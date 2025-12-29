Hollywood sign saying "MAGAWOOD"

How many people like me mistakenly believed that both the Obamas and Susan Rice are on the board of Netflix. Susan Rice is but the Obamas never actually were. Barack and Michelle Obama signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix in May 2018. The agreement is for the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Productions, to produce a variety of content, including scripted and unscripted series, documentaries, and feature films.

The stated goal of the partnership is to “cultivate and curate talented, inspiring, creative voices” and to promote empathy and understanding through storytelling. The content focuses on a wide spectrum of issues such as race, class, democracy, and civil rights, aiming to educate and inspire rather than engage in partisan attacks. The financial terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed, though similar high-profile deals with other creators were worth tens of millions of dollars. All content is produced under the Obamas’ banner, Higher Ground Productions, which they formed specifically for this purpose.

While the Obamas have never actually been on the board of Netflix, Susan Rice is currently on the board. She joined the Board of Directors in 2018, stepping down in 2020 to join the Biden administration as Domestic Policy Advisor, and then rejoined the Netflix board in September 2023 after leaving the White House 20 months prior to the end of Biden’s term.

What do you take from the last paragraph? Susan Rice joined the board at the same time the Obamas got their deal with Netflix. She left Netflix, in my opinion, to control Biden’s White House. Then she left Biden’s White House 20 months prior to his term being up to eventually rejoin Netflix.

Susan Rice is either Barack Obama’s right-hand person or his handler, they are connected at the hip, serving with him in the White house for eight years. She went to Netflix with him, and I believe she went back to the White House to try and control things for him or with him there as much as possible, before coming back to Netflix to rejoin him. The strange part to me is that she left the White House with 20 months left on Biden’s term, before the crucial re-election campaigning would begin. To me it likely meant that by this time in May of 2023, she and Barack Obama no longer had enough control or influence over what was happening at the White House to justify her being there any longer. They had surrendered the White House.

Obama, Rice and those who control them seemed to understand it was inevitable that Trump would be back in early 2025, and it made more sense for them to try and grab back some control of the narrative that they seemed to be losing with Elon Musk buying Twitter and Teflon Don’s indictments beginning to fall to the wayside. Back at the biggest streaming service in the world, they needed to line up more woke content to come out early during Trump’s second official presidency. Disrupt his presidency as much as humanly possible, pushing back against his agenda.

Some reading this are probably thinking to themselves, “I quit watching TV, movies and sports a long time ago, what does this have to do with me?” To be blunt, if you are currently following along with politics or the news cycle in any way, you are watching nothing short of a Hollywood production.

Why does Hollywood matter? The media and entertainment are integral in controlling the world. Obama, Rice and their controllers thought Rice would have more of an impact back at Netflix than she would in the last 20 months of Biden’s White House. They view Hollywood as being more impactful than the White House itself. As the Obamas stated in the mission statement of their new production company, they strove to, “Promote empathy and understanding through storytelling.” Or to put it more honestly, “To control the narrative.” Or to put it even more honestly, “To control American’s minds.”

I’ve written about Hollywood a lot and it’s interesting how all of the things I’ve written are really tying together lately. I wrote about how Trump was taking Hollywood back; he is doing what Ronald Reagan did when he came into office in 1981, he made Hollywood create content that inspired Americans, rather than confusing and demoralizing them.

The 1980s was the decade of the action hero. Sylvester Stallone, Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, action heroes and action movies that not only promoted America but masculinity and heroism as well. It’s also hard to forget how upbeat the music of the 1980s was, or how dark it became shortly after Reagan left office.

The top three grossing movies of 1982, a year after Reagan took office are E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Rocky III. All positive and uplifting movies, all hero movies. In 1982 we had a resurgence of the action movie: First Blood, Conan the Barbarian, Blade Runner and The Road Warrior, again, all hero movies.

Throughout the 1980s action heroes dominated the box office. Movies like Rambo, Die Hard, Lethal Weapon, Red Dawn, Commando, The Terminator, Predator, Missing in Action, Escape From New York, and Top Gun. Many of these movies had underlying meaning, Red Dawn was a group of high school students that stood up to the Soviets, in my opinion, an attempt to rid the youth of their fear of the Soviet Union. In Rambo and Missing in Action, our heroes rescued prisoners of war from their captors. In my opinion, showing that we are prisoners of a system that enslaves us. In Predator, Arnold fought an “invisible” enemy. Escape From New York, we’ve all seen what is happening to that great city lately. Top Gun was one of the biggest American military recruiting tools of all-time. I could add hundreds more, but I think you get the point. But before I move on let’s not forget Running Man, where the media controls the minds of Americans. Arnold and the rebels must take down the uplink to the satellite that spews propaganda to Americans 24 hours a day.

I’ve written about how Trump is working with his allies to take back Hollywood. His allies at Paramount merged with his allies at Skydance, then joined forces with his allies at the UFC. This leads us to what is happening today.

Warner Brothers Discovery, who owns Warner Brothers movies, with franchises like Batman, Superman, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings, as well as cable networks like HBO, HGTV, Discovery, Cartoon Network, The Food Network and CNN and one of the biggest streaming services in America, HBO Max, has put itself up for sale.

Following a bidding war, Warner Brothers Discovery decided to go with Netflix’s bid of $82 billion. Paramount countered with an offer of around $108 billion, significantly more, and to sweeten the pot even more, they have made it an all cash offer. The Board of Directors at Warner Brothers Discovery asked its shareholders to accept Netflix’s much smaller offer over Paramount’s much bigger offer. Why would they do this?

