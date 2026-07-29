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DDForTruth's avatar
DDForTruth
15h

"In my opinion, I don’t believe America defeated the British until 2017, when Donald Trump became president. In my opinion, the surrender at Yorktown was not a surrender at all, it was a transition from the City of London controlling the Americans with armies and navies to controlling them through the financial system."

1000 and 17% concur!!!

Also controlling them through the legalese bullshit of the BAR Association.

IF America had won, it wouldn't be using the British Accreditation Registry.

It wouldn't have been using Contract Law in EVERY case.

Law of the Water vs Law of the Land.

"Great" Britain vs GOD.

Scarcity vs Plentiful.

Slave system vs Free Sovereigns.

Privileges vs Rights.

Death vs Creation.

Balin' what you're swathin' my Friend, INDEED!

*Tips hat

Much Love

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Jordan Merhib's avatar
Jordan Merhib
15h

Stop. Paying. Taxes.

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