smart phone with apps

When I was a kid, we used to ride bikes and play sports, and on weekends our parents would drop us off at the mall where we would walk around with our friends, look at CDs at the record store, read Garfield, The Far Side or Star Wars books at the bookstore, and, if we had time, hopefully catch a movie. Today kids ride electric bikes or e-scooters if they even leave the house at all. They play e-sports, combat video games, scroll Instagram and hang out with their friends online, if they have any.

This isn’t just the case with kids today; this applies to everyone. We’ve all become less active, less willing to leave the house, and less willing to engage with a real human being, to the point of it being uncomfortable when we’re forced to.

I don’t think this is by accident. Over the past 20-30 years, it seems like all of the new technology that has come out has made us less active and more isolated. Amazon, Netflix, Uber Eats, Zoom, online banking, Instacart, video games, smartphones, social media.

With Amazon we shop online rather than walk around the mall getting some steps in and interacting with people. Malls today are dead. With Netflix we don’t even have to leave the couch to watch a movie. No drive to Blockbuster, no interaction with a human employee to ask for a movie recommendation. With our 75”, 4k TVs, there is no need to attend a sporting event or go to a movie theater. No need to experience things in a group setting. They’ve made movies, concerts and sporting events so expensive that we can’t even afford them even if we wanted to get off our couch. Intentional?

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to give up all of these luxuries, but it’s hard not to notice that all the technological advancements that seem to have come out in the past 20-30 years make us less physically active, less willing to leave our house, and less likely to interact with real human beings.

Social media may seem like it allows us to be in relationship with more people, but does it really? In many cases it just allows us to convince ourselves that we are in relationships with others but is “hearting” someone’s Facebook comment really a relationship. We choose convenience over true relationships. A laughing emoji over getting coffee with a friend at a Starbucks.

Speaking of Starbucks.

When Starbucks started to become big 20-30 years ago, it actually gave people a place to get together, to meet up with a friend, or God forbid, strike up a conversation with a stranger or develop a small local community like in the sitcom Cheers. It went against the later trend of not leaving the house and interacting with humans. Howard Schultz said he was trying to create a third place for people to spend their time. The first being home, the second being work, and the third being Starbucks. But that all changed.

I’ve written before about how Starbucks tried to change that with drive-thrus and online ordering for quick pick-up at the counter to lessen the human interaction.

The next time you go into a Starbucks look around at who is sitting in the store and who orders online and picks up their order to go.

I’ve observed that about 90% of the people sitting in a Starbucks during the day are 50 years old or older. You see an occasional young person on their computer, with over-the-ear-headphones on over their hoodie, but the vast majority of the people having a conversation with someone is over 50. It’s weird, it’s like a young person’s basic instinct to have human interaction is overridden by their inability, so they just observe others having human interactions.

I’ve also observed that 90% of the people who order online, grab their order off the counter then immediately leave are under 50, most are under 40. I understand that not everyone has the time to sit and drink their coffee, but rarely do I see anyone over 50 grab their order and go. The exception to this are DoorDash drivers picking up orders for people who will pay triple the cost to avoid leaving their home.

While the majority of the people grabbing their orders to go seem pretty normal, 90% of the strange people I see in Starbucks order online, grab and go. People wearing pajamas or a Snuggie, men who believe they are women, just overall weird and awkward looking people. In some cases, obese women with blue hair, and a septum nose ring looking like they came straight from an ICE protest or a Lindsay Clancy support rally.

Ironically, the day after writing the last paragraph I was at a Starbucks and an obese woman with blue hair and a septum nose ring literally walked by me on her way to pick up her order and leave. I laughed because I described the character to a T the day before, and in she walked in real life the next day. But even weirder than that, she was wearing eyeglasses with lenses the shape of cat heads. Even I don’t have the imagination to fully match the weirdness of reality.

Starbucks IS changing though. Just two or three years ago, it was impossible to go into a store where I live that didn’t have a trans person working behind the counter. It was like they had to schedule one in for every shift. Today I can’t remember the last time I saw a trans person working at a Starbucks. Maybe it’s because Starbucks isn’t anti-Israel enough or they started to enforce a dress code again and this is deemed as authoritarianism.

