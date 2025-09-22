statue of liberty

There seems to be a real division occurring right now in the MAGA community that involves what freedom of speech is and what it isn’t. I don’t know who is sincere, who is a bot, and who is being paid to stir the pot. Who is simply taking a contrarian point of view because they believe it makes them look smart? It is all very confusing. Throw in emotions and it’s like mentally juggling four balls at once, while trying to do fairly complex math in your head.

I may sound like a bit of a hypocrite because I just wrote an article called, Father, Forgive Them For They Know Not What They Do. This isn’t to say the things people say and do shouldn’t have repercussions. I’m simply saying I’m trying to focus my anger on Satan, his demons and the institutions that are pushing forth their agenda, and not on the lost and confused people who have allowed the evil one into their minds and hearts. I truly feel for these tortured souls. But this doesn’t give them free reign to say and do whatever they want without repercussions.

I’m going to be graphic for a moment, but I think it is necessary to make my point.

If you are an able-bodied man between the ages of 18 and 80, walking down the street with your wife, and a man comes up to you and tells you your wife is a whore and you don’t punch him in the face, you are human garbage in my opinion. If you are walking along with your seven-year-old daughter and a creepy man tells you the disgusting things he wants to do to your daughter and he is still standing upright 3-seconds later, I don’t know what to say about you as a man.

If a man walks into his boss’s office and says the same things I just mentioned to his boss, does anyone expect him to keep his job? Does anyone expect him to get a pay raise at his next annual review? The answer is no. Everything we say or do has repercussions. You are free to say whatever you want, but don’t expect it to come without consequences.

“But, but, but it’s free speech.” Everything has a cost. If a person drinks like a sailor in port on 24-hour leave after six months at sea, and does this every day for 50 years and suddenly quits drinking, does anyone think that past abuse doesn’t come without consequences? Broken relationships and an enlarged liver. If one quits smoking after smoking a pack a day for 50 years, does one expect their lungs to regenerate overnight? If one starts to eat healthy and lose weight, does one expect all the plaque buildup and inflammatory damage done to their arteries to just magically disappear?

Our words and actions have consequences, even if we are forgiven. Paul, who was one of the greatest Apostles spoke of the thorn in his side. While he was forgiven and redeemed, I believe he still paid the price for his past sins.

I’ve heard people within the community refer to the Trump Administration cracking down on propaganda as being the “ringing in” of the Patriot Act 2.0. When I brought up reinstating the Smith Mundt Act of 1948, someone chastised me saying this is an attack on free speech. Have people in our community completely lost their minds?

The Smith Mundt Act, that was in place from 1948 to 2012 before Obama repealed it, made propaganda by the American Government against the American people illegal. Obama felt the need to get rid of it. And now some are saying the Smith Mundt Act is a bad thing? Stopping propaganda by the American Government against the American people is now somehow an infringement of free speech? What planet am I now living on? These are the same people who have been complaining for the past decade about the mainstream media and how they have pushed the left’s agenda destroying children and society as a whole. By the way, immediately after getting rid of the Smith Mundt Act in 2012, we had the Sandy Hook school shooting and trans bathrooms became an overnight talking point by everyone in America. Coincidence?

It seems some of the same people who were in agreement that we needed to get Trump back in office in 2020 and 2024 are now saying he is going to create a Patriot Act 2.0. It seems many of the same people who insisted that teachers not push LGBTQ+ on their young students, now believe people are free to say whatever they want about Charlie Kirk, his family and all conservatives and Christians, and they should be able to do that without any type of repercussions. Once calling for groomer teachers to be fired, are now protecting those same people from losing their jobs today.

I understand that things are confusing, but what is with this way of thinking? I don’t think all “hate speech” is actually hate speech. I don’t believe saying no one is born in the wrong body is hate speech, but I do believe wishing death on someone or celebrating their death because they disagree with you IS hate speech.

I’m pretty confident that the Charlie Kirk assassination didn’t happen exactly the way we are being told. While some evil responses to his death are designed to create anger and division, many of the people’s sick responses to his death are real and borderline psychopathic and demonically inspired at that. I believe, like in every other past event, the truth surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death is not the mainstream narrative, it’s not the alternative narrative, it’s most assuredly something else.

