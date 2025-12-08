Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kat811's avatar
Kat811
16h

That is one of the most interesting articles I have read in quite a while! Thank you for making it concise and fairly easy to understand for those of us who might not be economics majors. (You didn't load it down with a bunch of "insider lingo".) Also, it gives me more hope for a brighter future for America. It feels like we have been brought back from the brink of disaster... on so many fronts. Thank You!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Erik Carlson and others
JJ's avatar
JJ
16h

Always enjoy your articles, in particular because they explain things that are happening around me that affect my life and my families life. This one in particular is very eye-opening. TY!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Erik Carlson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture