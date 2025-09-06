I recently watched an anon called Feisty Cat on Sean Anon’s podcast. I think it was aired on Rumble on Thursday 8/28 or Friday 8/29. If you haven’t watched it, do it. It was mind blowing to me and many others.

Over the past eight years I have learned that so much of what we hold to be true isn’t actually real, with this understanding I still had my mind blown. I’ve learned to not be married to any narrative or detail because I understand that disinformation is necessary. The good thing is that it’s not as hard for me today to make a “hard left” from what I once believed to be true once presented with new facts. Understanding that deception is necessary to take down the Cabal, I don’t take offense to being misled. I’m not afraid to change my mind when new evidence has been presented to me and I’m not afraid to look dumb when it happens.

It is very possible, if not likely, that some of what Anons have internalized from the Q posts, has been misinformation for us to spread to the general public. When I say misinformation, I don’t mean misinterpretation, I mean we have been purposely misled so that we will spread that misinformation. Information that is technically wrong but is used for the greater good. To take down the corrupt system that controls us all.

When it comes to the truth on Epstein, it seems like it’s all been there right in front of our faces the whole time, but we couldn’t see it. When we look at it from a different angle, all of a sudden, the pieces of the puzzle that didn’t quite fit together, suddenly fit. We’ve been told to look at the Epstein narrative from a specific angle, so we’ve continued to stare from that angle. When we move to another vantage point, everything looks completely different. What was once impossible to even conceptualize, becomes more likely when we are told to flip the narrative on its head.

Have you ever bought a car, and before you bought it, you never realized how many models of the car you bought are on the road. After you buy the car, you seem to notice them everywhere. Or how about watching a movie starring some new leading man. You assume it’s his first movie. But after seeing him in the starring role, and you go back and watch older movies, you recognize him in many smaller rolls going back five to ten years. You’ve seen him in multiple movies but could swear the recent starring role was the first time you’ve seen him.

I’ve been writing for a few years now, and over that time I’ve made some pretty bold statements. For years I’ve been saying we are watching a movie and none of what we are experiencing is totally real. I’m learning that as annoying as it is to some people, this statement might not be strong enough.

In June, I wrote about having low expectations for the release of the Epstein files. I suggested that there probably isn’t anything in them of significance. The next month, in July, Trump said they are fake. This enraged many on the left as well as the right. They claimed Trump was hiding something. Whether one believed he was hiding something or drumming up more curiosity towards the files, almost no one believed him when he said there was nothing in them.

In May, I wrote about the financial system controlling the world. In April, I wrote a piece called A Journey of Ever-Changing Truths. In March, I wrote about the Smith-Mundt Act of 1948, asking and suggesting why Trump hasn’t reinstated it since Obama repealed it in late 2012. In February, I wrote about Trump being Reagan 2.0 and highlighted their connections with each other. In January, I wrote America Has a CIA-run Economy.

Last year, I wrote about how Trump is running a giant sting operation, and it goes back to at least the 1980s, maybe even further back. I wrote about how Trump worked with Rudy Giuliani and the FBI to take down the New York Mob families in the 1980s. I’ve made countless references to movies, and theater, and actors and scripts being followed. I’ve commented about how when they want us to believe something, they make a movie about it. Once a subject or narrative has been made into a movie, it becomes like factual history to us. We believe it to be real.

An example of this, Hollywood made a movie about Facebook (The Social Network), in reality Facebook was created by DARPA and used by the CIA to monitor people. Hollywood made us believe it was created by a young nerd who stayed up all night in his dorm room eating pizza and drinking Red Bull pounding away on his keyboard.

Speaking of movies. The other night I randomly decided to watch the 2023 movie Tetris. And when I say random, nothing is random, we are led to things. Tetris is supposed to be the true story of how the video game Tetris came to be in 1988. The “heavies” in the movie are Robert Maxwell and his son Kevin who try to steal the rights of the game from its Russian maker and others. If Robert Maxwell sounds familiar, it’s Ghislaine Maxwell’s father. Ghislaine being the alleged ex-girlfriend and procurer of underaged girls for Jeffrey Epstein. A crime Ghislane is currently doing 20 years in prison for.

Before moving on, I want to give you something to ponder. Have you ever noticed there is only a handful of pictures with Ghislaine and Epstein that seem to circulate? Not a lot of pictures of these two “on-again, off-again lovers”, and longtime business associates who seemed to attend all the big parties with all the paparazzi cameramen. Think about that for a moment.

Less than a month ago, Ghislaine was interviewed from prison by a top DOJ official and subsequently later moved to a different prison. On August 22, 2025, ABC News reported what she told the DOJ official.

Donald Trump was "a gentleman in all respects" and she never saw him do anything inappropriate with anyone associated with Epstein. "Absolutely never, in any context," Maxwell said. Maxwell told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche during a highly unusual two-day interview session last month that during her time with Epstein -- which spanned from the early 1990s to the mid-2000s -- she never saw nor heard of any improper or illicit activity by Trump nor any of the well-known men who associated with Epstein, according to a transcript of the conversation made public on Friday. […] Maxwell said that she first knew of Trump through her late father, the late British publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, who purchased the NY Daily News in 1991. "I may have met Donald Trump at that time because my father was very friendly with him and liked him very much," Maxwell said. "And I think, [it] should be said that he also very much liked [Trump's first wife] Ivana because she was also from Czechoslovakia where my dad was from." Maxwell said she only saw Trump and Epstein together in social settings and that she did not introduce the two men.

