a child in a cage

I’ve probably said we are watching a movie a thousand times in the past eight years or so, and you have probably heard it said even more times. One either believes it to be true, that literally everything we have experienced the past several years has been scripted and acted out to the T. Or there is a script that has been acted out but with quite a bit of ad-libbing. Or one might believe everything we are experiencing is completely spontaneous, one might view the whole “movie” idea as being completely ridiculous. Everyone falls somewhere on the spectrum of belief.

I realize what I’m about to write creates more questions than answers. What in this psyop that we are living through is real, what is exaggerated, what is staged and what is completely fake. Who are the white hats, who are the black hats and who are the gray hats, once black but now white? The truth is that none of us know for sure, we have our assumptions and educated guesses, but for this grand plan to save the world to work, there must be at least a little bit of doubt and confusion surrounding everything and everyone.

In order for one to keep their sanity, one must hold almost everything in this Kabuki Theater in an open hand. One runs into trouble when they try to close their hand and make a fist too quickly. Maybe this is the point. Maybe this is the lesson we are being taught. Maybe we are being shown in an exaggerated way that our whole lives have been one giant manipulation. More specifically through the media, but more broadly by Satan himself.

Q has referred to what we are going through as being Biblical. Maybe this is the one part of the messaging that we should hold in a closed fist? Spiritual warfare, a battle for our souls is and has been occurring for quite some time. Maybe cartoonish antics are needed for us to see what has been methodically happening to society for at least a century? The morals of the average American have been gradually altered over the years, is this the reason so much focus is now being placed on the abuse of children? Is this the one thing that will unite the vast majority of the human race in defiance of Satan’s plan to steal our souls?

Before continuing on, let me say that I don’t know for sure what is real and what is not real. I don’t know with certainty who the patriotic God-fearing people are and who are pretending to be someone they aren’t. I’m open to the idea that some of the people I’ve learned to despise over the years are actually playing parts they’ve been asked to play. They are taking one for the team.

There are many things I was planning to point out in this article involving recent tragic events, but other people have beaten me to the punch before I’ve had a chance to publish this. Independently, others and I have come to similar conclusions based on similar observations on many events and narratives. One might say we are all being brainwashed through MAGA and Trump, but I believe that when one’s sincere goal is to seek truth, we all eventually end up at the same place, and this is the reason others have come to similar conclusions independently, even though these conclusions go against the general media narrative being pushed on the populous.

Recently while lying on the couch watching Sunday Night Football, I was scrolling through X and saw a post that said a man and a woman had been stabbed to death at Rob Reiner’s home in Brentwood, CA. I don’t know about you but hearing of a man and woman being stabbed to death in Brentwood made me immediately think of O.J. Simpson, the slow-motion car chase of the white Ford Bronco and the show trial that followed. This is probably due to residue left in my brain from all the brainwashing I’ve experienced most of my life through the media. If I even hear the name Brentwood, I immediately think of O.J.

For anyone who wasn’t around or old enough to understand at the time, the O.J. Simpson murders and trial that followed captured the attention and held the attention of the nation for over a year. Like 9/11 that came 5-6 years later, constant images, slogans and messaging were shown to the American public over and over again. Maybe the O.J. murders was a test run for 9/11 or preparing us for 9/11. The hypnotic scenes of the white Bronco chase and the hypnotic images of the planes crashing into the towers. Trauma induced mind control. They must have the whole nation focused on the same thing for the brainwashing to fully take effect.

From the O.J. trial we got more racial division. Racial division that was already pushed on America a couple of years prior by the Rodney King police beating and the race riots that followed the LA cops show trial. In the O.J. murders we were shown that a man who clearly appeared to be guilty of aggravated first-degree murder could be let off by a biased and corrupt jury and judicial system. In a sense, demoralizing one’s hope for justice, and trust in the judicial system. A clear statement that the people in power can get away with anything, even if the corruption of the system is obvious to everyone.

The King beating convinced many Blacks that Whites are racist, that they want them all dead and they are protected by the system. They believed rioting and looting was their only course of action to vent their frustrations. The O.J. murders convinced many non-blacks that Blacks are savages, and Blacks are willing to defend their race’s savagery, and the system is too afraid to do anything about it. Following the King verdict many Blacks rioted and looted. Following the Simpson verdict, there was no rioting or looting by the non-blacks, many non-blacks upset with the verdict simply internalized their anger and hatred towards the black community, the black race.

From the O.J. trial we got the Kardashians. The family of O.J. Simpson lawyer Robert Kardashian quickly became like American royalty. Suddenly they were everywhere, famous for being famous. No one understood why they were famous, but they became rich, powerful and influential beyond belief. America was brainwashed, aspired to live like the Kardashians in every way.

In 2016, twenty-one years after the O.J. trial a TV series about it came out called The People v. O.J. Simpson. It came out on February 2nd, Groundhog Day. Some may recall that the movie Groundhog Day is about a guy who lives the same day over and over again stuck in a never-ending loop. The protagonist of the movie eventually learns how to break free from this matrix-like loop. Is this a metaphor for waking up from the constant manipulation we are subjected to?

