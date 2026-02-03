oxford university

No, I’m not suggesting that everyone who ever attended or is associated with Oxford University is a pedophile, is connected to Jeffrey Epstein or any other child-trafficking blackmail operation. I’m fairly confident that neither C.S. Lewis nor J.R.R. Tolkien who both taught at Oxford University would fit into the category of pedophile or child-trafficker. At least I would like to believe that. I’m sure there are many decent people who have attended or taught at England’s oldest university who are righteous and God-fearing people, but I’m not writing about them here. Today I am writing about some strange connections Oxford has to child-trafficking, pedophilia and blackmail.

But before discussing Oxford, let me warn people to be cautious with what they hear coming from the recently released three million pages of Epstein File documents. I assume 90% of it is fake, merely to “poison the well”. If they mix in enough false claims, many people will reject all of it. Remember, anyone can call in to the FBI and claim whatever they want to claim. The FBI has to log everything. I say this not only in defense of people like Donald Trump, but everyone we’ve learned to despise as well. Eventually the truth will rise to the top.

The Rhodes Scholarship.

According to Wikipedia,

The Rhodes Scholarship is an international postgraduate award for students to study at the University of Oxford in Oxford, United Kingdom. The scholarship is open to people from all backgrounds around the world. Established in 1902, it is one of the oldest graduate scholarships in the world and one of the most prestigious international scholarship programs. Its founder, Cecil John Rhodes, wanted to promote unity among English-speaking nations and instill a sense of civic-minded leadership and moral fortitude in future leaders, irrespective of their chosen career paths.

It has been suggested that the Rhodes Scholarship is one of the ways in which the City of London, the Cabal, chooses and indoctrinates some of its American political and media puppets.

How’s this for a short list of American politicians and members of the media who were Rhodes Scholars. Bill Clinton, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Susan Rice, Rachel Maddow, George Stephanopoulos and Ronan Farrow. I’m sure all of these people are well known to everyone reading this except for maybe Ronan Farrow. Farrow is the son of Mia Farrow and Frank Sinatra. Ronan Farrow is considered the first person to break the Harvey Weinstein abuse story in a New Yorker article. Something that everyone in the entertainment industry already knew. Interestingly, Trump recently accused Frank Sinatra of being pretty abusive to women, to which Sinatra’s Trump Derangement suffering daughter Nancy Sinatra claimed, to put it nicely, her dad didn’t think much of Donald Trump. What’s the saying, “Those who scream the loudest have the most to hide.” BTW, Mia Farrow has been mentioned in the Epstein Files. Does this mean she is guilty of anything? No, but she has been mentioned.

It seems through the selling of their souls to the City of London; these Rhodes Scholars and other Cabal puppets are rewarded with massive success beyond their talent and qualifications. For this success they have to commit their undying loyalty to the City of London. Specifically in the case of the American politicians, they must always place the City of London’s interests over those of America’s. In the case of at least some, if not most, that loyalty is guaranteed through blackmail. The abuse of children is the easiest way to blackmail a person of power and influence.

With Cecil Rhodes’ death in 1902, his will expressly stated how he wanted his estate to be used. Cecil Rhodes’ will established a vision for a secret society, the “Society of the Elect,” to expand British imperial influence and unite the English-speaking world, with his fortune funding the famous Rhodes Scholarships as a public-facing part of this goal. This society, detailed in his will and influenced by his Oxford “Confession of Faith,” aimed to create a new world order, subtly guided by elite members. Think 5-Eyes nations.

Rhodes executor, Lord Alfred Milner, played a crucial role in continuing the society’s work after Rhodes’ death. Milner established The Round Table Group. This group worked to promote Milner’s vision of imperial federation and had a significant impact on British policy, leading some to view them as an early example of an unelected, elite network. A continuous, secretive network that manipulates world events. These groups are sometimes portrayed as the architects of a “New World Order” or a “deep state”. Some theories suggest that the “Milner Group” worked to manipulate the United States into entering World War I through connections with Wall Street and the US foreign policy establishment.

Obviously not everyone who attends Oxford does so through a Rhodes Scholarship. Let’s look at some others and how they connect to the subject at hand. Let’s specifically look at how some are connected or believed to be connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein isn’t directly connected to Oxford; he didn’t attend or teach at Oxford. Most of the funding he did was to Harvard and MIT, where he gave millions. But Epstein has some personal connections to people who are connected to Oxford.

Ghislaine Maxwell graduated from Oxford University; in fact, she spent about fifteen years of her life in the Oxford area attending schools from age five until she graduated from Oxford University. Most reading this understand Maxwell’s connection to Epstein. Whether she is believed to be Epstein’s handler or played more of an assistant role, she was integral in introducing Epstein to many rich, influential and powerful people, specifically English elites.

Most British Prime Ministers attended Oxford University including Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Tony Blair. Cameron has been connected to Epstein in some unsealed court documents, but Blair actually had a documented meeting with Epstein in 2002 at 10 Downing Street, a meeting arranged by then Labor MP Peter Mandelson who called Epstein a friend and safe to meet with. Mandelson was probably the most connected UK politician to Epstein and introduced Epstein to Prince Andrew. Mandelson’s nickname was the Prince of Darkness.

