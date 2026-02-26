chess all white pieces one black king

I stole this title from my pastor’s sermon this past week. Obviously, this is a reference to WWII, but he was using the analogy to show how Christians are currently living their lives between Christ’s death and resurrection and his second coming. But I feel it doesn’t just describe the spiritual world but the physical world, not that one can really separate the two. The physical world and the spiritual world exist together. We are in the middle of a spiritual war that is being fought in the physical world.

The Cabal hasn’t just enslaved us physically; their ultimate goal is to steal our souls. They work for their master, Satan.

“The plan to save the world” isn’t just about freeing us from our debt slavery, and our physical bondage, it is about freeing us from our spiritual bondage. It is about breaking us free from our spiritual chains. We aren’t being set free to wander the desert aimlessly, we are being set free to run to the arms of Christ. This is where this is all leading.

D-Day.

D-Day, June 6, 1944, was the Allied invasion of Normandy, France, in WWII, marking the start of the liberation of Nazi-occupied Western Europe. As the largest amphibious invasion in history, it involved nearly 160,000 troops from the U.S., UK, Canada, and other nations landing on five code-named beaches. The goal was to establish a foothold in France, liberating it and defeating Nazi Germany. Allied forces targeted a 50-mile stretch of the Normandy coast, code-named Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword. It is often referred to as the beginning of the end of World War II, shifting the momentum toward the Allies. Despite its success, D-Day was costly, with over 10,000 Allied casualties along with thousands of German, French, and others.

V-Day.

V-E Day (Victory in Europe Day) marks May 8, 1945, the formal, unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany to Allied forces, ending World War II in Europe. It followed Hitler’s “suicide” and the fall of Berlin, triggering widespread celebrations across the U.S., UK, and Europe. The 1945 date signaled the end of six years of war on the continent.

German forces surrendered on all fronts, with initial papers signed on May 7 in Reims, France, and a final, formal ratification in Berlin on May 8, 1945. It marked the conclusion of the “total war” in Europe, relieving the immense strain of conflict. However, it did not end World War II entirely, as fighting continued in the Pacific against Japan until V-J Day in August 1945.

WWII lasted 2,191 days, about six years. The U.S. was in the war for 1,365 of those days, about 3 and 3/4 years. From D-Day to V-E Day was 335 days, and V-J Day came just 93 days after V-E Day. 74% of WWII was fought before D-Day, the day referred to as being the beginning of the end.

If one overlays WWII and Christianity, it’s easy to see the similarities. Most of the spiritual war was fought before Christ came into the world. Christ’s death and resurrection could be considered D-Day, the beginning of the end. When Christ suffered and ultimately died on the cross, his last words were, “It is finished.” This meant the war was over. Sin and death had been conquered. Satan had been defeated.

While Satan has been defeated, we are still in the middle of a war, there is still sin and evil in the world. Following his death, Christ resurrected from the dead, he taught his disciples, he filled them with the Holy Spirit, he ascended to Heaven. His disciples dedicated their lives to teaching the Gospel which resulted in the creation of Christianity at the cost of their own lives. But until the Second Coming of Christ, evil will still persist.

Now let’s overlay WWII with the spiritual war and “the plan to save the world.” How many times did Q mention spiritual forces, or spiritual battles or spiritual warfare? It’s mentioned 17 times in the drops. Q often quotes Ephesians 6:10-18 directly.

The Armor of God 10 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. 11 Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. 13 Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. 14 Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, 15 and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. 16 In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. 17 Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. 18 And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people.

It’s clear by Apostle Paul’s writing in Ephesains that while Satan and death had been defeated at the cross, evil still persists and we need to protect ourselves against it.

D-Day was the beginning of the end of WWII. The Axis Powers had been defeated, yet the war dragged on for over a year. Death and destruction didn’t end on D-Day but a scenario where the Axis Powers could win the war no longer existed.

Christ’s death on the cross was a “death nail” to the Evil One, yet evil still persists. God’s people still suffer, and will continue to suffer until the Second Coming, when everything will become whole again.

One could argue “the fall of the Cabal” happened the day Trump was elected president in 2016, but evil still persists. The Cabal can’t win the war, they’ve lost the game of chess, but they still have moves that can be made. They can drag out the war and the game a little longer, but there is no path to victory for them to take.

After Christ ascended to Heaven, many of his followers believed his second coming would occur in a matter of weeks or months. They lost patience, they lost hope, they became “black pilled” and walked away from the movement. Does this sound familiar?

If the beginning of the end of WWII was D-Day, and Satan was defeated at the cross, and the Cabal was defeated in 2016, what is the MAGA equivalent of V-Day or the Second Coming?

I believe it will be the end of debt slavery. A reconstructed financial system that works for the people and not against them. If you remove the Cabal’s control of the financial system, you take away all their power to control. They can no longer control through the media, organized religion, the school system, the medical system or the political system.

For some it may feel as though we are losing the war, but the war is already over, we’ve already won. We are now just living out the days between D-Day and V-Day.