Kirk’s death has accomplished many things. It has given strength to a surprising number of conservatives and Christians, inspiring them to no longer stay silent but to speak their minds, to stand up for their convictions. It has outed many people for the evil in their hearts and their captured minds. It has caused some to reconsider who and what they support and who they align with. Eventually I believe it will lead to the destruction of the organizations that have intentionally propagandized some to become people they were never designed to be, people who celebrate the deaths of innocent people who simply disagree with them.

The narrative of Kirk’s assassination, as real or unreal as it may seem to be, has had a very strong negative impact on the Democrat Party. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a false flag event happen against a liberal leader. Something to take the heat off the Liberals, to say, “see, the violence is happening on both sides.”

The truth is the violence and vitriol isn’t in fact coming from both sides. Conservatives and Christians don’t need others to agree with them to hold onto their beliefs and convictions. But the ones with beliefs that come from manipulation and propaganda need to eliminate any dissenting points of view in order to hold onto ideas that go against nature. Ideas that go against all logic.

Those who truly believe are willing to debate. But those who aren’t true believers must eliminate any source of debate or disagreement. This is exactly what we’ve been seeing.

I have no concrete opinion on who killed Charlie Kirk, or why he was killed, I don’t even know for sure what is AI and what is real in some cases, but I’ve seen many people use his death to their advantage. I’ve seen certain Neocons and RINOs who turned on Trump in the past use Kirk’s assassination to get back into the good graces of MAGA. I’ve seen Liberals use it as an opportunity to walk away from the party of hate and violence. I suspect we will see it used to take down some of the organizations that intentionally confuse the public through propaganda.

I don’t know how much of the division being created within MAGA over free speech is sincere and how much is being intentionally pushed to create division. We must think for ourselves and not be overly influenced by influencers within our community. We must independently know the difference between what is right and what is wrong, what is good and what is evil. We can’t allow ourselves to be convinced about what should be acceptable. We know inherently what is evil and we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be swayed from that understanding.

Freedom of speech doesn’t give one the right to say evil, hurtful and disrespectful things to others. Or at least, if one chooses to do so, one must be willing to accept the consequences that come with it. Freedom of speech doesn’t give a teacher the right to push their LGBTQ+ beliefs on their young students, just as it doesn’t give heterosexuals the right to push sexuality on young children. Freedom of speech doesn’t allow an employee to insult his boss’s wife and children without the risk of losing their job. It seems so obvious until one twists it into some “holier than thou” idea. The idea that people aren’t required to treat each other with at least the minimum amount of human decency.

The idea that one can just say or do whatever they want, as vile and disgusting as it may be, without any repercussions, goes completely against everything in nature. Disgusting people, human trash, have made AI porn of Charlie Kirk’s grieving wife. Does it get any lower than this? Do the suddenly “free speech above everything” advocates inside and outside of MAGA think that this is acceptable?

Just for the record, if you say something vile and disrespectful to my face about my wife and kids, expect to be sleeping on the pavement momentarily. Does this make me a hypocrite? I don’t really care; it makes me a man.

Christians and conservatives are not meant to be doormats, and anyone who thinks the ability to take abuse without standing up for oneself is a sign of superior morality, you are a fool, and a weak one at that.

Why do we even have freedom of speech, have you ever asked yourself that? Why is it important, what is it designed to do? It’s designed to protect the truth. When an oppressive government starts to rewrite the truth, think 1984, freedom of speech allows the people to push back against this tyranny.

But does freedom of speech really exist in a society where the media and social media is controlled by the government? During Covid people who spoke the truth were shadow banned and kicked off of social media and shutout and demonized by the mainstream media. They were deplatformed and had their bank accounts frozen. The truth was kept from the people, while the government and government-controlled institutions created a false truth.

This is what freedom of speech is designed to protect against, and it failed miserably. Freedom of speech isn’t designed to protect someone from yelling “Fire” in a crowded theater, just as it isn’t designed to protect a groomer of children. It is designed to protect the people from their government and government-controlled institutions.

Those who control you and want to continue to control you, want you to believe freedom of speech is something that it isn’t. They want you arguing about semantics.

You know the difference between right and wrong. Don’t allow the snake in the tree to convince you otherwise. Don’t allow the oppressors to take on victim status. Don’t invite the fox into the hen house.

As I wrote in my last article, Father, Forgive Them For They Know Not What They Do. This is in regard to the people who have been tricked and misled, this isn’t referring to the leaders and influencers who know exactly what they are doing.

Understand the difference.