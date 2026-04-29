Trump wearing a "who's your daddy" shirt

This is probably going to start off sounding a little off subject but please give me a chance to eventually tie it all together. Let’s start by looking at a timeline involving the Me Too movement you probably haven’t considered before, I know I hadn’t considered it until now. I hadn’t put two and two together. At the time it was happening, I was in the process of waking up, and everything seemed more organic to me, as opposed to now when I question everything that is occurring.

But first, understand three things. One, God loves you more than you could ever comprehend. Two, nothing is random in life. And three, we currently live in a world where everything we see or hear falls on a spectrum anywhere from completely staged to slightly manipulated.

On January 20th, 2017, Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States of America. Ten months later on October 15th, 2017, the Me Too movement caught fire. Two months later on December 20th, 2017, Trump signed Executive Order 13818 which blocks the property of persons involved in serious human rights abuse or corruption. A year and a half later, on July 6th, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was arrested, accused of the sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

Me Too.

The #MeToo movement is said to be a global effort to expose and confront sexual harassment and abuse, particularly where power imbalances silence survivors. Coined by activist Tarana Burke in 2006 and widely amplified in 2017, the phrase enabled millions to share experiences and show how common these harms are. Me Too calls for believing survivors, strengthening accountability, and reshaping workplace culture through clearer policies, reporting systems, and education about consent. While debates continue about fairness and lasting change, the movement has transformed public conversations about respect, responsibility, and safety, influencing law, media, and organizational behavior worldwide, across cultures, generations, and industries today globally.

Let me get this straight, the Me Too movement started in 2006 but didn’t get any traction until 2017, eleven years later? Somehow it went dark for the whole Obama presidency. While much of the reported abuse occurred during the Obama presidency by known powerful friends of the Obamas, it didn’t come to light until Trump was in office. I thought Trump was supposed to be a misogynist and Obama is a stalwart for women’s rights. Very odd. Ask a liberal friend to make sense of this. Wait, don’t ask, it may cause them to have an aneurism or stroke trying to explain it all away.

It kind of reminds me of Jeffrey Epstein. First arrested during the Bush years, with the prosecution being helped by Trump and only Trump. There was total silence about Epstein during the Obama years. When Trump became POTUS, Epstein was arrested again, not just charged but thrown in jail. During the Biden years the left went right back to not caring about Epstein’s victims. Then when Trump became POTUS again and the left was tricked into believing Trump was implicated in the Epstein scandal, the left screamed for disclosure. Very odd how the party that claims to care the most about women’s rights seem to extinguish that passion when they are in power, when they can really do something about it.

What was the Me Too movement. What was it really? One could argue that the elites involved in the abuse of women and children kind of figured out “the jig was up”. With Trump in office, their depravity was about to be exposed and they knew it. They needed to get ahead of the story. Maybe throw a sacrificial lamb or two under a bus and muddy the waters to the point where no one could tell what was rape, what was sexual harassment and what was normal interactions between men and women.

The movement was financially supported by George Soros. It was a giant distraction. The engineering of social chaos. Everyone became confused as to what was appropriate and what was harassment. Many people were fired and many were cancelled without an opportunity to defend themselves. For many companies and organizations it became shoot first and ask questions later. It went from, “Believe the victims, to believe everything an alleged victim says or feels even if it is completely crazy and backed by no evidence.” “No, someone sitting with their knees apart is not a micro aggression, you have not been sexually harassed, you haven’t been victimized by this.” Legitimate abuse victims who were afraid to come forward before Me Too, were now terrified to come forward. The waters went from muddy to thick mud. All by design.

The elites basically bulldozed over the crime scene before the CSI team could arrive. This and they offered up a few patsies to take the fall for the rest of them. Everyone in Hollywood knew about Harvey Weinstein’s abusive behavior, he had no chance of surviving this. He had to go down, and the rest would look like saints for piling on accusations against him. All after the fact of course. None of them came forward until it was already determined that Weinstein needed to fall.

The Me Too movement is a 501c like the Clinton Foundation, which means that the money passing through it is tax-free. Perfect for money laundering. The same month that the Me Too movement took off, October of 2017, George Soros just happened to move $18 billion into his foundation, 80% of his net worth at the time. He eventually moved $32 billion into it. Where exactly did that money come from? It is very apparent that the depraved elites were scared and trying to hide their money before the Trump Administration went after them and confiscated everything they own. Seriously, what are the odds that Soros moved his money the exact month the Me Too movement took off?

If this had happened today, I would have picked up on it immediately, as I’m sure many of you would have as well. Because it happened over eight years ago, I was likely fixated by shiny objects, not to mention the Vegas massacre that took place two weeks prior, and the intent of it all flew right over my head. For me at the time, it meant comedy was now officially dead. Everything was now offensive and unacceptable. Something else took my attention just two weeks later, the first Q post.

This leads to Executive Order 13818 which Trump signed just two months after the Me Too movement kicked off. Trump made it official, if you committed crimes against humanity, they would take your assets. But how exactly would they do that?

To be honest, it has probably occurred in many different ways. Assets have likely been straight up confiscated. Accounts drained, property seized. In some cases, assets have probably been given over to other people to steward. In yet other cases, some people have likely been told, “You work for me now, your strings have been cut.”

I believe in the cases where CEOs and owners of companies have been able to retain equity and control of their businesses, it’s because these businesses are needed and these leaders haven’t committed acts of depravity that can’t be forgiven, or maybe a better word is “tolerated”.

I believe in cases where a line of depravity has been crossed, assets have been taken or given to someone else to steward.

Amazon.

I believe Amazon is an example of a company that is needed with leaders that may not have crossed a line they couldn’t come back from. Jeff Bezos announced that he was going to step down as CEO in February of 2021, one month after Biden took office. Why would he step down a month after Biden took office? Three months later Amazon announced that they were going to purchase the MGM library. Was the MGM library given to Amazon by Trump through EO 13818? Bezos has been allowed to continue being one of the richest men in the world. He gave a million dollars to Trump’s inauguration fund and attended the inauguration festivities as Trump’s guest. He has remained in contact and in the good graces of Trump.

Why do I mention MGM? First, did you know that Trump’s TV show The Apprentice had never been on any streaming service until Amazon Prime started airing it in 2025? I believe this was so we could see how Trump operates as a businessman. We would understand him better as well as his plan. Care to guess which studio produced the documentary Melania? MGM Studios, owned by Amazon. The documentary’s director, Brett Ratner, hadn’t worked in a while because he was cancelled during the Me Too movement. The media tried to smear him when the documentary was released. A picture was released with him, Epstein and a young woman sitting on a couch. The only problem is that it was the only time Ratner had ever met Epstein and the young woman was Ratner’s financee. They blacked her face out of course, so you would assume she was underage. Do people really think Trump would allow a pervert to direct and work closely with his wife on a documentary? Let’s just say the man was heavily vetted. And while I’m at it, no, Trump wouldn’t have allowed Michael Jackson to babysit his kids if there was any possibility that he was a pedophile.

Twitter.

In April of 2022, Elon Musk announced that he was interested in buying Twitter. The deal finally went through on October 28th, 2022. Does that date sound familiar? October 28th? Yes, October 28th, 2017, was the date of the first Q post. This was the exact five-year anniversary. There are no coincidences.

From the time Musk announced his interest in buying Twitter to shortly after taking ownership of it, Tesla stock was decimated by the Deep State. They were letting him know, “Tread lightly, we have the power to destroy you.” Musk is not a stupid man, he knew this would occur. Why would he pony-up $44 billion to buy Twitter and risk it and all of his other companies? The short answer is he didn’t. He was given Twitter. It was confiscated and handed over to him by the Trump Administration.

The interesting thing is that Trump wasn’t even POTUS at the time. But in reality, he never left office. Elon was the biggest military contractor during Trump’s first term, and he was given the task of running Twitter. I view it as more of a responsibility than a $44 billon dollar gift.

Paramount.

Paramount and Skydance Media merged when Trump came back into office. Both companies run by long-time allies of Trump. Paramount recently won the bid to buy Warner Brothers after a long battle with Netflix. Trump was integral in this occurring. He basically told the CEO of Netflix, “You can’t have it.”

I assume Trump views Netflix as a company and service that needs to stay intact and that is why he allows them to continue to exist. Not only remain in business but remain the largest streaming service in the world. I assume the leaders of that company, as bad as they may be, didn’t cross any lines that would have caused their company to be confiscated.

Sovereign Wealth Fund.

I assume the elites that crossed the line of no return ended up having their assets seized, likely put into the Sovereign Wealth Fund. These assets were added to the money generated by tariffs and financial commitments from foreign countries. But don’t be fooled, much of these commitments by foreign countries are payback for screwing over America for 30-40 years. It is the cost of continuing to do business in America. A cost they can’t afford not to pay.

There has been a lot of cryptocurrency confiscated as well. While criminals believed cryptocurrency was untraceable, all of their financial transactions were being closely tracked. It’s been done like The Emperor’s New Clothes. The criminals didn’t realize they were completely naked and acted accordingly. The currency they specifically used to stay hidden was in fact the most transparent form of currency of all. Busted not in the act of committing crimes, but for the payment of them.

DEI.

One could say that the Me Too movement ushered in DEI, diversity, equity and inclusion. As Trump has been playing 5-D chess for quite some time, one could argue the Me Too movement was at least 3-D chess being played by the Deep State. They threw a few sacrificial lambs under the bus, muddied the sexual harassment waters, and ushered in a new scam, DEI.