If Netflix ends up obtaining Warner Brothers Discovery, it will have a monopoly in the entertainment and media space. If Paramount obtains Warner Brothers Discovery it would bring more balance to the entertainment and media giants. Paramount obtaining Warner Brothers Discovery seems like the logical choice for everyone involved. The shareholders would make much more money from the deal, and the entertainment industry would create more balance. Why wouldn’t the Board of Directors at Warner Brothers Discovery be advising the shareholders to approve the Paramount deal? Oh that’s right, Paramount is run by Trump allies.

Susan Rice left the White House 20 months before Biden’s term ended to help Netflix and Hollywood create an entertainment superpower to compete against Trump. If Paramount obtains Warner Brothers Discovery, Hollywood will lose control of the narrative. If Netflix obtains Warner Brothers Discovery, Hollywood will have a better chance of fighting back against Trump through monopolizing the manipulation and propaganda of Hollywood.

Imagine if Paramount takes over Warner Brothers Discovery and gets control over CNN. CNN controlled by Trump’s allies would be something to behold. If Paramount does gain control over Warner Brothers Discovery, it doesn’t mean that all fake news and woke entertainment would go away, there would just be more balance. Unless there is an extreme imbalance in favor of a woke media, their woke messaging no longer works effectively. At a 90/10 ratio in favor of a woke media, the woke messaging works. But even at 70/30 or 60/40 in favor of a woke media, it no longer works. It only requires a little more balance for the fake news media to no longer have a significant impact on controlling the narrative and controlling American’s minds.

Crazy, woke propaganda requires an overwhelming number of people pushing it for the lies to be believed. The truth doesn’t require a lot. There’s a saying, “The truth is like a lion, it doesn’t need to be defended, just let it out and it will defend itself.” But lies require a lot of effort to keep them alive.

On Joe Rogan’s podcast, Elon Musk recently gave a very good example of this. He said that the day he acquired Twitter (10/28/22) the occurrence of people identifying as transgender began to take a major nosedive. Before he had control over Twitter, no one could speak up against transgenderism without being “cancelled” or kicked off of social media and certainly mainstream media. With the acquisition of Twitter, there was now a place people could speak up against the narratives. One could argue this was the only major social media site at the time where a person could voice an opinion in opposition to the media narratives, and even Twitter wasn’t and still isn’t free of manipulation. It just took a ray of light to shine through.

That ray of light became daylight and illuminated the whole room. Just a little bit of push back was all it took to combat utter nonsense that up to that point had dominated the media zeitgeist. A crack in the echo chamber is all that is needed in some cases. With a little bit of opposition, transgenderism started to decrease in popularity and acceptance, fewer and fewer people were identifying as being transgender.

This aligns with what my older son told me last year as a junior in high school. He said during his freshman year it seemed like half the people in his high school were gay and two years later barely anyone identified as being gay. We know this isn’t evolution or genetics, in this case it’s clearly the power of suggestion, wanting to fit in, and wanting attention. It’s like any fad. Whether it is preppy clothes in the early 1980s, neon colors of the mid-1980s, acid-washed jeans of the late 1980s, or flannel shirts and Doc Martin boots in the early 1990s, people want to fit in, to be accepted. But who would have ever thought one’s sexuality would eventually become a fad. Crazy.

I believe Obama, Rice and their controllers understand the power of Hollywood, but so does Trump. Trump created and starred in the show The Apprentice to prepare the world for what he is doing today. He is firing people and making deals. We have been shown how he works and what is important to him. Society was prepared for what was to come.

If Netflix does win the bid for Warner Brothers Discovery it won’t be the end of the world. We may have to endure a gay Batman and Robin, a Superman who is an illegal alien and a Harry Potter who uses his magic to turn himself into a woman, but it won’t last. The American people are done with it, and these types of movies won’t make any money. Media companies no longer have access to American’s tax dollars to fund their propaganda; they have to start actually making money again, making content that people will pay for.

This is why Netflix is so important to the propaganda, it’s the number one streaming service. Most Americans won’t pay to see a movie where Spiderman identifies as a ladybug, but they will continue to keep their Netflix subscription if Netflix maintains enough decent content for them to consider it worth the money they pay for it. As long as they have enough decent shows and movies on their platform, subscribers won’t cancel their subscriptions. The people at Netflix can sprinkle in the weird, woke narrative-driving content, and while most subscribers don’t like it, they endure it, their subscriptions are paying for the propaganda to be spread.

Netflix’s wildly popular show Stranger Things has chosen to have one of its main characters come out as being gay. This is a perfect example of how it works. In order to watch the show that you really want to see, you have to endure the gay narrative thrown in. The narrative that is completely unnecessary and adds nothing to the story. Simply a case of, “Insert gay-thing here.”

Six months ago, my wife and I tried to watch a new Netflix spy show. About two-thirds of the way into the first episode there was a graphic scene involving two gay men. Completely unnecessary and having nothing to do with the plot or even the main characters. This was the straw that broke the camel’s back for us. We are done with anything produced by Netflix.

I have a love/hate relationship with Hollywood. I do hope Hollywood is saved sooner rather than later. Growing up I used to go see a movie practically every week during my teen summers. My teenage sons go to the movies once or twice a year. I can still remember the feeling of walking on clouds after seeing Star Wars in the theater as a child or walking into a theater showing Raiders of the Last Ark not knowing anything about what I was about to see.

Movies and TV shows aren’t inherently evil; they are simply a means of telling a story. As humans, storytelling is how we learn, it’s how we are affected. Trump talks about a golden age that is coming. I hope that this golden age includes a golden age of Hollywood.

Whether one takes in anything that comes from Hollywood or not, it is important to understand that Hollywood is influential and a major reason the world is in the state it’s in today.

Trump and his allies know they must take over Hollywood, and that is exactly what I think is happening today.