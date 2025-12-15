korean airliner jet with 007 on the side

Sometimes it’s good to go back and look at some historical events to be reminded that there is nothing new under the sun. Corruption, depravity, and murder are as old as time itself. Everything we are experiencing today has been happening for a very long time. The Deep State or Cabal didn’t just appear right before Trump took office in 2017. They didn’t spontaneously form to put a stop to Trump; they’ve been controlling the world for centuries, if not millenniums.

Q post 259, posted on 12/5/2017 says,

RED RED 9/11.

Funds raised vs distributed?

Oversight?

7/10 plane crashes are targeted kills.

Those in the know never sleep.

Q

7 out of 10 plane crashes are targeted kills. Many reading this have already seen this post or have heard others discuss it. To me, this is pretty astonishing. I think the only reason it doesn’t get the attention it deserves is because there are just so many other oddities out there to contemplate that this kind of goes overlooked. Some may find this idea is just too hard to accept; it’s something many don’t want to accept. People really are this evil.

7 out of 10 plane crashes have occurred to kill someone on board. Hundreds of people are killed to take out one or two of them. Human life is worthless to the Cabal. They are perfectly willing to kill 250 innocent people to take out someone with a patent on technology the Deep State either wants for themselves or doesn’t want on the market. Maybe it would reduce the need for Big Oil or Big Pharma. Maybe it would cure cancer. Anything that would lessen their control or hinder their plan cannot be tolerated.

The idea that 7 out of 10 plane crashes are not caused by pilot error or equipment failure must give some comfort to people who are afraid of flying, plane crashes aren’t as random as they once believed. It gives walking down the aisle in first class new meaning. “Please, no Cabal enemies on board, please!” I think if I was sitting in the waiting area waiting to board and saw RFK Jr., Pete Hegseth or Kash Patel, I would take the voucher given out by the airline for giving up your seat to take a later flight.

Think about how many famous people have died from plane or helicopter crashes and consider the possibility that 70% of them were actually murdered. Not necessarily for political reasons, it could be that they were a threat to someone in their industry, witnessed something they weren’t supposed to see, or threatened to speak out about something they could no longer keep silent about.

John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife and sister-in-law. Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper. Patsy Cline. Jim Croce. Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines and Cassie Gaines. Aaliyah (R&B singer). Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna. Vic Morrow (actor). Carole Lombard (actress). Amelia Earhart. Ricky Nelson. Otis Redding. Payne Stewart (golfer). Glenn Miller. Will Rogers. Stevie Ray Vaughan. Ernie Kovacs (comedian). Michael Rockefeller (Rockefeller family). Roberto Clemente. John Denver.

Imagine if I included famous people who died in car crashes, the list would increase tenfold, or how about famous people who survived plane, helicopter and car crashes?

To list a few famous people who died in car crashes, James Dean. Princess Diana. Paul Walker (actor). Jayne Mansfield. Margaret Mitchell (author). Grace Kelly. Tony Scott (director). From what I understand, Paul Walker’s car was likely hit by a missile, and Princess Diana was killed at the scene of the accident. She knew too much about the Royal Family’s dirty secrets to let her walk away.

If 7 out of 10 plane crashes are targeted kills, I would assume 9 out of 10 celebrity suicides are as well. Just think about anyone who crossed paths with the Clintons or who have tried to expose the worldwide child trafficking operation. “Suicided” is the term used to explain a murder made to look like a suicide. Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, Avicii, Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade. It is said that Bourdain witnessed something involving a certain large head, thin necked politician at the Standard Hotel in California.

The famous people I listed are mostly entertainers but what about political leaders who died in plane, helicopter or car crashes? General George S. Patton was murdered in a hospital following a car crash that was designed to take him out. He was killed by members of the American Government because he was anti-communist. Too many foreign leaders have been taken out by the CIA and made to look like accidents for me to even mention. Too many non-famous but influential people as well.

The assassination that I want to focus on today involves a Democrat Congressman from Georgia named Larry McDonald. Larry McDonald was a passenger of Korean Airlines Flight 007 that was shot down by the Soviet Union in 1983.

If you have read at least a few of my articles, you will know that I believe the Soviet Union was completely created and controlled by the City of London, in fact, communism was created by the City of London. Communism was created to be unleashed on Russia like a plague and used to take control of Russia and make them the puppet of the City of London.

My best analogy to explain how the City of London controls or controlled nations and their militaries is a bit obscure, it comes from the 1985 movie Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome. Very Generation X of me I know. In the movie there is a character or rather characters known as Master Blaster. It was a midget who sat on the shoulders of a mentally challenged giant of a man. The midget sat in a harness and told the giant what to do. It was a perfect marriage of brains and brawn. The midget ran the town, and no one stood up to him fearing the giant.