I’m not alone in noticing the changing demographics at Starbucks. The new regime has begun to replace their uncomfortable wooden chairs and tables with more comfortable cushioned chairs and couches. They can see who stays and who goes. It seems they are trying to make their stores feel more like a living room for the people who still want human interaction. This goes completely against what the old regime was doing for the last 20 years in trying to remove some of the human interaction that they were creating by making coffee houses popular again. They are going back to the old model that made them successful.

In my opinion, it’s not a coincidence that the people who were fully developed adults (over 25) when the technology that promotes isolation started to appear 20-30 years ago still yearn for human interaction and they still want to leave the house on occasion. While the people who grew up with this isolation technology in their formative years more often prefer to talk to AI in “account service” rather than a human being when trying to resolve a billing issue with their internet provider.

In other words, it’s not just about one group being technologically savvy and the other being inept. One group actually prefers human interaction.

While I don’t think this is all a coincidence, it doesn’t mean that this technology is evil and should never be used, but rather there seems to be a pattern, the technology is sold to us as convenience, yet all of it leads to more isolation and physical inactivity.

It’s estimated that 80% of Americans spend more time at home now than they did 20-30 years ago. Which is odd because less and less people have families now. The average American now spends 1.5 to 2 hours more time at home each day than just a couple of decades ago. I assume this comes from averaging out the week and the weekend, with more and more people rarely leaving home on the weekends anymore. This probably includes more people working from home as well. Two hours a day seems like a lot of extra time being spent at home, I’m not sure where that time would come from unless you eliminated things like going to the gym, the grocery store, restaurants, malls, and children’s sports and activities.

I love being home as much as the next guy, I have my spot on the couch that no one in the family would dare take, but I’m also married with children. An astonishing number of young people today are not looking to get married or have a family, but crazier than that, they aren’t even interested in dating. They prefer or have settled into the idea of being alone, home alone.

While more and more young people struggle financially today, it seems fewer and fewer are willing to take on a roommate. Think about that, young people have been priced out of the housing market, yet many refuse to be burdened with having to live with a roommate, with having to deal with another human being.

I read somewhere that on average; Generation Z has a bigger net worth than Generation X had at age 30. Plus, it wasn’t uncommon in the 1990s for members of Gen X to have multiple roommates in their 20s. In other words, maybe things have always been tough for young people, and the youth of today have been conditioned to think they have it way worse than just a couple of generations ago and just give up.

The conspiracy theorist in me tells me this is not a coincidence but a part of the plan to depopulate the planet. Everything is heading in the direction of living alone in an apartment and not procreating.

I remember seeing a movie in 1995 called Copycat starring Sigourney Weaver. She played a writer who worked from home and had a phobia of leaving her apartment. I thought she was completely crazy and I couldn’t imagine living like that. In 2013, I saw a movie called Her starring Joaquin Phoenix, about a man who had an AI girlfriend. A voice from an operating system that he developed a romantic relationship with. It seemed so cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs that I couldn’t take it seriously at the time. Thirteen years later it’s becoming reality.

Again, I love the conveniences that come with the technology of the past 20-30 years, but I can’t for the life of me think of any technology that has come out during this time that has inspired more real human interaction or physical activity.

Could it all simply be a coincidence, like flipping a coin 50 times and having it come up heads every single time? Or are we subtly being conditioned into isolation and inactivity? Are we voluntarily entering our own personal prison cells and locking the doors behind us?

I understand that social media can create communities that turn into actual human relationships, but I think this is an exception to the rule. And “No”, watching your DoorDash driver through your Ring camera and waiting for him to leave your porch before cracking the door open to say, “Thank you” is not human interaction. Nor is the Amazon driver really your friend.

Does anyone have an example of technology in the past 20-30 years that doesn’t lead to more isolation and inactivity? I can’t think of any.

If we are locked up at home willingly or unwillingly, only taking in what we see and hear from the media and social media, we are easy to control and manipulate.

I hear conservative people say all the time how they met a liberal person in real life, and found they weren’t as crazy as they thought they would be. As well, liberal people surprised to find a conservative person they met in real life wasn’t actually a Nazi.

Once we start interacting with real humans again, the propaganda all starts to fall apart.

Note to self, get out of the house more often, I’m starting to become overwhelmed with what I take in online.