Americans were infatuated with the O.J. TV series the way they were completely sucked in by the original trial. It was like a giant pocket watch being swung back and forth to the American public to get us hypnotized again. It came out a couple of years after the Ferguson race riots occurred, and we only had four more years before the Covid hoax and the BLM riots would be dropped on us. Did we need a touch up on our brainwashing in preparation for Covid and the BLM riots?

Think about it. The King beating, trial and riots, followed by the O.J. murder and show trial two years later, followed by 9/11 six years later. Jump forward 13 years and we had the Ferguson riots, followed by the O.J. TV series a couple of years later, followed by the Covid hoax four years later. It seems like a pattern of events are created to set us up to accept much bigger future events.

Back to present day, we have been told Rob Reiner and his wife were murdered by their crazy, transitioning son in their Brentwood home. Rob Reiner who appears to suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome was called out on it by Trump immediately after Reiner’s death. Backlash to Trump’s insensitivity has been called out by both the left and the fake-MAGA on the right. Trump is a very smart man and fully understood he would receive this type of backlash, he also knows he had the power to easily avoid it but chose to draw attention to the situation. Why is he drawing attention to the situation?

Does/did Reiner truly suffer from TDS or has he been playing a role? I can’t be certain but here’s something to consider, Reiner directed a movie about a military tribunal (A Few Good Men) and the famous line from the movie is, “You can’t handle the truth.” Was this preparing us for military trials? Is the famous line explaining to us why things have to unfold the way they have?

Reiner also directed the movie This Is Spinal Tap, a mockumentary about an aging British heavy metal band getting back together for one last unsuccessful tour of America. A mockumentary is a fake documentary made to appear so ridiculous that the viewer eventually realizes that it is a comedy. Some understand this from the very beginning, while for some it takes time to figure it out. Some will watch never understanding it is not real, those could be considered the 4-6% that will never understand.

In the past I’ve referred to what we are experiencing as being a mockumentary. A scripted movie with actors, some of the best scenes come from ad-libs the actors make while in character. Who knows what is scripted and what is ad-libbed today. When Biden falls down three times while walking up the stairs to a plane, is it ad-libbed or fully scripted? What about when he appeared to soil himself in front of the Pope, was it scripted or ad-libbed on the spot?

There is a narrative being presented to us with the alleged Reiner murders, what that narrative is is yet to be determined. Did an SRI-medicated-transitioning-psycho kill his parents because they were driving him crazy with their TDS? This narrative makes it seem SRIs, transitioning, and TDS are all really bad, they are all associated with being crazy and lead to extreme violence. Or will the narrative be that a sexually abused boy killed his abusing father and enabling mother in retaliation for his past abuse. Will this lead to further exposure of child rape in Hollywood and other elite circles like politics and big business?

Trump purposely responded to Rob Reiner’s murder in a non-compassionate way. Fully knowing he would be attacked for it. He is obviously drawing attention to the event. He could be drawing attention to SRIs, transitioning and TDS but I believe he is more likely drawing attention to child rape by the elites.

I believe people who think things like Q and Pizzagate are complete nonsense are now asking the question, “Why would a young man who has such a cushy life choose to stab his parents to death?”

It’s not just the fact that he killed his parents, it’s the way in which he did it. He killed them in the most violent, bloody and closely personal manner possible. He could have shot them from across the room. He could have hired someone to kill them. He could have poisoned them, but he chose to stab them to death. This shows the extreme level of anger he has towards them. What could cause someone to have so much anger?

A rich kid stabbing his famous parents to death is not something the average person can just easily move on from, especially when the media has to cover it over and over to make Trump look bad. As curiosity takes over and more details are revealed, the general public will be forced to deal with what they didn’t want to accept. The world really is this evil. The people they despise have been trying to tell them. The people and ideas they may support are in fact behind the evil.

I don’t know if Rob Reiner and his wife were really stabbed to death by their son. I don’t know if Rob Reiner truly suffers from TDS and has played an integral role in trying to take down Trump. I don’t know if Reiner has been playing a role given to him by Trump the whole time. While it matters, it’s not that important to fully understand.

I’ve chosen not to talk about all the messaging and connections that have come out clearly leading one to understand there is no way this is all organic and spontaneous. There are many connections you have probably already heard. Reiner’s Hollywood roast where he is jokingly referred to as being a pedophile, or Trump wearing O.J. Simpson-like black leather gloves for the coin toss of the Army/Navy game the day before Reiner and his wife were allegedly stabbed to death in Brentwood. We’ve been given enough evidence to understand that things like the Reiner murders are part of a plan. Past ops have prepared us for future ops.

What’s important is to understand that the alleged Reiner murders is a step towards the exposure of the Satanic elite and their crimes against children. Through this exposure, mankind will turn away from Satan and run towards God in droves.

This is the true mission of the plan to save the world. It’s to save the world from Satan and his minions, and this is where the plan is taking us.

Full exposure leading to redemption.