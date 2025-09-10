Jesus speaking to his Disciples

The Messianic Secret is defined as Jesus trying to control the timing and nature of his revelation to avoid premature misunderstanding or crowds that might hinder his mission of teaching and proclaiming the Kingdom of God.

There is a lot to unpack here. According to the Gospel writers, on at least five occasions, after performing miracles, Jesus asked the people not to tell anyone about the miracles that he performed. After bringing a 12-year-old girl back to life, after healing a leper, after healing a deaf and mute man, after giving a blind man back his sight, and after removing a demonic spirit from a boy that was causing seizures in him, Jesus told them not to tell anyone. But why?

Jesus came to Earth and spent three years spreading the good word of the Gospel. It seems strange that he would ask people to not speak about the miracles that he performed. Wouldn’t this help spread the Gospel to more people? It would but he had a plan, and that plan required timing. In order for the timing of that plan to play out according to scripture, there needed to be a controlled awakening of the people.

With news of his miraculous healing powers, crowds began to become too big, too overwhelming, which hindered what Jesus needed to do, and when he needed to do it. He needed to control the size of the crowds and the timing of their awakening. Thousands of people lining up to be healed meant Jesus couldn’t move about freely from town to town, preaching the Gospel. He couldn’t allow his healing powers to overshadow the reason he came to Earth, which was to preach the Gospel and to conquer death.

As the definition of the Messianic Secret also said, Jesus wanted to avoid misunderstandings. He didn’t want the people to misunderstand the true purpose of his coming to Earth, but he also didn’t want news of his miracles to be misconstrued. As an example, the Pharisees and Sadducees accused him of using demonic forces to remove demonic spirits.

The Bible speaks specifically of 37 miracles that Jesus performed. It also said he performed too many to be mentioned. But of those specific 37 miracles, 7 of them involved removing demonic spirits. Demons that caused torment, seizures, violence and confusion. Conditions that we might call depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, or epilepsy today. How about transgenderism, could that be demonically inspired? Dare I say Trump Derangement Syndrome?

Please don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying every mental, emotional, or physical ailment is due to demonic possession, but is it possible that at least some of them are? If roughly 20% of the miracles that the Bible specifically describes Jesus performing involved removing demons, which alleviated mental, emotional and physical ailments, who is to say that same percentage doesn’t exist today. What if the percentage of issues people have today isn’t higher than 20% demonic possession? Do people believe we currently exist in a more godly or less godly society today? It makes sense to me that the world has more demonic spirits today than during the time Jesus walked the planet.

Getting back to the Messianic Secret, Jesus taught his Disciples things he didn’t teach the crowds that gathered to hear him speak. He didn’t believe they were ready for what he had to say. He even told the Disciples not to share what he taught them in secret with others.

Why wouldn’t Jesus want everyone to know the full truth? He didn’t think they were ready to have it all dropped on them, at least while he was still with us in body. Some weren’t capable of accepting the full truth. He must have known it was too overwhelming for some. The crowds knowing the full truth wouldn’t allow him to execute his plan the way it was designed.

Is any of this starting to sound familiar?

Not long ago out of curiosity I looked up Rumble’s annual revenue to compare it to YouTube’s annual revenue. Rumble is the site that allows more freedom of speech and used by many of the people in the “truth movement” who are trying to get the truth out to the public. YouTube is obviously very censored, kicking many people off the platform for saying anything that goes against the mainstream media’s narrative.

Looking into this, I was under the impression that Rumble and sites that seem to allow more free speech were really starting to tick up, to grow. I discovered that YouTube’s annual revenue is about 525 times greater than Rumble. Wow, not even close. I understand that it doesn’t mean this exactly, but it’s like for every one person on Rumble being exposed to the truth, there are 525 on YouTube being exposed to just about anything.

It was kind of deflating. I thought we were making so much more progress. Trump is a big proponent of Rumble, why hasn’t it grown more? Why hasn’t TruthSocial grown more for that matter? The only answer that makes sense to me is that these platforms need to remain smaller, for now. Trump is the most powerful man alive today, who holds the most powerful position on Earth. At any point if Trump wanted to, he could shut down YouTube and make Rumble the only platform to stream videos. At any point, Trump could remove the censorship on platforms like YouTube, or Facebook, or X or Substack for that matter. But he chooses not to. Why?

Trump’s company that he has much of his wealth tied into has had a horrible year in the stock market. DJT (Trump Media and Technology), is down -50% this year, the year he became POTUS and took power again. Why would he allow this to happen when he has so much power, influence and ability to grow his assets? Why would he allow his personal wealth, as well as many of his supporters to take such a hit?

I heard the other day that Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota Congresswoman who once married her brother, has seen her net worth go from $51k to $30 million since joining Congress. I’ve even heard this has occurred within the last year. I have no idea to know exactly what is true. But it is pretty clear that people join Congress with nothing and quickly become multi-millionaires while making under $200k a year.

The numbers just don’t add up. How can their wealth grow so quickly? Realistically if one earned $175k a year and saved 20% of that income each year, which would be a lot, that would be $35k a year saved. If one invested that $35k each year making an 8% return on investment, in 10 years it would be worth about $500k. In the case of Omar, a lot less than the $30 million attained and in much less time.

It is blatantly obvious that Congress is completely corrupt, yet it is allowed to remain this way, for now.

I’m going to say something, and please don’t confuse this with me comparing Trump to Christ or his Disciples and the Apostles to Anons. But there are some similarities in how Christ communicated to his Disciples and how Trump communicates to the Anons.

Christ told the full truth to his Disciples in secret, and Trump seems to be telling the full truth to the Anons in secret, in a cryptic way only they can understand. I don’t think most people are ready for the full truth, just as Jesus didn’t think most of the people were ready for it during his time on Earth.

It’s frustrating that the people who speak the full truth face so much pushback from both sides, so much censorship, constrained to a very limited reach. Those who speak the full truth aren’t allowed to have access to a larger audience; they aren’t financially rewarded the way they should be for their efforts.

It’s frustrating to produce content on a platform, knowing that the more truthful you are, the less people you will reach. It’s frustrating to know if you spoke in a more narrative friendly manner, your reach and acceptance would vastly increase, but that isn’t what we’ve been called to do. We’ve been called to challenge people and spread the full truth as we see it, not a watered down, easy to digest version of it, or the parroting of a narrative friendly version of reality.

I appreciate all the people who are in this fight, the people who are producing content and the people who support them. Jesus and his Disciples had people supporting his mission. Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Susanna, Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus are mentioned by name, but many more helped along the way. They fed and housed Christ and his Disciples on their mission, as well as the Apostles after Christ’s ascension.

For anyone frustrated that people aren’t waking up fast enough, and things aren’t happening fast enough, please look to Jesus, and understand that he purposely contained the spread of the Gospel for timing purposes, to keep the people from being overwhelmed, to keep the crowds from becoming stampeding herds, and to keep his messaging and purpose from being twisted into something that it wasn’t. He shared only the full truth with select individuals.

When the time is right for the floodgates to be opened, they’ll be opened. But then again, maybe they won’t ever be fully opened at once, and this is going to be a long and arduous process that requires our patience and acceptance ongoing. Maybe our expectations need to be changed, or at least we need to be open to an awakening and justice that might look different from our expectations.

Many of Jesus’ followers were disappointed and stopped following him because he didn’t coronate himself king on Earth and he chose not to destroy their Roman oppressors. Instead, he wore a crown of thorns and died a miserable and painful death to save all of humanity.

It kind of puts things into perspective. It sounds a lot like how many today have become black pilled, have become negative and have given up on the idea of real change. While those who know the secrets hold steady, continue to sacrifice and continue to hold out hope.

What’s the expression, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.” This couldn’t be truer today.

What’s the moral of all of this? All good things happen on God’s time.