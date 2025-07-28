This is not a “hit piece” on anyone or any concept, this is a legitimate question that has transpired from listening to the Shawn Ryan podcast with guest Air Force Lieutenant General Steve Kwast. Kwast seems to be extremely knowledgeable and intelligent, and more importantly, sincere. I am not attacking him in anyway.

I am not creating division, and I am not saying he is doing anything wrong, in my opinion he is either telling the truth or just relaying the message the higher ups want us to hear. Certain messaging is put out for a reason. Certain narratives are put out for a reason. Whether or not a narrative is true may or may not be the case. My point is that there is some information the white hats don’t believe we are ready for, and some narratives are given to pacify us until we are ready for the full truth. This is a general statement and may or may not be the case with this subject matter.

It seems pretty obvious to me that certain influencers and podcasters have been chosen to get information out to the general public before that information hits the news cycle. Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson and Shawn Ryan seem to be three of these people. It’s not a coincidence that a person or topic is discussed on one of their shows and two or three weeks later the subject matter is in the news cycle. An example, a few weeks before the floods in Texas, a cloud seeding CEO went on Shawn Ryan’s podcast to discuss the topic. Immediately after the floods, it was discovered that cloud seeding took place in the flood area two days before the flooding started.

I believe we are being prepared ahead of time, so that when the topic hits the news cycle, we understand it better and recognize it for what it is. I’ve noticed in some cases; these podcasters don’t put their shows out in the order they are recorded. They hold some back and leapfrog them with another. As though they are strategically placing them in the proper time to come out two to three weeks before the subject matter becomes a part of the news cycle.

Before anyone accuses me, I am not making the argument that the Earth is flat or that the Earth is round. I am not making the argument that space is real or that space is fake. What I find confusing in the interview with Shawn Ryan and Lieutenant General Steve Kwast is that Kwast states the US has no clue what is happening on the far side of the moon.

He states that from Earth we never see the far side of the moon, we only see one side as it orbits around Earth. I get this. He said that the Chinese have been mining the far side of the moon for at least the past two years, and we know this only because we see them returning to Earth. But we never see them while they are on the far side of the moon. We have no idea what is happening or what kind of settlements or operations are there.

I find this exceedingly difficult to believe. The narrative is that the US landed men on the moon as far back as 1969. The first satellite to land on Mars occurred in 1976. In fact, multiple countries have sent dozens of unmanned spacecrafts to Mars. Yet, the US has no satellites, unmanned or manned spacecrafts orbiting the moon to see what’s on the other side? 50+ years of space travel and the US isn’t curious to see what’s happening on the other side of the moon, and or doesn’t have the capability to get a look?

Does anyone buy this? The Chinese are mining the far side of the moon and likely have settlements there, but the US hasn’t or can’t orbit the moon to keep an eye on them. I don’t know why this narrative is being given to us, but I don’t find it very believable.

Why the narrative? Is it to drum up support for the US Space Program to compete with China by exaggerating China’s capabilities? Or is it to hide the fact that the US knows what’s happening on the far side of the moon, and possibly has men and stations there already? Whatever the reasoning for the narrative, again, it’s not very believable.

I don’t know why intelligent and discerning people are being told a narrative that doesn’t even pass the sniff test when being held at arm’s length from one’s nose. Or why respectable, qualified, and people that I believe to be white hats, are giving us this narrative.

The whole US space program narrative is hard enough to swallow. The narrative that the US landed men on the moon in 1969, made multiple trips there in the following years, then later forgot how to get there. We’ve been told we’ve lost the “know how” to get back there. Like we accidently taped over the VCR cassette tape that had all the information necessary to get us there.

I don’t claim to know what the truth is, but it seems pretty obvious that we are being told a narrative that is nowhere close to it. Why they are doing this, I don’t know. But it seems pretty apparent that the truth is something “they” don’t feel we can handle at this time.

Seriously? Multiple countries can send spacecrafts to Mars, which is 127,943,020 miles away from Earth, but the US can’t get one to go around the moon which is 238,856 away? The moon is 536 times closer than Mars, and the US isn’t orbiting the moon to see what’s happening there? This is about as believable as saying the moon is made of cheese and the Chinese are mining moon cheese.

If the truth is that they just can’t tell us what is happening on the other side of the moon, fine, just say they can’t tell us, it’s classified. But please don’t insult our intelligence with the notion that they have spacecrafts on Mars, but they aren’t monitoring the far side of the moon. It’s like saying you’ve been to Australia, but you’ve never been to the town five miles away from your home because you don’t have the technology or interest to go there.

Again, this isn’t an attack on the messenger, but rather the message that they are being told to deliver to us. It appears that even the good guys feel we aren’t ready for the full truth.

It’s frustrating. It appears one of two things is likely the truth. Either no one has ever been to the moon because it is impossible to go there, or the US has stations and settlements on the far side of the moon, and it’s happening there so that we won’t be able to see it. Either they want us to believe they are capable of doing things they really can’t do, or they want us to believe they are not capable of doing things they really are doing.

I asked Google AI, “Has man ever been on the far side of the moon.” This is its response.

No, humans have not walked on the far side of the moon, but they have flown over it and China has landed a spacecraft there. While the Apollo missions orbited the moon and provided the first human views of the far side, they all landed on the near side due to communication challenges with Earth. China's Chang'e 4 mission in 2019 was the first to successfully land a spacecraft on the far side, according to the Davidson Institute for Science Education.

According to Google AI, no man has walked on the far side of the moon, and the Apollo mission orbited the moon. This contradicts the statement that China has settlements on the far side of the moon, and they are mining it.

Grok AI essentially says the same thing, no humans have been on the far side of the moon. China has sent an unmanned spacecraft there and NASA orbited the moon in the Apollo days, but no human has stepped foot on the far side of the moon.

What gives? Who is telling the truth? Assuming Kwast is telling the truth, why would those who run the media’s narrative want us to believe no man has been on the far side of the moon, and NASA astronauts saw it while orbiting the moon back in the late 1960s and early 1970s?

Assuming the media is telling the truth, why does Kwast want us to believe China is mining and settling the far side of the moon and the American space program isn’t even monitoring the far side of the moon?

Someone is not telling the truth. If the media is telling the truth, then operations in space aren’t that advanced. If Kwast is telling the truth, it means the US space program needs to catch up in a hurry to compete with China. Is Kwast’s narrative an attempt to encourage or scare Americans into supporting the advancement of the American space program?

Nothing would surprise me. Propaganda is used not only by the bad guys but by the good guys. The bad guys use it to keep people asleep, while the good guys use it to wake people up. Is Kwast telling the truth, or is he telling a little white lie to put a spotlight on the space program?

Whatever the case, whatever one chooses to believe, I can only say that I believe what we are being told is not the full truth. Not just in this case but in many subject matters.

It’s possible some of us are ready for the truth, but enough people aren’t ready, which doesn’t allow the full truth to be exposed at this time. Because of this, past narratives need to be kept alive for the time being.

I look forward to the day when we can just be told the truth, the complete truth, and those who struggle to handle it will simply be expected to do so. This time can’t come soon enough. I’m tired of the lies and the half-truths. Can we please just rip the Band-Aid off and deal with it? Or would the full truth being exposed all at once send too many into a tailspin they could never recover from?