Mandelson claims to have cut off all ties to Epstein after allegations of Epstein arose in 2006, but emails released in September of 2025 show that Mandelson stayed close with Epstein well after his conviction. In the emails, Mandelson referred to Epstein as “his best pal” and said, “he thinks the world of him”. In recent years, Mandelson has been a visiting professor at Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, he’s still closely connected to Oxford.

Speaking of Prince Andrew and the Royal Family, King Charles had a friend named Jimmy Savile who has been exposed as being one of England’s most prolific pedophiles. Savile has been accused of acts of depravity that aren’t worth mentioning in detail just because of the mental images they would produce. Jimmy Savile spent a lot of time raising money for charities at Oxford and entertained children at the university hospital. Entertaining children is not the right word as hospital patients later accused him of horrific acts.

Richard Dawkins, an evolutionary biologist, zoologist, science writer and advocate of atheism, taught at Oxford until 2008. Dawkins flew on Epstein’s Lolita Express along with many other scientists and intellectuals. Epstein had a fascination with scientists.

Oxford graduate and famous wheelchair bound physicist Stephen Hawking has been connected to Epstein as well. Hawking flew on the Lolita Express and visited Epstein Island in 2006. It is rumored that Ghislain Maxwell got her submarine pilot’s license to discreetly transport people to Epstein Island, including Stephen Hawking.

Where did Epstein’s jet get the name “The Lolita Express”? The 1955 book Lolita, written by Vladimir Nabokov and published in 1955 is the story about a 50-year-old man’s obsession with a 12-year-old girl. Obviously very creepy. While Nabokov didn’t attend or teach at Oxford, he has more indirect ties to the school.

What about other writers with more direct connections to Oxford? Oscar Wilde attended Oxford and was later convicted of hiring teenage male prostitutes at the age of 41. Lewis Carroll, the writer of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, attended and taught at Oxford for 27 years. Carroll had an affinity for photographing children in the nude. He photographed girls ranging from ages 6-14, with their parent’s permission. Carroll became infatuated with a 7-year-old girl named Alice Lidell, who the books are based on. By age 11, her parents banned Carroll from having any contact with her. Not a good look.

Writer Aldous Huxley, who wrote Brave New World in 1932 also attended Oxford, as did his brother Julian Huxley. Aldous wrote about the Cabal’s future plans of population control through his science fiction writings and Julian actually served as the president of the British Eugenics Society form 1957-59. While neither have been charged with anything, Julian’s diaries and Aldous’ private letters and creepy writing about young girls in some of his books have led some to be suspicious. Not to mention their indirect connections to the CIA and MI6 through LSD and mind control programs.

Earlier I mentioned that blackmail is commonly used to control the Cabal’s puppets. Some of the blackmail stems from previous “dirt” they have on these puppets, and some of the blackmail comes from voluntary acts the puppets perform in order to gain power and money. In order for the puppets to be given this favor, the Cabal needs something to hold over them in case they ever choose to break free of their control. An initiation.

Cecil Rhodes is believed to have started what is known as the 5-Eyes Nations. This is the five English speaking nations of the U.K., the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. These nations share information with each other. Some may remember how Obama used the 5-Eyes Nations to spy on Trump after he won the election in 2016. It is illegal for the US Government to spy on their own citizens, so they used the other partner nations to do so.

31 British Prime Ministers have attended Oxford. Canadian PM Mark Carney attended Oxford. Bill Clinton attended Oxford. Helen Clark, New Zealand’s PM from 1999-2008 attended Oxford. Malcolm Turnbull, Australia’s PM from 2015-18 attended Oxford. All 5-Eyes Nations are represented with former or current PMs who attended Oxford.

Many world leaders, former world leaders and royal family members throughout the world have attended Oxford. Has Oxford been used to gain control of them through indoctrination and blackmail? Is Oxford a part of a giant honeypot operation?

It may help to answer how the City of London, on this little island in the North Atlantic could have such a strong grip on what seems to be the rest of the world. The UK doesn’t really produce much of anything anymore and they don’t have the biggest and most advanced military in the world. So how is it they are so influential on the rest of the world?

Jeffrey Epstein was/is most certainly an MI6, CIA, Mossad puppet. A puppet of the world’s most powerful intelligence agencies, used to gain control over rich, powerful and influential people through blackmail.

MI6 is probably the City of London’s greatest asset. Without going into detail here, please understand that Oxford and MI6 are deeply connected. Oxford is an extension of MI6. Through this intelligence agency and its blackmail operations, the rest of the world is controlled.

As the Epstein saga unfolds, I predict we will not only see Mossad and CIA connections in this blackmail operation, but we will see that sitting above them is MI6. MI6 hides in the shadows manipulating the strings with the CIA and Mossad essentially being middlemen or upper management, receiving the bulk of the notoriety and people’s anger. Once MI6 can no longer hide and we start to hear about their involvement in the Epstein Operation, we will know the war is almost over.