Did anyone catch the Korean flight number was 007? Could they be any more obvious? 007 obviously being the code name of James Bond, the character created by Cabal member Ian Flemming. As a kid I loved James Bond movies, I still do, but I now understand that the character was created to endear the world to England, and more specifically, British Intelligence. It worked on me. James Bond has been like a PR program for the MI6. While the world hates the CIA, the MI6 has received a 60-year pass. The MI6 created the CIA and everything the CIA knows comes from the MI6. The MI6 has controlled the CIA since its inception.

Where does the number 007 come from?

According to Philip Gardiner, author of The Bond Code: The Dark World of Ian Fleming and James Bond, many of the names and symbols that pop up throughout the Bond literary and cinematic universe are, in fact, secret shoutouts to Fleming’s occult leanings.

The U.K.-based Gardiner insists the designation 007 refers to John Dee — a 16th century magician, occultist and spy who signed his letters with the three-digit moniker. In researching his book, he found that Fleming was influenced by such dark figures as British occultist Aleister Crowley and astrologer and psychic Sybil Leek.

It has been said that from the brief time meeting with and much more time studying the occultist Aleister Crowley, Flemming fashioned many of his Bond villains. Aleister Crowley has also been connected to British Intelligence. Some believe he was actually a spy working for the British Intelligence.

What is the official story behind the Korean Airline Flight 007 being shot down by the Soviet Union?

According to Wikipedia,

Korean Air Lines Flight 007 (KE007/KAL007) was a scheduled Korean Air Lines flight from New York City to Seoul via Anchorage, Alaska. On September 1, 1983, the flight was shot down by a Soviet Sukhoi Su-15TM Flagon-F interceptor aircraft. The Boeing 747-230B airliner was en route from Anchorage to Seoul, but owing to a navigational mistake made by the crew, the airliner drifted from its planned route and flew through Soviet airspace. The Soviet Air Forces treated the unidentified aircraft as an intruding U.S. spy plane, and destroyed it with air-to-air missiles, after firing warning shots. The South Korean airliner eventually crashed into the sea near Moneron Island west of Sakhalin in the Sea of Japan, killing all 246 passengers and 23 crew aboard, including Larry McDonald, a United States representative. It is the worst Korean Air disaster to date. The Soviet Union initially denied knowledge of the incident, but later admitted to shooting down the aircraft, claiming that it was on a MASINT spy mission. The Politburo of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union said it was a deliberate provocation by the United States to probe the Soviet Union’s military preparedness, or even to provoke a war. The U.S. accused the Soviet Union of obstructing search and rescue operations. The Soviet Armed Forces suppressed evidence sought by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) investigation, such as the flight recorders, which were released in 1992, after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

The official story is that a paranoid Soviet Union military shot down the plane because they believed the US was using it to spy on them. In hindsight it’s hard to believe the Deep State tried to pass this narrative off as being real, and even more unbelievable that we accepted it. Although at this time, America was in a full fear-frenzy over the Soviet Union and nuclear war.

As a young teenager, I can remember this same year they released a made for TV movie called The Day After, about the aftermath of a nuclear war. It terrified kids everywhere and I’m sure adults as well. Younger people probably don’t realize this but as a teenager during this time, our biggest fear in life was nuclear war. I rewatched the 1983 movie again fairly recently, maybe a couple of years ago, and it is absolutely laughable.

Somewhere, the people in charge of crafting the nuclear war narrative must have been laughing their butts off when they told children to hide under their desks if a nuclear bomb goes off. What won’t we believe? It had to become a game of seeing how far they could and can push us.

A point I would like to make is that at this time, the Cabal, the City of London, was beginning to lose a lot of leverage with Ronald Reagan in office for a couple of years and they were trying their best to create fear, over the top fear. Oh, and let’s not forget about the movie War Games, which came out that year as well. “Shall we play a game?” Ironically enough, that is exactly what all of this was, a game.

Larry McDonald.

According to Wikipedia,

Lawrence Patton McDonald (April 1, 1935 – September 1, 1983) was an American physician, politician and a member of the United States House of Representatives, representing Georgia’s 7th congressional district as a Democrat from 1975 until he was killed as a passenger on board Korean Air Lines Flight 007 when it was shot down by Soviet interceptors. McDonald maintained the most conservative voting record of any Democrat in Congress and crusaded against communism. He became chairman of the John Birch Society in 1983, months before his death. He was remembered as a martyr by American conservatives.

