Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Blackwell's avatar
Richard Blackwell
20h

Erik, a common sense point of view with an achievable recommendation !

It is good that Pelosi is so easily the poster child for what has taken place. The public can see the corruption on so many levels now. Doge was a great start. The current government shutdown and the sleight of hand of Obama are all more triggers to help people wake up.

This article draws them all together, well done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Van's avatar
Van
20h

I wish this could happen before I go home to the Lord.

Transparency.

What a beautiful thing.

Just think of what a different world this would be.

Thy Kingdom come, Thy Will be done,

On earth as it is in heaven🙏🙌

Eric, I thank God for the enlightenment you bring us,

my precious Brother in Christ🙏🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erik Carlson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture