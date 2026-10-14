Japanese flag

In 2025, my family and I travelled to Japan and Korea, and during our stay in Tokyo, we visited the Imperial Palace. At this not so impressive park, I read something that said during the 1980s, the land the palace was on was worth more than the island of Manhattan or the state of California at the time. For reference, it is about 1/3 the size of Central Park, with not a lot built on the property.

I was thinking, “How could this possibly be the case?” There is no way. But exaggerated or not, this was evidence that Japanese assets had become massively overinflated at the time and it helped me to better understand how and why Japan was buying up so many U.S. properties in the 1980s. It wasn’t long after this in 1989 that the wheels fell off their economy putting them into a quarter of a century recession.

Before getting into how this all came about, let me explain some important rules on international trade. When a country’s currency is strong, or rather too strong, it’s bad for their exports. When a country’s currency is weaker, it’s better for their exporting. However, you don’t want it to become too weak; you want to find the sweet spot. If your currency is relatively weak in comparison to your trading partners, it means those countries can get more for their buck and will want to buy more of your goods and products.

During the 1980s, interest rates in the U.S. were very high in order to fight high inflation created in the 1970s. These high interest rates strengthened the dollar and made exporting from the U.S. less attractive. This is fine if you don’t have any competition, but Japan was quickly catching up and becoming a more attractive place to import from.

Post WWII Japan.

Following WWII, Japan’s economy was destroyed and they needed to rebuild from the ground up. The U.S. occupied Japan for a period of time with a goal of helping them rebuild their industry in a hurry and become a strong ally and trading partner in the East. During the Korean War, Japan was used as a hub for the U.S. and industry in Japan was used to support the war.

Japan’s economy continued to grow, exporting goods throughout the world, especially to America. Cars, trucks, motorcycles and electronics flooded the U.S. market creating a massive trade imbalance. Japan was exporting much more to the U.S. than they were importing. This imbalance grew over time, helped by a weaker yen and a strong U.S. dollar.

U.S. Treasuries.

As some may know, Japan is the biggest foreign holder of U.S. Treasuries, they own $1.1 trillion of them. This began in the 1980s when Japan needed to invest their revenues derived from exporting to America. U.S. Treasuries were and still are considered a very safe place to invest one’s money. If Japan converted the U.S. dollars they received from trading with the U.S. into yen, it would weaken the dollar and strengthen the yen. This would make importing from Japan less desirable. By keeping the trade revenues in dollars and buying U.S. Treasuries, it accomplished two things. It made the dollar stronger and Americans more willing to import from Japan, and U.S. Treasuries gave Japan a safe investment that paid a high interest.

The Plaza Accord.

By the 1980s, Japan had become the world’s second biggest economy behind the U.S. There was fear that Japan might soon surpass them. In 1985 an event occurred that changed the course of everything, The Plaza Accord of 1985. The Plaza Accord was an agreement between the U.S., Japan, the U.K., France and West Germany that the U.S. dollar was too strong and measures needed to be taken to weaken it to reduce growing international trade balances.

In reality, this was really about the other four countries represented in the Plaza Accord needing Japan to strengthen their yen to protect their own interests, mostly the U.S. and the people who controlled the U.S., the City of London.

Japan agreed and started to convert their dollars to yen causing the yen to quickly increase 46% in strength vs the U.S. dollar. This flood of money into the yen caused an overvaluation of Japanese assets which then led to a Japanese market crash in 1989 and a recession that has lasted over a quarter of a century.

Japan chose to deal with their recession differently than the U.S. dealt with their 2008 financial crisis. In 2008, the U.S. chose to write down bad assets and allow increased foreclosures and unemployment rates to spike. It was the equivalent of filing for bankruptcy, cancelling their debt which hurt a lot in the short-term, but allowed them to recover much quicker.

Japan chose a different path, they chose to keep the bad assets on their books, in order to stave off massive layoffs and foreclosures. This caused the recession, or lack of growth, to last over 25 years.

Japan today.

Japan has been in a stagnant growth cycle for over 25 years. They have maintained interest rates at or near zero this entire time, even having a slightly negative interest rate from 2016-2024. A negative interest rate means it costs you money to essentially have it in a bank, forcing people to put their money to work by investing it.

Lowering interest rates can help a country get out of a recession sooner or minimize the damage a bit, but long-term extremely low interest rates come with a risk. While zero interest rates help economies survive crises, if maintained for too long, they can encourage debt, inflate asset bubbles, keep inefficient businesses alive, hurt savers, and leave central banks with fewer tools to fight future downturns.

Essentially, at or around 0% interest rates, money is too cheap, allowing too many companies to survive, companies that maybe shouldn’t be in business. If you think of it like a person, with interest rates being at zero, what’s to stop you from buying a house or a second house you can’t really afford using a variable rate mortgage? And what’s to stop you from racking up credit card debt? You are fine until the interest rates go up. Keeping rates too low for too long encourages people and companies to be over leveraged, carrying too much debt, kicking the can down the road.

If you think about an economy as being like an engine. Lower interest rates are like running the engine at higher RPMs, creating more horsepower. More horsepower is good, but if you run the engine too hot for too long, it can blow a gasket. I’m sure mechanics and gearheads reading this are rolling their eyes at my overly simplistic analogy, but you get the point.

Japan is now at a time where they know they need to start raising interest rates, but how do they do that without having their economy implode. As I pointed out in a previous article, if the U.S., their biggest trading partner, increases their rates in unison with Japan, the yen won’t become too expensive in comparison. It will lessen the need for Japan to sell off their U.S. Treasuries.

If U.S. Treasuries are sold off too fast, it would be bad for the American financial system and economy. It would cause the treasuries to lose value and interest rates to go up, higher than the Fed is raising them. Japan knows they need to start raising their interest rates and the U.S. knows they need to start buying back some of their debt (U.S. Treasuries).

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trump have been working with Japan to make this transition happen as smooth as possible.

We now have real businessmen who understand how it works making the decisions. Something America has likely never had to this degree before.

I for one am confident they will make this transition work. If I were to guess, I would say the transition may end up being like an earthquake tremor too small to even feel.

A year ago, I assumed we would start to see rate cuts by mid-2026, and certainly not rate increases. This was based on how I saw the health of the U.S. economy. I didn’t factor in the idea that Japan would finally start to raise their rates, having not done it in 26 years. In hindsight, I understand that if the U.S. had started to cut rates when Japan started to raise their rates, it could have created a worse outcome than by temporarily doing what they are currently doing, raising rates in unison.

Sometimes you have to take one for the team, and that is exactly what the U.S. is doing right now. They are looking out for their allies and trading partners, while at the same time protecting the U.S. economy.

Essentially, they are taking one little step back to take two giant leaps forward.