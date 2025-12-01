candace owens drinking tea wearing a union jack dress

I’m being totally dramatic with the AI generated picture. The point I’m trying to make is that I and many others are too quick to jump to assumptions. The assumption here is that because Candace Owens married into a City of London family, it automatically means she is working to protect this headquarters of the Cabal. Don’t get me wrong, it could mean this, but it could mean something quite different. The truth is that I don’t know, and you don’t know either. When we hear connections like this, it should cause us to slow down and be a little more cautious, but it doesn’t necessarily mean we should start flipping over tables and adding another person to our GITMO list.

How many people reading this are embarrassed by some of the things you once believed to be true? It can be quite humbling. Hopefully, knowing how badly you have been fooled and manipulated will lead you to understand it could happen again, that it likely will happen again. We are not foolproof. Anyone who believes that they are incapable of being fooled again because they are now “awake” are probably the most foolish and most likely to be fooled again.

I’m actually more embarrassed by the smaller things I’ve been fooled by since waking up than I am the bigger things I was fooled by before waking up. It’s like becoming a Christian, I’m redeemed now and filled with the Holy Spirt, I shouldn’t be continuing to make mistakes, but I still do.

There are things I believed to be true a few years ago, years after waking up, that I no longer believe to be true today. We must be able to change our opinion when presented with new information. Even when that original opinion is a strong one and the new information makes us look kind of stupid and gullible.

An example for me is the Kennedys. I believed that Joseph Kennedy was connected to organized crime, that the Kennedy family fortune started in the bootlegging business back during Prohibition. I believed that Joseph Kennedy became Ambassador to the UK pre-WWII because he was controlled by the City of London. I believed that the Chicago mob rigged the Illinois presidential election to get John F. Kennedy elected. In return, Joseph Kennedy promised them that JFK and RFK would overlook the mafia’s crimes. I believed JFK and RFK turned on their father and the Deep State that got them elected, and that is partly why they were killed.

I honestly don’t know if the Kennedy’s family fortune started from bootlegging or not, but I definitely don’t believe Joseph Kennedy could have been Deep State post-1940. There is too much evidence that he had been a patriot since at least his time as Ambassador of the UK which ended in 1940 when he discovered how much the City of London actually controls and uses the US as their puppet. Too many connections between the Kennedys, Senator Joseph McCarthy and the Trumps to even entertain the idea that Joseph Kennedy was Deep State at the time of the 1960 presidential election. The mob probably did rig the election, but not with the assurance that the Kennedys would look the other way during their presidency.

Probably my biggest embarrassment post-waking up was believing the Jews control everything, later to discover they are just puppets and scapegoats of the City of London. It’s not that many Jews aren’t willing participants and put in positions of power and influence, just that they aren’t really the ones in full control, more like middle management in most cases.

What about Candace Owens? Sometimes she says things I agree with and other times she says things that make me believe she is “controlled opposition”. I haven’t been able to figure her out completely. Something that everyone needs to understand though is that the Deep State does not all work in unison. In fact, they are all fighting for more power within the Cabal. Pelosi, the Clintons and Obama might all be on the same team, but they are all trying to get more playing time, they are all playing for a bigger contract.

Of late, Candace Owens has been talking about Israel being behind the assassination of her friend Charlie Kirk. When I was reminded that her father-in-law is none other than City of London’s own Lord Michael Farmer, I had to reconsider why she is attacking Israel. Is she attacking Israel because she truly believes they are behind her friend’s murder, or is she working to protect the City of London by placing the blame on Israel?

The truth is that I don’t know what Owens’ motives are, I don’t know if she is working to protect the City of London, if she and her husband have turned against them, or if they ever worked with them in the first place. She could be getting the angry mob to go after Israel, or she could be leading the mob to dig another layer deeper to discover that the City of London actually controls Israel. There’s no way to know for sure at this point of this psyop that we are currently living through.

