, they always do what the authority figures tell them to do. I should restate; they abide by the people they view as authority figures.

As an example of abiding by the people they view as authority figures or experts, not long ago Minneapolis was briefly the center of the known universe. We understood that the attention being drawn there was for a reason and not organic. It was being drawn to government corruption and illegal immigration. Attention was being drawn to the insane people and their manipulated outrage, paid activists and the elites that fund them. While the general public only saw chaos and wanted it to end, going as far as defending the corruption, we could clearly see through the carefully orchestrated and staged event for what it was, a spotlight on the idiocrasy of far too many people.

While most Americans think that Trump recently started a war against Iran, we know he is actually ending a 47-year war started by the CIA decades ago under the direction of the City of London. Strangely, half of the 80%, who will never think independently if it goes against authority figures, probably voted for Trump in 2024. In other words, simply voting for Trump does not mean one has the capacity to process propaganda for what it is. But I would assume that none of the 20% who can process propaganda properly, suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome and in fact support Trump.

With all this being said, it’s important to understand that just because someone is able to process propaganda properly now, it doesn’t mean they were able to do so 25 years ago. For some the switch flipped in 2020 during Covid, for others it happened in 2021 with the election fraud. For yet others it took a couple of years of Biden to finally clear the cobwebs.

A lot has happened between the time Trump first came down the escalator with his lovely wife in 2015 and the time many reading this had that switch flipped in their minds. What I’m about to talk about may have occurred before that switch was flipped and it may be new news to you, for others it’s a reminder of how quickly events that don’t fit within mainstream media’s narratives are “memory holed”, never to be spoken of again.

I believe the harder it is for the media and their controllers to defend a subject matter, the harder they must work to “memory hole” it, as though it never actually occurred. Never to be spoken of again.

We are conditioned to purposely forget some things. If they aren’t talked about in any capacity, that subject matter will soon be lost forever. Layer after layer of new propaganda is painted over it causing us to forget.

I realized the other day that Ed Buck is a subject matter I had almost completely lost, set adrift in my mind forever. Out of the blue I thought about him, but I couldn’t immediately remember his name because he had been “memory holed” so effectively. It took me a few minutes before I could come up with his name. If I hadn’t forced myself to remember his name, my memories of him might have been lost for good. But as soon as I remembered his name, all the details came back to me.

In mentioning Ed Buck, some people may have no clue who I’m talking about, and for others, the recollection of him may come to you as I begin to give more detail. I’m sure very few reading this can remember all the details off the top of their head, because like I said, the story was quickly left for dead by both sides of the aisle. Not just the Democrats but the Neocons as well. Both have much to hide.

Ed Buck is a gay, multi-millionaire, liberal political donor. Buck had close ties to many in the liberal political world, especially in California. Estimates of his political donations on the low-end are around half a million, but that’s just the money handed out above the table. Who knows how much he has really given to liberal politicians.

Buck was originally arrested in 2019 (30 days after Epstein’s suspicious death) and convicted by a federal jury in 2021 of nine felonies, including distributing methamphetamines that caused two deaths. He was sentenced to thirty years in prison. But this doesn’t tell the whole story, a story the liberals certainly didn’t want out because it goes against everything they pretend to stand for.

Before going into detail on the events that led to Ed Buck’s arrest and conviction, let me mention some politicians that he supported financially as well as with his time and friendship. Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, Ted Lieu and Gavin Newsom. None of these liberal politicians would be considered Trump supporters by any means, and all of them attacked and plotted against Trump from the very beginning, the moment he was declared the winner of the 2016 Presidential Election. They had a lot to hide and couldn’t afford to have Trump in power to expose them.

Here is a timeline that led up to the arrest and conviction of Ed Buck. This is slightly graphic in nature, and I suggest if that is a little hard for you to handle, please don’t continue reading and just understand that Ed Buck was a truly sick and evil man who liberal politicians tried to protect until they no longer could, at which point they distanced themselves and then tried to “memory hole” Buck’s mere existence.

2017: The First Death — Gemmel Moore

July 27, 2017 — Gemmel Moore dies in Ed Buck’s apartment

Gemmel Moore, a 26‑year‑old Black man from Texas, is found dead of a methamphetamine overdose in Buck’s West Hollywood apartment.

