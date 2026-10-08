To be honest, I tried to avoid the whole Lindsay Clancy story as much as I could straight from the start. It immediately felt like some kind of psyop, and for whatever reason, I felt like sitting this one out. I was and am more interested in the changes happening in our financial system. Real tangible changes and not propaganda. But the Clancy circus kept getting bigger and stranger and louder, to the point it could no longer be ignored. Whether I wanted to follow it or not, it was in my face 24/7 and I couldn’t help but hear about what was being told to the masses.

It wasn’t until Gloria Steinem died on 9/2 at the age of 92 that I realized there was more to this psyop. It wasn’t simply about pointing out how so many liberal women had become so crazy. It was about pointing out how the modern feminist movement led us to where we are today.

The truth is that the modern feminist movement isn’t failing, it has achieved exactly what its creators set out to achieve. The goal of the creators of modern feminism was to get more women into the workplace, and to keep more of them from having and raising healthy, well-adjusted children. The movement has been a huge success.

This isn’t to say that every woman should have children or that no woman should be in the workforce, but rather the propaganda machine was used to make women who did choose to stay home and have children feel like second-class citizens. Financially, a traditional family became harder and harder to achieve. Even if you wanted it, it might be something you couldn’t make work on one income.

For anyone who has been living under a rock the past couple of months, Lindsay Clancy is a mother on trial for murdering her three young children. She admitted to it. Eleven jury members wanted to let her off because her circumstances were deemed to be too overwhelming for her to handle. The lone juror held out refusing to allow her to be exonerated of her acts of evil. That holdout juror just happened to be a black man.

Most people from the left of center all the way over to the right are amazed that Clancy has received support from liberal women, mostly liberal white women. These women doxxing and demonizing the juror who held out. Going as far as asking why the juror couldn’t get past the fact that she killed her own children. To everyone reading this comment, it rightfully comes across as evil and insane. But to the Clancy supporters their support feels empathetic and forgiving and opposition to Clancy seems hateful.

In other words, the Clancy supporters can’t understand why people would want to punish a woman who tragically lost her children, while the other side believes she should be punished for killing them. It’s easy to see which side is rational and which is delusional, but to her supporters what is rational comes across as hate and the control of women. Kind of like how they see pro-life not as protecting babies, but as the control of women. To them, if you believe people shouldn’t have the right to kill innocent babies, you are trying to control women.

Some may ask how these women could support a woman who killed her own children and it is a legitimate question. Are these women evil, crazy, or both? I believe by forgiving Clancy, they are forgiving themselves. To condemn her would be to condemn themselves.

The question I would like to find the answer to, and there is no way to know, is what percentage of the liberal women who support Clancy have had an abortion?

In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that the U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to abortion, thereby overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Did this ruling eliminate women’s ability to have an abortion? Not at all, in fact abortion rates have actually increased since the decision. The reason Roe v. Wade was protected so fiercely for almost 50 years is that it allowed women who aborted their babies to believe they did nothing wrong.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has forced women who have aborted their babies to now wrestle with the morality of it. Any chink in the armor on abortion protection forces them to reassess the morality of their actions. In my opinion, deep down inside they fully understand the graveness of their actions but try to suppress it. If something is not illegal, then they can more easily convince themselves that it is not immoral.

A 2020 PEW study found that 56% of liberal white women ages 18-29 reported a diagnosis of a mental health condition, with a majority being on at least one medication for their condition, compared to 27% of conservative white women who were diagnosed. The number dropped to 40% for liberal white women between ages 30-39 and no data was given for women over 39 years of age.

The majority of young liberal white women in America are diagnosed with a mental health condition. More than twice that of their conservative counterparts in the same age group. How is this possible? Do women with mental health issues naturally gravitate towards liberalism or does adopting liberalism cause cognitive dissonance which leads to mental health issues?

17% of pro-choice women between the ages of 18-49 reported having had an abortion, while 8% of pro-life women in the same age group reported it. No data was collected for women over 49, but the numbers are assumed to be higher, if not considerably higher because many of them lived through the 1970s when abortion was first glorified as a woman’s right.

Are pro-choice women who have had an abortion more likely to reject the notion that abortion is a sin, trying to convince themselves they have done nothing immoral, leading to the exaggerated rates of mental health issues? Of the pro-life women who have had abortions, are they more likely to accept the notion that they have sinned, maybe even given that sin up to Christ and therefore are better able to let go of it, leading to the much lower rates of mental health issues and drug usage?

I would argue that many of the pro-life women who have had abortions, likely became pro-life after the fact. Realizing that they were wrong in aborting their child.

In reality, the issues go well beyond abortion. Modern feminism didn’t just tell women it was their right to abort their unwanted pregnancies, but it convinced them that the traditional role of a woman was something they shouldn’t even pursue.

Women were encouraged, if not forced into the workplace. This meant that two people in a household could now be taxed. Two incomes allowed the cost of things like houses, cars, college, literally everything to go up. To continue on with traditional family roles meant financial struggle in many cases, especially in more recent times.

More and more women chose to not have children or to have them much later in life. For those who chose to have children, a nearly impossible role was created, the working mom. Strapped with the responsibility of working full-time AND being a mom. Double the weight loaded into their rucksack.

Divorce was a rare occurrence in the 1950s. Suddenly 50% of marriages that started in the 1970s were ending in divorce. Working moms became single moms. Children became latchkey kids. The lives of everyone became more difficult, all by design.

In 1972, 40% of American women considered themselves “very happy”, while 10% were “not very happy.” Today, 30% of American women consider themselves “very happy”, while 20% are “not very happy.” “Very happy” women is down 25%, and the percentage of “not very happy” women doubled.

This is not progress.

Some women in America have rejected what the propaganda machine has told them to believe, value, and do. They have done what they believe deep down inside is right for them. Whether that is to work or stay at home, to have children or not, to have children and work, or to have children and not work. They have made these decisions on their own, not based on what society has told them. These are the women who likely make up most of the women who consider themselves “very happy.”

The women who have made their life choices to appease society, rather than what feels right to them, likely make up the 20% that consider themselves to be “not very happy.”

In my opinion, there is no one right answer, no “one-size-fits-all”. There is only doing what is right for you, or doing what appeases society. If there is an uptick in crazy women in America, it likely stems from an increase in the number of women living their lives to appease society, rather than doing what is right for them.

Cognitive dissonance from ignoring one’s inherent morals and values while adopting those of society. Adopting societal morals and values designed to make you miserable.

The next time you see a blue-haired Karen screaming hate, understand they are probably living their life far from their inherent morals and values, and this is the real reason they are so miserable.