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Mrs Mee Audrey's avatar
Mrs Mee Audrey
3d

Great Article! Thank You!

A favorite quote of mine...

"The Truth is Learned, never told" -The MG Show

If people would go look at his fruit and look past the narratives, propaganda and psyops, they might just see how President Trump & Melania and all who know and work with them, are truly Making America Great, Real, Safe, Healthy, Prosperous, Mighty and Strong Again for now and the future of Our Beautiful Country. 🙏🇺🇲🌟

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Bob Cousins's avatar
Bob Cousins
3d

Melania was a fantastic insight into her life and the Trump Presidency.

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