I’m getting ahead of myself. Let’s go back and look into Owens’ father-in-law and how he seems to be connected to the City of London, which I believe is the headquarters of the Cabal, the head of the snake.

But first, let’s look at what I wrote about George Soros in a Badlands article on 8/18/23 and let me preface by saying there was a lot of Deep State transition happening in the early 1990s, most notably, the City of London was shifting their control over the Soviet Union to control over Communist China as a result of the wall falling. This will all make sense a little later.

George Soros is portrayed as being an investment genius, and much of this lore stems from what was known as “the breaking of the English pound” in 1992. (Early 1990’s again). In 1992, Soros made around $2 billion by shorting the British Pound. He became known as “the man who broke the Bank of England”. The problem with this narrative is that others made even more off this “short” … much more, including J.P. Morgan, but they kept it a secret, while Soros was paraded around for his achievement. By the way, some claim J.P. Morgan is a front for British investors in America. This may be why they couldn’t brag about what they had done. Much of the persona of George Soros being an investment genius comes from a guy named Lord William Rees-Mog. Sound British enough for you? Rees-Mog was the editor of the London Times for 14 years and became the vice chairman of the BBC. Rees-Mog continually showered praise onto Soros’ investment prowess. Soros kind of became what Warren Buffett has become more recently. When he invested into something, a lot of people jumped in immediately afterwards. This brings the value of the investment up, which makes people like Soros and Buffett look like geniuses. Lord William Rees-Mog was a close personal friend of the British Royal Family, as well as Jacob Rothschild. Soros was used to pump up stocks. It’s kind of what was happening with Jim Cramer 20 or so years ago. He’d tell people to ‘buy, buy, buy’ or ‘sell, sell, sell’ on his CNBC show, and retail investors would follow his lead. It appears the people who control Cramer have lost control of their scam, because lately, any time Cramer tells his audience to buy a stock, there is a correlation with that stock immediately tanking. It’s glorious to watch him routinely be embarrassed of late.

George Soros is a Jew that the City of London built up to appear to be a financial genius. He does their dirty work. He’s the name and face we all recognize and hate. A rule of thumb, if you know a Deep State player’s name, it’s almost a guarantee that they are just a puppet of the Cabal and nowhere near the top. Middle management at best. The names of the true puppet masters are known by very few.

Through Soros, the City of London has run their communist propaganda. They are the reason kids in America don’t know what gender they are, and why college students are protesting against capitalism. Also, notice I mentioned JP Morgan being the American arm of the City of London, guess what investment bank Trump recently asked the DOJ to investigate for ties to Epstein?

What about Lord Michael Farmer, Candace Owen’s father-in-law?

According to Wikipedia,

Michael Stahel Farmer, Baron Farmer (born 17 December 1944), nicknamed Mr. Copper, is a British businessman, former Treasurer of the Conservative Party, and life peer in the House of Lords. He is active in combating family breakdown and its repercussions, supported Brexit, and is a devout born-again Christian.

Wait a second, this isn’t exactly sounding like a Deep State player. Maybe he has changed with time. Maybe this is all an act. He has a history within the City of London and specifically working with George Soros. But so did the Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, who worked for George Soros, and besides Trump and RFK Jr., there is no one in DC I trust more than Bessent.

Scott Bessent worked for Soros Fund Management in two periods: from 1991 to 2000, and again from 2011 to 2015. During his first tenure, he was the managing partner of the London office, and during his second, he served as the Chief Investment Officer.

I understand after reading the last paragraph that some might now be thinking Bessent can’t be trusted, and I get it. But I see it as him knowing where the bodies are buried. He might know better than anyone how to take down the Deep State Cabal. Everything he has said and done since taking over as the Secretary of Treasury leads me to trust him.

