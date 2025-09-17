a more muscular Jesus dying on the cross

When people hear what Jesus said while dying on the cross, they may think this is just a simple message of “Forgive those who sin against you.” I think it extends further than this. It’s not a matter of “Turn the other cheek.” Maybe it’s a bit of a lesson to not allow oneself to be consumed with anger towards those who wrong you. But I think it shows the real concern and compassion that Jesus has for the lost souls of the people who mocked, beat, flogged, betrayed and murdered him. It is also concern and compassion for the generations to come.

When Jesus said, “They know not what they do”, this is not a knock on the people’s intellectual capacity, he isn’t calling them mentally challenged. He’s probably not even calling them ignorant. I believe he is saying their minds and hearts are controlled by Satan and his demons. I believe he is saying Satan and his demons have convinced these people that their violent and disrespectful actions were justified and good.

What did Jesus say to Peter when Peter opposed Jesus’ divine plan to sacrifice himself on the cross to save all of humanity? Jesus didn’t say, “You’re an idiot Peter.” Or “You are confused Peter.” Jesus said to him, “Get behind me Satan.” Jesus knew it was Satan convincing Peter that God’s plan that Jesus needed to fulfill was wrong. Jesus knew from before time began who would betray him, yet he chose to live amongst them and love them as brothers and sisters. He knew how the future generations would mock him, yet he still suffered and died for them. He knew it was Satan and his demons that controlled their hearts and minds. He doesn’t hate them for their actions; he instead chooses to hold Satan accountable for tormenting them.

I wasn’t really a big follower of Charlie Kirk; I probably learned more about him after he died than I knew about him before he was murdered. I knew he was a Trump supporter, and I knew he spoke at college campuses. I’ve seen clips of him trying to have logical, cordial conversations with young liberals. Young liberals that believed he was a hatemonger for emphasizing the importance of things like, “Faith, family and freedom.” In that order.

Kirk was never really in my wheelhouse; I’m not a young high school or college aged American. I didn’t find anything he had to say to be incredibly insightful, in other words, I didn’t learn anything from him. I thought he was in line with the basic conservative themes that I adhere to, but I didn’t really need someone to show me how crazy the left has become, I could see this for myself.

Along the way, I heard some critics of Charlie Kirk say his first allegiance was to Israel. I looked at who he had close relationships with and just couldn’t get on board with this idea. I didn’t learn until very recently how much his faith led his life. I now see him as a good man who risked and eventually sacrificed everything for his convictions.

After learning more about him and realizing how important he was to breaking young people free of the mind virus that has infested schools across America, I began to appreciate him more, much more. Because he didn’t have an impact on me, I didn’t realize how much of an impact he had on others. Not only in keeping a line of communication open between liberals and conservatives but in helping young conservatives not feel crazy for rejecting the spell that seems to have been placed on so many young people and older people alike. As well, I believe he forced some liberals to question their own beliefs and the manner in which they have protected them at all costs, including censorship and violence.

Charlie Kirk’s death has affected me more than I thought it would have. I mourned for his family and the loved ones he has left behind. I can see how much his loss has affected others, which is a testament to how good of a person he was. I take solace in the fact that he was a man of strong faith in Jesus Christ. This is something about him that I wasn’t aware of before his death. In reality, I didn’t really know that much about him before he died and therefore didn’t have the right to have much of an opinion of him.

Kirk’s death has inspired me to want to know more about other people in the movement, not just their role in it, but to know more about them as people. As mentioned, before his death, the only exposure to Charlie Kirk that I had was occasional clips of him having a discussion with what I consider to be crazy college aged liberals.

What I probably didn’t take enough notice of was how Kirk communicated with the college aged liberals. He didn’t lose his cool. He didn’t attack them. He didn’t insult them. He didn’t agree with them, but he was straightforward with them. Which with today’s youth is the equivalent of hate speech. In today’s world, not glorifying the LGBTQ+ movement is considered oppressive.

