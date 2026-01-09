a very muscular Viking holding a sword and a wooden shield

Scandinavian guilt goes back a millennium. A thousand to twelve hundred years ago, the Vikings explored, raided and established settlements from Newfoundland to Europe and Russia. Like Donald Trump, Erik the Red found Greenland strategically important enough to start a settlement there. Some believe the Vikings traveled even further from home in their relatively small ships, exploring Africa, the Middle East and Asia. The Vikings were believed to be ruthless and skilled at hand-to-hand combat and navigation. When a coastal village watchman saw a Viking ship off in the distance, pure panic ensued.

After a two-to-three-hundred-year reign of terror, the Vikings were eventually defeated, but not by any armies or men, but by Christianity. The Vikings converted to Christianity. They went back to their families, and farms and villages, never to be heard from again. I believe this is where the guilt started, remorse for what they had done during their lawless, conquering years.

I believe that Scandinavian guilt was reignited with the emergence of the eugenics movement of the early 20th century. Scandinavians are the poster children of what these eugenicists thought the human population should be, blond hair, blue eyes, reserved demeanor, with a deep appreciation for nature.

Most people know the narrative of Hitler and the Nazis wanting to rid the world of what they considered “undesirables”. I don’t know if this Nazi narrative is true or not, but I do know the concept of eugenics most certainly came from rich, liberal Americans in the early 1900s, ironically many of them were Jewish-Americans. These ideas eventually found their way into Sweden, Denmark and Norway, where they later sterilized thousands of women with mental illness and disabilities, in an attempt to prevent hereditary defects from being passed on.

They viewed this as a means of improving their population’s quality, and to lessen the burden on their social welfare system. Sweden in particular is a social democratic nation, which means they have a strong welfare system, with universal healthcare supported by high taxes. The kind of system, combined with guilt, that would make them easy prey to anyone who would want to take advantage of them.

The eugenics chapter in Scandinavian history added to their already existing guilt, leading them away from their more conservative, Christian beliefs, to a very liberal ideology. Imagine if very liberal Americans were the vast majority of the American population, that is basically what Sweden has become, except the Swedes are somewhat modest and reserved. In the past, I’ve referenced liberalism being akin to Stockholm Syndrome, ironically Stockholm is the capital of Sweden.

Stockholm Syndrome refers to a bizarre reaction that was first referenced following a 1973 bank robbery in Stockholm, Sweden. Strangely, the hostages of the bank robbery developed a bond, they had positive feelings towards their captors. The hostages actually defended the robbers after their release. They exaggerated any of their acts of human decency as being acts of kindness. They justified the robbers’ need to rob the bank and hold them captive.

This type of attitude is easy to recognize in American liberals as well. Making excuses for criminals as well as the less fortunate, not holding them accountable for their actions and choices, with a willingness to protect them and provide for them with other people’s hard-earned money even if they are perfectly capable of providing for themselves. This manufactured guilt and social democratic system made the Swedes easy prey for immigrants fleeing mostly Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa claiming to be seeking political asylum.

Before continuing on, I’m not accusing all Muslim immigrants of being fraudsters and deadbeats, unwilling to assimilate, unwilling to work, and possessing a deep hatred towards the people of the countries that have taken them in. But I would be lying if I said a preponderance of the people who fit this description aren’t in fact Muslim. I’m unwilling to ignore facts to not seem racist.

In the 1980s and 1990s, 20-40k mostly Muslim immigrants received asylum in Sweden each year. Most were immediately put on Sweden’s welfare system, most not looking to assimilate in any way. This was happening in a country of around 8.5 million at the time, one-fortieth the size of the US population today. There was roughly 200-400 Swedes to support each immigrant they took in the first year and put onto their welfare system. If one does their math, after ten years, that number would drop to 20-40 Swedes supporting each of the 200-400k immigrants that they had taken in over a decade.

I have first-hand knowledge of the chaos that this was creating. In 1994 I spent two weeks staying with my second cousin in Stockholm. One evening when I was at an outdoor bar having a beer with a group of Swedes, a Muslim man began beating his wife in public 75 feet away. Being a buff, young American man with a strong need for justice, who was raised on Arnold and Stallone movies, I got up from my seat to give the man a nice little nap on the sidewalk. As I got up, several people in my party physically restrained me from intervening. They told me that if I intervene, I would be arrested. They said they hate it, but there is nothing they can do when Muslim men behave this way with their wives. I felt ashamed that I didn’t do anything. The Swedish men must feel a bit of this same shame everyday of their lives. How far the Vikings had fallen.

A couple of nights later I was at a party and asked a group of young Swedish women what Swedish women wanted in a man. They all at once said, “You.” At first I was embarrassed, but then I realized what they really meant was they wanted a man who wasn’t a complete liberal wuss. Not exactly high standards. They were tired of the weak and controlled men that Sweden was producing. What they wanted was a strong, conservative man, but they understood that kind of man couldn’t exist in their society as politically structured. That man would be “cancelled” immediately.

Some may recall in the 2010s, George Soros created or engineered a giant mass migration into Europe from Muslim countries. Sweden was kind of a test market for it, not only were the people of Sweden extremely liberal, but their political system allowed for the immigrants to be taken care of by their welfare system. The number of mostly Muslims who were flooding into Sweden peaked at 160k a year, into a country with a population of only 10 million. If you do your math, you can understand that there aren’t enough taxpaying Swedes to support these immigrants any longer. Today, 25% of the people living in Sweden are foreign born.

