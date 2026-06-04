Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

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Kathy Stone's avatar
Kathy Stone
2d

Erik...you are one of my favorite Substackers. Brilliant in your research, writing, wisdom and insight I SOOO look forward to each one of your DIGS/Stacks. I agree with you on all of this. Denise (Deep Dives) has done an amazing job over the years as well. I was two with JFK "died" and that was powerful for me at that age when I heard the news on the radio and watched the tears flow from my father's eyes. This truly is the Greatest Story Every Told!! Thank you for ALL you do. Bless you!!

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neener's avatar
neener
2d

He is indeed dropping clues to something....I intend to stay tuned. Thankful that you are too.

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