While I was focused on the crazy, angry and contrived ideas that came out of the college student’s mouths, I wasn’t really paying much attention to Charlie Kirk himself. He was really setting the tone for how conservative Christians should interact with people having vastly different views.

Charlie was showing us how to have open dialogue with who many would consider their adversaries. Patience and persistence are required. Thick skin is a necessity. Compassion is a prerequisite. Forgiveness is a must. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither are the walls that build up in one’s mind torn down allowing them to understand the truth.

What we are experiencing is spiritual warfare, and I don’t think I’ve encountered anyone in this movement, Anons or influencers, who haven’t had some kind of spiritual awakening during this process. I don’t think it is possible to make any sense of what we are going through without looking at everything from a spiritual level.

American society has removed Christianity and traditional family values. This attack on Christianity and traditional family values probably goes back a hundred years and has ramped up over the years, culminating in what we have today.

Removing faith and Christian morals from an individual’s heart opens up a void in their heart. That void will not stay vacant long. That void will quickly be filled by the evil one and his demonic spirits. This is exactly what I believe has been occurring in American society of late.

Unless the evil in people’s hearts is replaced with the love of God, whatever evil and crazy thoughts they might have today will only be replaced with new evil and crazy thoughts once the current ones have run their course. In other words, simply telling someone their beliefs are wrong doesn’t help, unless you give them something with which to replace those beliefs.

I believe Christians and conservatives have every right to be angry with what is occurring today, but I believe we need to be careful with where we focus our anger. I believe we should be angry at Satan himself, as well as his demons who infest too many people’s minds and hearts. We should be angry with the organizations that have put these ideas into people’s minds. In case anyone hasn’t been paying attention, none of these demonically controlled people are happy, they are all suffering. Killing someone because they don’t approve of your lifestyle is the act of a tortured soul.

Jesus said, “Forgive them Father for they know not what they do.” If a man who lived a perfect life without sin, who never wronged anyone, and still died a tortuous death can see past people’s actions and vitriol to who is really controlling them, then so should I.

Jesus Christ has shown us how to interact and respond to the unholy. He had no patience or compassion for the government and religious leaders but was compassionate towards the misled and confused.

When the soldiers and priests came to arrest Jesus, Peter drew his sword and cut off the ear of a high priest’s servant. Jesus told Peter to put away his sword and he healed the servant’s ear.

I am not saying Christians and conservatives should not defend themselves and their loved ones. I am not saying they should accept evil. I’m not saying Christians and conservatives shouldn’t be appalled by the Godless society we now live in. Personally, I’m viewing these people as captured vessels. Like a ship captured by pirates. I’m not going to be angry with the ship itself, but rather the pirates that captured it to use it for evil.

Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin wasn’t really angry because Kirk was telling lies, he was angry because Kirk was telling the truth. He was angry because he was living a lie, influenced by demonic institutions and the demonic voices in his head. For darkness to exist, it must extinguish the light.

The reason the violence doesn’t seem to go both ways is because evil isn’t a threat to good, but good is a threat evil. The holy doesn’t need to eliminate the unholy to be righteous, but the unholy must eradicate the holy to feel just.

Let me repeat this because I think it is important. The reason the violence doesn’t seem to go both ways is because evil isn’t a threat to good, but good is a threat to evil. The holy doesn’t need to eliminate the unholy to be righteous, but the unholy must eradicate the holy to feel just.

I’m choosing to focus my righteous anger on those who have misled, and not necessarily on those who have been misled. This is easier said than done. Ultimately, I’m focusing my anger towards the evil one himself, Satan.

In saying all this, this does not mean that I believe everything about the narrative we’ve been given is necessarily true. I’m not sure any of the narrative we have been given is true. But what I have seen is people’s reactions to the narrative, and these reactions, where real and not bots, shows me without any doubt, that Satan has firm control of many people’s minds and hearts.