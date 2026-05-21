Donald and Melania Trump holding hands from behind

Melania.

The documentary Melania released on January 30th is a film directed by Brett Ratner and released by Amazon MGM Studios. It gives an inside look at Melania Trump’s life over the twenty days leading up to Donald Trump’s second inauguration. The film focuses on her preparations as First Lady. She maintained control over the film by being an executive producer.

Melania was a surprise hit; it had the biggest grossing opening weekend of any documentary in the past decade. During its opening weekend, the film faced some controversy, not just because of who she is or who she is married to, but because of the film’s director Brett Ratner.

Who is director Brett Ratner? He has directed blockbusters that have grossed over two billion in total. The Rush Hour franchise, Red Dragon, X-Men: The Last Stand, and The Family Man to name a handful. Ratner was a big-time movie director in Hollywood until he was blacklisted during the Me Too movement in 2017 and hadn’t worked in Hollywood again until Melania.

Ironically, or not, the most recent release of three million Epstein file documents was released on the same day the documentary Melania was released. It was quickly discovered that Brett Ratner was in the files. There is a picture of him cuddling with a female on a couch. On the same couch is Jeffrey Epstein and another female. Both females have their faces blacked out. The picture seems pretty damning. Why would Donald Trump allow Ratner to direct and work so closely with his beloved wife? It doesn’t make any sense.

Brett Ratner explained that the female he is cuddling with on the couch was his fiancée at the time. He said the picture was taken around twenty years ago, before Epstein was arrested the first time. Ratner said this was his first and only encounter with Epstein. Assuming he is telling the truth, and I have no reason not to believe him, this puts a very different perspective on things. Again, Donald Trump trusted Ratner enough to direct and work closely with his wife in the making of her documentary, Ratner had to be fully vetted.

When we see a blacked out face in the Epstein files, we automatically assume they are a victim of abuse, and likely underage. Trump was originally reluctant to release the Epstein files calling them “a hoax” and saying, “innocent people would be hurt”. He obviously understands that some of the Epstein files are real, but some are very fake. In my opinion, Obama’s FBI created fake pictures or altered pictures to muddy the waters, to poison the well. Essentially, creating a situation where if some are provably fake, then you can’t trust any of them to be authentic.

Imagine if a picture of you with one of your children was in the “files” and they blacked out his or her face. The act of blacking out the face makes it appear you are doing something immoral and depraved. What if you were just sitting on a couch watching a movie with your 12-year-old son or daughter? My wife isn’t exactly a large human being; I can’t imagine what could be said of me with a quick swipe or two of a black Sharpie pen over my wife’s face in a picture. Ratner’s fiancée was in her 20’s when the picture was taken of her. It’s not always easy to tell how old someone is when their face is blacked out, and we immediately assume someone is a victim when their identity is hidden.

Who blacked out the face of Ratner’s fiancée in the picture, when did they do this and what was their motivation? In my opinion, the FBI has given us no reason to trust them, even during Trump’s first term. I don’t believe it was until Trump was re-elected that many of the deep state swamp dwellers were rooted out, and they likely still aren’t completely gone yet. One can understand Trump’s reluctance in releasing anything the FBI has on file.

In my opinion, once Obama was in office, he immediately worked to discredit everything the FBI had on Epstein and the people associated with him. My evidence for this, not a word was spoken of Epstein during Obama’s eight years. This and the fact that so many elites felt comfortable publicly associating with Epstein after his original conviction. To put it simply, they never thought Hilary would lose.

Brett Ratner had a reputation of being a bit of a playboy and has been accused of inappropriate behavior by some actresses in Hollywood. Mind you, I have no reason to trust Hollywood actresses, many of whom would say or do just about anything for fame. They aren’t above destroying someone’s life to get ahead.

As we witnessed with the public persecution of Michael Jackson in the 1990s, when one stands up to the deprived system, not only are their lives destroyed, but the depravity they despise so much is projected onto them. The depraved elites not only take you out for standing up to them, but they make your mere existence a stain on humanity.

As different as Michael Jackson and Donald Trump may seem to be on the surface, what they stand for and how they’ve been attacked by the Cabal is very similar. Trump had a preview of how he would be treated when he saw his friend Michael Jackson first go through it. He knew what was awaiting him when he came down the escalator with his wife in 2015.

The Grammys.

The 2026 Grammys that occurred two days after the release of Melania, was a coordinated attack on Trump. Jokes made insinuating Trump’s involvement with Epstein got cheers from the crowd of Satanic pedophiles. This freak show of self-adoring megalomaniacs who regularly incite hate and violence from their fans preached about how only love can conquer the hate that comes from their opposition, groups like MAGA led by Trump. I honestly don’t understand how one can endure any awards show that took place during the past decade, I could barely sit through a 5-minute recap of the show.

I can’t imagine anyone who suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome will watch the documentary Melania, and I think the makers of the film understand this. I believe the movie was made to influence those with an open mind, those who aren’t permanently broken. What the audience sees is a family that loves and respects each other. A family that loves their country for everything it stands for and everything it has given them.

What Ratner shows us in his film is a family with a tireless pursuit to restore their country, desiring for America to be better than it has ever been in their lifetime. The movie reminds one that the Trumps don’t need this. They don’t need the abuse and attacks. They don’t need the 18-hour days. It’s a burden and responsibility they gladly endure. The film shows the respect, humility and love the Trumps have for each other and their country. It is easier to see this behind the scenes, away from the press conferences and podiums. The film humanizes the Trump family, as much as you can humanize a family who has gold toilets. LOL!

For the 4-6% that are lost forever, they will never see the things that you and I see. They won’t pick up on the emphasis of Michael Jackson’s music in the documentary and connect the parallels between him and Trump. They won’t recognize that Melania and Donald have a real marriage and not a “show” marriage. They won’t see that the Trump kids love and respect their father, nor will they see how tirelessly he works.

They will only see what they are capable of seeing, and that’s fine, not everyone will come around, and we need to be okay with this. This documentary was made for the people who are capable of questioning the narrative. I’m sure many people who are still on the fence when it comes to the Trumps, walked away from this movie with a different opinion of them than they had going in. Just another one of those touches that add up over time.

For the people waiting for a monumental event to occur that will wake up the masses, this is how it is actually occurring. Slowly and gradually. People experiencing things differently than they have been told to believe. The truth can’t be forced upon people; they have to experience it.