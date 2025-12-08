a pot of gold coins with America written on it

What is a sovereign wealth fund? A sovereign wealth fund is money set aside by a government, usually from oil, gas, or other natural resource profits, to invest for the future. A national savings account, where governments put cash in, then invest it in stocks, bonds, and real estate to grow wealth and stabilize their economy, creating long-term financial security.

President Trump has been talking about paying many Americans a $2,000 dividend payment in 2026. Some view this as being like the stimulus checks that Americans received during the Covid lockdowns, a one-time payment. But the word he continues to use is “dividend”, which is an income that investments pay on an ongoing basis. This would lead one to believe there will be an ongoing income paid to Americans from America’s new sovereign wealth fund.

Trump has said the dividend payments will be coming from the money the tariffs have taken in. This is true to a certain extent, but it doesn’t tell the whole story, not even close. Trump has been collecting money from countries and companies that have been taking advantage of America and Americans for decades. Trump is forcing them to payback some of what has been stolen from Americans. If these countries and companies don’t cooperate, they will no longer have access to the American market, the biggest market in the world. This is a deal that everyone must accept, begrudgingly or not, they must take it to even survive.

I’m going to cover a lot of ground and tie a lot of things together. This may be one you need to reread. Hopefully thoughts that might be floating around in your head, start to connect with other ideas, and things start to make a little more sense when you conclude that everything has worked in conjunction for a very long time. In other words, things aren’t as random as they may have appeared.

Let’s go back to the fall of the Soviet Union in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The fall of the Soviet Union was not simply the collapse of a failed system, communism, it was Russia refusing to be the City of London’s puppet any longer. When this occurred, the City of London needed to find another tool to use in controlling the world. They chose Communist China. The City of London was consolidating their military superpower (the Soviet Union) and economic superpower (the US) into one, Communist China. Utilizing a communist country affords one many advantages, through the use of slave labor with people having no rights, profits could be much higher.

It was at this time, with Bill Clinton in office, that manufacturing really started to move from the US to China. Bill Clinton was/is a City of London puppet. He was a Rhodes Scholar. The Rhodes Scholar program is one of the ways the City of London indoctrinates and chooses its American puppets. Quickly, China was producing goods that would be sold in Walmarts throughout America, undercutting other manufacturers and retailers in the states, often times taking over towns because domestic manufacturers and independent stores could no longer compete. It’s not simply a coincidence that Clinton and Walmart both come from Arkansas. They worked hand in glove to destroy American manufacturing.

American Deep State politicians willingly sold out their country for a piece of the pie. America quickly went from a manufacturing economy to a service economy. In 1994, NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement also played a major role in getting manufacturing out of the US. The globalists had achieved their goal of no longer paying a living wage for manufacturing in America, while at the same time making America dependent on foreign manufacturing.

When the factory doors were shut in America, and mind you, this process started much earlier, it transitioned to technology development and becoming a service-based economy.

DARPA.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is an independent research and development agency within the U.S. Department of War (DoW). Created in response to the launch of Sputnik in 1957, DARPA stands as our nation’s commitment to never again face a strategic technical surprise.

DARPA is responsible for much of the technology we use on a daily basis, the internet, social media, GPS, SIRI, the list goes on and on. DARPA uses American tax dollars to develop technology and if that technology can be used for non-military purposes, the CIA creates companies and installs figureheads to appear to run these companies, companies the CIA controls.

A similar thing happens with Big Pharma. Big Pharma uses Americans’ tax dollars to develop drugs. Then they bribe politicians and government agencies to not only ok the use of the drugs, but in some cases, to recommend or even mandate the use of them. These drugs are then sold back to the American people who unknowingly and unwillingly paid for their development, sold to them at rates ten times higher than to people in other countries who didn’t pay for their development.

Facebook, Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, all are CIA controlled companies with technology developed by DARPA. I believe Tesla was freed from their CIA control much earlier on than the rest of the American tech companies, many have been freed from their CIA chains in just the last few years. Some have Deep State influence and sabotaging is still happening today. Laughably, Hollywood is commissioned to make movies to convince the public of stories like Mark Zuckerberg stayed up all night at Harvard eating pizza and drinking Red Bull while coming up with the algorithms that social media is based on. This is done so we don’t understand who really created these companies.

We are to believe that around the same time, a bunch of awkward and nerdy guys independently, through their genius, innovation and drive, built the biggest companies in the world. No one seems to ask how the biggest companies in the world all happened to come into existence within the past 20-30 years.

DARPA uses American tax dollars to develop technology, and the CIA then creates and controls companies to dispense this technology to the public. Some people know the story of how the CIA’s data collecting operation, LifeLog, shut down the same day Facebook started up in February of 2004. What a coincidence, Facebook a social media site where people throughout the world let it be known where they are, where they’ve been, who they know and what they think. A thousand times more effective way to monitor people than what the CIA was trying to do through LifeLog. Why, because no one will willing give the CIA all their information, but they will give it to a social media site.

Back to the sovereign wealth fund.

On my trip to Japan and South Korea in April of this year, I observed that 98% of the cars in both countries are domestic, and less than 1% of the cars on their roads are American cars. In contrast, half of the cars on American roads are foreign cars. You see the disparity here. We buy from them, but they don’t buy from us. This isn’t to demonize Japan or South Korea; the Japanese and Koreans are looking out for their own countries and no one before Trump ever demanded the trade deals to be fairer.

Trump recently went to both countries, and they have agreed to put hundreds of billions of dollars into the American economy. Trillions of dollars have been committed to the US worldwide. The tariffs are said to be bringing in billions of dollars as well and where the “dividend” checks will come from.

While I believe that billions will be brought in through tariffs, I believe much of the money foreign countries are committing to the US is payback. Payback for the decades of ripping off America. This isn’t just being brought in from foreign countries, but from CIA created and run American companies as well.

A few weeks ago Facebook had their earnings call. Earnings looked great but their stock price dropped 10% in after-hours trading. Why is this? After digging a little deeper, one finds that Facebook had to pay a one-time $16 billion tax bill to the US Government. After reading everything I have just written, one must understand or at least consider that this is Facebook having to add to the sovereign wealth fund that Trump has created. They are having to pay back some of what was taken from the American people.

Do you remember before Trump’s inauguration in early 2025 how he created an inauguration fund? Certain American CEOs each gave $1 million to the fund. To them and to Trump this is like a drop in the bucket. This was symbolic in nature; this was Trump telling them he would allow them to still prosper and this “kissing of the ring” was a symbol of their submittance. They would no longer work for the CIA, but rather for America. Godfather-like theatrics.

Trump has created a sovereign wealth fund that holds all kinds of assets, stocks, bonds, real estate, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, gold, silver and other commodities and rare-earth minerals. This wealth fund will be used as a means of making and keeping America rich and it’s being funded by the companies and countries that have stolen from America for far too many years.

Have you ever wondered why the price of gold, silver, AI tech stocks and Bitcoin have shot up so high, mostly during the last two years of Biden’s fake presidency. This occurred even though literally all of the jobs that were said to be created the last two years of Biden’s presidency have been exposed as being completely fake and made up. Maybe these assets, gold, silver, bitcoin and AI stocks were being purchased and put into America’s sovereign wealth fund.

It makes sense that if America controls AI technology, cryptocurrency and has a lion’s share of hard assets like silver and gold, that it will continue to be the world’s leader. America can’t be ignored or left out; it has made itself irreplaceable and non-excludable.

The price of Bitcoin is actually down for the past year. There have been many considerable drops in its price during this time, each followed by a recovery in price. Is this a matter of “crypto whales” being forced to sell their shares, and afterward those shares are being bought up and put into the sovereign wealth fund? It’s at least plausible and a better explanation than anything I’ve heard anyone else come up with.

Will we have temporary downturns in the price of gold, silver or AI stocks, where certain investors are forced to sell and these shares are quickly scooped up by the sovereign wealth fund at a lower price? Many AI stocks were down 10-20% in November and have already fully recovered.

I’ve done a little speculating here, but it’s hard to argue that what I’ve said is at least plausible. It’s possible that Trump has been building this sovereign wealth fund since his first time around in office, and even more so that he was building it during Biden’s fake presidency. It seems even more obvious that Trump has been going around collecting money from foreign countries and American companies since he has been officially back in office.

What does this all mean? I believe it means Trump will no longer allow the globalists to take advantage of America and Americans. I believe he is collecting debts or fines for their past abuse. Trump is building an investment portfolio that makes America the owner and Americans the recipients of its prosperity.

I believe this sovereign wealth fund will at some point allow Americans to receive dividends from it. It will allow the government to pay down its debt. It will someday be able to pay for the running of the American Government, allowing federal income tax to be a thing of the past.

The golden age is coming.