Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

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neener's avatar
neener
3d

Very interesting. I think you are correct on all these points. I really think Trump does not want bad things to happen to good people. He does not want panic and destitution to descend on the working class American. But he does want to trap and push off the cliff, those who would,and have, taken such extreme advantage of us. And he knows the clock is ticking, hence his urgency in all things pertaining to his agenda.

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Anna's avatar
Anna
3d

I have been wondering about Steve Mnuchin lately. Thanks for this update. The closer was a banger for me:

"They’ve been let off the chain to rebuild the financial system. They’ve been let loose to take down the City of London."

I wonder what Tulsi will do now that she has been let off the chain. Thank you, Erik!

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