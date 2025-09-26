doctor with dollar sign

When Trump took office and put RFK Jr. in charge of cleaning up America’s healthcare system, many people, me included, wondered how they would go about dismantling this corrupt system, a system that I believe is purposely designed to steal money from Americans while making them chronically sick at the same time. A system designed to prune off the old and weak, while creating loyal return customers out of everyone else. But how would Trump dismantle this system without destroying the American economy in the process?

Before getting into autism, let’s go off on a little side tangent before tying it together. The brain is made up of mostly fat and needs cholesterol to function properly. What drug does the medical industry try to get every adult on? Statins, the drug that reduces one’s cholesterol. Again, the brain needs cholesterol to function properly, the medical industry has been trying to reduce American’s cholesterol and intake of cholesterol for the past 50-60 years. Over this time the occurrences of dementia and Alzheimer’s have skyrocketed, filling up expensive nursing homes, which is a medical industry cash cow and a family inheritance killer.

The medical industry will tell you there are more cases of dementia because people are living longer. But explain to me why our bodies are living longer than our brains, why our brains are giving out first? If you trust the statistics, on average, Americans are living five years longer than they did 50 years ago. During this time, the cases of dementia and Alzheimer’s worldwide is up 500%. During this time the average American man’s testosterone levels has been cut in half. During this time obesity rates and Type II Diabetes have vastly increased. During this time cancer rates have gone up drastically. How again is the medical industry making us healthier?

Today, 13% of Americans work within or supporting the health care industry. 50 years ago, 7% of Americans worked in these capacities. The percentage of Americans working within the health care industry has almost doubled in the last half century and health care over that time has become worse, much worse. Doctor’s offices are now run like factories, with doctors seeing patients for mere minutes during their appointments, while patients move along on a conveyer belt. ER wait times are in the hours, sometimes double digits. Health care insurance is more than some people’s mortgages. Yet people are getting sicker, suffering from more chronic health conditions. How does any of this make any sense? What is causing the rise in chronic health conditions? Why does it seem no one inside or outside of the health care industry seems to care? Why have we seen a meteoric rise in brain conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s and autism?

Like dementia and Alzheimer’s, autism is a condition that negatively affects the brain. While dementia and Alzheimer’s are conditions that diminish intellectual functions, autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that is characterized by difficulties with social interaction and communication and by restricted or repetitive patterns of thought and behavior.

As Trump and RFK Jr. rollout the causes and surprisingly, treatments for autism, it makes sense why they are doing it the way they have chosen to do it. It’s really quite genius. You can lead a horse to the trough, but you can’t make it drink. If he forced Americans to drink from the trough, half would reject it and would rather die of dehydration instead.

It is pretty obvious that vaccines have played a major role in autism rates going from 1 in 20,000 children to 1 in 12 in just a generation or two. But if Trump and RFK Jr. made a full-frontal attack on the vaccine makers, chaos would have ensued. There is already a built-in conspiracy theory-tag attached to vaccines causing autism. Tylenol contributing to autism is a theory most haven’t heard about. It’s free of preconceived notions to reject it immediately. In fact, many people have suffered and know people who have suffered from health issues due to Tylenol usage.

23% of American adults use Tylenol regularly, and an immediate decrease in its usage and the downfall of its company, Kenvue, will not create any major issues to its users or the American economy. Tylenol users can simply switch to Ibuprofen or some other brand to get similar relief, or maybe even choose instead to not take anything. Johnson & Johnson spun off Tylenol to Kenvue a couple of years ago. Think this is a coincidence, or do you think they might have known this was coming?

Some doctors have immediately rejected the findings that link Tylenol to autism, which is ironic because many doctors don’t do any research, they just recommend whichever drug their drug rep tells them to prescribe. Why would these doctors defend Tylenol instead of being cautious and saying, “Until more research is done and we know more, it is my advice to avoid the use of Tylenol.” Doesn’t this seem like a reasonable approach to take? Why would they be so insistent that Tylenol is safe to use? It’s because many have been recommending it for decades to their patients and are therefore liable if it becomes universally accepted that Tylenol has contributed to a massive number of health issues, including autism. I’m sure some just don’t want to believe that they have had a hand in making so many people sick.

I believe the medical community has known for a very long time that Tylenol is a dangerous drug to use, but they couldn’t acknowledge it due to liability reasons. Have you noticed its usage just kind of decreased over the years? I don’t think anyone in my family has used Tylenol in 20 years. Ibuprofen suddenly became the drug of choice for pain relief, and this generally occurred without most doctors telling people not to use Tylenol anymore.

Directly blaming Tylenol usage as being a contributing factor in autism means if pregnant women and future pregnant women stop using it, it should make a difference. It’s an easy way to make a difference. But bigger than identifying causes and putting a stop to them, the Trump Administration has come up with a treatment that can be used to significantly reduce the effects of autism in almost 2/3 of young children tested. While identifying to parents what contributes to autism, the Administration is also giving them hope that their children can reverse the damage already done.

Trump didn’t release the information about possible causes of the increase in autism rates until he had some definitive information on how it can be reversed in young children. He didn’t make people angry at who and what is likely causing the increase in autism without giving them hope at the same time.

During the press conference Trump and RFK Jr. said Leucovorin has been shown to significantly reduce autism in 60% of the young children that received the treatment. This is really encouraging news.

But what if I told you while Trump was in England visiting with the Royal family just a week ago, at the same time, the British company that created Leucovorin decades ago, pledged to commit $30 billion to US research and development and factory expansion, including opening a factory in the US? What if I told you this company, GSK, submitted a label update for Leucovorin the same day of Trump and RFK Jr.’s press conference at the FDA’s request? What if I told you Leucovorin is a generic drug, which means no one drug company has the sole rights to it, which keeps the price down? Does this encourage you even more in understanding that things are already getting done behind the scenes?

In my opinion, Trump and his Administration are working with certain drug companies to find ways to reverse the damage Big Pharma as a whole has inflicted on the human race. Autism, ADHD, turbo cancer, myocarditis, dementia, Alzheimer’s. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if the truly evil people within the medical industry that make decisions and keep important information from getting to the people, have already been dealt with, and are no longer in positions of power. I believe it’s likely the people left in place are the people who are willing to make changes to correct or at least reduce the damage that has already been done.

When I say the autism rollout has been genius, consider this. Trump and RFK Jr. stated that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy contributes to autism. The next day crazy liberal pregnant women went on social media taking Tylenol to spite Trump. They are showing the world that they hate Trump more than they care about their unborn babies. This is going to sound insensitive, but let’s face it, there really isn’t a lot of hope for children born to mothers like this. Autism or no autism, I wouldn’t wish those mothers on any child. But here is the amazing part about this whole rollout, the day after these women showed the world how crazy and demonically inspired they are, a post which Tylenol put out in 2017 resurfaced. Tylenol publicly told expectant mothers to not take their product. Who had on their bingo card Big Pharma telling the public to stop taking their products? Again, absolutely genius.

In their press conference, Trump mentioned that he and Bobby have been working together to clean up the medical industry for 20 years. 20 years is a long time, and as I have mentioned numerous times before, the plan goes back decades, if not a century. What plan? The plan to save the world.

Something I’m sure most people didn’t catch was that after Trump told expectant mothers to not take Tylenol to reduce fever, he then went on to suggest not taking anything to reduce one’s fever, unless it is extreme. Why is this significant? He’s indirectly telling people that having a fever in most cases is fine. It’s Terrain Theory, which says stopping a fever from doing its job is actually detrimental. A fever is the body’s way of dealing with toxic overload. A fever is the body’s way of burning off excess toxins, stopping this from happening causes more toxic build up which can result in conditions like autism, dementia, cancer, strokes or heart attacks.

If I was to guess, I would say Trump and Bobby started making deals with Big Pharma as soon as they took office. Getting rid of the truly evil, or at least removing them from power, making deals with those left to remove toxins like mercury and aluminum from vaccines. Forcing Big Pharma to come up with solutions to the problems they have created. It seems Trump and Bobby are as motivated to find treatments to the problems created as they are to punish those who created them. This is a good thing.

Again, Trump and RFK Jr. were fully aware of the effects drugs like vaccines and Tylenol have on autism and other conditions at least 20 years ago. It wasn’t until now, nine months into Trump’s second presidency that they could come public with what they already knew, and what most of us already knew.

It seems in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s a plan was put in place and executed to make most Americans slaves to Big Pharma. Food went from being more natural to being processed and full of chemicals and vegetable oil, leading to the need to treat the conditions it caused. Acceptable cholesterol levels were periodically lowered with no reasoning or evidence to do so, which resulted in more and more Americans being prescribed Statins. Children were given a vastly increased number of vaccines at younger and younger ages. And when I say vaccines, I mean vaccines full of heavy metals. More and more, chronic health issues became the norm and accepted, even though Americans are paying so much more for their health insurance. Americans are paying more for health insurance and getting sicker in the process, and we’ve just accepted it.

General care doctors seem to no longer treat patients, they either prescribe drugs their drug reps tell them to use, or they send their patients off to a specialist. No one seems to be solving anything. No one seems to be getting to the root of the problems; they are just treating the symptoms with Big Pharma drugs. In most cases, treating symptoms that Big Pharma drugs create. How do we get off of this hamster wheel of insanity, and when will people understand that we are even on it?

When one goes to their doctor for a checkup and tells their doctor they feel great, more often than not, the doctor will mention that they don’t have all the recommended vaccines and strongly encourages them to get them. What part of, “I’m as healthy as a horse” suggests I should inject chemicals into my body? This is true insanity, but insanity we have learned to accept. It’s like not batting an eye when your 85-year-old neighbor with dementia goes to get his mail wearing his boxers and his wife’s bathrobe and slippers. Except the doctors don’t have dementia and they are supposed to be the experts on health. Doctors are supposed to be the most curious of problem solvers, but many do less research and ask less questions than your average mother of two.

Doctors tend to be really smart people, so why the complete lack of curiosity in most of them to understand why people are getting sicker? Why can’t most see that the more drugs that are given, the sicker people become? Why are many incapable of connecting the dots between autism and childhood vaccines? Is it brainwashing or are they simply being held hostage by their Big Pharma overlords?

The recent press conference with Trump and Bobby isn’t the start of the Big Pharma takedown, the majority of this has probably already occurred. What we are experiencing now is the healing process, the reversal of the problems created to the extent in which they can be fixed or improved.

The medical system is being set free from the people who have controlled it for over a hundred years. Big Pharma isn’t going away; it just won’t have control over the health care system anymore. It will no longer have a Mafia-like grip on the local businesses, or in this case, the doctors, hospitals and insurance companies, in reality, the American people.

The exposure of autism will be the bell cow that leads towards a larger exposure of the health care system as a whole. An awakening, a renaissance of the mind. The medical system will become an advocate of health rather than a purveyor of it. The way it was intended to be.