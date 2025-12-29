Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ma'am I Am's avatar
Ma'am I Am
3d

I haven't subscribed to Netflix since they quit doing DVD's by mail 15 years ago.

Not all movies from long ago were all that innocent, many were predictive programming. This past weekend I watched the 1975 version of The Stepford Wives. Talk about dystopian. I was still a just kid when this movie first came out so I didn't really get the message the first time I saw it (not sure I ever really watched the whole movie). All of the men of the town created exact replica lifelike robots of their wives and killed off their real wives who were becoming assertive with the women's lib movement. And here we are 50 years later with humanoid robots in the news and robot "sex dolls" in existence, and the trans-human agenda staring us in the face every day with AI and people having emotional relationships with computers. Movies are more than storytelling, they are future telling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SUSAN SALES's avatar
SUSAN SALES
3d

Another excellent analysis, Erik. Brings to mind Mike Smith's documentary OUT OF SHADOWS. (2020) "An exposé on how Hollywood and the mainstream media manipulate the multitudes by spreading propaganda throughout their content." This includes cartoons, BTW. He was ahead of the curve with his team - they really exposed so much. We have been hypnotized by design.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erik Carlson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture