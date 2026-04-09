Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

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Silent scorn's avatar
Silent scorn
4d

I’m right with you! I woke up partly during the Obama years ( I was almost convinced he was the Antichrist and the end days were here) them when I watched Trump get the presidential nomination back in 2016 I felt something was different-really great different. The 2020 election lead me to telegram and rabbit holes that have brought me to where I am today. Your experiences are encouraging. I have a neighbor who woke up during Covid and now she’s all on board for Trump, attending church, and my lifeline in our very blue neighborhood. I’m still afraid to reach out to many people who were friends after being beaten up verbally on social media by so many. It’s hard feeling like if people in my town/workplace knew my real opinions and beliefs they wouldn’t even talk to me. I hope a mass awakening occurs soon. Thanks for your writing as always.

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Wendy DeRaud's avatar
Wendy DeRaud
4d

Thank you for this article, Erik. I am grateful for your encouraging examples of engaging with everyday people to see that they have woken up and have undergone a significant change over the past few years.

I am still very hesitant to engage with people over these issues, having been canceled by my entire family (mostly San Francisco atheist leftists) for the past 6 years after I “came out” on social media as a Trump supporter during Covid. However, I am hopeful for a shift, having received a random email from my niece in Canada who sent a friendly reply to my Christmas card, which I send every year to my family. She had previously called me an ‘enemy of the people’ on X and promptly withdrew all communication.

Her email revealed some tiny crack in her brainwashed brain, that some truth disrupted it, the truth of my love for her. I believe that only love and truth can override and overcome all the lies and brainwashing that has stolen our families and friends away from us. I am now praying for the courage to begin reaching out to these people again, maybe in small ways. I did write my niece back, a real snail mail letter, with no response yet, but God will give us ways to reengage, and hopefully that truth, love and grace will break through the shields and armors they’ve erected. It’s good to know that this awakening is continuing to happen all over, and even those pretty far gone can return to reality. Thanks again.

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