The Me Too movement created cover, a reason for rolling out DEI. DEI departments were created in companies and organizations. DEI officers would now patrol corporations, schools, government agencies, as well as the military and law enforcement. While Me Too was focused on sexual harassment, DEI would paint a much broader stroke, including sexual discrimination, discrimination against gays and trans, racial inequality and of course climate change.

DEI was suppressed during Trump’s first presidency, but the Biden-autopen presidency started the big push for DEI, or more accurately, the embezzling of the coffers. While Trump was busy taking down the international financial cartel during his unofficial term, the left was stealing and laundering money through DEI programs. This culminated between the election of Trump in 2024 and his inauguration in 2025 when the left siphoned off as much money as they could into DEI programs throughout the world. All of this famously uncovered by DOGE shortly after Trump officially took office again.

As with Covid, which was intended to take Trump down but ended up waking up more of the masses than any other event in history, Americans quickly grew tired of DEI, which helped usher in Trump’s return.

Some are confused by the concept of “full control”. In my opinion, full control means that during the Biden years, Trump was in full control of the big things, while the Deep State tried to steal everything that wasn’t bolted to the floor. In an attempt to salvage as much as they could during the Biden years, the Deep State sealed their own fate. All the money they stole was tracked leaving behind evidence to their crimes.

Inauguration Invitees.

There is no way of knowing for sure which companies are now under Trump’s control, which means they work for America now, but the CEOs invited to Trump’s inauguration would be a good place to start. Space was limited, so only a select few were able to attend.

Big Tech / Media / AI

Tesla / SpaceX / X — Elon Musk (CEO)

Meta (Facebook) — Mark Zuckerberg (CEO)

Amazon — Jeff Bezos (Founder & Executive Chair)

Alphabet / Google — Sundar Pichai (CEO)

Apple — Tim Cook (CEO)

TikTok — Shou Zi Chew (CEO)

OpenAI — Sam Altman (CEO)

Alphabet (Google) — Sergey Brin (Co‑founder; board member)

Oracle — Larry Ellison (Founder & CTO)

Rupert Murdoch media empire (Fox / News Corp) — Rupert Murdoch (Chairman Emeritus)

Retail / Consumer / Logistics

Walmart — Doug McMillon (CEO)

LVMH — Bernard Arnault (Chairman & CEO)

Las Vegas Sands — Miriam Adelson (Majority owner)

Energy / Industrial

Liberty Energy — Chris Wright (CEO)

ExxonMobil — Darren Woods (CEO)

Chevron — Mike Wirth (CEO)

Finance / Investment / Crypto

Cantor Fitzgerald — Howard Lutnick (CEO)

Citadel — Ken Griffin (Founder & CEO)

Blackstone — Stephen Schwarzman (CEO)

Coinbase — Brian Armstrong (CEO; attended inaugural events)

Hospitality / Real Estate / Gaming

Ruffin Companies — Phil Ruffin (CEO)

Hard Rock International — Jim Allen (Chairman)

International Conglomerates (reported attending inauguration events)

Reliance Industries (India) — Mukesh Ambani (Chairman & MD)

SoftBank (Japan) — Masayoshi Son (CEO)

A company not physically represented at the inauguration is Palantir, although the company did donate to the inauguration fund. Palantir gets more than half of its revenue from the US Government, I’m comfortable in saying Trump controls the company.

A company that most people probably haven’t considered is Intel, a computer chip company out of Portland, OR. The ten years prior to Trump being inaugurated again, Intel’s company stock had a total return of zero, in ten years. During this same time period, the S&P 500 was up over 200%. The last five years leading into Trump taking over again, Intel’s stock price total return was actually negative, considerably negative, while the other computer chip companies were soaring.

One could say Intel was a badly managed company but it’s much worse than that. The CEO at the time was a puppet of China and ran the company in a way that made them intentionally uncompetitive with China. Two months after Trump became POTUS again the CEO was replaced. Along with the CEO being replaced, the US Government took direct ownership of Intel, a partnership if you will. Since Trump took over Intel, a little over a year ago, their stock price is up 285%.

Imagine having to deal with the cognitive dissonance that comes from being a Trump-hating Portlander at Intel whose stock options tripled in the past year solely because of Trump. I suppose some could convince themselves the nearly 300% increase in value during the year Trump took over is just a coincidence. Anything is possible for some to hold onto their beliefs.

If you want to know which companies have submitted to President Trump and which companies have refused to bend a knee, time will tell. Those who refuse or are considered unredeemable, will likely not be around five years from now.

As I mentioned earlier, while some companies and CEOs have had their assets confiscated, most probably now have a new boss, and his name is Donald J. Trump.