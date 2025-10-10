anonymous army

Some reading the title probably have no clue what it means, while for others it’s a very new idea that they’ve probably just dipped their toes into. I fall into the second category. I just heard about it for the first time about a month ago listening to Dave on NewsTreason. He along with Joe Rambo and Patrick Gunnels were discussing an article that was published in Newsweek in 2021. The article discusses a secret army of around 60,000 people who were deployed onto the political scene around 2012.

This discussion on Rumble was actually kind of second hand, and to my knowledge, Mike King was the first person in the Q community to make mention of it. In theory, a 60k person secret army was deployed onto social media and the media, elected into the government, and injected into or pulled from major corporations to work together to essentially Make America Great Again, to take down the Cabal. But this has been done in a clandestine manner. Kind of out CIA-ing the CIA.

I was made aware of this secret army idea around the time of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The assassination realistically took all the oxygen out of the room and didn’t allow any for this story to grow. Which is kind of ironic, because Charlie Kirk’s existence seems to fit into this idea of a 60k person secret army. He came onto the scene around 2012, as did his wife Erika. Interestingly, Kirk’s father Robert was an architect who helped design the Trump Tower in NYC. Erika has publicly mentioned that her mother was a contractor of the Department of Defense, or I guess what we call today the Department of War.

These seem like pretty weird coincidences. It’s not impossible to accept that these are just coincidences, Kirk’s dad helped design the Trump Tower and Charlie’s mother-in-law worked with the DOD. But as you will see, there are more coincidences, that in my opinion, make it hard to accept them as being anything less than a well planned and executed operation.

I almost don’t want to write about this now because I just started to think about who came onto the scene around 2012. I know I will likely make more connections and better connections after having had more time to think about it. So let’s just call this a start, and I’m sure many reading this will be able to add to the list through their own research.

But let’s first start with a brief synopsis by Microsoft Copilot AI of the Newsweek article that came out in 2021 bringing the operation to light, even though it seemed to fly well below most of our radar.

Signature reduction is a covert military program run by the U.S. Department of Defense that refers to a wide range of clandestine efforts to disguise the identities and activities of operatives—both in the physical world and online.

Here’s a brief synopsis:

Scope : The program supports a secret force of approximately 60,000 personnel , including soldiers, civilians, and contractors. This makes it more than ten times the size of the CIA’s clandestine service .

Purpose : Signature reduction is designed to protect the identities and missions of operatives involved in sensitive or high-risk operations. This includes: Creating false identities and documentation Using disguises and digital personas Operating under civilian cover , sometimes within private companies Conducting cyber operations and surveillance

Operations : These operatives carry out missions domestically and internationally , often in hostile or politically sensitive environments. Their work spans cyber warfare, intelligence gathering, and special operations .

Oversight and Secrecy : The program is largely unregulated , with no Congressional oversight and minimal public awareness. It is supported by over 130 private companies and numerous secretive government entities.

Controversy: Critics argue that the program may violate U.S. laws, military codes, and international agreements like the Geneva Conventions. Its scale and secrecy raise concerns about accountability and transparency.

All of a sudden, the idea of people wearing masks and AI being used to create people and events that don’t really exist and never really occurred, doesn’t sound quite as crazy. Bots and paid influencers (characters) being used to sway the public opinion. Shadow banning of accounts to keep the operation from being discovered. The banning of social media accounts to work everyone up into a free-speech frenzy. Who knows whom on either side is real or not a part of the operation. Who knows if video clips are AI or not?

I find it odd that Charlie Kirk’s body was transported in a military-like manner, in a manner reserved only for military personnel or Heads of State. It took two planes to fly people in from the White House and DC to attend his memorial in Arizona. I understand that he reached a lot of young people from the events he held on college campuses, but on the surface, there seems to be something more to him, something more to his movement. His death seemed to get more press and attention from both sides of the aisle than one would assume it would receive. He seemed to affect people more positively and negatively than one would assume. Some mourned his loss while others celebrated his death. Dare I say, his movement and his death seem to be part of a psychological operation, manipulated and controlled to wake people up.

While Charlie and Erika Kirk both seem to be a part of an operation. What about others? What about Charlie’s good friend JD Vance who seems to have come onto the scene right around the same time Charie entered the stage in 2012.

Look what I wrote about JD Vance in a Badland’s article in September of 2024, over a year ago. I guess in the back of my mind I understood something about the 60k army being deployed around 2012 without fully realizing it.

Trump and Vance’s relationship goes back much further than most people would assume. Trump’s choice of Vance as his VP pick probably goes back to immediately after Vance graduated from Yale and changed his name in 2013. Likely, it goes back even further; Thiel took a liking to Vance in 2011, but from 2013 on, there are way too many coincidences to ignore.

I hope at least someone sat up a little higher in their chair after reading that. We are talking about people playing roles, basically playing characters in an orchestrated production. Vance even changed his name.

While I’m becoming convinced more and more that 2012 was the time this great operation was launched into action, I think the plan and planning goes back much further. Trump was probably involved decades earlier, as I think people like RFK Jr., Peter Thiel and Elon Musk were as well. Some may recall Trump saying recently in a press conference that he and RFK Jr. were communicating with each other for at least 20 years about the autism rate increases and what is causing it.

Are we to believe that RFK Jr. was actually running against Trump for POTUS in 2024? Or have they been working together for a very long time. Remember, Trump’s best friend was Bobby’s cousin John Jr., who mysteriously died in a plane crash 26 years ago. Was JFK Jr.’s death the event that caused Trump to get more deeply involved in the fight against the Cabal?

What else happened in 2012? Obama repealed the Smith-Mundt Act of 1948. The act that was in place since 1948 basically made it illegal for the American government to propagandize the American people, and Obama repealed it in 2012. If you were going to unleash a clandestine operation on Americans, it makes sense to repeal the act that makes propaganda illegal, the act that technically makes the participants of the operation criminals. This leads one to wonder how much Obama was under the control of the 60k person army for him to open the gates to usher in this clandestine operation.

Something else to consider, Trump could have re-enacted the Smith-Mundt Act at any time during his first four years in office, or at any time during his current presidency, but hasn’t as of yet. Why wouldn’t he enact it the first day in office in 2017? The only thing that makes any sense to me is that a clandestine operation has been occurring on the American people with the goal of waking them up. With a goal of breaking the Democrat Party. With a goal of outing all the RINOs and Neocons. With a goal of exposing the communists and satanists. With the goal of taking down the Cabal.

I’ve always thought the first Obama term was so much different than the second term. I always thought the first term was about getting elected and his second term was about destroying the American society. But what if he was forced to push down on the gas pedal of the bus that was heading straight towards the edge of a cliff? What if he was forced to break the liberal progressive party that the Cabal was using to destroy America? I’m not saying Obama is a good guy, just that it’s possible he submitted to those in charge of the 60k person secret army back in 2012.

But how does the Q operation fit into all of this. The existence of a 60k person army doesn’t mean Q isn’t real, it likely means that Q is the communication arm of this operation.

Back when Q started posting in the fall of 2017, I believe around 1% of Americans believed the information Q was posting to be real. Today the majority of Americans view much of the information as common knowledge. How did they get from point “A” to point “Z” without even realizing it, with most still believing that Q is a hoax, yet eventually accepting pretty much everything Q said as fact?

I’ve had people tell me things as fact, things that they rolled their eyes at when I told them the same exact thing 5-8 years ago. They don’t even remember that I told them. They weren’t ready to hear it at the time; they completely blocked it out. Again, it seems like we’ve lived through a psychological operation designed to slowly wake people up.

If we have been living through a psychological operation that kicked into high gear around the year 2012, this likely means that the actors, characters, the participants involved are probably on both sides of the aisle. While it seems the operation started in 2012, it doesn’t mean that everyone was deployed at that time.

In 2017, Trump spent his first year in office cleaning house internationally behind the scenes. He got a lot done, enough to warrant a sword dance from the Saudis and a visit to the halls of the forbidden city in China.

