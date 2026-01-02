a federal reserve bank vault with money coming out

I’m going to try and keep this as brief as possible, so that as many people as possible will have the time to read this.

Less than a week ago, while drinking my morning coffee and scrolling through my X (Twitter) feed, I noticed that around 80% of the posts were about Somalian daycare fraud in Minnesota. The exposure came from an independent journalist named Nick Shirley, who I wasn’t following on X at the time and whose name I barely recognized. Fraud in the hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions, that was likely occurring for decades was suddenly being exposed.

I quickly understood that this was an exposure op and I and others were being bombarded with this information to provoke righteous anger. I also realized that Trump didn’t want FOX News or any other mainstream media company to break the story, he wanted an independent journalist to do so, then FOX could jump on board after the fact, while the liberal media sites would deny the fraud, causing them to lose even more trust from the American people.

A couple of days later I woke up to my X feed which included a new manufactured narrative. At this time, about 60% of my X feed was about the daycare fraud and 20% was now about American citizens beating the drum to no longer pay their taxes that funds all of this fraud. I told my wife, I know exactly what is happening, Trump wants us to demand the Federal income tax be abolished. Something he has been planning to do all along.

To better understand the situation, let’s take a step back to the spring of 2024. Trump made a really random public statement. He said he wanted to make tips tax-free. An odd thing to say, but it made sense, tips probably shouldn’t be taxed, they’re not technically income. I knew this was some kind of signal. In July immediately after Trump’s assassination attempt, I wrote an article explaining why I thought the Cabal felt the need to kill Trump, he was looking to abolish the Federal income tax.

As far as I know, I was the first person in the media or independent media to connect the assassination attempt to Trump’s desire to get rid of the Federal income tax. People called me crazy when I suggested that Trump was going to get rid of the Federal income tax until a few months later when he said that it is in fact what he was planning to do. I understand that many, even in our community are so black pilled that they can’t foresee a future this bright, even though the majority of America’s existence has occurred without this unconstitutional and illegal tax.

Now let’s go back to the spring of 2025, Elon Musk was put in charge of DOGE, a group of tech savvy autists who scoured through Federal Government computer files exposing massive amounts of government fraud and waste.

Conservatives were appalled by the corruption while liberals tried to defend the government waste and fraud. Attacks on Musk followed. Tesla cars were vandalized by purple-haired mind-controlled lunatics wearing pajamas and stuffed animal backpacks. Tesla dealerships were set ablaze and lit up with gunfire. Boomer liberals insisted that their retirement accounts would go to zero, and their Medicare and Social Security would quickly cease to exist because of Trump. “No Kings” protests sprouted up and inflation was going destroy us all.

This was a temperature check, too many in America weren’t ready for Trump to drop the hammer. Trump and Elon had to create a fake fight to save Musk’s companies, and possibly his life. The thermometer showed that there was still a lot of people who would reject anything Trump does, even if that means ridding the country of government fraud and eventually getting rid of the Federal income tax that funds this government corruption.

With the government shut down in the fall of 2025, America discovered how much fraud and theft was occurring in America’s welfare system. Americans began to be more and more agitated to find that most of America’s welfare was going to non-citizens and illegals and not to the Americans who may need it.

Recently with the Somalian daycare scandal, even the left is starting to reach its boiling point. They are beginning to realize that while they are struggling to survive their taxes are going to house, feed, and enrich people who probably shouldn’t be in the country and in many cases, these same people despise America and Americans.

This is what the reader needs to understand. The plan to save America is a learning process. Temperature checks are taken to see how far along America is in the awakening process. Sometimes those saving the country need to take a step back, sometimes they need to alter the course.

During DOGE, the patriots discovered that there was still a large enough segment of the American population that would reject anything Trump does, even if that means putting money directly into their pockets. These people actually defend the people who are stealing from them and holding them captive. This is an example of Stockholm Syndrome, where prisoners actually defend their captors.

In order to rid the US Federal Government of fraud and corruption and in turn, get rid of the Federal income tax, Trump can’t be seen as leading the charge. It has to appear the citizens are leading the charge. Citizen journalist exposing fraud. Citizens refusing to pay their taxes until the fraud and corruption has stopped. The public needs to beg Trump to do what he already wants and intends to do. But they can’t understand that they have been led there the whole time.

I believe Trump will get done what needs to be done at a pace necessary to avoid a civil war.

It’s pure genius.