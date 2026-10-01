Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

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Lucy Wyatt's avatar
Lucy Wyatt
Oct 1

Could get tricky if there are rolling blackouts and the internet stops working ....

What will they do then? Go mad or begin to talk to someone?

And not just a problem with tech, but also the inability to do cursive handwriting or read a paper map with a compass. A v damaged generation.

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Pluribus's avatar
Pluribus
Oct 1

Wow Erik. This is uncanny. Look what I wrote in my daily gratitude journal last night:

“Beginning to understand that having a 100% easy and predictable life is dangerously close to being dead

Resolved to start enjoying the vagaries of life”

I was referring to my habit of solitude and the fact that my sense of wellbeing depends greatly on every day being meticulously planned to avoid stress and inconvenience. This week has been particularly “bad” because a few things went wrong and a couple of really good service providers disappointed me.

Life is short. Live it or lose it.

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