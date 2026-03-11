Erik’s Substack

Pamella
1d

As horrible a story as this is, you managed to eloquently get the point across. It's painful to be awake.. however, it's writers like you that keep us aware to always have our heads on a swivel. The corruption and evil is overwhelming at times. 😔

1d

I recall after my two first family members dropped dead during booster campaigns being absolutely immobilized, shocked, crippled, and stunned by family and friends who refused to see it.

There was only so much of the dealing with grief texts I could take from people who thought they were helping me.

I simply could not understand how people refused to see it.

Once I called it out I lost some family and friends forever.

Truth hurts

I get it.

However, I shouldn’t deny my grief or refrain from being a truth teller as the sheep simply can’t handle the truth.

They tried to kill us and succeeded by killing millions worldwide.

FACT

