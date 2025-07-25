Erik’s Substack

DDForTruth
Jul 25

Soooooo, "Imitation Games" basically takes the heroic story of the Navajo Code Talkers and turns it into a gay thing.

Alrighty then.

I believe "Full Control" was Full Control over ALL information, how it was projected, when, by whom, and what the message was to be - not full control over all actions, especially those of random ground players. That would be impossible as no one can know reactions and actions of everyone, no matter how good the Game Theory is played out.

To think [those], who were VERY well versed in never being discovered (for centuries!), didn't have some perceived aces up [their] sleeves from also reading the Board, would be kinda naïve.

I do agree with your take Erik, indeed I do...for it was/is war.

The choices that HAD to be made by the TEAM would have been hard ones.

VERY HARD!!

At all levels.

ALL levels.

Case in Point: The Plannedemic vs Operation Warp Speed

[They] had it planned.

[They] had it planned for a very, very long time.

[They] were gonna slow roll it out for years.

The Fear. The Propaganda. The "Solution."

It was coming, regardless of all things.

It was coming, regardless of all things.

It

Was

Coming,

Regardless

Of

All

Things!!

Even the cry for the "Solution."

IMO, the TEAM hijacked [their] plan.

2-3 years of absolute insanity in the masses vs 10+

Masks, arrows to follow, division, social distancing, hugging grandkids through a fecking plastic barrier, saying goodbye to grandparents through the window (or worse yet, having 'nurses' hold up a hand heart signal and a note reading, "She's at peace now" while looking down at the griever), ratting on the neighbors cuz "Damn them!!," there were more than 2 cars in the driveway, choreographed dancing medical professionals in hallways and on rooftops, no school, no mom and pop shops BUT big box stores thriving, no deli for you, but please do come in and grab all the liquor or pot ya want, travel bans, frozen bank accounts, whaddya mean those two kids are skateboarding, in a park, by themselves, outside, with no mask? TAKE THEM DOWN!!, - the list goes on, and on, and on, and....

Can't forget about all the circles everyone had to sit in at one them there Biden rallies! LOL.

Imagine if that went on for 10+ years.

THEN, then came the "Solution."

The People were DEMANDING it.

DEMANDING IT, come hell or high water.

DEMANDING it for mostly things to get back to 'normal.'

Very few, when asked, took the "Solution" for medical reasons.

[They] had [their] batches ready to roll out. The bad batches. The clot shot batches. The Sudden Death batches. And [they] did. [They] rolled it out.

Allowed??

Sometimes you cannot tell The People, they MUST be shown.

1 Million vs 7 Billion?

Operation Warp Speed

How many batches were DOA because they weren't transported properly, weren't stored at the right temps, had expired, weren't 'reciped' right cuz [they] HAD to get them out in a rush?

A query we will probably never know.

But the TEAM does, and that works for me.

[They] had FULL intentions of this being a perpetual form of control over anyone who survived the "other" things.

The TEAM said, "Ya. NO."

Tis interesting when chatting to folks in the "Qommunity" how many woke up during the co vide 19 (*insert klaus swabs voice here wearing that evil darth vader look-a-like outfit) era.

TONS of time went into researching, digging and diving, by many, which opened vast amounts of doors and rabbit holes to other Truths of matters.

"Q"uestions that needed answers.

Q Code Talkers.

And let's not forget,

This wasn't just an America thing.

It was a WW thing.

A Spider Web of Spider Webs of such Gargantuan proportions it was/is unfathomable to any human mind. I don't care what the IQ is. Unfathomable!!

Palantir

Pal In Tier

Buddy in Levels

Pro of Layers

Friend in Strategies

As ALWAYS Erik, I absolutely LOVE your writing, your insight, the depth you go, and the logic you use.

And as always,

*Tips hat

MUCH Love

Paul Murphy
Jul 25

I Agree Erik, with your brilliant explanation on 'What's really Going On' The Good Guys are destroying The Cabal Totally. I also think much of what we are seeing is not happening in

'Real Time' but was done during the 'Fake Biden Pause' and is being rolled out for the Normies

as if it is happening in Real Time.

