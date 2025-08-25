As a kid in the 1970s and 1980s, I remember hearing about how some people would receive radio transmissions in their heads through the metal fillings in their teeth. It was much more common for people to have metal fillings back then, in some cases, multiple metal fillings. People would mention either hearing music in their heads or dialogue, as if they were tuned into a music station or talk radio. Lucille Ball publicly said she heard voices in her head. She reportedly heard what she believed to be a Japanese spy radio transmission through her dental fillings during World War II.

This is less common today as fewer and fewer people have metal fillings. New ones are made of composite resins, and some people have had their old metal fillings replaced with the newer composite resin fillings.

More recently in the past decade or so I discovered what is known as “Voice of God” technology.

From Google AI.

"Voice of God" technology, in the context of military and law enforcement, refers to technologies that can project disembodied voices to a target, creating the impression that the voice is coming from an external source, or even directly into their mind. This can be achieved through various methods, including directing sound waves, inducing vibrations in the skull, or even potentially through direct neural stimulation. The concept of a "Voice of God" weapon is often associated with the idea of causing psychological distress or confusion in a target without causing physical harm. This could be used for crowd control, psychological operations (PSYOPs), or even as a deterrent. Directed sound technologies exist that can focus sound waves to create the illusion that a voice is coming from a specific direction, even if the source is not visible. Some vibration technology research suggests the possibility of using vibrations to induce a sensation of sound within a person's skull, potentially making them perceive a voice without hearing it through their ears. There is ongoing research and development efforts into technologies that could potentially interface directly with the nervous system to create auditory or even visual experiences.

I’ve heard this technology was used in the first Gulf War. The US Military emitted what the Iraqis believed to be the voice of Allah telling them to drop their weapons and surrender. It has also been suggested that this technology has been used to get mass murderers to kill. The Son of Sam famously said his dog told him to kill people, and remember, this was back in the 1970s. Imagine how far this technology has come today. One needs to question, where schizophrenia starts and “Voice of God” technology ends.

I think it’s pretty clear that the human body can receive radio and electromagnetic frequencies. I believe the human body can naturally receive these frequencies, but I also think the human body can be manipulated and altered into becoming even more of a human antenna.

AI is funny, and when I say funny, I really mean frustrating. I asked Google AI, “Can ingesting or injecting heavy metals cause one to be a human antenna.” This is its response.

While heavy metal exposure can have serious health consequences, including neurotoxicity and various physiological disruptions, it doesn't transform a person into a "human antenna" in the sense of intentionally transmitting or receiving electromagnetic signals.

So it’s basically saying, “No” ingesting or injecting heavy metals doesn’t make one a human antenna. But then it goes on to say this.

However, it's worth noting that heavy metals in the body can interact with electromagnetic fields (EMF): When toxic heavy metals accumulate, they may act as miniature antennas, potentially attracting and concentrating ambient EMFs within the body. The human body itself is conductive. The human body naturally possesses electrical conductivity due to the presence of water and ions. This means the human body can interact with external electromagnetic fields to some extent. The term "human antenna" might relate to certain devices. Researchers are exploring the possibility of using the body as a kind of antenna to harvest waste energy or for sensing purposes in advanced technologies, such as 6G. This involves using the body as a conductive medium to enhance signal reception or energy harvesting by devices placed near or on the body, like a coiled copper bracelet.

It starts off by saying the human body can’t become a human transmitter through ingestion or injection of heavy metals but then goes on to talk about how the human body IS a transmitter and researchers are exploring how to utilize this transmitting ability. AI is like the media in general, a headline that says one thing, with context that says something completely different.

After asking Google AI, “Can ingesting or injecting heavy metals cause one to be a human antenna”, I specifically asked Google AI if the heavy metals in vaccines can cause one to be a human antenna. It said there are no heavy metals in the Covid vaccines. Interesting, because I didn’t ask about the “Covid vaccines”, I just said “vaccines.” It’s also interesting that RFK Jr. just recently took action to remove mercury from vaccines, a heavy metal. Which I’m sure will lead to removing even more heavy metals in the future as well.

When I asked Google AI which heavy metals they spray through chemtrails, it said chemtrails are a debunked conspiracy theory. Grok said the same thing, but when I asked which heavy metals are “said” to be sprayed through chemtrails I got the answer of aluminum, barium, strontium, and to a lesser extent cadmium, mercury and lead.

Assuming AI is designed to lie, or it’s a simple case of “garbage in, garbage out” and heavy metals and harmful chemicals really are being sprayed into the environment, why would they be doing this? RFK Jr. and leaders of quite a few States are currently seeking to ban chemtrails, yet the media and the science community insist that chemtrails aren’t even real. This is the equivalent of getting a restraining order placed on Bigfoot.

I’m not saying we are being turned into cell towers, or an energy source like in The Matrix, but it seems having heavy metals in our bodies make us more receptive to external influences.

I don’t think it’s a stretch to suggest being turned into a walking antenna allows our moods to be manipulated. It can be used to enhance our controllability. It can be used to make us more docile, less likely to stand up to our aggressors. It can numb us and dumb us down. It can make us more susceptible to the subliminal and non-subliminal messaging we receive. How else does one explain human’s increasingly bizarre behavior and its acceptance?

If we have become human antennas and the people who control us have the ability to manipulate us by sending out different electromagnetic frequencies, this would help to explain a lot. When they want us angry, they simply turn up the frequency that makes us more irritable. When they want us more docile, they send us the frequencies that make us want to melt into our couches. When they want to dumb us down, they send frequencies to block or distort our ability to have logical and independent thoughts.

It sounds crazy, until you realize how much effort goes into exposing us to heavy metals. It’s in vaccines and medicines, it’s in our food and water, it’s in the air we breathe, it’s in everything we touch and are exposed to. There must be a reason they work so hard to expose us to and keep us exposed to so many heavy metals. If not to make us more susceptible to external influences, then why? I get that they want to make us sick to sell drugs, but they can do that through many other ways. Why so much exposure to heavy metals if not to turn us into human antennas? It’s not like they are simply using cheaper ingredients in their products to profit more; they are inserting heavy metals where they don’t need to be.

What if this heavy metal exposure begins to diminish? What happens if RFK Jr. is successful in getting it out of our medicines, and water, and food, and air? What happens to us? Do we become less controllable, less docile, less angry, no longer dumbed down? Do we become more logical, independent and creative thinkers? I hope so, I think so.

If we are no longer antennas to the frequencies and messaging, do we begin to seek more meaning in life? Do we seek to better understand our creator?

I think this is the main reason for turning us into human antennas. It’s to distort our minds, keeping us from feeling connected to God. If one turns off the distortion, one naturally gravitates toward God. It’s like spending time in the woods, you feel more connected to God.

Some say when it’s all said and done there won’t be enough prisons to hold the criminals that control the world. I say there won’t be enough churches to hold the people flocking back to God.