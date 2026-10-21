As an American you are either a customer or a potential customer. Living in America is like walking through a street fair and as you pass each booth, the people working them are trying to get your attention, they may tell you how much they like your shoes or try to give you a free sample of their product. But the reality is they are trying to sell you something. They are trying to make a case for why you need their product, even if you don’t. If you say you already have one, they will argue that theirs is better, even if they don’t know anything about the one you have. Every day life is like a street fair.

It is our job to understand this. No one is going to say, “Oh, yeah, the one you have is way better than the one I’m selling.” Or “Actually, I don’t think you really need my product.” It is our job to play defense because they are always playing offense. It is for us to understand that no one is really looking out for our best interest. In a best-case scenario, their product does benefit us, but this is secondary to their need and desire to sell their product or service.

When someone comes to your door that has a sign that says, “No Soliciting”, they knock anyway, they just don’t care. When you get up from the dinner table to answer the door, they say they just happened to be in the neighborhood, or they are doing some work for your neighbor down the street, and your neighbor thought you would want to hear about what they have to offer. It’s not true. They didn’t just happen to be in the neighborhood, and if your neighbor did want them to talk to you, it’s likely to make themselves feel better about the decision they made. Buyer’s remorse.

When it comes to strangers knocking on our door, we can pretty easily recognize they are trying to sell us something and we immediately put our guard up, but in other situations it’s harder for us to see.

Understand that when you go to a doctor’s office, they are incentivized to sell you products. The more drugs they sell you, the more they make. They are incentivized to get you vaccinated. They get paid more to sell this brand over that brand. Why would you take advice from someone who gets paid more to put you on more drugs, yet we do. This doesn’t mean they are wrong, but it is our job to do the research before taking whatever it is they are advising us to take. We must take back ownership of our health. We must make educated decisions, validated by our own research.

When we go to a clothing store, we understand the employees are trying to get us to buy their merchandise. When we go to a car dealership, we understand they will attempt to upsell us. Why do we not also look at doctors as being salesmen. There is nothing wrong with being a salesman. But when one views them this way, it puts the onus on us to make the right decision. We should receive their advice, then make the decision for ourselves.

We have been conditioned to believe that anyone in a white lab coat must be trusted. Sigmund Freud’s nephew Edward Bernays (the patriarch of modern marketing) understood this, that’s why commercials use men in white lab coats to sell products. It’s been conditioned into us. It’s our responsibility to say, “Let me do some research and I’ll get back to you”. Just because they write you a prescription doesn’t mean you need to fill it.

The other day I listened to a mind-blowing podcast with an expert on testosterone. His name is Dr. Ben House, and he explained how TRT (Testosterone Replacement Therapy) is essentially a racket, or rather it is often times abused. He pointed out that if you have your testosterone tested early in the morning in a fasted state, it could come in at a very normal range of 500, but if you have it tested later that day in the afternoon, it could come in under 300. 300 is borderline low-T, which would justify the clinic to put you on TRT.

Depending on what time of the day they test you, you are either in the healthy range or low-T, yet nothing about you changed. He estimated that 1/3 of the men on TRT weren’t in fact low-T to begin with. Why then do they even do testing in the late afternoon? I think you know the answer to that. The clinics can get more men on TRT.

This doesn’t just apply to testosterone. A 2023 study found that 31% of breast cancers detected in screened women aged 70-74 were potentially overdiagnosed. 47% in women aged 75-84. And up to 54% in women aged 85 and older. Don’t take my word for it just because I wrote this, actually look into it. This means the study found that up to 54% of women 85 and older who test positive for breast cancer receive treatment they may not actually need. That treatment in many cases is very harsh.

I am not saying that if you test positive for cancer you shouldn’t get treatment for it. What I’m saying is that maybe you should get a second opinion or get retested later before taking any drastic measures.

The average cost to treat a cancer patient is $45k the first year, and $7k a year after that. What if a lot of these people didn’t really need treatment? What if everyone gets small amounts of cancer at different times in their lives that just kind of goes away naturally without treatment? Are people getting treatment they don’t really need? I realize what I’m saying is very controversial, but I’m just asking questions. I’m not claiming to have the definitive answers.

Remember the PCR tests for Covid? The more cycles they ran, the more cases of Covid they found. They turned up the cycles when they needed to put fear in America, and then they turned down the cycles when they wanted America to believe the vaccines were working. This is the same medical industry testing and treating us for cancer.

Again, I understand this is controversial, but why are we no closer to finding a cure for cancer even though billions of dollars have gone into cancer research? I’m sure someone is thinking, “But we are closer.” To which I ask, “Why no cure after all this time? They came up with a Covid vaccine in just months.”

I believe in the theory that cancer is the body’s defense against exposure to toxins. The body tries to isolate the toxins to keep it away from the rest of the body. This is what cancer is, the consolidation of toxins into a small area. If the toxin build up becomes too much, the cancer becomes the problem. If this is true, cancer isn’t simply something you catch like a cold, it’s a defense system that becomes overtaxed. If this is true, we should be trying to avoid toxins if we want to avoid cancer from forming.

What if stage 0 cancer is your body doing its job? What if stage 1, 2, or 3 is your body progressively losing the battle against toxins? What if stage 4 is your body having lost that battle against toxin buildup? I’m not claiming to have the answers, only questions. But if this is right, it means people are being treated for cancer at stage 0 when it’s only their body doing its job.

While I believe the medical industry is corrupt, most people within it are just doing what they think is right, in many cases covering their butts by sticking to the medical guidelines. It’s not just about intentionally and nefariously churning money by getting people on medications or having treatments they don’t need, but incentives and guidelines cause doctors and clinicians to lose all ability to be objective.

Men have been told for years that testosterone goes down naturally with age. After age 35 men’s testosterone goes down 1% a year, there is nothing you can do about it. But is this caused by age or by putting on weight? Generally speaking, once men hit 35, they start to gain weight. Research shows that only 1% of men with low-T have a healthy body fat percentage, call it 12-20% body fat.

If you test a 60-year-old man who works out, gets 7-8 hours of good sleep each night, eats well, doesn’t have too much stress in his life, and most importantly, maintains a low body fat percentage, chances are his testosterone will be similar to when he was 35. In fact, obesity is by far the biggest predictor of low-T, not age.

Now test a 45-year-old man who has 40% body fat, and because of his weight he has sleep apnea. He’s inactive, eats bad and drinks too much. It’s almost a guarantee that he will have lower testosterone. It’s not the low testosterone that is causing these issues; low testosterone is the result.

Why is this? People who aren’t healthy can’t handle higher testosterone levels. High testosterone thickens the blood by creating more red blood cells. If you are in good health, you can handle the thicker blood, if you aren’t, you can’t.

Think about it, your body regulates your testosterone based on how healthy you are, if you are not in good shape, the body naturally drops the testosterone levels to thin the blood, to keep you from having a stroke or a heart attack. Injecting an obese, sedentary man with a significant amount of testosterone is like giving him a blood transfusion of motor oil-like plasma. You are just asking for an ambulance ride to the hospital.

Yes, higher testosterone correlates with better health, but that doesn’t mean artificially injecting testosterone makes you healthier. It means in a natural state, if you are healthy, your body will allow the testosterone levels to go up. Testosterone doesn’t cause good health; it is the result of it.

It’s the law of nature. Nature wants healthier humans to procreate, and unhealthy humans not to. When a man is healthy, more testosterone is generated increasing his desire to procreate. When a man is unhealthy, nature shuts off the testosterone so that he loses some of that desire. The less healthy man will be less likely to pass on his DNA. Women are more attracted to masculine men as well. Nature wants to pass on strong genes.

People have a really hard time with causation vs. correlation, especially when correlation makes them billions of dollars. Now people are saying GLP-1s increases testosterone. For reference, Ozempic is a GLP-1. If you take just one minute to think it through, and obviously no one making this claim is willing to do that, what do GLP-1s do? They cause you to lose weight. What did I say happens to T-levels when you lose weight? T-levels go up. So are GLP-1s the cause of testosterone levels going up, or is it the weight loss? I’m pretty sure it’s the latter, but no one makes money from people just losing weight unless they use drugs or costly diet plans to do so.

If your T-levels are low it doesn’t mean you should be injecting drugs into your body, it means you need to get healthier, you probably need to lose weight. This applies for 99% of men with low-T. If you get into a healthy body fat range, other aspects of your life improve as well, including your sleep, and these all add to higher T-levels.

Testosterone doesn’t make you healthier, being healthier increases your testosterone. There are exceptions to everything, but like I mentioned 99% of men with low-T aren’t in the healthy body fat range. It’s pretty obvious that you don’t see a lot of 5’10”, 155lbs men with sleep apnea either.

The medical industry spends a lot of time and money trying to convince us that our health issues are outside of our control and influence and we must take drugs to deal with them. High cholesterol? Take a drug. Too fat, take a drug. Low-T, take a drug.

What if your cholesterol is high because your body is inflamed and your body is creating the cholesterol to combat the inflammation? What if we instead ate less foods that cause inflammation, so the body doesn’t need to create cholesterol to fight it? Attack the problem rather than treat the symptoms. What if instead of taking a drug to lose weight, we instead ate less and exercised more? What if we lost weight to get our testosterone levels up instead of taking TRT?

For the vast majority of our health issues there is a solution that doesn’t require a prescription. I understand that there are exceptions. But it is time to take personal responsibility for our health. To own it, not to give it to someone else to manage through drugs. Take it away from an industry that is incentivized to keep us sick.

I am not saying the medical industry is intentionally trying to make us sick or that doctors and nurses are sadists, I’m sure many of them are truly good people. What I’m saying is that the medical industry naturally makes more money if we stay sick. They make more money treating the symptoms with drugs than if they cure the underlying health issues. They make less money if we are cured of our health issues. They make even less money if we cure ourselves.

No one can dispute the claims in the last paragraph.

It’s time to take ownership of our health, instead of delegating it to others. The medical industry and doctors should be tools we use to be healthy. We should be the ones making the final decisions about our health. Decisions derived from doing our own extensive research. Decisions incorporating healthy lifestyle changes.

It’s so strange that I would even need to say all this, but we really have been conditioned to hand over the responsibility of our health to the medical industry. We’ve been conditioned to believe there is nothing we can do outside of drugs and treatments.

We have to take back the responsibility of our health.