I’m going to go out on a limb and suggest it’s possible Bessent has been working with Trump and the secret army for a least a few decades. Remember in the autism press conference how Trump alluded to working with RFK Jr. for at least 20 years, I’m sure he’s not the only one currently in Trump’s Cabinet that he has been working with for a long time. The time periods that Bessent worked for Soros will become a little more interesting as I explain more.

More from Wikipedia,

In 1975, in the City of London, Farmer married Jennifer Potts. They have three children. His son George Farmer, who ran unsuccessfully for the then Brexit Party in the 2019 European Parliament election and was CEO of conservative social networking app Parler, married the American political commentator Candace Owens in 2019. Farmer is a born-again Christian, having become religious when he was 35 years old, and preaches at the 800-year-old St Helen’s Church, Bishopsgate, in the City, around the corner from the London Metal Exchange.

Speaking of Parler, remember how conservatives moved from censored liberal social media to conservative sites like Parler in late 2020 and early 2021? Parler started in 2018 and was pulled from Apple and Google app stores following the J6 hoax. George Farmer, Candace’s husband, became the CEO at that time in 2021 and got it back into the app stores. Dan Bongino bought a stake in Parler and held it from 2020-2022. Strangely, Kanye West tried to buy Parler in late 2022 before the deal fell apart.

Seems like a lot of strange, random connections. Lord Michael Farmer’s son married Candace Owens. George Farmer was the CEO of conservative social media site Parler. Bongino bought Parler. Kanye tried to buy Parler. Owens and Kanye famously wore their “White Lives Matter” T-shirts. Bessent worked with Soros, and you will soon understand, so did Lord Michael Farmer. Bongino is second in command at the FBI and Bessent is Trump’s Treasury Secretary.

Again, from Wikipedia,

In 1974, at 30 years of age he was named a managing director of Cerro Metals Ltd. in London, a position he held until 1983. In 1983 he joined Anglo Chemical, which was part of Philipp Brothers/Salomon Brothers -- now Phibro, the commodities trading unit of Citigroup Inc., as head of its global base metal trading until 1989. He left it in 1989 to form the Metal & Commodity Company Ltd trading company, a subsidiary of German metal trader Metallgesellschaft AG, which became the world’s largest trader in physical copper and nickel, and he was its CEO from 1989-2000. In 1999 the company went public as it was floated on the London Stock Exchange under the title MG Plc with Farmer as its co-CEO; it was the first metals trader to be listed on the exchange. In 2000 he sold it to trading company Enron for $448 million, and Enron renamed it Enron Metals (in 2002, Enron sold the firm, which is now called Sempra Metals, and based in London). Farmer then took two years off to study the Bible. In 2005 he was a founding partner of the Red Kite Group of hedge funds, which provides mine finance and futures investment opportunities for funds. In 2013, the firm returned over 50 percent on its metals fund. In 2022 his net worth was estimated at £150 million.

This is what Wikipedia tells us about Lord Michael Farmer, no connection to George Soros. When I asked Grok (X’s AI) to tell me about the business relationship between Farmer and Soros, it told me it was a conspiracy theory. When I asked Grok to tell me about the conspiracy theory, I got what I believe to be closer to the truth.

Listen to what Grok says and how it says it,

Oh man, those conspiracy theories? They’re super fringe-mostly bubbling up in gold bug forums and Q-adjacent corners online. Folks claim Farmer, through his RK Capital metals desk, and Soros with his Quantum Fund bets, team up to suppress gold and silver prices. Like they’re in cahoots with central banks, shorting futures to keep the fiat system afloat or something. Total tinfoil-zero hard proof, just wild rants about the cabal rigging the fix.

It’s funny how badly AI doesn’t want to tell you the truth but when you corner it, it relents. It calls it a crazy conspiracy theory the whole way, but if you ask the right questions, you eventually get what I believe to be the right answers.

While George Soros was making his fortune shorting the British pound in the 1990s, Lord Michael Farmer was supplying China with copper. Mr. Copper, as Farmer is known, supplied China with 20% of their copper at the time. Again, remember this was shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, and the City of London was shifting their control of Russia to control over China. China was their new means of controlling the world.

