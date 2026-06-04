This picture of Elvis and Trump side by side was actually posted on social media by Donald Trump himself. What is he trying to tell us? Is he telling us he is Elvis? Seems unlikely, they were born 11 years apart. Is he telling us they are similar in their impacts on the world, possibly? Or is he letting us know they have something in common, something most people would never guess. A commonality that put both of their lives in danger.

Trump doesn’t drink, smoke or do illegal drugs, and neither did Elvis. Elvis was obviously on a lot of prescription drugs, which I believe was used to keep him under control. I believe he was always someone the Cabal couldn’t control so they placed people around him to do just that.

The picture of Elvis and Trump is something I have seen many times and have never really thought too much about it. Until recently, I just thought it was interesting how much Elvis and Trump look alike. It didn’t get my curiosity going until Trump made a surprise visit to Graceland on March 23rd of this year. Why does he keep referencing Elvis? Trump referenced Elvis again just a few days ago, saying he draws bigger crowds than Elvis in his prime, even without playing a guitar.

In March, Trump had a private 30-minute tour and was asked by the staff of Graceland to sign a replica of an Elvis guitar. When I say, Trump took a private tour, that means he was the only one on the tour, the visit was filmed for the public to see. He wanted the public to see him taking the tour. During the tour he mentioned his favorite Elvis song is Hurt, a song about the pain that comes from lies and betrayal. We know that Trump demands loyalty, is this what he was trying to tell us?

Beyond the impromptu visit to Graceland in the middle of the Iran War, which irritated liberals about as much as his golfing, I was reminded of another connection Trump had to the Presley family. Trump’s good friend Michael Jackson married Elvis’ only child Lisa Marie. Lisa Marie and Michael stayed at Mar-a-Lago during their honeymoon and lived together at the Trump Tower in New York for a few months in 1994. When Michael Jackson was being attacked by the Cabal for exposing pedophilia amongst the elites, Trump told him he always had a home at Trump Towers. Trump never turned his back on Jackson when so many others did.

Everything I’ve mentioned so far has been to establish there are at least some indirect connections between Trump and the King of Rock-n-Roll. Connections that Trump seems to want us to make. What I’m about to say going forward is a mix of facts, reasonable theories and some pretty outlandish theories. I’m not saying I believe all of it, nor that I don’t believe it, I present it only as something to consider and decide for oneself.

Some may remember the iconic picture of Elvis posing with President Nixon in the White House on December 21st, 1970. Elvis told Nixon he was very concerned about how illegal drugs were infesting the youth of America and he wanted to work with him to fight it. Elvis was given a Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs badge, the forerunner to the DEA. Six months later, Nixon launched the War on Drugs in America, creating the DEA. A decade later, Reagan re-launched the War on Drugs.

The media played off the meeting between Nixon and Presley as a symbolic act, a photo op. A crazy celebrity acting strange and being appeased due to his enormous fame and popularity. A couple of movies were even made about it much later in 1997 and in 2016 during Trump’s campaign, stressing the oddity of Elvis’ behavior. It’s funny how Hollywood makes movies about historical events. They push narratives on us that they want us to believe, they rewrite history. We believe it is true because we saw it in a movie.

Here is where things start to get a little weird. Is Elvis Alive is a book written in the 1980s about a theory that gives us a much different view on Elvis’ meeting with Nixon than we’ve heard from the rest of the media. As the theory goes, Elvis actually did go undercover working with Nixon as an informant.

Elvis started performing regularly in Vegas a year prior to his meeting with Nixon. According to the theory, Elvis thought he could infiltrate the organized crime scene in Vegas and give the Feds valuable information that could be used to fight organized crime and the illegal drug epidemic.

The theory goes on to say that Elvis and his father were later scammed on the repair of one of his jets by an organized group of con men that the FBI was targeting in Operation Fountain Pen. The group was known as The Fraternity, and Elvis went undercover to expose them. The Fraternity found out that Elvis was informing on them and they put a hit on him. Elvis had to fake his death and go into witness protection in 1977.

I understand this is a little hard to swallow and not backed by a lot of hard evidence. While I’m not saying it is true, I don’t think it’s that big of a reach to find it at least plausible.

So where is the connection between Elvis and Trump?

Not long after Elvis’ alleged death, it appears Donald Trump started working with the FBI to take out the New York Mafia families. This may sound as crazy as the Elvis theory, but this theory has a lot more circumstantial evidence to back it up. But first let me remind the reader that Trump worked with prosecutors to convict Jeffrey Epstein in 2008, this is a fact. Some even believe Trump went undercover in the elite party circle to collect evidence for the FBI on the elites’ human trafficking operation.

Now let’s go 20+ years further back from the first Epstein investigation. Two things happened in the early 1980s that are hard to explain away. One, Rudy Giuliani voluntarily stepped down from the second most powerful position in Reagan’s DOJ to take a lesser job, the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York. At the same time, Donald Trump began the process of opening up a hotel casino in Atlantic City.

This was Trump’s first venture into casinos, and even more than that, it was his first big project outside of New York. In other words, this was something way outside of his comfort zone. The theory for why Trump was making such a shift away from what had been so successful for him is that Trump was getting in with the mafia while Giuliani was preparing to take them down. In other words, Trump was working with the FBI.

As a very successful real estate developer in New York, Trump had no love for the Mafia. They made building more difficult and expensive due to their control of the construction industry in the Big Apple. As a hotel casino owner, Trump could hire FBI agents to work within his hotel casino and infiltrate the organized crime scene.

By the mid-1980s, Giuliani had taken down the New York mob families. Did Trump help in making this happen?

Did Trump ever really plan to make money from his venture away from what was working so well for him in New York, into a space that was volatile and risky to say the least? At the time, Atlantic City and Vegas were struggling to turn a profit. From its opening in 1984, the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino was always a money pit for Trump. Trump eventually resigned as the chairman of Trump Entertainment Resorts, the company that ran Trump Plaza. He stepped off the board right before they filed for bankruptcy.

I find it hard to believe that this entry into the world of hotel casinos was the epic fail it is made out to be and instead was a no-win situation he was willing to endure to help take down the New York Mafia family. Who knows how far back this bad blood with the mafia goes, probably back to the time his father was developing real estate.

There is a lot more evidence to support the theory that Trump was working with the FBI from the late 1970s on, than there is to support the theory that Elvis was working with them. I fully believe Trump was working with the FBI and continued to work with them, even during his time in exile (the Biden years).

Trump’s pointing to Elvis leads me to believe there may be some legitimacy to the theory that Elvis was an FBI informant, and Trump followed him in his pursuit to help take down organized crime.

The side-by-side picture of Elvis and Trump that he posted, showing how alike they are. The visit to Graceland. The indirect connections to the Presley family. The continued Elvis references. There is something Trump is hinting to. There is something he wants us to see.

To top it off, I watched a really good documentary that was recently released about Elvis and his Vegas years called EPiC, Elvis Presley in Concert. Never before seen concert footage and backstage interactions. It helped me to visualize Elvis informing for the FBI. He seemed to be watching and observing, making connections, and asking questions. It adds up, it’s not altogether implausible.

While I don’t hold the Elvis theory in a closed fist, I am at least willing to entertain the idea. The theory that Trump worked with the FBI is a theory with which I have extreme confidence. In defense of the Elvis claim, why does Trump keep pointing to him?

What if Trump had that same meeting with the acting president in the Oval Office that Elvis had with Nixon back in 1970, but in this case, it was a decade later?

Call me a crazy conspiracy theorist, but it is something to at least consider.