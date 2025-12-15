Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Parker's avatar
Michael Parker
3h

By Far this is the Best Article I have read to date. Finally Light is beginning to Shine on what I have thought for years. Let the Light Shine Brighter and the Rats be exposed and terminated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Erik Carlson
Marie's avatar
Marie
3h

Great great column--yes, remember Lockerbie! 1988. I'm pretty sure that was to get rid of some DEA and DIA agents who had some serious evidence of some kind to present, possibly to Congress, but they were targeted before they could do so. The bomb went off early, over land, instead of over the ocean as planned. Other crashes I remember is the helicopter with Sen John Heinz on it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Erik Carlson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture