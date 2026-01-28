penguin wearing a red baseball cap and an american flag walking towards the mountains in antartica

When I first saw Trump post a meme of him walking alongside a penguin carrying an American flag crossing the frozen tundra heading towards the mountains, I assumed it was making reference to Greenland. Until I quickly realized there are no penguins in Greenland, in fact, penguins don’t live in the Northern Hemisphere. So, what was he trying to say?

I later learned about the Nihilist Penguin, a phenomenon where a penguin becomes detached from the group and wanders off away from the ocean, away from food sources, and away from companionship with the other penguins. Heading inland towards the mountains, apparently seeking solitude. Are they wandering off to die, or to simply be alone? Do they sense they are about to die and don’t want to be a burden to the rest of the penguin population, or are they just tired of being around them, tired of being a part of them? No one can know for sure what the penguins are thinking, all we know for sure is that the penguin chooses to no longer live within the colony.

Colony, an interesting choice of words. I think the meme that Trump posted has multiple meanings. It can be seen on an individual level, or a much broader level. But first let’s look at the word “Nihilist.”

Nihilism is the belief that everything is meaningless. In theory, a Nihilist shouldn’t care what others think or do, because they believe nothing really matters, again, everything is meaningless. In reality, many people who consider themselves Nihilists are negative, pessimistic, critical, violent seekers of chaos. It’s like the grumpy old men in the balcony on the Muppet Show, but instead of just being critical of everything they see, they come down from the balcony to trash the stage and assault the entertainers.

In theory, the Nihilist mindset is a state of neutrality, not caring what happens because nothing really matters, nothing has meaning. The ultimate in “Meh”. A true Nihilist doesn’t really have to take a side or defend a side. In reality, it’s easy to become overly critical when you have no ideas or beliefs to defend, you have no answers, just criticism. In theory, Nihilism should lead one to not care how others live their lives, or what they believe, but in reality, Nihilism tends to lead to chaos and destruction.

Nihilism can be seen as a gateway drug. A transition state, a placeholder. In Russia, Nihilism ushered in communism. It was a transition state between Russia and the Soviet Union, from the Monarch to communism. In America it can be seen the same way, a transition from capitalism to communism. Criticism and apathy graduating to violent overthrow. Taking one from the American Dream, to “Who cares”, to “Let’s burn this whole thing down.”

One can take the concept of Nihilism, everything is meaningless, to also mean everything is fake, we are living in a matrix. The picture of Trump walking alongside the Nihilist Penguin waddling off towards the mountains can represent Americans choosing to exit the matrix. Walking away from the “groupthink”. Choosing to think for themselves, even if it means banishment leading to isolation. Choosing to reject the societal shift from logic to feelings. Choosing to fear God rather than the online bots and NPCs (non-player characters). Trump is essentially saying, “I know what you are going through, I’m on this journey with you.” Trump is letting us know that while we may feel alone, we are not alone.

While the Nihilist Penguin can represent individuals waking up to the lies of the media and society, and choosing to walk away from it, it can also be representative of a bigger picture.

A group of penguins is a colony, as in the Dutch-English colonization of the world, globalists. While an individual doesn’t walk away from globalists or globalism, a nation might. In my opinion, the penguin meme doesn’t just represent individuals walking away from the groupthink, it also represents America walking away from globalism towards nationalism. Trump is letting us know that America has finally cut the globalist strings that once controlled America. Trump is no longer willing to make decisions that benefit globalists at the expense of Americans.

Why is Greenland so important? Did Trump ever really intend to buy Greenland from Denmark, or was it all a big “flex”, to show NATO, and Europe, and DAVOs, and the City of London that they no longer control America? Trump got all that he wanted and it cost America nothing. The City of London caved in.

It’s the equivalent of knocking on someone’s door and saying, “I’d like to buy your house, and I am willing to pay above market price for it.” The owner of the house then kicks you off their property. The next day they tell you that you can’t buy their house, but you can live there rent free.

Greenland has been a show; it’s not a coincidence that the movie Greenland 2 came out at the same time the negotiations happened. The handful of NATO troops showing up to Greenland with nothing more than the fatigues they were wearing, and a duffle bag was a “walk of shame”. The world was being shown how powerless NATO, Europe, DAVOs and the City of London truly are. They are nothing but an empty threat with nothing to back it up.

The Globalists feigned a punch and Trump didn’t even flinch. Trump essentially called their bluff. What happens when your bluff is called and you don’t have the cards to win the pot? You lose.

Greenland, while strategically important to the defense of America, was used to showcase how the Globalists have lost. The negotiating could have been done behind the scenes, but Trump wanted the world to see how toothless and clawless the Globalists truly are. The bully who has been stealing kid’s lunch money every day was knocked out in the middle of the lunchroom with the whole school watching.

Game over.

So much can be said in a seemingly harmless, little meme.