It seems in 2018, Trump and the 60k army needed to create a face for the progressive-democrat politics back home, characters that would push progressive policies over the edge. They needed clown faces to match the clown politics. The 2018 mid-term election brought in the likes of first-time congress members AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Presley, the whole Squad. Six years of clowns like this would guarantee the re-election of Trump in 2024, while waking people up in the process, giving him overwhelming support to move forward with the plan. The Squad would be the new face of the Democratic Party and ultimately bring it down.

Gretta Thunberg hit the scene in 2018 as well, making the climate hoax seem even more ridiculous. Dan Crenshaw entered the stage in 2018 to draw light on the RINOs, while in contrast, Matt Gaetz entered DC in 2018 to support America First.

Before the J-6 committee was created, both Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger entered DC in 2012 as first-time members of Congress. Were they brought in by the Deep State or are they characters brought in by the 60k army to expose the RINOs? There is no way for any of us to know for sure at this point.

The Director of the FBI Kash Patel entered DC politics in 2012. Former Secret Service agent and current Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Bongino released his first book in 2013, which exposed the Clintons and made him a household name. Attorney General Pam Bondi entered politics in Florida in 2010. Ron DeSantis entered politics in 2012 as a first-time congressman out of Florida. Marco Rubio came out of Florida to become a US Senator in 2010. Ted Cruz entered the national political scene in 2012, as well as Pocahontas herself, Elizabeth Warren. Around 2012 is when Occupy Wall Street started up. Are you noticing a theme here? The most involved in taking back the country and the most clownish RINOs and Democrats seemed to all come onto the national political scene around the same time.

It’s getting kind of weird, wouldn’t you say?

Candace Owens became widely known to the public in 2017 as a Trump-supporting conservative young black woman. She later led a movement known as Blexit, where she encouraged black people to leave the Democrat Party. The prior year, in 2016, she had a blog called Degree180, where she roasted Trump nonstop, mocking his penis size and calling conservatives nuts. The last post on Degree180 was in December of 2016, right after Trump won. She seemed to flip pretty hard and pretty fast. Does this not sound like a person playing a role in an operation?

Brandon Straka became publicly known in 2018, when he launched the WalkAway campaign convincing LGBTQ people to leave the Democrat Party. Before this he had no connection to politics and wasn’t known to the public.

As I write about one person, another person pops into my head. As I mentioned, the more time I have to think about it, I’m sure the better examples I will have. The one’s I’ve presented are with literally a day or two, or even a few minutes to think about it.

I’ve been saying for a few years, if you want to know when things started to really get crazy, it started back around 2012. I assumed this was when the Deep State started to turn up the heat, knowing they needed to speed up their plan to destroy America. But now, I believe at least some of the craziness comes from the 60k army launching their attack on the Deep State Cabal. Creating craziness was necessary to abruptly wake people up from the long slumber that we had gradually fallen into.

There is no way to know who is and who isn’t a part on this 60k person secret army. Who is aligned with the Deep State and who is playing a role within the 60k secret army. Who is sincere and who is playing a character. Who was brought in on both sides of the aisle to create a psychological operation designed to wake people up and destroy the Deep State. Who was brought in to play a vital role in replacing the old guard and who has been brought in to defend the old guard? There is no way for us to know for sure until it is finally revealed to us.

It seems obvious that at least some of the people in politics, the media, social media and big business are playing a role, and when I say, “a role”, I mean a character. Elon Musk, Mark Zukerberg, Jeff Bezos, they seem to be faces of their companies, companies whose technology seems to come from DARPA. Peter Thiel left Musk and others at PayPal to create Palantir shortly after 9/11. Palantir seems to be playing a pretty big role in taking down the Deep State.

I’ve been saying for 5-7 years that we are watching a movie, and the white hats are in full control. The idea of a 60k person secret army only solidifies this belief.

For a while now I and others have thought there is no way AOC isn’t working with Trump’s people to destroy the Democrat Party. In reality, she is probably the best example of someone who couldn’t possibly be real. She couldn’t possibly be as ridiculous as she appears to be.

If one is not convinced that a 60k person secret army is controlling the psychological operation that we appear to be living through, I’d start with trying to make sense of AOC. This would be a good starting point.

To be continued…