ALtab
19h

‘Why have we seen a meteoric rise in brain conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s and autism?’

Why are there always pharmaceutical reps in the doctor’s office all the time?

I never take anything to reduce my fevers for the most part….even when they’re up in the 102 range…exactly because that’s the immune system doing the intended job. I never took anything while pregnant.

🤣. You’re right. The nurse(s) always wants me to take flu, shingles (already had it), pneumonia, Covid, etc., etc…. My pat answer is no.

Great assessment, Erik! Thank you again for all your research and assessments on the tough issues. You are most appreciated!

Franklin O'Kanu
19h

“…Trump and Bobby started making deals with Big Pharma as soon as they took office.”

I don’t know Erik. It never works out when you make a deal with the Devil (Evil).

I’ve touched on this topic recently. Vaccines are the single one contribution to autism and it isn’t even close. Here’s the news from the congressional hearing two weeks ago: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-a-congressional-hearing-revealed

We should’ve addressed evil head on. Instead we bargained with it. I don’t see how that’s ever good.

Note: I am one of the 13% with a health background. I wholeheartedly agree with your statement. I’ve written that the ONLY reason I would use the medical system is ONLY for Trauma care. Aside that, the body can heal itself: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/emergency-medicine-works-but-chronic

