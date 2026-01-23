a middle-aged man wearing sunglasses, a Hawaiian shirt, a police hat and holding baby oil

With big budget Hollywood movies, we are usually able to suspend our disbelief to allow ourselves to be entertained for a couple of hours. It’s an unwritten agreement we have with each other. Hollywood is to make movies that are entertaining, yet they must remain somewhat believable. Good acting allows us to believe what we are watching, while bad acting forces us to perceive what we are watching as being fake.

If the acting is good enough, we can look past the extreme improbabilities, improbabilities like a man finding himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, time and time again. An example of this is the Die Hard movie franchise.

In the Die Hard franchise, the relentless NYPD detective John McClane consistently finds himself to be the “wrong guy in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

In the 1988 Christmas classic Die Hard, McClane visits his estranged wife in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve at her employer’s headquarters, Nakatomi Plaza. The building is seized by German terrorist Hans Gruber, who takes everyone hostage to steal $640 million in bearer bonds. Barefoot and bloody, McClane wages war on the terrorists to save his wife and the hostages.

On the following Christmas Eve, in Die Hard 2, McClane is waiting for his wife at Washington Dulles International Airport. Terrorists take over the airport’s air traffic control systems to rescue a captured dictator, leaving planes, including his wife’s, circling with dwindling fuel. McClane must stop the group before the planes crash.

1995’s Die Hard with a Vengeance finds McClane back in New York and suspended from the force. McClane is targeted by a mysterious bomber named “Simon”, who forces him into a deadly game of “Simon Says” across the city.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007), an older McClane is tasked with bringing in a young hacker during an Independence Day weekend. They soon find themselves in the middle of a coordinated cyber-terrorist attack on the nation’s infrastructure and must stop the mastermind behind it.

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013): McClane travels to Russia to help his estranged son who he discovers is an undercover CIA operative. Together, they get caught in the middle of a global heist involving stolen plutonium and a Russian power struggle.

What are the odds that one guy, a New York cop, could find himself in the middle of so many unconnected and globally significant events? Probably one in a billion. The only way this could occur is if it was scripted, as in a Hollywood script.

What about current Maui police chief John Pelletier? What are the odds that he would be at the center of three of the biggest tragedies in America? This could only happen if he was written into the script as well. If he was strategically placed into each situation.

John Pelletier is a name one may not recognize at first, he was the Incident Commander of the Vegas Strip at the time of the Vegas Shooting Massacre in 2017. He was the guy who stood behind the podium and changed the details of the story multiple times a day for a week before the media completely moved on from the tragic event, never to return to it again.

The narrative was that a lone gunman, lugged an arsenal of weapons to his adjoining hotel rooms to fire upon a group of country music concertgoers. No motive whatsoever. The biggest mass shooting in American history, 60 dead and 867 injured. While witnesses said they saw multiple shooters in multiple locations, including from helicopters, the official story was that a crazy guy obsessed with guns shot at bunch of country music fans with no real motive. Case closed.

What I believe to be the truth, and no one reading this needs to agree with me, is that Stephen Paddock, the alleged mass murderer, was a patsy used as a distraction for the attempted assassination of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and prime minister Mohammed Bin Salman. I believe MBS (Mohammed Bin Salman) was aligning with Trump and was set to secretly meet with Trump in Vegas when a deep state faction of the Saudi Royal Family attempted to have MBS killed to grab back the power they had lost to him.

Where’s my proof besides none of the official story making any sense? A month after the Vegas Massacre, in an event known as the Saudi Arabian Purge, MBS rounded up nearly 400 of Saudi Arabia’s most powerful people, among them princes, tycoons and ministers, they were detained in a Ritz-Carlton hotel, in what became the biggest and most contentious purge in the modern kingdom’s history.

These men were detained, interrogated, and in some cases tortured. I believe six months prior to this in May of 2017, Trump cut the strings of the Cabal’s control over the Saudi King, 90-year-old Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and in appreciation Trump received the rare and honoring Saudi sword dance. The next month in June of 2017 the King handed over power to his son MBS. Four months later some of the other now powerless Saudi Princes wanted MBS dead.

I believe patsy Stephen Paddock was lured to Vegas to make what he thought was an arms deal likely with someone within American intelligence. In reality, he was used to take the fall while creating a distraction for the attempted assassination at hand. Evidence shows Paddock was likely killed before any shots came from his suites.

