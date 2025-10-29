Donald Trump with a plain staff dressed as moses leading the Israelites through the dessert

Q post 3624 from 11/23/2019.

“It’s going to be Biblical! The Great Awakening. Q.”

I hope that no one gets offended by my pointing out what I believe to be parallels between what we are experiencing today and what has been described to us in the Bible. There is a saying, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.” In reading the Bible with a discerning eye, one can’t help but see that people really haven’t changed that much in several thousand years. The same things people struggled with three thousand years ago; we still struggle with today. The Ten Commandments holds up surprisingly well. These Biblical laws encompass the root of all the sins people still commit today. Most notably the worship of idols and false gods, the worship of ourselves.

One can interpret the expression “The Great Awakening” literally, as in humanity needs to be woken up. But it can also be interpreted as the overall process of freeing the world from its Cabal overlords. It makes sense that the people need to be woken up before the process of taking back our freedom can occur. If one doesn’t even realize they are being controlled, manipulated and held captive, why would they do anything to try and escape it?

“The Great Awakening” can be seen as a change that must occur. A change in a broader sense and changes on the individual level. America needs to get back to the principles and morals that made America great. America needs to be unified again. In my opinion, to become a nation that fears God.

The story of Moses could describe what we are going through today. I’m not saying exactly, although a plague of frogs would be apropos. Let’s consider that we are being led out of slavery into the desert for 40 years before entering the Promised Land. Where are we in this process, how long until we reach the Golden Age?

Recently Donald Trump made a statement that was quite strange. He said he doesn’t think he has done enough “good” to make it into Heaven. People can argue with me, but I believe Trump is a Christian and I believe he fully understands the core doctrines of Christianity. Christianity teaches that one can’t earn their way into Heaven through their actions alone. Christians believe salvation comes from faith in Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection for their sins. As John 3:16 states, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but have eternal life.”

Trump understands this all, so why the statement about not doing enough “good” to get into Heaven? He knows this is not doctrinally correct, and isn’t Trump supposed to be a megalomaniac, it doesn’t seem like the kind of thing someone who views themself as a king or god would say. Either he is fishing for a compliment, or he is trying to tell us something.

Is it possible Trump is telling us he won’t be around when America finally enters into the Promised Land, the land of milk and honey, the true golden age? Is his job to lead us out of slavery in Egypt to wander the desert for 40 years? Like the Israelites with manna and quail falling from the sky, will our needs be met and our lives be better, but the older generations won’t actually make it into the Promised Land?

The Bible says of the Israelites who wandered the desert that only Caleb and Joshua, who faithfully scouted out the Promised Land trusted God’s promise. The rest, the whole adult generation who grumbled against Moses would not enter the Promised Land, only their children were allowed to enter in.

As I’m sure many reading this remember, Moses wasn’t allowed to enter the Promised Land because he disobeyed God at Meribah. When the Israelites complained about not having water to drink, God told Moses to speak to a rock to bring forth water. Instead, Moses struck the rock twice with his staff, not trusting God.

Moses was a man close to God, he spoke with God directly, his hair turned white from being in the presence of God. God chose Moses over every other man to lead His people out of slavery and into the Promised Land. Moses pleaded with God multiple times to spare the lives of the Israelites when they were disobedient. As faithful as Moses was, his momentary lack of trust disqualified him from entering the Promised Land.

Moses’ brother Aaron, Moses himself and all the adult Israelites who entered the dessert would have to wander the desert until the whole generation died. Only Joshua, Caleb and the children who entered the desert would enter the Promised Land.

The parallels are easy to see. Soon after Moses freed the people from their slavery, they began to complain. They suggested they were better off as slaves in Egypt. They accused Moses of leading them into the desert to die. When Moses was away speaking with God, the people pressured Aaron into making them an idol to worship, a golden calf.

I see this type of behavior in America as a whole, but I also see it in MAGA as well. Complaining that it is taking too long, the process is too slow, they were better off before, it’s not happening the way they want it to happen. Never once thinking that maybe we can’t actually enter into the Promised Land until people’s hearts are changed, everyone’s.

I’m not suggesting that once we are completely freed from our slavery, our debt slavery, it will take 40 years before we reach the Promised Land, the Golden Age, but maybe a generation will pass before we get there.

It seems to me that we are either still in the late stages of gaining our freedom from our debt slave masters, or we are crossing the proverbial Red Sea with Pharoah’s soldiers chasing us down thinking he made a mistake in letting us go. I like to think we are at the point where the Red Sea is about to engulf the Cabal and its minions.

As we enter the desert, freed from our debt slavery, it makes sense that it will still be a while before we enter into the Golden Age. Manna and quail will be given to us daily on our journey, yet some will still complain that it’s not enough or too much of the same thing. Even though all our needs are met, many will still complain. While we steadily move towards the Promised Land, some will say we aren’t moving fast enough.

When will we enter the Golden Age, next year, ten years from now, twenty years from now? This isn’t to say if it takes twenty years that things won’t be vastly improved during that time, but maybe the true Golden Age will only be entered by the younger generations. The older generations that have been so critical of Trump, the generations that removed God from our society, the generations that destroyed the family, maybe they won’t be able to enter. Is this what Trump is really saying when he said he hasn’t done enough “good” to make it into Heaven?

I don’t mean to depress anyone who is older, or to place blame on people who have lived their lives in opposition to the wicked generations. This isn’t something to necessarily take personally. What if you and I won’t be around to enter the Golden Age? Maybe my children and your grandchildren will enter in.

I can hear it now, some will say the younger generation is the worst, but they have an excuse, they are young. I’m sure some of the biggest complainers wandering the desert during Moses’ time where young, but God gave them a pass because they entered the desert as children.

I don’t know. I don’t have the exact details to God’s plan. Hopefully we will enter the Golden Age sooner rather than later. But if it takes longer, shouldn’t I be fine with it? Shouldn’t I be content knowing my children, my grandchildren and their children will enter into the Golden Age?

What’s the expression, “It’s not the destination, it’s the journey.” Maybe instead of being so exhausted by the process, we should be taking more joy in it. I know some people expected this war to be over by 2018. Maybe we need to temper our expectations. Maybe we need to slow down our emotional pace so that we aren’t heaving after one mile of this marathon.

No one told us it would be a sprint; we just kind of decided that for ourselves. Knowing now that it isn’t a sprint, we don’t need to simply quit the race, we need to slow our pace accordingly.

Live today, enjoy the journey, acknowledge the “wins”. Recognize the direction we are now going. Reassess your expectations and timelines.

It is truly an amazing time to be alive if you allow yourself to recognize it.