McDonald, who considered himself a traditional Democrat “cut from the cloth of Jefferson and Jackson”, was known for his conservative views, even by Southern Democratic standards of the time. In fact, one scoring method published in the American Journal of Political Science named him the second most conservative member of either chamber of Congress between 1937 and 2002. (the other being Ron Paul) McDonald admired Senator Joseph McCarthy and was a member of the Joseph McCarthy Foundation. He hired former staffers of the House Committee on Un-American Activities to work in his own congressional office to continue their research on left-wing groups, which was shared with law enforcement. He considered communism an international conspiracy. An admirer of Austrian economics and a member of the Ludwig von Mises Institute, he advocated tight monetary policy in the late 1970s against stagflation, and advocated returning to the gold standard. He displayed a portrait of Francisco Franco, the Spanish dictator, in his office. McDonald called the welfare state a “disaster” and favored phasing control of the Great Society programs over to the states. He also favored cuts to foreign aid, which he said, “you could take a chainsaw to”. McDonald co-sponsored a resolution “expressing the sense of the Congress that homosexual acts and the class of individuals who advocate such conduct shall never receive special consideration or a protected status under law”. He advocated the use of the non-approved drug laetrile to treat patients in advanced stages of cancer despite medical opinion that such use was quackery. He was ordered to pay thousands of dollars in a laetrile malpractice lawsuit in 1976. An investigation by the Atlanta Constitution later that year found that a friend of McDonald, a Georgia doctor, was asking patients seeking laetrile treatment to make their checks out to the Larry McDonald for Congress campaign. McDonald opposed the establishment of a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, saying the FBI had evidence that King “was associated with and being manipulated by communists and secret communist agents”. A firearms enthusiast and game hunter, McDonald reportedly had “about 200” guns at his official district residence.

If I hadn’t already said this Wikipedia write up is about Larry McDonald, one could think it was describing Donald Trump. Protect constitutional freedoms, stop foreign aid, tear down and rebuild the welfare system, bring the monetary system back to a gold backed system, eliminate special rights for homosexuals, develop drugs that cure, not simply mask symptoms, and most of all, end communism inside and outside of the US.

One thing not mentioned here is that McDonald was pro-life. On a side note, an interesting legislation that he introduced that may not seem like a big deal to the people reading this but points to his logical thinking was his idea to remove the limitation upon the amount of outside income a Social Security recipient may earn. If you think about it, if you earned social security, you paid into it, why should you be kept from receiving it if you decide to continue to work into retirement years. It’s your money, you paid into it. The man has been dead for 42 years and he’s given me something else to be angry about. LOL!

Larry McDonald and Ronald Reagan were MAGA 1.0, today we are realistically MAGA 2.0. I’ve never heard Trump talk about Larry McDonald, but it’s strange how similar they are in their political beliefs, even 35-40 years apart.

Larry McDonald frequently discussed and promoted theories about the existence of “insiders” who conspire to control the United States through various mechanisms, including communism and the pursuit of a world government. McDonald opposed international organizations and agreements such as the United Nations (UN), the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and other free trade deals, viewing them as steps toward the erosion of U.S. sovereignty and the establishment of a “one world government.” McDonald’s views involved the idea that a secretive power elite with a globalist agenda was conspiring to replace sovereign nation-states with an authoritarian one-world government.

Again, if I said this was Donald Trump one likely wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. Mirror images of one another, almost as though one is completing the mission the other was unable to complete due to being assassinated.

It may be a coincidence, but I have stated in the past that I believe Trump has been a part of the operation to take down the Cabal since at least 1983, the year he broke ground on his first casino. In my opinion, a plan to take down the NY Mafia in conjunction with Rudy Giuliani. Larry McDonald was assassinated the very same year.

Was Trump picking up where Larry McDonald left off? Was he inspired to get into the fight because of McDonald’s death? I believe Trump was more closely but secretly connected to Ronald Reagan than most would assume, is this also the case with Larry McDonald?

I started this article off by saying there is nothing new under the sun. I hope I have presented more evidence to support this claim. What we are experiencing today is nothing new and is the culmination of a plan that was put in place a long time ago.

Hopefully this helps one to understand that none of what we are experiencing today is caution being thrown to the wind, flying by the seat of one’s pants. Trump and his allies aren’t making up the plan as they go. It has been well planned and thought out.

A plan has been put in place that can’t fail, it is being executed in a manner that won’t allow it to fail. It’s no longer a matter of “Nothing can stop what is coming”. It is now, “Nothing can stop what is happening.”