Imitation Game is a movie that came out in late 2014. I saw the movie in 2015 and hadn’t watched it again until just the other day. I enjoyed the movie the first time I saw it, albeit it gets a little preachy at the end in discussing how closeted homosexuals were forced to be in 1940’s England. The movie kind of goes from a historical WWII thriller to propaganda for gay rights at the very end. I get it, being gay back then was considered a crime, and homosexuals were treated pretty badly, but I tuned in to watch a movie about code breaking in WWII.

Having watched the movie again very recently, my understanding of the world is completely different then the first time I watched it ten years ago. I say this all the time, but it is amazing to go back and re-watch movies that you first saw when you were asleep and re-watching them after you have woken up to things. Your perspective is completely different and you pick up on messaging that has been put into movies to either prepare us for future events or to explain to us how the world really works. Done in a way where a cover is created through fiction and art.

Imitation Game is the story of a brilliant mathematician and his fellow colleagues who are brought together by the British Government to work on breaking Nazi codes, codes that the Nazis decipher using a machine called Enigma. The Brits confiscate an Enigma machine from the Nazis but don’t know how to use it to decode the messages they routinely and without clandestine means send out.

Alan Turing, the mathematician heading the efforts is an autistic gay man. Yes, that’s right, an autistic gay man. Anyone who read my article about my family trip to NYC during the Pride Parade a couple of weeks ago knows I made the connection between autism and identifying as LGBTQ+. 35% of autistic people identify as being LGBTQ+ and 15% of autistic people are trans. Alarmingly high rates in comparison to the non-autistic population. According to statistics, autistic people are 30 times more likely to be trans than a non-autistic people.

But this isn’t the purpose of this article. Something else stands out, I believe we are being told in a non-direct way what is happening in this Matrix-like existence we find ourselves living in.

Spoiler alert, the British mathematicians crack the code, and the Nazis are eventually defeated. This isn’t to say that the war ended as soon as they cracked the code, this was the beginning of the end. The first code they cracked created a very dramatic situation. They discovered the Nazis were going to bomb a supply ship, a supply ship that one of the code breaker’s older brothers was serving on. A dilemma was created. Do they tell the British Military to warn the cargo ship and change the course of the ship, possibly saving 500 lives including the code breaker’s brother? If they did this, it might tip off the Nazis that their code system has been broken. The alternative action, or non-action to take is to let the people on the ship likely perish, which would keep their secret intact.

They decided the right thing to do, the course of action that would have the most impact long-term, would be to not warn the people and allow them to possibly die. If they wanted the Nazis to believe their code system hadn’t been broken, they would need to pick and choose when to use the information they ascertained from breaking the codes. I suppose it would be like a poker player knowing the cards the other players have in their hands and intentionally lose a hand here or there to keep them in the game, to take more of their money in the long run. Playing the long game.

How does this relate to today? Consider the notion that the good guys have broken the Deep State’s codes, they know what they are going to do before they even do it. But as was the case with the Nazis, if they thwarted everything the Deep State did, the Deep State would know that their line of communication has been compromised.

The concept of “full control” gets used quite a bit, but what does it really mean? Does it mean that every move the Deep State makes will be countered? Does it mean every move could be countered? Or does it mean every move the Deep State makes is known before they make it? Whether a move is thwarted or not is determined by how it affects the big picture. If it is allowed to happen, will it wake more people up? If the move is countered, will it cause the Deep State to question the secrecy of their communications and the execution of their plans?

It makes sense that if the good guys have been able to monitor all the things the Deep State has been doing, not just recently, but possibly for decades, they wouldn’t want to tip their cards before they have the people in place to really make a permanent change. Yes, they would want to stop some things from happening, but they couldn’t be too obvious about it. They couldn’t stop everything.

For example, did Trump’s allies know of the Deep State’s plan to kill Trump in Butler, PA? We’ve been told that Trump is completely protected and insulated, being shot in the ear doesn’t sound very insulated. Did they take out the shooter before he was able to shoot at Trump and they faked the ear injury while the Secret Service was piled on top of him? If so, this gives me a lot more confidence in Trump, his people and the plan.

If this was the case, it worked beautifully, it played a huge role in getting Trump re-elected. If Trump really was shot in the ear, then it becomes increasingly more difficult to have confidence in their plan. How could a bullet be allowed to graze his head? How could they possibly risk Trump being killed? Who would sign off on a plan that involved Trump’s head being grazed by a sniper 100+ yards away? The answer is no one. Either Trump’s team is completely incompetent, or it didn’t really happen the way we have been told. This isn’t to say an assassination wasn’t really planned, just that it was halted in a way that kept Trump safe, while still exposing that an assassination attempt was planned and attempted. The brilliant part is that Trump’s opponents can’t claim it was faked without looking like the crazy conspiracy theorists they make Trump and his supporters out to be.

Whether one is willing to consider the assassination attempt was manipulated or not, there has to be other times when the Deep State’s terror has been stopped or minimized. There has to be times the Deep State has been allowed to follow through with terrorist acts in order to keep them from becoming suspicious. There has to also be times when it made the most sense to allow the Deep State to follow through on their evil plans because it would wake up more of the people. I believe Covid is an example of this.

What is it that allows Trump and his allies to monitor the Deep State and know what they were going to do before they did it, I think it involves Palantir technology, and I think it also involves Deep State players who cut deals and became informants.

The fact that America survived Biden’s four-year reign of terror leads me to believe the Patriots were and are in full control. How can one be in full control if they don’t know what their opponents are going to do before they do it?

Just as the Nazis fought in WWII fully confident that their codes hadn’t been broken, I believe that the Deep State has operated the past ten years or more with the same false understanding.

When the allies broke the Nazi’s code, the war was essentially over as long as the Nazis didn’t discover the code was broken. If the Nazis changed their code system, it would have been a huge blow to the Allies’ efforts to end the war. I believe this has also been the case with the destruction of the Deep State.

Many people have asked, rightfully so, if the Patriots are in full control and have been in full control, why have bad things still continued to occur? Hopefully this answers their question. In my opinion, it had to be this way. It had to be this way to get the full destruction of the Deep State, not just a partial destruction from which they could eventually recover. They couldn’t be tipped off that all of their plans have been known. All of their efforts could have been stopped, this would have been beneficial in the short run, but not in the long run. The equivalent of winning the battle but losing the war.

It’s not about winning the short game; it’s about winning the long game. It’s not about taking out the puppets, it’s about taking out the puppet masters. It’s about destroying the Cabal for good.