Moore had flown to Los Angeles that same day on a ticket purchased by Buck, indicating Buck arranged and facilitated the encounter.

Authorities found drug paraphernalia, including syringes, pipes, sex toys, and methamphetamine scattered throughout the apartment.

The coroner’s investigator discovered Moore lying on a mattress with pornography still playing on a TV, reinforcing concerns about a sexualized, drug‑fueled environment.

Aftermath of Moore’s Death (2017–2018)

Reports begin surfacing that Buck had a pattern of luring vulnerable Black men—often homeless or struggling with addiction—to his home.

According to reporting, Buck would inject men with large doses of crystal methamphetamine, often leading to unconsciousness or immobility.

Activists and Moore’s mother, LaTisha Nixon, push for law enforcement investigations, arguing that Buck’s political influence may be shielding him from scrutiny.

2019: The Second Death & Intensifying Pressure

January 2019 — Timothy Dean dies in Buck’s apartment

Timothy Dean, a 55‑year‑old Black man, dies of a methamphetamine overdose in the same apartment where Moore died—18 months later.

Dean’s death mirrors Moore’s circumstances closely, further fueling suspicion.

January 2019 — Civil Rights Organizations Mobilize

A coalition of 50 civil‑rights organizations publicly calls for a serious law‑enforcement investigation into Buck’s activities, citing a pattern of harm toward Black men.

Public pressure mounts, and local community groups accuse authorities of slow action due to Buck’s status as a major political donor.

Mid–2019: Ongoing Concerns and a Third Incident

Early–Mid 2019 — Reports of Continued “Party and Play” Activities

Despite two overdose deaths, reports state that Buck continued injecting vulnerable men with methamphetamine during sexually charged encounters.

Federal prosecutors later confirm that Buck had an established pattern of plying men with drugs and sexually assaulting them while they were unconscious or immobile.

Shortly Before September 2019 — Non‑fatal overdose incident

A third man allegedly overdoses in Buck’s apartment but survives and escapes.

September 2019: The Arrest

September 17, 2019 — Ed Buck is arrested

Buck is arrested and formally charged with: Battery causing serious injury Administering methamphetamine Maintaining a drug house

This arrest marks the culmination of: Two fatal overdoses in his home (2017 & 2019) Persistent reports of drug‑fueled exploitation of vulnerable men Intense pressure from civil‑rights groups and the community Ongoing investigative work by local and federal authorities



Thirty years for battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house? While the liberals couldn’t keep Ed Buck from spending the rest of his life in prison, they could tone down the charges made against him. They wanted the public to believe they made the mistake of befriending a man who struggled with drug addiction, not an animal who drugged and repeatedly raped unconscious black men.

The truth is that Ed Buck lured usually young black men, mostly prostitutes, to his apartment where he drugged them unconscious, held them against their will and repeatedly raped them. In between rapes he would keep them locked up in a wooden box.

Ed Buck is such a monster that even with the death of his first known victim that the corrupt police deemed an accident, he continued to brutalize future victims in the same exact manner, as though he couldn’t control himself or he understood he would never be held accountable. As though he had dirt on powerful people who would get him off the hook no matter the situation. Who knows how many black men he actually raped and even killed. Who knows how many incidents were covered up or not spoken of due to threat.

Imagine if Trump had ties to a monster like Ed Buck the way Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, Ted Lieu and Gavin Newsom are connected to him. Imagine how the press would have gone after Trump, he never would have survived it. We have seen how the media has protected the liberal politicians that were connected to Buck. We can see how his mere existence has been completely “memory holed”, even by the Neocons.

There’s an expression, “Those who scream the loudest have the most to hide”. The most to protect. Imagine the sheer panic these four liberal politicians and others must have felt the day Trump won the election in 2016. Immediately a massive effort to frame him as being a Russian puppet started with the creation of Russiagate. An effort that one could say was led by “pencil neck” and Hillary themselves, which lasted throughout Trump’s first presidency until the Deep State could unleash the Covid hoax on the world.

All to hide their evil.

The irony is that half a year after Buck’s arrest, liberals would be taking a knee in support of African Americans. By the way, look up Q Post 3223.

We can’t hate these people enough.

We can’t hate the people who cover up for them enough.

We can’t forget how evil they truly are.