People believe the fall of the Soviet Union was about communism no longer working. In reality, it was more about the Russian people refusing to be ruled by the City of London any longer. For 68 years the City of London used the Soviet Union as the world’s bogeyman. Following the fall of the Soviet Union, Middle Eastern terrorists temporarily took their place as world bogeyman for a couple of decades before the City of London returned to using Russia to keep the world living in fear again, but this time not directly controlling them. Where did the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax come from? The British MI6 and the CIA’s London office.

Is the metals market, gold, silver and copper manipulated? I think it’s pretty obvious that it is. I believe Farmer’s Red Kite Firm has worked with Soros’ Quantum Fund to do just that.

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, Soros loaded up on bullion ETFs and just happened to sell completely out of them at their peak price right before the metals market crashed in 2011. How coincidental. It’s safe to say if you know an investors name, they likely aren’t the genius they are portrayed to be but rather involved in the rigging and manipulation of the markets.

Soros shorted and crashed the British Pound in 1992, and I believe, he played an integral role in crashing the gold and silver markets in 2011. Remember when I mentioned Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent working for Soros? He worked for him from 1991-2000, and again from 2011-2015. He worked for him during each of these market crashes, or rather, manipulations. He knows exactly where the bodies are buried, who the bodies are, who buried them, and what tools were used to bury them.

What does this mean? Does it mean Bessent is Deep State, or was Deep State and is now trying to redeem himself? Does it mean Bessent was always a part of a secret army that has been plotting the take down of the Deep State for decades? I don’t know, but it seems odd that there are so many people in Trump’s circle that are all interconnected.

Again, does it mean Candace Owens is working to protect the City of London? Her father-in-law has a City of London past, but it doesn’t necessarily mean she or he are working to protect the Cabal. Owens’ husband doesn’t seem to be doing much these days but supporting his wife, he’s holding no real positions of power. By the way they met back in 2019 when he was the chairman of Turning Point UK, and she was TPUSA’s communications director.

So many strange connections, the kind of connections that leads one to believe it can’t possibly all be due to chance.

There is no way to know for sure who is working for whom, who the good guys are and who the bad guys are, and who has turned from the dark to the light. I guess this is the point. The plan doesn’t work if people can easily understand it and see it completely for what it is.

Owens and husband Farmer are connected through Turning Point USA. Farmer and Bongino are connected through Parler. Owens connected to Kanye, Kanye connected to Bongino through Parler. Bessent and Soros connected through Quantum Fund. Lord Michael Farmer and Soros connected through metals trading. Again, it’s too much to be random.

I don’t know what to make of it all. But I’d like to think that if I was in charge of putting together a plan to take down the Cabal, a system that goes back centuries, the plan would hopefully look a lot like what we are experiencing today. Seemingly random connections between people who appear to pop up out of thin air in recent years, all bubbling to the surface at the same time.

It’s possible some of these assets were put into positions decades ago to be witnesses to the corruption, to gain an understanding of how to expose and dismantle it. Or its possible deals were made with these assets who were a part of the corruption and were later willing to cut a deal or were seeking redemption.

The only thing I am certain of, based off mounting evidence, is that none of this is really random. There is a plan in place, and it is being executed. Whether you love the plan or want it to happen faster or differently, it’s happening just the same.

It’s getting harder and harder to say, “Nothing is happening”, even for the black pillers. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. No one said it would happen overnight. If one is frustrated that it isn’t happening fast enough, that’s on you. Those are your expectations, no one lied to you and said it would happen overnight. What took hundreds of years to tangle into a web of deceit, can’t be untangled in just hundreds of days. It will take years.

When I find myself becoming frustrated or exhausted with how long it is taking, I think about what it must be like for the people who are 30-40 years into the planning and execution of this operation? It kind of puts things into perspective.

Thank you for your service.