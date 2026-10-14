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ThoughtFull
Oct 14Edited

Thanks for breaking down a complex situation, you make is so much easier to understand. Good reminder of how the US decisions and actions are global, and that the US looks out for allies and partners if in our best interest. MAGA

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Sandra Levine
Oct 14

Great analysis of the current rate changes and history! We finally have good business policy once the big money controllers have been had. Follow the money trail, always, is the name of the game. Thank you, Erik. You present it so clearly.

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