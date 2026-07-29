federal income tax (1913-2030) on a tombstone

In a 1789 letter, Benjamin Franklin wrote, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

237 years ago, one of America’s greatest and most curious minds believed that paying taxes was as inevitable as death itself. This founding father of America penned these words eight years after the Brit’s surrendered at Yorktown in 1781.

Most people believe the Americans defeated the British in 1776, but this is actually the year they “declared” independence from Great Britian. The British weren’t defeated for another five years. In my opinion, this declaration is the equivalent of a boy declaring himself a man on his 18th birthday, five years before he moves out of his parent’s house. You can say you are a man, but are you? You can declare you are free but are you really free?

In my opinion, I don’t believe America defeated the British until 2017, when Donald Trump became president. In my opinion, the surrender at Yorktown was not a surrender at all, it was a transition from the City of London controlling the Americans with armies and navies to controlling them through the financial system.

For those of you who haven’t been following me long, I’ve been shouting from the highest mountain top that I believe Trump’s goal is to eventually get rid of the federal income tax. As far as I can tell, I was the first person to publicly make this claim, while laying out my reasons for believing this and how it would likely play out. I’ve been beating this drum for two years, I’m sure to the annoyance of many.

When I publicly declared this in an article I wrote in July of 2024, this declaration was received by many in the MAGA and Truther community with a kind of sideways look. By many, this glorious proclamation was ignored. It’s not that people in the community didn’t want it to be true; they just couldn’t believe it. Many literally weren’t capable of envisioning a life where this giant burden could be lifted from them. Broken people, akin to slaves who have accepted their chains.

If you were or are one of these people, you’re not alone. Even Ben Franklin couldn’t envision a world without taxes. Mind you, Franklin wasn’t speaking specifically of “federal income taxes” but rather taxes in general, we didn’t even have a federal income tax back then. But I and I’m sure many reading this can see a path forward, where taxes aren’t the debilitating burden they are today. I can see an America where taxes aren’t a controlling factor keeping us in our debt slave chains, both physically and mentally.

I have no idea if the federal income tax will end in 2030 like I put on the tombstone, but it wouldn’t surprise me. I’ve stated that I believe the tax relief will come in stages. First, no tax on tips. Then no income tax on retired people, then no property tax for them either. Later, no tax on capital gains, property tax in general will go away and eventually significant tax relief will come to everyone. I don’t know exactly the order this will occur or the timeframe, but it’s apparent to me the path is being cleared for this to occur.

I don’t believe taxes will completely go away, even if Trump gets rid of the IRS. We had taxes before the IRS, and I believe we will still have some form of taxation after the demise of the IRS. But we won’t need the IRS to enforce the payment of taxes. I believe what makes sense is to have our money taxed once and not multiple times, which I will get to a little later.

Here’s an example of our dollars being taxed multiple times. A person who makes $100k a year would likely lose around $20k of it to federal income tax. In some cases, they may also have state income taxes, which might be another $10k. Now they are down to $70k. If they own a home, they might pay another $10k to property taxes. They’re now at $60k. If they have non-retirement investments, they may spend another $5k a year in capital gains tax. Down to $55k. Assuming they save $5k a year (which probably isn’t enough), they only have half of their earned income left to live off of. If that $50k is spent, there could be another 10% in sales tax, so actually they only have $45k of their original $100k to pay for everything, rent or the principal and interest on their mortgage, utilities, food, medical insurance, clothes, internet, phone service, entertainment and transportation. Oh wait, I guess I forgot about gas tax and vehicle tax. In this scenario, which is not that unique, literally the majority of the person’s income is going to taxes.

Be honest, did you realize it was this bad, or did you just accept it the way a slave accepts their chains? For most of my life, I just accepted it without any thought whatsoever.

After taxes and a little bit of savings, this person who makes $100k a year is left with less than $45k to live off of. Most people only think about the federal income tax they pay and assume they pay 15-20% in taxes. But that is just the first time their earned income is taxed. I’ve just given you a not so unique scenario where the same dollar is taxed five or six times.

The federal income tax was created in 1913 in conjunction with the Federal Reserve, in fact, the federal income tax was created to fund the Federal Reserve and its manipulation of the money supply system. I’m not even going to get into what is considered the biggest tax we pay. A hidden tax known as inflation, 100% created by the fiat money supply system.

Over a hundred years ago, the Federal Reserve and federal income tax directly created debt slaves out of Americans, but it’s even worse than that. The federal income tax allowed for the expansion of the Federal Government. Essentially, we’ve funded our slave masters to buy bigger clubs to beat us with when they feel we aren’t generating enough wealth to fill their coffers. Bigger government equals more control over us.

I believe Trump and his allies are working diligently to remove this excessively heavy yoke from our necks and in so doing is freeing us to be who and what we are designed to be by our Creator. We are designed by our Creator to create.

Hope leads to creation. Despair leads to destruction.

When a person or society has no hope, they seek to destroy. They want to ruin and annihilate everything that is good. Take a look around and you will see what the debt slave system has accomplished.

Many in the older generations are forced to live off of small Social Security checks, while many of the younger generations have abandoned the American dream altogether. They don’t even dream of owning a home, starting a business and having a family. They want to burn it all down.

There is a reason so many in the younger generations support communism. Communism spawns from hopelessness. Without hopelessness, none of the indoctrination works. Without hopelessness, no one believes they were born in the wrong body or that the world will end in twelve years.

There is a direct correlation between universal financial difficulty and society turning away from God and family. By making life financially harder, society naturally turns away from things like God, and family, and creating. The Baby Boomers came from a time of financial boom.

When the yoke is heavy on our necks, we don’t look up, we can’t look up. When the yoke is lightened, we create. Not just procreate but create. Art, science, technology. When we are free from our debt slavery, we are free to think and innovate.

As I said earlier, I don’t think taxes are going away completely, but they will be greatly reduced and no longer a heavy yoke on our necks.

I understand that we will probably still need some taxes to run the government. How about a simple sales tax? We could be taxed on what we spend, on what we buy, not on what we earn. There is no need for the IRS if it is kept this simple. If you buy a phone, you pay the taxes on it at the time of purchase. If you buy a car, you pay the taxes on it before you drive it off the lot. If you buy a house, you pay the taxes on it at the time of purchase. Eliminate things like the monthly phone service tax, and annual car tabs and annual property tax. Who needs the IRS if it’s this simple, plus the government already got their money at the time of purchase.

Instead of Americans funding the government through income tax, reduce down the size of the government and make companies and corporations pay for the government. As it is now, Americans pay taxes to subsidize companies, and those companies take all the profit.

I actually think we will begin to see this soon as tariffs and surpluses are used to pay for the government and to pay down the government debt, don’t get me started with the debt. The government needs to be run like a company, when it’s not bringing in enough revenue, they need to cut jobs, they need to downsize. This is what happens in the real world.

While we roll our eyes at all the craziness we experience in life and social media, understand that if the financial burden on the general populace is lessened, it creates hope and all the craziness goes away.

Fix the corrupt financial system and you likely fix society.