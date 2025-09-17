Erik’s Substack

Sodie
9h

Good post, Erik. I was heartbroken and appalled that a good Christian man was murdered for speaking the truth in a calm and logical fashion. However I am not quite buying the official narrative of a 22 year-old, untrained assassin as it is illogical to me.

Kim
10h

Yes, another wonderful commentary, and more than likely the delivery message God intended for me today. As I spend time each morning in prayer and the word, I always ask for God's protection over family, and this fallen evil world. I pray fervently for Him to open my eyes and my ears to only what He wants me to see and hear..At times, I have to admit, it has shocked me to my core as to how I now see, not only current events, but people. I knew of Charly through his podcast. Charlie visited our small calvary church here in Vegas and was such a breath of fresh air in not only the election process, but how bright and articulate he was, especially when it came to debating scripture..he amazed me with his knowledge and love of Christ.

I fell into an emotional spin when the news hit me of his assassination. I was immediately pulled into the entire media narrative, once again believing it all to be true, just as they said.

Now..and I pray Eric, I have all these mixed emotions of how this has all played out and it does not rest well in my mind and heart.

I ask God always to lead me in His light, shielding me from any darkness that slithers throughout our land.

I love this article more than any I read, because it brings me back to Jesus and His walk. The truth of all this that makes no sense, is in our Lord and Savior. We have to always armor up with God's word, seeking His truth. I celebrate the one most important component of this tragedy..and that is, many are coming to the footstool and seeking salvation..especially the youth..Thank you Charlie for lighting that candle.