If you read this the way most of us have been conditioned to look at it, from one very specific angle, you probably took away from it that Ghislaine said Trump did nothing inappropriate. But if you look at it from a completely different angle, you realize she said she didn’t see ANY of the people connected to Epstein behave inappropriately. This would likely mean men like Bill Clinton and Bill Gates to name a couple. If one believes her when she said Trump never acted inappropriately, than one has to accept her also saying none of the other men did either. In other words, you can’t take one without the other.

This isn’t to say Bill Clinton or Bill Gates are godly men, just that one has to at least consider that their proclivity to sin may not include children on an island in the Caribbean. Has their corruption and improprieties made them easy targets for blackmail? It’s easier to blackmail someone who has a checkered past than it is to blackmail someone with no skeletons in their closet.

What is to be taken from Robert Maxwell’s apparent friendly relationship with Donald Trump? When I first heard about how Robert Maxwell died in the early 1990s by falling off his yacht and drowning, I assumed he knew too much, and his Deep State partners had to silence him for good. I’m not saying this is true, but I have to at least ask the question, “Was Robert Maxwell working against the Deep State, and this is why he was killed?”

It has been reported that Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter, knew and was friendly with Ghislaine Maxwell. They ran in the same fashion circles in NYC during the 1990s and 2000s. Recently Donald Trump publicly thanked Ivanka for her hard work in fighting human trafficking. So Ivanka has been fighting human trafficking, and her friend or acquaintance, Ghislaine Maxwell, is in a minimum-security prison for human trafficking. Ghislaine recently told the DOJ that she had never seen Donald Trump, nor had she witnessed any of the others publicly connected to Epstein ever act inappropriately. Then she was immediately moved to a different prison.

What is going on? Oh, and Bill Gates met with Trump in the White House last week. After meeting with Trump, the next day The Gates Foundation got rid of all their investments tied to George Soros. Something is happening, and let’s not forget Zuckerberg and Gates having dinner with the Trumps even more recently.

On Wednesday 9/3, Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene joined Democrats and alleged Epstein victims in demanding the Epstein list be released or they will start releasing the names. This was done with a bunch of people holding anti-Trump signs in the background, insinuating that he was one of the abusers.

None of this seems legit to me. My “spidey senses” tell me this is either all designed to fall apart, or it’s an attempt to tie Trump to the alleged Epstein abuse, by alleged victims, Dems, and Trump-haters.

What do we know for sure about Jeffery Epstein? What do we really know about him? We know he plead guilty in 2008 to two state-level felony charges in Florida: solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of a minor for prostitution. The minor he plead guilty to soliciting was 16 years old at the time of the solicitation.

What do we really know? Was Epstein the monster we’ve been told he is? Is he a pervert who likes having sex with teenage girls? Was he completely set up? Is he the victim of a blackmail operation? Are the people tied to Epstein the victims of a blackmail operation? Again, this isn’t to say these people are saints, just that it is possible that they haven’t been as willingly involved as we might believe they have been. I don’t know.

I believe Trump was a part of a sting operation that took down the New York Mob family back in the 1980s, helping Rudy Giuliani. It came out a few days ago that Giuliani’s car was recently struck from behind by another car at a high speed. And let’s not forget that three weeks ago, Ghislaine Maxwell stated under oath that she had never witnessed Trump or any of the other people publicly tied to Epstein behave inappropriately. Immediately after this interview, she was moved to another prison.

Seem kind of odd? Did the Deep State Cabal just figure out that they were set up by Trump in a giant sting operation? A sting operation of a cartel that traffics humans and drugs and launders the money through the financial system. A trafficking operation a thousand times bigger than Epstein.

Were Epstein and the names associated with him, the names we recognize, used to draw our attention to a much bigger operation led by people with names we don’t recognize? I’m not saying I have the answers, I’m asking the questions. Was Epstein used to draw our attention to the larger trafficking epidemic?

I’m going to cut to the chase and throw a theory at you based on no actual facts, this is total speculation. I’m not saying there aren’t any holes in it, it’s a starting point.

Here’s my theory.

Donald Trump and Robert Maxwell were really friends and in the planning stages of taking down the Cabal, and this is why Maxwell was killed. Ivanka and Ghislaine really were friends. Ghislaine found out the Cabal killed her dad and wanted revenge. Trump infused her into Epstein’s world. Epstein was a low-level creep that Trump couldn’t stand, a gnat that wanted to be a bigger player. Through Ghislaine’s infiltration of Epstein’s world, Trump and his people were able to work their way up to the top, finding out who really runs the Cabal Cartel. They were able to discover the process of how the trafficking of humans and drugs were laundered through the financial system and who was involved.

Now Trump and his associates knew the “who and what” and now they had to figure out how to dismantle the system without taking everything, and everyone down with it. They had to figure out how to replace the system without destroying the world’s economy.

And here we are today. The system is fighting back, but it is all falling apart. The people who we thought ran the world are now dining with the Trumps. The people who we thought ran the world are allowed to remain the CEOs of the world's most prosperous companies. Drug running boats are now being drone attacked. Human trafficking operations are being shut down. The financial system is being replaced.

All while we continue to get a paycheck. We continue to get a social security check. We continue to turn the lights on, and they actually work.

What a plan, and what an execution of that plan. Everyone should be in awe.