nancy pelosi with money coming out of her pockets

It’s ridiculous that I would even have to say this, but anyone who is in a position of power and/or influence should be held to higher standards of morality and higher standards of transparency than other people. But I think it goes beyond power and influence, anyone in a position to create technology or use technology that could be potentially dangerous should be held to higher standards and transparency. Anyone in a position to create drugs that could be potentially dangerous or anyone who can administer these drugs should be held to higher standards and transparency. If one drives a semi-truck for a living, one should be held to higher standards than one who drives a car. One who works with children should be held to higher standards and transparency than anyone on the planet. But as obvious as it seems this should be the case, does it actually happen? Are these people held to higher standards with higher transparency?

As a financial professional who works with clients and client’s money, I am held to some of the highest standards of any profession out there. It’s funny because Hollywood would have you believe that financial advisors or stockbrokers are all like Gordon Gekko from the movie Wall Street, or that financial firms are like Stratton Oakmont from The Wolf of Wall Street. Occasionally there are cases of fraud, like Bernie Madoff who embezzled money from his clients through a Ponzi scheme. His client’s thought they were getting a ridiculously high rate of return on their investments without taking any risk. In reality he was just altering their statements to show the high returns, the whole time he was stealing from them.

Lowlifes like Madoff are extremely rare in the industry. Usually when a financial advisor or stockbroker gets into trouble it’s for something like not taking good enough client notes or waiting too long to place a trade for a client after talking to them. Maybe they had to go to the bathroom or had to take an important call that delayed placing the trade by 10-15 minutes. They could get into trouble for a client’s portfolio starting to drift out of its recommended asset allocation model percentages. Maybe they have 12% in large cap growth when it should be 10%. With all the online fraud today, one might get into trouble for accidentally opening a phishing email. It really is this mundane and boring, rarely does one get into trouble for attempting to intentionally defraud someone.

Financial advisors have to work by a simple rule, everything they do has to be in the best interest of their client. If they can’t show that this is the case, disciplinary actions can be taken. One could lose their job or ability to work in the industry. Compliance takes up a lot of an advisor’s time and energy trying to stay compliant.

Advisors must report any type of legal issues they have, a DUI, an altercation with a lunatic neighbor, or being late on child support. They have to report any board positions they may serve on and any outside income they may receive. Who out there can say they are held to such high standards and transparency? I’m sure there are some, but not a lot.

Just like in any industry the true fraud and theft usually happens at the very top, in this case, the Federal Reserve, Wall Street executives and the Federal organizations in charge of keeping them honest. The regulators are probably more corrupt than the people they regulate. Corruption at the top is probably the case in most industries. The corruption in the military takes place with the Generals. Police corruption occurs with their leaders. The FBI, the CIA, the education system, the medical industry, government, every business or corporation. But not all are held to higher standards.

In my opinion, if you drive a semi-truck or fly a passenger jet, you should be drug tested, randomly and often. If people’s lives depend on your sobriety, it’s a no-brainer to me.

I would go as far as to say if you depend on the government for financial assistance, you should be drug tested and you should have to show where the money is going. If you receive SNAP, you should have to show receipts for what the money is being spent on. This would inhibit people from abusing these programs as well as keeping these programs from being used to launder money. It is not too much to ask and it is not demeaning, if you are given free handouts, it is not too much to have to show proof of how you are using them.

Soda and junk food companies would be the first to lobby to keep this from happening. In fact, they got caught paying MAGA social media influencers to criticize Trump for suggesting that SNAP should only be used to buy actual food. The ironic part is that “N” in SNAP stands for nutrition. Over half of SNAP is used to buy ultra-processed food and soda.

What if you work in biotechnology, biochemistry or in AI development? Shouldn’t you be held to higher standards and transparency? If you are actively involved in developing drugs or technology that could potentially end humanity, shouldn’t you be held to higher standards? Shouldn’t psychological tests be done to show you are in the right state of mind? Shouldn’t morality play a role?

If one owns or works for a media company, shouldn’t it be imperative that they report the truth? If they reach millions of people, shouldn’t they be held to higher standards than someone who has a blog with five followers? If one runs a social media platform, it seems they should need to maintain a level of neutrality. This seems obvious but it doesn’t actually occur.

The internet is so full of garbage that when AI scours it looking for information, it comes back with bad information that it believes to be the truth because the misinformation is so prevalent. Garbage in, garbage out. If you trust anything AI tells you, you are a fool. Try asking AI something you absolutely know the answer to. You will be surprised how often the answer it gives you is wrong. AI is useful to steer you in a direction, but it cannot be trusted to give you a final answer on anything.

