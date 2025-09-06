Erik’s Substack

ALtab
13h

Excellent assessment (again!), Erik. You stated one of the key points as we watch the events we think we see, those we think we might understand. ‘The good thing is that it’s not as hard for me today to make a “hard left” from what I once believed to be true once presented with new facts.’ Like you, I, too, have wondered mightily what we have thought is the evil Gates, not only at the WH, but actually disassociating himself from Soros completely.

If, as I’ve considered for some time, Trump deliberately was placed, or infiltrated the elites himself, solely to learn everything about the system, it is plausible that the same approach applies to others. My only comment is that Trump has never been actually associated with evil acts, and I’m having a hard time believing the same applies to Gates, given his association with the health destruction entities. Zuckerberg is a different element, as we know DARPA was behind everything Zuckerberg and Gates got credit for.

The Q plan clearly tells us many times we’re watching a movie and that we truly have no idea who is a white or black hat. So, Ghislaine was placed to infiltrate (extremely plausible), but was willing to go to prison to maintain her cover?

Is it also plausible that Gates, Zuckerberg and others were turned back during the early part of 2017-2020, or as you posit, much earlier? We may never know, but it certainly has many of us continuing to ask a lot of questions.

It is also clear that the cabal has been, and is continuing to significantly weaken, to capitulate to the increasingly powerful sovereign nations.

What a time to be alive, no matter how little we understand! We do seem to see through the glass darkly, don’t we?

Pluribus
13h

Erik: I think your theory is credible. My current view is that the Trump LEO team is handling most if not all of the past outrages.

Since the Inauguration, I am finding it increasingly easy to relax and watch because there is nothing worse than a political backseat driver.

I have also begun to notice that many of the very same ardent Trump loyalist influencers are now being nit picky a-holes because they are more preoccupied with maintaining their profitable social media accounts than actually supporting the president.

Some are even prominent BL media personalities, whom I have now unfollowed. I don’t consider you to be one of them!!

Isn’t life interesting?