This once utopian like country became a nightmare for the Swedes, they became prisoners in their own country, too afraid to say or do anything about it for fear of being considered racist. Cities and towns began to be overrun by the immigrants who went directly into the welfare system as soon as they arrived. Some neighborhoods became NOGO zones, meaning the police, first responders, and any other civil services could no longer safely go into these areas without the threat of extreme violence. Swedish women were raped, and merely describing their assailant as being Muslim or African or Middle Eastern was considered a hate crime deemed more severe than the rape itself. No justice, just a society living in fear of the people they brought into their country to help.

Now you understand why Minnesota was chosen to take in the Muslim Somalians. Brought into a Scandinavian region of the Upper Midwest that would accept them in with open arms, too afraid of being viewed as racist. As Sweden was a test run for mass migration into Europe, Minnesota has been a test run for America, with Somalians starting to come into the region around 1992.

Remember the movie Blackhawk Down, about a US military mission that took place in Mogadishu, Somalia in 1993. The US went into Mogadishu under Operation Restore Hope to deliver humanitarian aid amid famine and chaos caused by civil war after the fall of dictator Siad Barre. Things escalated when UN forces shifted focus to capturing the warlord Mahamed Farrah Aidid for attacks on peacekeepers, leading to the raid.

I know this is a movie, but I can’t help but think about how the bodies of the US soldiers killed in this operation were desecrated by the Somalians. Dragged through the streets, paraded like trophies, and even hung from poles to humiliate the US forces. I realize the people who did this are not likely the same people who are robbing Americans of their taxes through daycare fraud, but to me it is an example of how at least some Somalians view America and Americans.

Soros and the Cabal will destroy America and the West through mass migration. The migration of people, many with drastically opposing views, with no respect for the people of the land they are entering, or a desire to assimilate in any way. Flood the welfare systems until they break, while also stealing from the taxpayers through fraudulent businesses as we have learned recently. Politicians who support the fraud can see their net worth go from a negative number to $30 million in five years while making $175k a year.

Americans are irate over the news of the Somalian daycare fraud and other fraud in Minnesota and democrat run states, and that is the point. This is all an exposure op. What has been known for at least a decade is all coming out at once. The Somalian fraud is the tip of the iceberg of government fraud, but we need to start somewhere. Why not start with the Somalians?

81% of Somalians in America are on some form of welfare. 85 of the 98 charges made early on by the DOJ for daycare fraud were Somalians. The Somalians represent less than 1% of Minnesota’s population but 87% of the early fraud charges. This is not racism; this is a group of people who have no remorse for stealing from the people who have taken them in and financially supported them. This is biting the hand that feeds you. This is easy to do when you don’t view the people you are stealing from as humans. But this fraud wouldn’t be able to occur without the assistance of criminal politicians.

Again, this is all a part of an exposure op. It is why Tim Walz was showcased to us as a vice-presidential candidate over a year ago. It’s why he talked about daycare during his vice-presidential debate. It’s likely why the George Floyd hoax occurred in Minneapolis, leading to nationwide BLM rioting. Trump’s people are killing two birds with one stone with the daycare scandals. They are exposing fraud, while at the same time drawing attention to illegal immigration.

If you are angry, understand that this is the emotion that Trump and his allies need Americans to feel. Trump needs Americans to lead the charge. I think it’s funny that Trump wouldn’t allow FOX News or any other news source to break the daycare scandal. He had a YouTuber break the story before FOX was allowed to follow up on it. Liberal news channels have destroyed whatever trust they had left by reporting the accusations against the Somalians as being racist.

Knowing what I know now, and looking at things the way I now do, I would bet my house that Somalians weren’t forced to leave Somalia due to a civil war and famine that organically occurred. But a civil war and famine were created to send Somalians off to the Western world. To basically destroy the West from within. The equivalent of pairing two people who have nothing in common to be college dorm roommates. A liberal, vegan, atheist, eco-warrior, paired with a conservative, carnivore, Christian, climate denier. Intentionally designed to explode.

What have we learned through the Somalian daycare scandal? We’ve learned that mass immigration isn’t good for the country. We’ve learned that massive fraud and corruption is occurring throughout the government. We’ve learned Americans have had enough and are at the point of revolution, the point of refusing to pay taxes any longer. But what I think is the most important thing to understand is the intent of the Cabal. The intent is to destroy America and the West from within. Wars, civil wars, famines and narratives have been created to do just that.

How do we respond? I say enjoy the show, and don’t worry about whether or not justice will be served. The extreme likelihood is that it already has been served, and we are only now getting caught up to speed, after the fact. The proof of this to me is how ridiculous the political leaders in Minnesota are in reacting to the corruption and later the ICE shooting. It’s as though they are being forced to wear clown makeup and oversized shoes. They are being forced to show the public that their opposition is not based on any logic or facts but rather deranged and manipulated ideology.

The Somalian daycare narrative is expertly unfolding in a way that avoids a civil war and a collapsed economy, while motivating people to take action. You may yearn to see your favorite villain “perp-walked” in chains like Maduro, but it doesn’t mean they haven’t already been prosecuted for their crimes.

I have a feeling 2026 is going to be one of the more epic years in the 250 years of America’s existence as a nation.

Maybe I’m just naive and full of “hopium”, but I don’t think this is the case. In fact, I’m certain that this isn’t the case. Prepare and open your mind to accept the wonders that are to come.

I’ll leave you with one thing to ponder. Why does it seem like in the past fifty years or so, only the countries and groups that hate everything that America and the West stand for have had civil wars and famines? Civil wars and famines that force them to immigrate to the same countries they hate. Why does it seem that compatible, Western friendly countries don’t seem to have civil wars and famines that lead to their mass migration to America and the West? It can’t simply be a coincidence.