What if everyone had to disclose how they make their money? I think it would seriously affect how others receive their advice or opinions. If doctors had to disclose to patients how much they get paid by Big Pharma for administering vaccines, how many people would actually get the shots? I’m sure some would but some wouldn’t. Doctors shouldn’t be getting rid of non-vaxxer patients because they screw up their percentages, keeping them out of the higher Big Pharma vaccine bonus tiers. In fact, like NASCAR drivers, I believe doctors should need to wear patches on their white lab coats that show all the different companies that pay them.

What if a New York Times writer had to disclose above the headline of the article they wrote that they were paid $50k by a Trump-hating organization to write the hit-piece on Trump? How many readers would take the article seriously, how many would even read the article? Every media company and media member should have to disclose how they make their money and who is paying them. We would find George Soros’ fingerprints on almost everything. We would likely find that our taxes are actually used to pay for the same media we despise.

Imagine if you received a breakdown of exactly where all the taxes you paid the past year went. This much to Planned Parenthood. That much to illegal aliens. This much to keeping fentanyl zombies on the street. That much to promoting transgenderism. This much to drone striking villages in Africa. That much directly into politician’s pockets.

When you take your car to a collision repair shop, they break down the costs, they show in detail what each aspect of the repair costs, the labor and the parts. When you give your taxes to the government it’s thrown into a black hole, you have no idea or control over where the money goes. You assume it’s being used to fix the potholes in the streets, to feed the poor and needy, and to protect the country from domestic and foreign enemies. Not only are you not getting an itemized list of where your money is going, but they wouldn’t and couldn’t tell you if you insisted on knowing. Who runs a business like this? Zero transparency.

When it comes to government officials and politicians, higher standards and transparency should be required, but this is the one place where morality and transparency are completely absent. One could go as far as saying politicians wouldn’t exist if these requirements were required.

How does a politician make $174k a year and create a net worth of $30 million in six years? They would have to invest half of their income before taxes and get 200% rate of return on their investments each year. No one is that good, not even Nancy Pelosi. So how are they growing their net worth so much, so fast?

Obviously they are making money on the side and that money dwarfs the income they receive for their job as a Senator or Congressperson. We all know this to be the case, they aren’t fooling anyone, so why aren’t they required to report how much they are making and who is paying them?

It’s laughable that a politician who has the ability to make policies that affect everyone, or at the very least, know ahead of time the policies that will be put in place, can also buy stocks. This is the equivalent of being a fox in the henhouse. The ultimate in insider trading. The worst case of this was probably the people who “shorted” airline stocks right before 9/11, meaning they bet on the airline stocks falling. By the way, if 9/11 was simply a case of crazed Arabs with box cutters taking down four planes, it sure seems weird that so many people knew it was going to happen before it happened and “shorted” the airline stocks.

Politicians will say they shouldn’t be kept from making money in the stock market. No one is suggesting that this should be the case, they just shouldn’t be able to invest in individual company stocks. In my opinion, they shouldn’t be able to invest in sector funds either because they can control whole sectors through their policies. They should be able to invest in general funds that don’t specialize in any particular area. This would incentivize them to keep the stock market strong as a whole.

Americans should be able to see exactly how politicians make their money and who is paying them. We have the SEC regulating financial professionals, but no one is even keeping tabs on how politicians make or invest their money.

Imagine knowing ahead of time that Covid vaccines would essentially be mandatory to function in society and knowing exactly which Big Pharma companies would be approved to develop and sell the vaccines. It’s not hard to be a good investor when you know this type of information. No politician was investigated for buying into these Big Pharma companies just prior to the information going public.

What kind of mind control do they have us under for us to not insist that this type of investing be illegal? We complain and complain about politicians, but no one seems to insist their financials be transparent, or actually hold them accountable. It’s like we don’t care because they’re getting rich off of fraud and corruption that doesn’t directly come out of our pockets. But it does.

As taxpayers, we pay for the development and distribution of the vaccines, while the politicians get rich from the companies they choose to administer them. Think about it, you paid for the seventh booster of that lunatic wearing a mask alone in a car. You subsidized that store that wouldn’t let you in without wearing a mask or a vaccine card. You paid the salary of the cop who arrested you for peacefully protesting the draconian policies.

DOGE drastically reduced government corruption by simply requiring evidence of where money is going and what it is being used for. Something this simple, derails the whole corrupt system.

Now let’s apply this to politicians. Require transparency. We should know how much politicians receive outside of their government paychecks. We should know who is paying them why they are being paid. It’s not that difficult. There are only 100 US Senators and 435 US Congressmen. One president, one vice president and 15 cabinet heads. Seriously, it’s not that difficult, that’s 552 people.

The only way to end government corruption is through complete transparency. This isn’t something the politicians are going to vote in or pass on their own. It is something we need to insist on. But will we?

It’s not that complicated. It’s not an unfixable problem. It’s not a herculean task. It is as simple as requiring politicians to report where all their money comes from.

Transparency ends corruption.