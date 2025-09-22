Erik’s Substack

Nancy Wilson
9h

I just read about freedom of speech written by a lawyer. Freedom of speech is about the government. The government can‘t take action against you However lets say you’re a store owner and your employee insults your clients and it is hurting your business. The boss or can fire him.

Bianca Kennedy
9h

Smith-Mundt Act should have been fully reinstated on Day 1. I have heard arguments saying Trump has not done so because he is using it against our true enemies. I do not support that. It should be reinstated ASAP, and let Trump and those fighting the DS use methods to take down the domestic terrorists without further subjecting a traumatized, polarized population to more phycological torment and lies.

Regarding freedom of speech, Jimmy Kimmel, a**hole that he is, was free to say what he did. His being suspended is a direct repercussion of his vile lies and incitement to hate people for things they did not do. It was not an attack on free speech, as the Anti-Christ, Obama, claimed. It was a market reaction to the backlash, which was appropriate and well founded.

I wish there were a way to require human decency online, but I don't know if that is possible, without diminishing our first amendment rights.

Thanks for another thoughtful, essay, Erik!