Who was at the podium changing the story and narrative multiple times a day, with none of it making any logical sense? It was Incident Commander of the Vegas Strip John Pelletier.

After the Vegas Massacre was put to rest, “memory holed”, John Pelletier moved to Maui at the end of 2021 to become police chief there. He was selected in October, finalized in November and sworn in on December 15th. The Maui wildfires happened in August of 2023, a year and a half later. Lahaina was devastated with over 2,200 buildings gone, the historic town turned to mostly ash. A death toll of 102. Property damage of around $5.5 billion.

Police Chief John Pelletier led the response on the ground, including body recovery and evacuations. Yes, that John Pelletier, what are the odds?

Some, me included, believe the fire was intentional, an intentionally created tragedy to remove the people of Lahaina from their homes. Some people also believe it was a cover up of a human trafficking operation.

Remove the locals from their valuable property and take over and develop the area. I don’t find it hard to believe there is actually more to the story and the cover up of a human trafficking operation isn’t that big a step for me to take. Two things could have been at play at the same time: a property grab and a human trafficking coverup.

It seems highly suspicious that the guy put in charge of controlling the narrative of the biggest mass shooting in American history was now in charge of controlling the narrative of one of the costliest natural disasters in American history. What are the odds?

Like Vegas, nothing being reported about the Maui fires made any sense. From the water being shut off, to the sirens being silent, there seemed to be something much more sinister than nature itself at play. One structure completely untouched next to one burned to the ground. Cars with engine blocks completely melted, shaded by trees that were still green. Something wasn’t right.

It makes sense that if one was going to create a false flag event, one would want to have someone they could rely on in charge of controlling the situation, controlling the narrative and controlling what information gets out.

Police Chief John Pelletier was in charge of body recovery and evacuation. Seems a little too obvious to me. In charge of getting the residents out of Lahaina and keeping people out. In charge of determining whose body was recovered and how many. Who knows how many people actually died and who they were.

If this isn’t enough to make you suspicious consider the newest allegation made against John Pelletier. In March of 2025, Pelletier was included in a lawsuit against P. Diddy for a rape that occurred in California in 2018 at a time Pelletier was on the Las Vegas police force.

The lawsuit claims John Pelletier, while on a trip to California, pretended to be a local sheriff after a woman named Ashley Parham claims Diddy and others “violently gang raped” her. Parham claims she eventually fled the house, and a neighbor called the police. Pelletier, who was allegedly working security for Diddy at the time of this alleged incident, then told Parham and the neighbor they had received several noise complaints and instructed Parham to go home.

Parham says Pelletier did not offer to take her home, call for emergency services like an ambulance, or offer to take her to a hospital, and he didn’t offer to help her recover her clothing or other personal effects from the apartment where she was allegedly raped.

In addition to Pelletier, the lawsuit names comedian Drew “Druski” Desbordes and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as defendants. I’d never heard of Druski before but noticed all of a sudden, he has become a mainstay in T-Mobile’s holiday ad campaign. He’s the big black guy who says, “I’m not an elf, I’m 6’3”.” Why would T-Mobile choose to add him to their ad campaign while he was being accused of such a heinous crime just six months prior? It makes no sense. Generally speaking, corporations won’t take any chances with spokespeople. They can’t afford for them to get into trouble and tarnish the brand. In this case, allegations were already made against Druski.

The case against P. Diddy and the others was dismissed on December 16, 2025. The dismissal followed the withdrawal of the plaintiffs' attorneys and the failure of the plaintiffs to meet legal deadlines for finding new representation. Yes, you read that right, the case was dismissed by a judge because the plaintiff didn’t get a new lawyer in time. Does anyone trust the judicial system at this point?

People have accused John Pelletier of covering up the Las Vegas Massacre, with many of these same people also accusing him of covering up the Maui Fires. And finally, he was formally accused, with the case later being dropped, of covering up a gang rape that involved P. Diddy and his entourage. Does anyone notice a pattern here? No pun intended, but where there’s smoke there’s usually fire.

I have no direct evidence to prove John Pelletier is a deep state fixer, put in place to cover up and mislead the public. But like I said, a pattern seems to have emerged. What are the odds that Pelletier would be in the middle of the Vegas Massacre, the Maui Fires and the P. Diddy scandal?

One in a thousand? One in a million? One in a billion? Although I don’t have any receipts that directly link Pelletier to anything illegal, I’m incapable of explaining this all away as simply coincidence.