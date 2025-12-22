Erik’s Substack

2d

Thanks for your perspective, Erik! I never watch movies. Am so out of pop culture. Your writing helps me understand what is going on. I mostly have no idea who the people are who have "things" happen to them and don't get caught up in the emotion. I do remember OJ and how crazy it was that TV was all over it. also Rodney King riotsI am. The news I paid attention to. I am so glad for people who draw comparisons to the movies or TV programs and the news. I was in high school when JFK was shot. Haven't been asleep totally. I am ready for whatever comes out. Have heard lots on podcasts to know the evils we are supposed to overcome through the Q drops. time will tell. You made some very good connections

I believe Reiner had genuine TDS, I don't believe he was an "double agent" for the white hats.

His past statements on Trump were too vitriolic and had too much "feeling" in them to be simply statements put out there as part of an influence operation.

Also I do believe Reiner would have been a part of the "old Hollywood" elite because his father Carl Reiner had been well established in Hollywood since the 1950s and his name carried a lot of weight in those circles.

As for the son Nick, he's a prime MK-Ultra candidate, as a part of the Hollywood system he would definitely have been abused as a child, not for the sake of abuse but as part of the indoctrination into Cabal society.

Lookup any movie with very dark themes such as Rosemary's Baby, Eyes Wide Shut (which I think Stanley Kubrick was killed for because he showed too much of the Cabal's ritualistic society) and you're seeing glimpses of the Cabal because they're showing you to your face who they truly are but normies are too stupid to realize this.

As I've said elsewhere I believe the Cabal are a society of Dark-Triad personalities(Narcissists, Psychopaths/Sociopaths and Machiavellians), initiation into their society requires you to have some of these traits.

However, natural born psychopaths are less than 1% of the general population which makes them too rare to base a society on, so the next best thing is to "manufacture" them, and this must be done in childhood through what to normal people would be horrendous child abuse.

Doesn't hurt that elements of psychopathy may very well be genetically passed on in families.

It's why you see how screwed up some of the children of Hollywood celebs can be.

This training process isn't 100% guaranteed to be effective and can go wrong.

When it goes wrong you can create a Frankenstein's monster scenario.

I think that's what happened in this case, I think Nick Reiner became so screwed up he literally turned into a monster capable of the savagery enacted on his parents.

The reason why there was no calls to the police when the confrontation happened at Conan O'Brien's party are that there would be too much public scrutiny of the Hollywood elite and their lifestyle and culture and it was best to sweep it under the rug.

As it stands I can see why Trump threw a massive spotlight on this with his less than sympathetic comments.

Trump knows what kind of "entities" reside in Hollywood, I call them entities because they're no longer completely human in their emotions and thinking.

Christians would call them demonic which is basically the same thing.

The Hollywood machine and the MSM are going to make sure this story disappears as soon as possible including not extending coverage of it, too many questions would be raised in the normie mind about what happens in that community.

