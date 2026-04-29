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William O'Kelly's avatar
William O'Kelly
1d

“Trillions of dollars at stake.”

"Controlled by group of special interests."

"Illusion of democracy."

[Welcome to the Real World]

WE CANNOT AFFORD TO LOSE THIS RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RIGHT THE WRONGS.

WE, THE PEOPLE, MUST RECLAIM WHAT IS RIGHTFULLY OURS.

WE MUST RISE.

WE MUST FIGHT.

GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

Q

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William Geller's avatar
William Geller
1dEdited

I had a suspicion that confiscation was in the air, in that as I remember, EOs 13818 and 13848 somehow managed to be renewed during Biden’s term. I would love to know who was behind the renewal of those Executive Orders that certainly ran counter to most of the Biden cronies and agendas.

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