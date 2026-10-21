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Erik Carlson
6d

I wrote this and ironically Christina Applegate just announced that she was misdiagnosed with MS and has been living as though she had it for the past six years.

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Pluribus
6d

Hundred percent correct Erik.

It wasn’t until I moved to S Florida that I realized that I’m the sheep and the medical industry is the shearer.

I’ve fired four dentists in 9 years.

Every single one of them is a crook. All of them had 4-5 star ratings on google and Yelp.

One of them would use his metal pick to discreetly gouge holes in my molars after cleanings, so I would develop cavities by the next cleaning appointment.

The biggest scam are the X-rays. I’ve never been able to interpret my own dental X-rays because the differences in the contrast are impossible to explain.

I’ve since found out that it’s 100% how the dentist chooses to interpret it. One sees a cavity, another sees nothing.

I’ve now decided that I am in charge of my own teeth. I clean religiously daily, stopped using fluoride in favor of the hydroxiapatite toothpaste commonly available on Amazon or wherever.

I do coconut oil pulling for ten minutes every day. I will still get my teeth cleaned every 6 months, probably using a different dentist every time.

Enough.

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