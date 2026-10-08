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ThoughtFull's avatar
ThoughtFull
Oct 8Edited

Great take on the Lindsay Clancy madness. I have been truly baffled by how anyone could support Clancy, sheer lunacy. Your piece illuminates how women who are meant to care & nurture have been manipulated to care & nurture the wrong thing. Thank you!

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Tootslilfighter's avatar
Tootslilfighter
Oct 8

I came of age circa Roe and I’ve seen the degradation of society in real time as it happened. 9/2 should be a national holiday, a Ding Dong The CIA asset is finally dead, now let’s do Hanoi Jane, another CIA asset that needs to croak. How the end of WWII spawned these hellions confuses me to this day. One of my theories is that the CIA was big mad because their beloved NAZIs lost and the Dulles brothers were firmly all in the pro-NAZI faction and the hatred Commies won with a big assist from our intelligence community. They knew about the Weimar Republic, the sex change industry in Germany and the overall collapse of society and decided that they preferred it. People describe our current circumstances to the fall of the Roman Empire but I think it’s more closely aligned with the fall of German society and the fallout.

When I respond to something like your post I’m thinking of a quote that I should have onboarded -“‘Tis better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt”

That’s paraphrased from memory so probably not a perfect quote but the truth of it is valid.

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